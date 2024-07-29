Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched In Black Oil While Filming "The Morning Show"

ADVERTISEMENT

A bucket of what appeared to be black oil was thrown at actress Jennifer Anniston while filming the fourth season of the Apple TV+ production, The Morning Show, on a Manhattan set.

Images showed the actress getting covered in a black, thick substance thrown by an unknown assailant out of a paint bucket, while surrounded by people attending a protest, many of which also got splattered by the dark liquid.

Highlights Jennifer Aniston was doused in black oil while filming a scene for The Morning Show.

The incident occurred on July 28, 2024, in Manhattan while the actress was on set for the show's fourth season.

Many netizens mistakenly believed the attack was real, sparking mixed reactions online.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident as it turned out to be part of a scene the actress was filming for the show, in which her character, a fictional morning news program host named Alex, appears to be covering a social movement with her phone before being attacked.

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

The Morning Show premiered on Apple TV+ on November 2019, and is currently set to air its fourth season after finishing its latest run in 2023. The photographed incident occurred on July 28, 2024, and is part of the first episode of its new season called “My Roman Empire,” written by Zander Lehmann and Charlotte Stoudt, and directed by Mimi Leder.

The show follows Aniston’s character, Alex, as one of the co-hosts of the top morning news program in America. Her idyllic life goes haywire after her on-air partner of 15 years is fired for sexual misconduct allegations.

According to the actress, the show aims to reflect current events in American society such as the pandemic, the #MeToo movement, and others with a satirical tone. Production of its new season began in early July 2024.

The attack was filmed as part of the latest season of the Apple TV+ show, which has become the most watched feature of the streaming service since its debut

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

The Morning Show has a mixed approval rating by both critics and audiences. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reported a 66% overall approval rating based on 106 reviews, with an average rating of 5.9/10. Recent seasons have fared better, upping that score to a 72% based on 78 reviews.

Despite the tepid critical reception, the show has been a success as far as viewership goes for Apple’s streaming service, having been viewed an average of 5 times more than any other original series or show hosted on the platform.

By the end of 2023, Deadline reported that The Morning Show had officially become the most watched program on Apple TV+.

Netizens were caught off guard by the images, with many believing the actress was attacked in real life

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

“It’s Karma. Her support of woke nonsense upset me yesterday. Today I got to laugh at her,” said one reader, seemingly oblivious to the fictitious nature of the attack.

“Does anyone remember a thing called manners, or have I been transported here from an alternate universe?” said one commenter, also believing the incident was real.

Some took the chance to leave mean-spirited comments towards the actress.

“Hah, hah! That empty shell of a human deserves it,” said one user, mockingly.

“This should happen to all of them, they are abominable,” wrote another.

Others wised up to the true nature of the incident, with many believing it to be a publicity stunt.

“Was this part of the show or was this an insane protestor who did it?” asked one reader.

“It’s obviously part of the script if they had cameras rolling,” replied another.

“No one can get within 50-feet of the shot on a movie set.”

“Oh, so it’s all for publicity! We get it now,” said one viewer.

“This is part of the show. It’s make believe,” affirmed another.

“Context is everything,” noted one reader, while others shared their impressions of the impactful images

