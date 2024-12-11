“The Plot Thickens Like That Eyebrow”: Luigi Mangione Arrest Sparks Wild Eyebrow Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet sleuths have been fixated on a peculiar detail in the case of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: his eyebrows. Many pointed out that the thick, connected brows in Mangione’s mugshot differed from those seen in surveillance footage of the shooter, sparking wild theories about eyebrow trimming and rapid regrowth.

After Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday (December 9), his mugshot quickly became a point of focus for online amateur detectives.

Consequently, some people have pointed out that Mangione’s eyebrows appeared thicker and more connected in his mugshot compared to the surveillance footage of the shooter, raising questions about whether they were altered or naturally different.

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

“If the masked man doesn’t have a unibrow, then why is Luigi arrested?” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). A netizen commented: “The plot thickens like that eyebrow.”

Netizens suggested that Mangione must have “trimmed those eyebrows” prior to the shooting, or that he has “the fastest growing unibrow in the history of man” since the two images “are only a few days apart,” We Got This Covered reported on Wednesday (December 11).

Mangione was arrested on Monday for the murder of Thompson. The 26-year-old was charged with five offenses, including murder and weapons-related charges.

Mangione allegedly expressed his anger against corporate greed in a manifesto, claiming responsibility for the killing and condemning the US healthcare system.



Image credits: NYPDnews

Image credits: Luigi Mangione

His lawyer, Tom Dickey, has since raised concerns about the lack of solid evidence and suggested Mangione will plead not guilty.

The Ivy League-educated engineer remains in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New York for further legal proceedings.

“I haven’t seen any evidence,” Dickey told reporters on Tuesday (December 10), refuting that any evidence backed up accusations his client shot and killed Thompson in New York on December 1.



Image credits: Vision4theBlind

Image credits: BrianEntin

Upon Mangione’s arrest, incriminating items were found in his possession, including a forged license, a gun, a silencer, ammunition, bags, and multiple masks.

Mangione also had $8,000 in cash, an extra $2,000 in foreign currency of an undisclosed origin, and a passport, Bored Panda previously reported.

Dickey further told News Nations: “I don’t want people to jump to these prejudgment things because nobody would ever want that if they were accused, or one of their loved ones were accused.”



Image credits: sparklingruby

Image credits: kodstrangeer

The attorney reportedly pointed out that the ghost gun found on Mangione when he was arrested in McDonald’s has not definitively been matched to the one used in Thompson’s death.

Dickey said: “I haven’t been certainly made aware of that. I haven’t seen any holistic report.

“So, if you’ve seen that already, then that’s interesting because I certainly haven’t seen that.”



Image credits: taliatvtalks

Image credits: Vision4theBlind

The lawyer reportedly emphasized that he’d only started representing his client for about “12 hours” before being interviewed and apologized that his lack of knowledge of the rumors circulating about Mangione may “disappoint” many.

“I got to look at evidence and, you know, not going to go by conjecture and opinions and speculation, what people think,” Dickey said.

Dickey also reportedly pointed to Pennsylvania law that classifies most crimes — except for capital punishment cases or when punishment includes life without parole — as bailable offenses.

Image credits: QuamirWhit36484

Image credits: theRealRobbyLee

A bailable offense is a crime for which the accused can be released from jail while awaiting trial, typically by paying a set amount of money (bail) as a guarantee to return to court, except in cases where the potential punishment includes life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Mangione was charged with multiple offenses in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and tampering with records.

Later, prosecutors in Manhattan charged him with second-degree murder. On Tuesday, a judge denied him bail while Pennsylvania is working to transfer him to New York.



Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday (December 9)

Image credits: ThePhullet

Image credits: AzureSpray

Dickey noted that in Pennsylvania, a second-degree murder charge doesn’t automatically result in life without parole.

He argued: “[Because of] those two exclusions, he’s entitled to bail.

“Whether it’s $10 billion or $10,000 or whatever, the judge had that discretion, but he should have set bail.”

Is it my insomnia or does this Mario lookin’ guy look more like the shooter than Luigi? Might be a relatively common phenotype especially in that part of the US. Still, the resemblance is strong & eyebrows match better. Strangely he claims he crossed paths w/ Luigi before too pic.twitter.com/eCbIMJAuGH — 🔻h a v e_y o u_n o t i c e d_?🔻 (@the_jews_did_it) December 10, 2024

Image credits: KATU News

Dickey emphasized his goal of building a relationship with Mangione, as he revealed: “He seemed to understand my questions.

“He seemed to be able to interact with me, and so I was pleased with that.”

When asked about his client’s mood, Dickey said to use your “common sense” about how one accused of such a crime would feel.

