To delve deeper into the topic of introversion, Bored Panda reached out to Fallon Goodman, Ph.D., psychology professor and clinical psychologist who also directs the Emotion and Resilience Lab at George Washington University in Washington, DC. In her lab, Goodman researches ways for people to overcome social anxiety, establish and maintain social relationships, and investigates resilience in the face of adversity.

We often think of introverts as not really into socializing. So, we asked Goodman why they might find it tiring or even a bit scary. Before answering the question, she stressed that it is important to distinguish between social fears (what scares people) and social preferences (what people want). “Introversion is a personality trait involving a person’s preference for socializing: how often, with whom, in what size group, and so on. In general, introverts prefer social interaction with less stimulation like one-on-one conversations instead of parties; listening more than speaking; and working on their own versus in groups. In contrast, social anxiety involves fears related to socializing, such as saying something embarrassing, freezing up, or getting rejected.

Introversion and social anxiety are distinct, but sometimes they overlap. For example, an introvert might have less practice socializing in big groups. When they head to a happy hour, they’ve had fewer similar experiences under their belt than extroverts, which could ramp up their anxiety about how to expect and how it will go.”