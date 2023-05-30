So without further ado, here is a list of the most interesting art pics you might have ever seen.

The Instagram account called lostfoundartny shares various antique finds or just the most unusual art-associated pics found on the internet. They might seem all random at first, but all of them share a common characteristic of uniqueness.

Life would be so boring without art. Even mother nature occasionally likes to express herself by creating something odd and unusual, which catches our attention by being extraordinary. Artistic expression always finds a way to surprise us, and today we would like to introduce you to a very unique collection of art pics.

#1 The Largest Intact Mosaic. Antakya Turkey. Sixth Century Spanning over 1200 sq meters and made up of geometric shapes and non-repeating figures. Was probably created as a public space at the time. One of the most fascinating aspects of this mosaic is curved rug like surface which grew curved as a result of earthquakes in 526 and 528 AD. Despite the earthquakes the mosaic never broke and survived to the present date intact and unbroken. It took 9 years to unearth.

#2 Antique Iron Bat Shaped Lantern. Said To Have Hung In Front Of A Cabaret In France Late 1800’s

#3 Fidele The Most Famous Dog In Bruges. Fidele Was A Famous Dog And Tourist Attraction In Bruges, Belgium The yellow Labrador Retriever lived at the Cote Canal bed and breakfast with his owner Caroline Van Langeraet. He could usually could be seen lounging half-asleep on a windowsill facing the Groenerei canal.

#4 “The Veiled Lady” By Raffaele Monti 1860 I can’t even begin to wrap my head around the skill that was required to execute this marble masterpiece. To create the illusion of transparency with the veil in this medium is unbelievable. Metropolitan Museum of Art.

#5 Amazing Mosaic Street Patches

#6 No. Not Demons Being Cast Into An Inferno. What These Photos Show Are Masses Of Different Lava Flows That Have Dripped Into A Lava Skylight They have formed a crust around the skylight likely due to a loss of heat around the area. What’s a Lava skylight? Molten lava can flow through underground channels called lava tubes. These tubes become visible when part of the roof collapse, causing a lava skylight.

#7 19 Year Old German Actress Brigette Helm On The Set Of Metropolis In 1927 The costume was made of what was referred to as a new form of malleable “plastic wood”. The costume was extremely uncomfortable and sitting in it was difficult. At the time it was the most expensive movie ever made which at the time was aprox $1.2 million dollars. Brigette complained about the many retakes Fritz Lang was known to request saying “no one will even know it me in the costume”. To which he replied. “I’ll know”

#8 Water Current Directing Drain In A Steep Slope In Taiwan. Almost Like Intentional Street Sculpture

#9 Lead Pencil Carvings Always amazed at this skill, required patience and delicate hand needed to create these sculptures. I can barely see what I’m writing let alone even attempt something like this.

#10 Super Cool Design. Famed Motorcycle Builder Dirk Oehlerking Of Kingston Custom Crafted This Bike Called Good Ghost

#11 Open Wide. Production Designer Joe Alves Making Repairs To The Mechanical Shark In “Jaws” Affectionately named Bruce on Martha’s Vineyard in 1974. Interestingly the shark in Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” name is Bruce. Another fun fact someone just added in the comments. Seems Spielberg named the shark after his lawyer Bruce. Hence the joke: Why don’t sharks eat lawyers: Professional courtesy.

#12 I’m Stuck On You Babe! Love Is In The Air. Or Is It In The Trees?

#13 The Organic Twig And Sapling Sculptures Of Patrick Dougherty

#14 Giant Cactus In Oaxaca Mexico

#15 This Streamlined Dymaxion Car Was Designed By The American Inventor Buckminster Fuller During The Great Depression And Was Featured Prominently At The Chicago Worlds Fair In 1933-1934 Fuller built three experimental prototypes with naval architect Starling Burgess using donated money as well as an inheritance. Not as an automobile per say but as a vehicle that one day might be designed to fly, land and drive.

#16 Absolutely Amazing Spray Paint Art

#17 Traveling In Style. Machine Age Automotive Looking Strollers

#18 Now That’s Creative Snow Art!

#19 Carved Stone Chain Link Column Dating Back To 1106. Found On The Facade Of The Collegial Saint-Lazare D’avallon In France

#20 Detail Of The “Green Man” 1200’s Ad. Early Gothic. Bamberg Cathedral. Germany

#21 Perfect Winter Wedding Dress

#22 Strange Topiary. Like Green Popsicles

#23 Dinosaur Being Delivered To The Museum Of Science. Boston Massachusetts 1984

#24 Donetsk, Ukraine By Viktor Macha. Love The Way The Piping Looks So Figural. As If It’s Embracing The Structure

#25 Branch Sculptures By Bob Verschueren

#26 1400 Year Old Ginkgo Tree Located In Xi’an China That Draws Thousands Of People Each Year From All Over China The golden leaves start falling around mid November, turning the temples ground into a yellow ocean. This particular tree grows next to the Gu Guanyin Buddhist temple in the Zhongnan Mountains. The ginkgo tree, also known as the maidenhair, is sometimes referred to as a living fossil because despite all the climate changes, it remains unchanged for 200 million years. It’s a living link to the times dinosaurs ruled the planet.

