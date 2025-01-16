Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West Shares Explicit Pamela Anderson Clip, Raising Concerns About Bianca Censori Marriage
Celebrities, News

Kanye West Shares Explicit Pamela Anderson Clip, Raising Concerns About Bianca Censori Marriage

Kanye West’s most recent post to social media is, unsurprisingly, throwing fans off, as people try to guess if there’s a second meaning hidden somewhere. 

Just yesterday, on January 15, the controversial rapper shared a throwback—and very explicit—video to his Instagram stories, which showed Pamela Anderson walking around naked as she presented a cake to Hugh Hefner on his birthday, back in 2008.

Highlights
  • Kanye West posted a throwback explicit video of Pamela Anderson on social media.
  • The video included an unreleased West track titled 'Hide Your B–tch' playing in the background.
  • Fans criticized West, questioning whether this impacted his marriage to Bianca Censori and how it would offend Anderson.
  • Some speculate a potential Anderson-West album collaboration.
RELATED:

    Kanye West’s post to his Instagram stories of a naked Pamela Anderson is raising some eyebrows

    A man in a black jacket sits indoors, appearing thoughtful, under low lighting.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    The then 41-year-old smiled as she walked over to the publisher, wearing nothing but high heels after reportedly performing a lap dance for him upon her arrival, as reported by the Daily Mail

    An unreleased West track titled “Hide Your B–tch” played in the background.

    Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, was seen in good spirits and could be heard saying, “You’re looking good,” to Anderson as a whole group of people celebrated his 82nd birthday in Las Vegas.

    A party scene with people gathered, featuring a woman in a revealing outfit, raising concerns about Kanye West's marriage.

    Image credits: ye

    Fans were puzzled — but took the opportunity to express how offensive they thought the post was.

    “Kanye is an a–hole,” proclaimed one user on X.

    “I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did…” one person theorized.

    A third chimed in, “Why the f–ck did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes.”

    “Did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?” another asked.

    Netizens speculated Pamela Anderson would have some things to say about the video

    Pamela Anderson holding a tray at an event, beside an elderly man, in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: ye

    Others brought in Bianca Censori, questioning how she could be okay with those kinds of posts and whether it may affect their current marriage.

    “Why is she STILL with this,” one comment read, while another warned, “Run, Bianca, run.”

    “He lives in his [own] universe, on his own rules, not caring about the rest of the world thinking of him, his wife and actions,” a netizen voiced.

    Other fans speculated that it could hint at a potential Anderson-West collaboration for the music mogul’s upcoming album — although it certainly wouldn’t be a conventional announcement. 

    Blonde woman smiling, wearing a shimmery top, against a neutral background.

    Image credits: Variety

    This also isn’t the first time the two have crossed paths.

    Back in 2018, West and Anderson were linked together when the Foreign Affair star wrote a letter to him, claiming she believed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was being “tortured” and that “they are trying to kill him.”

    In a note originally obtained by TMZ, she wrote, “I support him and I know you value Free Speech — Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in government.’

    West and Anderson had previously crossed paths 7 years ago

    A couple poses in stylish black outfits against a textured backdrop.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    “He’s been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy. And now he can have no visitors. No phone calls or internet. They are squeezing him.”

    Anderson later explained that she wanted to do what she could to “share more about his fight” and believed West’s “no filter” mentality could make a difference.

    “And you make an impact,” she added. “I’m sure a lot of people feel like you — They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say.”

    A person in a hoodie speaking into a microphone during a broadcast.

    Image credits: Lex Fridman

    She concluded the note by writing, “Or just look at his life and writing. How he has sacrificed for the truth. I think you’d admire him. Take care of you.”

    According to People, Assange had been at the Embassy for approximately six years after he claimed political asylum to avoid facing extradition in Sweden over a rape allegation he refuted long ago.

    Commenters held West accountable for his actions

    Comment from a user labeled as a top fan saying, "He is a creep," related to Kanye West concerns.

    Mary Anne Awana comment questioning a relationship, featuring an emoji.

    Comment on Kanye West's explicit clip raises concerns about Bianca Censori marriage.

    Comment expressing concern over Kanye's actions towards women and marriage.

    Comment discussing Kanye West's actions and his disregard for external opinions.

    Text comment expressing concerns about Kanye West and Bianca Censori marriage.

    Comment by Colleen Sutton expressing concern about shared explicit content related to Kanye West and Pamela Anderson.

    Comment expressing criticism regarding Kanye West and Bianca Censori marriage.

    Text reaction to Kanye West sharing explicit clip: "This man is becoming weirder by the minute. SMH 🤦‍♀️".

    A screenshot of a comment discussing Kanye West and Pamela Anderson news.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Paul Sloan
    15 minutes ago

    The only reason that Kanye made this post was to stay relevant. BP swallowed the bait.

    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    41 minutes ago

    Why post something like this ? This is from her past. FFS she is in her 50s now. Lets all let that s**t die already.

    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why post something like this ? This is from her past. FFS she is in her 50s now. Lets all let that s**t die already.

