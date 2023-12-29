ADVERTISEMENT

The ability to just click a few buttons on your phone, laptop, or tablet and have physical goods dropped off at your doorstep is truly a marvel of the modern world. But some folks have gotten so used to it, that they seem to not even understand how to actually get up and get their own stuff anymore.

Amazon employee and TikToker Amazon King shared his thoughts on people who seem to order all of their water and dog food from the company. Commenters debated his ideas and provided some counterpoints about why someone might need to have these things brought to their doorstep.

TikToker and Amazon Worker Amazon King made some waves when he asked people to stop ordering water and dog food

“I don’t know who needs to hear this. But stop buying water at Amazon. A couple of days ago, I decided to pick up an extra shift and they put me to pick. Since I’m a trainer, most of you should know trainers don’t really do much, we sit on our ass all day. I already knew it was gonna be a tough day.”

“Tell me why every other item I picked was either Fiji water or [fricking] dog food. Are you telling me you’re out of water, you go on Amazon and you wait two to three business days to get your [fricking] water, bro? What are you drinking in the meantime?”

“Take your lazy [butt] to the store and buy water there like normal people do. If it’s hard enough for me to do it, imagine a 50-year-old lady who has to grab the dog food from the top shelf, bro.”

“The next time I’m picking and I see some water, I’m going to replace your Fiji water with Aquafina. If you’re buying dog food, I’m gonna replace half of the dog food with cat food. Yeah, see how your dog likes that? Straight [nonsense], and I’m a trainer, bro, I shouldn’t even be working at all, let alone this hard.”

Image credits: ActuaLitté (not the actual photo)

From a purely logistical point of view, Amazon’s delivery service is a marvel of modern organization. It, reportedly, owns over 30,000 delivery vans and is set to receive roughly 100,000 more electric variants over the next six years. In many cases, these vehicles are sublet to smaller companies that actually do the delivery process.

The real feather in Amazon’s cap is their fulfillment centers. These allow the company to quickly fill up and send out trucks to the various locations people are ordering from. It also allows for a great amount of streamlining, since all the items first go to one place. It’s the same logic that makes a huge supermarket so successful, everything can be in one place. Our brains just like this sort of systematization.

The precise number of fulfillment centers in the US is not publicly known, but one 2021 report suggested that it was almost 200. By now that number has undoubtedly increased. This strategy also allows them to stock a massive amount of goods. After all, you won’t buy a product that isn’t there.

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

This ceaseless swarm of vehicles, technological prowess, and a solid road system all contribute to the fact that now over 60% of online customers expect one to two-day delivery for nearly everything. It might almost seem quaint to wait 2-3 weeks for something like we used to. For better or worse, the result of this is that people won’t use other services that take a little longer and have started to over-rely on Amazon for practically everything.

This is perhaps why the above video happened in the first place. Folks have started ordering even daily essentials instead of just getting up and driving (or walking) to the store. While it doesn’t seem likely that many people are out there, dehydrated, waiting for the Amazon delivery person to bring water, there have to be a few who really do live this way.

Image credits: amish.patel (not the actual photo)

However, as many commenters note (you can read their thoughts below) there are many people who might be sick, injured, or disabled. If you have a dog, it needs to eat, regardless of your shoulder injury. So there is no doubt a slew of lazy people out there, their laziness creates jobs for other folks, and people with disabilities benefit from these services being commonplace.

Indeed, regular and affordable delivery services are a lifeline to many disabled folks, who don’t always live near a location to get the food and other items they need in their daily lives. Many of us have been ill for an extended period and had to rely on the kindness of friends, family, and Uber Eats to make it through. Imagine if that was your daily reality.

Others note that carrying heavy stuff is basically why the job exists in the first place. While ordering bottled tap water is perhaps a tad ridiculous, people are free to do whatever they want with their own money. The fact that delivery workers need to sometimes lift and move heavy parcels isn’t exactly a secret, it’s a clear and regular part of the job.

Viewers shared their thoughts and some counterarguments

Some thought his points were completely wrong