ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to laugh and nod in agreement, fellow introverts! We're back with another dose of relatable introvert memes that capture the quirks and joys of our unique way of navigating the world. Whether you find joy in canceling plans, cherish your alone time, or cringe at the thought of small talk, these images are sure to resonate.

Today, we're diving into the treasure trove of funny and spot-on memes from the Instagram page “Introverts can relate”, which perfectly captures the essence of introverted life. With 332 thousand followers, it has become a community of like-minded souls who appreciate the humor in the everyday struggles and triumphs of being an introvert.

So, grab your favorite comfort drink, settle into your cozy nook, and let the memes do the talking!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn’t count if I didn’t really see it. 🫣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

To delve deeper into the topic of introversion, Bored Panda reached out to Fallon Goodman, Ph.D., psychology professor and clinical psychologist who also directs the Emotion and Resilience Lab at George Washington University in Washington, DC. In her lab, Goodman researches ways for people to overcome social anxiety, establish and maintain social relationships, and investigates resilience in the face of adversity.

We often think of introverts as not really into socializing. So, we asked Goodman why they might find it tiring or even a bit scary. Before answering the question, she stressed that it is important to distinguish between social fears (what scares people) and social preferences (what people want). “Introversion is a personality trait involving a person’s preference for socializing: how often, with whom, in what size group, and so on. In general, introverts prefer social interaction with less stimulation like one-on-one conversations instead of parties; listening more than speaking; and working on their own versus in groups. In contrast, social anxiety involves fears related to socializing, such as saying something embarrassing, freezing up, or getting rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Introversion and social anxiety are distinct, but sometimes they overlap. For example, an introvert might have less practice socializing in big groups. When they head to a happy hour, they’ve had fewer similar experiences under their belt than extroverts, which could ramp up their anxiety about how to expect and how it will go.”
#4

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Ever wondered if introverts can switch things up and become more extroverted? Let's explore whether it's possible for introverts to “learn” the ropes of being more outgoing. According to Goodman, we can’t exactly reprogram our personalities, “but introverts can figure out the types of social situations they enjoy most. Do this with honest self-reflection. Which social situations are you most excited about? With whom do you feel like you can effortlessly be yourself? If the world was ending tomorrow and you could only socialize one more time, what would it look like?”
#7

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
robbietaylor avatar
the dancing demon (she/her)
the dancing demon (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except when I. Overshare it's not personal information, it's random but of useless knowledge

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Scrolling through the internet, you've probably stumbled upon countless introvert memes. But here's the real question: do these memes paint an accurate picture, reflecting situations that resonate universally? While Goodman couldn’t generalize across all introvert memes, she thinks that the fact that there are so many—and that they are so popular—suggests they are resonating with people for a reason. “They hit on micro-moments that introverts can relate to, like the relief of canceled social plans or the dread of talking to a customer service representative on the phone. One misconception I do see often is that being an introvert implies you don’t like any form of socializing. This is not true. An introvert might prefer to have a smaller inner circle and less frequent social contact but still enjoy certain social interactions when they occur.”
#10

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I am so sorry. I mean. Sorry. I’m sorry. Damn it. So sorry. Sorry again. 😐

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to enhance your social well-being or break down barriers to connection? Whether you identify as an introvert or simply value meaningful interactions, Goodman has some recommendations for you!

Step 1: Identify the problem areas. What are the social areas where you feel unfulfilled? List them out: friends, family, romantic relationships, coworkers, etc. How satisfied are you within each area, and what else do you need to feel fulfilled? You can’t solve a problem if you don’t know which problem you’re solving.

Step 2. Identify barriers. What’s getting in the way of you connecting with people who you want to connect with? Research in my lab has identified some common barriers that might be applicable: social anxiety, motivation, opportunity, interpersonal conflict, and time/obligations. Identify one or more barriers for each social area in which you’re feeling disconnected.

Step 3. Make a game plan. Once you know where and why you’re struggling, identify actionable strategies. Tactics to improve social connection should be targeted. Start with easy wins: low-cost interactions that require limited effort, like a quick chat with a store clerk or text to a family member. For the introverts among us who are averse to planning social outings, try building in social interactions around your daily life—a short catch-up with a coworker in the hallway or a quick hello to a neighbor.”
#13

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It turns into a nightmare when you're awoken by a s****y song, it becomes part if your dream and you can't turn it off

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
sootyandspock avatar
vogonpoet
vogonpoet
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! I had a favourite jumper (sweater) and jeans at highschool. Some d**k made me super self conscious, because I wasn't as varied in my dress as a lot of the other kids. Pretty much hate them all now. All the people pleasing made me a tool

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're just evicting all the nose demons to be fully cured. One "bless you infinity" should last.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need a warning to prepare for the final episode of my favorite series!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats

introverts_can_relate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Introverts-Can-Relate-Funny-Memes-Instagram Shares stats