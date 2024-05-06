Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL “Bullies” Her Over “Bad Girl” Transformation
Celebrities, Entertainment

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL “Bullies” Her Over “Bad Girl” Transformation

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit parodying JoJo Siwa‘s transformation into her “bad girl” persona drew mixed reactions online, with people pointing to the inappropriateness of adults mocking a young queer artist who grew up in an abusive environment.

Impressionist Chloe Fineman transformed into the Dance Moms star during SNL’s Weekend Update segment on Saturday (May 4) along with co-anchor Colin Jost.

Highlights
  • SNL skit parodied JoJo Siwa's 'bad girl' transformation, sparking mixed reactions.
  • Viewers raised concerns about mocking a young queer artist with a challenging past.
  • Chloe Fineman impersonated JoJo in a segment that critiqued her 'gay pop' statement.

“Wow, oh my god, JoJo!” Colin exclaimed at the sight of Chloe’s JoJo impression.

“That’s right, Colin; I’m a bad girl now!” Chloe replied as she was covered in glitter, wearing leather and rocking black lipstick. 

An SNL skit parodying JoJo Siwa’s “bad girl” transformation sparked debate over appropriateness

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

“Yeah, it’s a pretty big change. I used to be way more sparkles, and now, I’m black sparkles,” the 35-year-old comedian added.

At some point, Chloe retorted: “I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,” as the 41-year-old host joked: “I was gonna say [you look like] if Mad Max was on Broadway.”

Chloe continued: “Does it scare you, Colin? 

“Does a former child star looking like this scare you?”

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

The Father of the Bride actress went on to whip out a pack of candy smokes before claiming she “does cigarettes” now.

She went on to take a dig at JoJo’s now-infamous interview where the 20-year-old said she had invented a new genre called “gay pop,” which she later apologized for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m 20, and I’m gay! I’m the first gay girl in the world! Bet you never met a gay girl before!” Chloe mocked.

Some viewers highlighted concerns about mocking a young queer artist with a troubled past

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: E! News

“JoJo, you were quoted as saying you invented a new genre of music,” Colin remarked, to which the comedian answered: “That’s right, gay pop!” 

“That’s maybe just ‘pop,’” Colin went on to say.

The skit, which has now gone viral on social media, sparked divided reactions, with some interpreting the number as a form of bullying.

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

SNL still leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

They continued: “I can’t fully point out why but for this? 

“It’s a bit horrid knowing Jojo Siwa grew up in an abusive environment, is very sheltered, and doesn’t really know what a normal life is then she gets picked on for like having an annoying dance thing.”

The skit featured Chloe Fineman impersonating JoJo and Colin Jost

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Another X user commented: “I really hope Jojo Siwa knows we (especially that SNL skit) are laughing at her and NOT with her.”

Someone else penned: “More articles should be written because this is not ok, this girl has been bullied since she was a child and now receiving extra hate and for being herself.”

JoJo was about nine years old when she appeared in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition with her mom.

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

The 20-year-old dancer’s appearance on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition led to her being cast on Dance Moms, further catapulting her to fame for being the bow-wearing, high-energy pop sensation.

Dance Moms often displayed a toxic environment where the young cast members were the subject of verbally abusive behavior from dance coach Abby Lee Miller, in addition to extreme competitive pressure. 

In recent years, older footage of the Lifetime reality TV show showed that JoJo’s mother, Jessalynn Siwa, had been bleaching her daughter’s hair blonde since she was only two years old.

The 20-year-old dancer’s appearance on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition led to her being cast on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: Billboard

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2020 interview with Variety, JoJo opened up about the “worst day in her career.” 

She recalled: “After I was the top meme in October, with people criticizing my hairline and saying I’m a giant toddler, I went to Knott’s Scary Farm, and people were being awful. 

“All these teenagers were, like, ‘JoJo Siwa, F you! Go home.’ 

“All night long people were shouting things at me. 

“So I just thought teenagers don’t like me. And I am one! 

“But I didn’t have any teenage friends, and I do now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Image credits: XOMG POP!

Despite some concerns spreading on social media as a result of the SNL skit, JoJo appeared to react positively, as she reshared the segment on her Instagram story over the weekend.

The performer wrote: “Iconic. I literally don’t know what to say. 

“This is f—— crazy. 

“3-and-a-half-minute skit on SNL…”

You can watch the SNL skit below:

The Nebraska native debuted a completely new look last month, promoting her Karma song on the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Her new sense of fashion has often been ridiculed online. Nevertheless, JoJo discussed her new music and her “transition” to adulthood, explaining: “I’ve seen people before me make this transition, 

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen how much I loved it, and I’ve seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that.”

SNL viewers were left divided over the JoJo Siwa skit

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

JoJo Siwa Fans Outraged After SNL "Bullies" Her Over "Bad Girl" Transformation

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

4

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast!

Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does it matter that she is queer? Or that she has a "troubled past"? They are making fun of the song/video and her way of marketing it. That's all. And that is indeed very cringe. Jojo talking about how she "invented" a new style of music and how no former child star has gone through a transformation like she has? Please girl, others went through hell so that you can copy Kiss.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some verrrry thin skinned people about, especially to worry about so called celebrities who would not care if you lived or died.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it curious that it is remarked that the “victim” of the imitation is queer. But if SNL has had and has in the current cast LGTBI+ actors!!!!. For God's sake, it's a parody show And they will start asking for the cancellation of the actress and the scriptwriters and the program. .

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does it matter that she is queer? Or that she has a "troubled past"? They are making fun of the song/video and her way of marketing it. That's all. And that is indeed very cringe. Jojo talking about how she "invented" a new style of music and how no former child star has gone through a transformation like she has? Please girl, others went through hell so that you can copy Kiss.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some verrrry thin skinned people about, especially to worry about so called celebrities who would not care if you lived or died.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it curious that it is remarked that the “victim” of the imitation is queer. But if SNL has had and has in the current cast LGTBI+ actors!!!!. For God's sake, it's a parody show And they will start asking for the cancellation of the actress and the scriptwriters and the program. .

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda