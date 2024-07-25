Delivery Driver Applauded For Saving Mom’s Life After “Brave” Toddler Asks For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

A little Irish boy rescued his chronically ill mom by waving for an Amazon delivery worker to come and help his family. The employer promptly took action, and the interaction, recorded on security cameras, went viral. The heartwarming gesture subsequently raised awareness for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Taking to her TikTok page earlier this month, ​​Elizabeth Crooks from Northern Ireland showed the moment the eldest of her three children, six-year-old Aiden, was caught on the family’s Ring doorbell running to the yard to ask an Amazon delivery driver for help.

“My last account got removed!” the 26-year-old mother wrote in the caption. “Sharing this beautiful video again of my son and daughter getting help from Amazon guy. The importance of teaching your kids what to do in an emergency!”

Image credits: Kampus Production (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: n.irishmum2

A TikTok user commented: “You should be proud of your kids.”

“Thank you for sharing this amazing story,” a person wrote. “I have pots too.”

“Your kid is incredible for saving you like that,” a netizen added.

The Amazon worker promptly took action, and the interaction, recorded on security cameras, went viral

Image credits: n.irishmum2

Image credits: n.irishmum2

A viewer penned: “You must be so proud of your boy.”

A separate individual chimed in: “You can see the urgency in the delivery driver’s actions!

“Not all heroes wear capes, some wear hi-vis.”

The heartwarming gesture raised awareness for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition the mom, Elizabeth Crooks, has

Image credits: n.irishmum2

Image credits: n.irishmum2

Elizabeth, who describes in her TikTok bio living with various chronic illnesses, clarified in the comment section: “Wasn’t a seizure, my heart rate went too high and passed out x.”

“My heart rate wouldn’t calm down, just kept getting faster, and I couldn’t even sit up,” the mom-of-three told Newsweek on Monday (July 22).

While suffering from a POTS episode, Elizabeth had reportedly called for an ambulance, but as she was not experiencing chest pain and was still conscious, she worried it would take a long time to arrive.

Elizabeth from Northern Ireland used TikTok to show the moment the eldest of her three children was caught on the family’s Ring doorbell

And before long, she told Newsweek, “My heart rate hit 180, I felt like I couldn’t breathe and passed out.”

POTS is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness, and fatigue, Cleveland Clinic explains.

The chronic illness is incurable. However, there are lifestyle measures that can help improve symptoms, in addition to different ways to manage the condition’s challenges.

Image credits:Provided by owner to Bored Panda

Happy, a 26-year-old maintenance worker who lives on an island off the coast of Washington, USA, has been coping with their own POTS diagnosis with the help of Tobias, a three-year-old American Dobermann Pinscher.

The maintenance employee, who works 12-hour shifts, told Bored Panda on May 8: “One of the most versatile and proactive management systems available was a medical alert dog.”

Tobias is a certified medical service dog who is scent-trained to alert to upcoming spikes in heart rate and drops in blood pressure, which causes Happy fainting, dizziness, and tremors, among other discomforts.

Tobias, a Dobermann, is trained to help his owner manage their POTS symptoms

Image credits:Provided by owner to Bored Panda

According to Happy, the canine hero has been trained to alert them to migraines and in mobility tasks, such as counterbalancing to help them walk steadily, opening doors, turning lights on and off, and retrieving items.

“Tobias is not only an invaluable aspect of my day-to-day health, but he is my best friend,” the dog owner said. “Even on the worst health days, he always makes me laugh.”

Elizabeth’s TikTok video continued to ignite positive reactions