#27 A Tree Saved By A Tree When branches or roots from different trees are in prolonged intimate contact, they often abrade each other exposing their inner tissues, which may eventually fuse. This process is called inosculation, a natural phenomenon in which trunks, branches or roots of two trees grow together. It is biologically similar to grafting. Such trees are referred to in forestry as gemels, from the Latin word meaning “a pair”.

#28 Very Rare Vintage Photo Of A Prohibition Era Illegal Baby Juggling Competition In 1929 During the Great Depression, those looking for cheap and shady distractions found it in this, least spoken about and most secretive world of underground baby juggling. Women in dire straits and desperate for money would compete in dimly lit dusty back room bars and shanties across the country. Of course there was rabbit juggling and alligator juggling , but none had the compelling draw like baby juggling. Struggling mother’s from nearby towns and villages would often sneak their children in under their coats or baskets to be juggled for a meager portion of the prize money. Women would compete to see who could juggle the most babies and for the longest time and bets were made. Records were sketchy at best because this activity was frowned upon by the majority of well heeled society. Men were not allowed to participate because it was proven that only women had the right maternal instincts which gave them a better feel for the babies rotations when juggling. Written records and accounts of the events were few and far between. but according to leading expert and historian on the subject, Louis R. Diaperina in his book “The Dark Art of Baby Juggling” claims that the record is said to have been 7 babies for 38 seconds set by Edith Dumas a poor young out of work seamstress in Port Edna Georgia in 1931. Eventually these sinister Baby Juggling” rings were shut down and made illegal by a joint act of congress with the “Baby Protection Act” in May of 1931. George Santos, newly elected congressman from NY claimed his mother was a baby juggler.

#29 Italian Lifestyle In The Post War Years. A Vespa Acma 51 With Steib Sidecar

#30 Trees Struck By Lightning. The Temperature Of A Lightning Strike Is 5 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Causing An Internal Pressure That Can Cause The Tree To Explode From Within

#31 Researchers Believe This To Be One Of The Oldest Prosthetic Devices A 3000 year old wooden toe prosthetic discovered on an Egyptian mummy. The wooden toe was refitted several times. Based on the meticulous construction of this ancient prosthetic. It was determined that the wearer, a priest’s daughter wanted the toe to look natural and be as comfortable as possible.

#32 Like A Herd Of Cattle Or A Flock Of Geese Or A Pack Of Wolves, A Swarm Of Ladybugs Are Referred To As A “Loveliness” In the Middle Ages after farmers found out that ladybugs helped wipe out swarms of aphids that were destroying their crops, they thanked the Virgin Mary and referred to them as the “beetle of our lady”. This was eventually shortened to “lady beetle” then to “ladybug” which stuck. In the UK they are referred to as “ladybirds”.

#33 Faced Home

#34 Abandoned. Let Nature Take Over

#35 All Of Use Who Grew Up Using Pink Pearl Erasers In School Remember Drawing, Mutilating, Stabbing, Pulling On, Breaking Throwing And Shredding These Erasers In Class. A Great Stress Reliever. Great For Everything Except Erasing. And The Smell…

#36 Slope Point Is The Southern Most Point Of New Zealand’s South Island The wind is so intense and relentless that the trees are bent, warped and twisted forever along the direction the wind blows. That is because the region is constantly being hit with fierce cold winds that blow up from Antarctica. Slope Point is predominantly used for sheep farming. Aside from a few sheep, no humans or other animals live on that part of the island. In photos 2 and 3 you can see abandoned shacks that built under the protection of the windswept trees. But even those could not stand up to the wind.

#37 Wonderful Antique Pig Shaped Mesh Purse

#38 Pierre Passebon Paris Apartment. Jacques Grange Design

#39 Strangely Colorful And Beautiful Molds Grown In Petri Dishes Using An Agar Base And Adding Pigments

#40 Dunmore Pineapple House. Built In 1761 In Sterlingshire Scotland By The Earl John Murray For His Wife Charolettte Attributed to the architect Sir William Chambers. It is considered one of the most bizarre buildings in the country. Pineapples were first brought to Europe by Christopher Columbus from the Caribbean island of Guadalupe in 1493. Pineapples became a rare delicacy in Europe with associations of power, wealth and hospitality. The pineapple structure is 46 ft high and constitutes a stunning example of the stonemason’s craft, being a remarkable depiction of the fruit. The pineapple became a universal symbol of welcome and hospitality.

