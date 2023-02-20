With 85% of U.S. households paying for at least one ad-free streaming service, the world of entertainment, especially advertisement, is very different today than it was a few decades ago. Simply put, we no longer enjoy having our entertainment interrupted. Long before streaming, we used to watch TV while waiting through commercial breaks. Back then, TV ads were actually fun rather than annoying because they were humorous and had catchy jingles. Hence, no wonder most famous commercials date back to the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early ‘00s.

The idiom "They don't make 'em like they used to" perfectly applies to ads. Modern TV advertising simply can't match the most popular commercials made back in the day. Whether it's the most famous Super Bowl commercials or the best TV commercials, the now-classic, old commercials remain unpaired, with just a few exceptions from the modern age. Even after multiple viewings, the most memorable commercials stick in our minds because they never fail to make us laugh. Advertisers know that humor is a terrific tool to engage with your audience and build a favorable perception of your business. However, a good comedy isn't always all it takes to produce the most effective commercials. A catchy jingle, a play on emotions, or an outlandish concept with great montage and execution can be the key for an ad to rank amongst the best commercials ever produced.

Below, we've compiled some of the most iconic, hilarious, tear-jerking, straight-up weird, or otherwise memorable ads that, even years after their initial release, continue to click with the audiences. Prepare for a rollercoaster of a ride because the greatest commercials of all time that we've compiled below pack a rainbow of emotions. Do you agree with our selection of the most iconic commercials? Upvote the ones that stuck out to you, and let us know in the comments if we've missed any good ones!