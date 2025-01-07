Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app




Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral
Animals, Dogs

Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

Life in New York City is always buzzing, but amidst the chaos, one pint-sized hero stands out—Kaido, a miniature Australian Shepherd who has made the city’s streets his stage. With his human, Matty, Kaido rides through the city on a bike, howling along with every ambulance siren he hears. His “awoo” has captured the hearts of New Yorkers and made him a viral sensation.

From jet skiing adventures to heartwarming bike rides, Kaido proves that even the smallest furry friends can leave a huge impact.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

    Meet Kaido, the miniature Australian Shepherd who “awoos” through NYC

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Matty got Kaido during a tough time in his life. “I had just gone through a breakup,” he shared. “I’d always wanted a dog, and he gave me something to look forward to every day”

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Recalling how Kaido came into his life and how old he is, Matty shared with Bored Panda, “I got Kaido after a long-term relationship ended. I’d always wanted a dog, and he became the perfect distraction.” More than just a companion, Kaido quickly turned into Matty’s trusted partner for city adventures.

    Kaido quickly became more than just a pet. Matty calls him his “little partner in crime” and says they do everything together

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Kaido didn’t love the idea of sitting in a backpack at first, but Matty worked hard to make him comfortable. “We started with short trips, and I’d always make sure he felt safe,” Matty explained

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    On Kaido’s first time riding in the backpack, Matty remembered, “It took some time to make him comfortable, but once we hit the road on the bike, he absolutely loved it.” Evidently, the backpack became Kaido’s front-row seat to city life, letting him soak in every sight and sound from a cozy spot.

    Now, Kaido is a pro. He sits proudly in his backpack as they ride through the city, ears flapping in the wind

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Kaido’s most famous habit started by accident. “The first time he howled along with a siren, I couldn’t stop laughing,” Matty said

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Riding around the streets has also led to some fun encounters. When asked if New Yorkers ever recognize Kaido, the owner laughed as he explained the situation to us, “Haha, every time I ride! Multiple people a day recognize him—it’s always fun.” The dog’s howling has turned him into a local fixture, garnering smiles from passersby who spot him perched happily on the bike.

    “Now, every time we hear an ambulance, he just has to join in. It’s like he’s trying to help!”

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Kaido’s “awoo” is often triggered by ambulances, affectionately dubbed “Awoobulances.” Curious about how many they hear during a typical ride, Matty explained, “It depends. Sometimes, we just hear them in the distance without crossing paths, but other times, it can be upwards of five.” Each siren sets off Kaido’s enthusiastic contribution, much to the amusement of onlookers.

    Kaido’s howls have made him a local celebrity. “Everywhere we go, people stop us,” Matty shared with us

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    It’s not just locals who love Kaido. Tourists from all over the world stop to ask about him and take selfies with the little Aussie

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Among their many escapades, the owner happily described the most memorable experience with Kaido in New York, “Jet skiing together was definitely unique, but honestly, it’s the small moments that stick with me—how he wakes me up, smiles, and rolls on his back. I’m getting sentimental just thinking about it!” This endearing mix of big adventures and everyday joys exemplifies the special bond these two share in the busy city they call home.

    Kaido’s howls might seem like a small thing, but they’ve brought joy to so many people in the city

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    “It’s amazing how something as simple as a dog howling can make people smile,” Matty said

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    For Matty, every day with Kaido is an adventure, whether they’re exploring the city or just relaxing at home

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Kaido and Matty don’t just stick to biking. They’ve had some wild adventures together, including jet skiing too

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    That being said, the pup surely proves that even in a big city, it’s the little things that can make the biggest difference (like cute awooos)

    Kaido The Dog Hears An Ambulance And His Adorable Howls Have Gone Viral

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