#41 The “Doorkijkkerk” Or “Reading Between The Lines” Church Located In Belgium Designed by architects Pieterjan Gijs and Arnout Van Vaerenberg. Made up of over 30 tons of laser cut sheet steel with a spacing of 1 centimeter of metal to every 9 centimeters of open space.

#42 Snake Bridge On Macclesfield Canal On Atsbury. England

#43 Picture Of One Of The Most Beautiful Manhole Covers I’ve Ever Seen. It’s Great That Whatever City Commissioned These Gave The Designer Such Artistic Freedom

#44 Dead Man’s Finger Mushrooms (Xylaria polymorpha) are a saprobic fungus. Common inhabitant of forests and woodland areas, usually growing from the base of rotting trees or decaying wood. They are fairly common in the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and parts of North America. The entire mushroom is poisonous. Containing oenanthotoxin. A highly unsaturated higher alcohol and powerful convulsant. Not surprising by the look of these.

#45 A Teacher At A School In Melbourne Australia Has Gained Fans Around The World After Making Stuffed Animals For Each Of Her 22 Students Based On Their Drawings Of Their Dream Monsters

#46 Grasshoppers Dream Cafe. Jeongseon South Korea Constructed of two converted train cars, the upper level serves pasta while the lower level houses a coffee shop.

#47 Circa 1950’s Bumper Cars At The Height Of Their Style With massive over-pronounced chromed out grills. Note only the top right one has a padded steering wheel protector. So if you got slammed straight on your whacked your noggin pretty against the steering wheel.

#48 Streamlined Design At Some Of Its Best. 1936 Stout Scarab Van

#49 There Are 950 Species Of Sea Urchins That Inhabit A Wide Range Of Depth Zones In All Climates Across The Worlds Oceans

#50 You See That? Yeah I Saw That. Would You Switch? No Way, Would You Switch?

#51 Luigi Lineri Age 81 Has Built A Massive Rock Collection Over The Past 52 Years Making His Finds Along The Adige River In Verona Italy He does not alter the rocks at all. Many resemble faces, fish and animals. In his quote that many of us collectors can relate to but on a smaller scale. “At first I thought a few stones of each different shape would be enough and then I understood that in their thousands they give a sense of community. For me the quantity is sacred. It takes a lot to build a cathedral” Go to love the enthusiasm!

#52 This Is What Happens When You Mix Star Wars With Alcohol

#53 Artist Kathleen Ryan Creates Large Sculptures Of Rotting And Moldy Fruit Using Glass Beads And Semi Precious Stones Most people don’t realize the scale and size of her work. The lemons for example are roughly 36” wide.

#54 Snappy Leather Figural Leather Shoes By Pierre Cardin 1986

#55 Ahaaaaaa. Oooooh. Plastic Containers

#56 American Leather Teaching Aid Doll. Used By Children To Learn How To Tie Their Shoes. Patented By Gussie Decker 1902

#57 Pubic Wigs Called Merkins Were Worn By Prostitutes As Early As The 1450’s The reason for this accessory was that pubic hair was considered popular and attractive, but sex workers shaved their lower parts to avoid penicillin lice and used a merkin to cover up STD’s from their clients.

#58 Vintage Photographs Of Some Of The Hundreds Of Covent Garden Market Porters In London In The 1930’s Who Transported The Many And Varied Forms Of Garden Produce From The Market Buildings To Their End Users In Baskets Stacked On Their Heads. Just Don’t Sneeze

#59 Brutalist Home In Iceland Designed On The Form Of A Flipped Container

#60 Tortoise Shaped Bar In The Desert. Bayanzag, Mongolia

#61 Worlds Largest Diameter Tree In The World. El Arbol Del Tule (Spanish for The Tree of Tule) located on the church grounds in the town of Santa Maria del Tule in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was originally believed to be several trees but DNA tests have proven it’s one tree. The age of the tree is unknown but is believed to be 1200 to 3000 years old.

#62 When Your Donkey Has Dreams Of Being A Pegasus

#63 Coral Mushroom (Ramaria Acrisiccescens) North America. Mother Nature Grows The Darnedest Things. Looks Like A Fungi Chandelier

#64 When You Just Can’t Throw Out That Precious Stuffed Animal. Excerpts From The Wonderful Book “ Much Loved” By Mark Nixon