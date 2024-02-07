“You Gotta Forget Something”: Jennifer Aniston Can’t Recognize David Schwimmer In Super Bowl Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston was seen humorously forgetting her Friends co-star of 10 years, David Schwimmer, who played her on-screen love interest in the sitcom, while she was joined by other celebrities for a new funny Super Bowl ad.

The 54-year-old actress was seen in a new Uber Eats ad, which will air during the 2024 Super Bowl. In the one-minute spot, Jennifer and David were filmed being joined by Usher, Jelly Roll, and David and Victoria Beckham as they tried to remind themselves that Uber Eats delivers more than just food, as per Today.

Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform launched by the transport service Uber.

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Uber Eats

In the commercial ad, The Morning Show star is seen saying: “Well, you know what they say. In order to remember something, you gotta forget something else. Make a little room.”

The actress is then seen bumping into David on what appears to be the backlot of a film and television studio.

Despite working with David for 10 years on the super popular sitcom Friends, Jennifer is seen quipping about having no clue who her co-star is when he sees her on the film set and tries to give her a hug.

Image credits: Uber Eats

In the ad, Jennifer asks a clueless David: “Have we met?”

“We worked together for 10 years,” the confused actor replies.

“10 years,” Jennifer says with surprise. “You are great,” to which the frustrated co-star answers: “You still don’t know, do you?”

“I don’t,” the actress says.

Upon walking away, Jennifer tries to show that she did, in fact, know David when she says, “Like, I could forget 10 years of my life.”

“I hate this town,” David responds in disbelief.

Image credits: Uber Eats

During Jennifer and David’s lapse of memory as being friends, David and Victoria Beckham appear to struggle to remember the name of her 1990s iconic girl group.

“Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady?” the football star asks, holding up a spice jar.

“Wasn’t it the Cinnamon Sisters?” the 49-year-old fashion designer replies while wearing a shirt that reads “David’s wife.”

Image credits: Uber Eats

After suggesting “Basil Babes” and “Paprika Girls?”, David is seen shutting down their brainstorm after failing to get to the “Spice Girls.”

Jelly Roll is, in turn, shown wondering how he got all the tattoos on his face, and Usher aspires to one day play the Super Bowl halftime show, which he is scheduled to perform for at on Sunday (February 11).

The Uber Eats commercial will make its television broadcast debut during Super Bowl LVIII, which airs on Sunday.

Image credits: Uber Eats

Back in September 2023, Jennifer disclosed how she had managed to stay in shape. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, she revealed the top four rules she had been living by in order to take care of her impressively toned body.

She explained: “I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can.

“That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important. I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.”

You can watch the ad below:

In addition to these habits, the We’re The Millers actress confessed that she had been trying to preserve a rather high degree of mindfulness about what she allowed into her head-space.

“Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes, I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise,” Jennifer said.

