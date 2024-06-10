JoJo Siwa Takes “Cringe” Persona Overseas With Bizarre Monologue At UK Show

ADVERTISEMENT

A crowd completely missed JoJo Siwa’s humorous references, creating an awkward atmosphere when she performed at the Mighty Hoopla event at Brockwell Park in London, UK, on Sunday (June 1).

Taking to their TikTok page on Monday, June 3, a festival-goer shared a video of the 21-year-old performer taking to the stage in front of a packed audience.

Highlights JoJo Siwa's humorous references went unnoticed by the crowd at the Mighty Hoopla event in London, creating an awkward atmosphere.

A TikTok video of JoJo's bizarre monologue at the event went viral, amassing 1.6 million views in a short time.

JoJo's speech included many bold statements and references but failed to retain the crowd's enthusiasm, leading to increasing silence.

In the 30-seconds-long clip, which has amassed 1.6 million views, JoJo was filmed on the grandstand yelling into her microphone: “They gotta talk, we’re in England.

“I can say this word ’cause they’re sassy c*nts.”

A crowd completely missed JoJo Siwa’s humorous references, creating an awkward atmosphere

Share icon

Image credits: hellomtthw

The Dance Moms alumni continued: “They say write your own songs

“That’s not even you singing, that Emeline song is amazing.”

Emeline is a singer and songwriter. Earlier this month, JoJo was accused of stealing her upcoming Choose Ur Fighter song from Emeline.

“And you know what I said to those f*ckers,” the TV star added. “I tell him to hold the motherf*king drama.”

Despite capturing some brief cheering in the first seconds of her speech, JoJo’s stage presence didn’t retain the initial enthusiasm, as the crowd could be heard becoming more and more silent.

A woman who reviewed the TikTok video noted that concert-goers probably missed a funny clue from the former Nickelodeon star’s career: “Hold the Drama was a JoJo Siwa song from 2017 but no one got the reference.”

The blunder happened when JoJo performed at the Mighty Hoopla event at Brockwell Park in London, UK, on Sunday (June 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

Nevertheless, other people failed to find JoJo’s performance entertaining, as a person commented: “And the crowd went mild.”

“You know she felt so cool cursing too,” a viewer wrote.

Someone else penned: “PLEASE IT’S SO SILENT.”

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

A netizen added: “This is painful.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Crowd is so confused.”

It’s been a busy month for the dancer-singer amid Pride celebrations for the month of June.

“I can say this word cause they’re sassy c*nts,” the Karma singer said on stage

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

June is Pride month, which commemorates years of struggles for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit of equal justice under the law for the LGBTQQIP2SAA community (shortened as LGBTQ+).

JoJo, who identifies as “gay,” has been performing at numerous Pride events, taking her celebrations to a new level.

In fact, the proclaimed “gay icon” ended her show by chugging from a Tito’s vodka bottle while onstage at the LA Pride in the Park event at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday (June 8), just weeks after her 21st birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

For any confused Europeans out there: the legal drinking age in the US is 21 years old.

The Nebraska native also dropped plenty of f-bombs during her concert, Variety reported on Saturday.

“I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you,” JoJo reportedly ranted at the crowd before pointing to a child being held on someone’s shoulders near the front of the stage.

It’s been a busy month for JoJo amid Pride celebrations for the month of June

Share icon

Image credits: JoJo Siwa

She continued: “In fact, there is a six-year-old right there — why the f*ck are you here? I love it.

“I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude.

“My point is don’t let that superstar be louder than you guys.

“Lemme hear you make some f*cking noise.”

“She’s strange,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT