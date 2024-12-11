Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories
Crime, News

"The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow": Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Internet sleuths have been fixated on a peculiar detail in the case of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: his eyebrows. Many pointed out that the thick, connected brows in Mangione’s mugshot differed from those seen in surveillance footage of the shooter, sparking wild theories about eyebrow trimming and rapid regrowth.

After Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday (December 9), his mugshot quickly became a point of focus for online amateur detectives. 

Consequently, some people have pointed out that Mangione’s eyebrows appeared thicker and more connected in his mugshot compared to the surveillance footage of the shooter, raising questions about whether they were altered or naturally different.

Internet sleuths have been fixated on a peculiar detail in the case of Luigi Mangione

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

“If the masked man doesn’t have a unibrow, then why is Luigi arrested?” a person wrote on X  (formerly known as Twitter). A netizen commented: “The plot thickens like that eyebrow.” 

Netizens suggested that Mangione must have “trimmed those eyebrows” prior to the shooting, or that he has “the fastest growing unibrow in the history of man” since the two images “are only a few days apart,” We Got This Covered reported on Wednesday (December 11).

Mangione was arrested on Monday for the murder of Thompson. The 26-year-old was charged with five offenses, including murder and weapons-related charges. 

Mangione allegedly expressed his anger against corporate greed in a manifesto, claiming responsibility for the killing and condemning the US healthcare system.

Mangione is the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: NYPDnews

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Luigi Mangione

His lawyer, Tom Dickey, has since raised concerns about the lack of solid evidence and suggested Mangione will plead not guilty. 

The Ivy League-educated engineer remains in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New York for further legal proceedings.

“I haven’t seen any evidence,” Dickey told reporters on Tuesday (December 10), refuting that any evidence backed up accusations his client shot and killed Thompson in New York on December 1.

People have been focusing on his eyebrows, suggesting that Mangione might not be the man seen in the security camera footage

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Vision4theBlind

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: BrianEntin

Upon Mangione’s arrest, incriminating items were found in his possession, including a forged license, a gun, a silencer, ammunition, bags, and multiple masks. 

Mangione also had $8,000 in cash, an extra $2,000 in foreign currency of an undisclosed origin, and a passport, Bored Panda previously reported.

Dickey further told News Nations: “I don’t want people to jump to these prejudgment things because nobody would ever want that if they were accused, or one of their loved ones were accused.”

Many pointed out that the thick, connected brows in Mangione’s mugshot differed from the trimmed brows of the man in the security footage 

Image credits: sparklingruby

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: kodstrangeer

The attorney reportedly pointed out that the ghost gun found on Mangione when he was arrested in McDonald’s has not definitively been matched to the one used in Thompson’s death.

Dickey said: “I haven’t been certainly made aware of that. I haven’t seen any holistic report.

“So, if you’ve seen that already, then that’s interesting because I certainly haven’t seen that.”

Internet sleuths have proposed their own theories after analyzing the differences

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: taliatvtalks

Image credits: Vision4theBlind

The lawyer reportedly emphasized that he’d only started representing his client for about “12 hours” before being interviewed and apologized that his lack of knowledge of the rumors circulating about Mangione may “disappoint” many.

“I got to look at evidence and, you know, not going to go by conjecture and opinions and speculation, what people think,” Dickey said.

Dickey also reportedly pointed to Pennsylvania law that classifies most crimes — except for capital punishment cases or when punishment includes life without parole — as bailable offenses.

Image credits: QuamirWhit36484

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: theRealRobbyLee

A bailable offense is a crime for which the accused can be released from jail while awaiting trial, typically by paying a set amount of money (bail) as a guarantee to return to court, except in cases where the potential punishment includes life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Mangione was charged with multiple offenses in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and tampering with records. 

Later, prosecutors in Manhattan charged him with second-degree murder. On Tuesday, a judge denied him bail while Pennsylvania is working to transfer him to New York.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday (December 9)“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: ThePhullet

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: AzureSpray

Dickey noted that in Pennsylvania, a second-degree murder charge doesn’t automatically result in life without parole.

He argued: “[Because of] those two exclusions, he’s entitled to bail.

“Whether it’s $10 billion or $10,000 or whatever, the judge had that discretion, but he should have set bail.”

His lawyer, Tom Dickey, has since raised concerns about the lack of solid evidence

Image credits: KATU News

Dickey emphasized his goal of building a relationship with Mangione, as he revealed: “He seemed to understand my questions. 

“He seemed to be able to interact with me, and so I was pleased with that.”

When asked about his client’s mood, Dickey said to use your “common sense” about how one accused of such a crime would feel.

Photographs continued to ignite divided reactions

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: allencypress

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: blockert1212

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: bassace5143

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Alltimecryptos

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: AshishYadav183

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: 1Mladymonk

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: KikiAnne55

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: KingJohnOfMasha

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: MiketheRedSled

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: livkaye8

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: vanessaxxvo

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: kmelsert

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: HaribMalik1

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: EVs_Football

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: travis254529666

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Marxon1134x

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: kuroitsune

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: Trixxxy19

“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

Image credits: amphlux

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

dianeef avatar
Socks Thecate
Socks Thecate
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's the same guy and that CCTV footage doesn't always pick everything up. The CCTV pictures are all taken from above. The booking photos are taken from a level perspective.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ececenker avatar
Ece Cenker
Ece Cenker
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be him. I mean police in America has always been very successful at nailing the suspects!!. Especially if the incident has even a slight bit of "profile." and they are under pressure...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
schnitzelson avatar
Schnitzel
Schnitzel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally-not that it matters, I think the guy on the CCTV is of Arabic origin and Luigi is not.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
