ADVERTISEMENT

After a long week at work, some people get their energy back by going out with friends, while others put their phone on silent and stay at home instead.

If you belong to the second group (or don’t, but want to learn more about their “peculiar” nature), the Instagram account @introvertmemesss has everything you need.

It shares funny and relatable jokes for the socially exhausted, highlighting what they might not be saying out loud for fear of being misunderstood, but feel deep in their gentle souls.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person buried in dirt digging with a small shovel, representing relatable introvert meme about remembering embarrassing moments.

introvertmemesss Report

8points
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one nice thing about turning 70 is my memory no longer remembers many of my cringe moments of my life. The few I do remember I now laugh at. Because really, our stupidity of youth is really humorous.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Angry SpongeBob meme illustrating frustration and confusion relatable to life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Person looking at phone while holding a broom, relatable meme about introvert life and finding the right song for cleaning.

    introvertmemesss Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Bandage covering a crack in a wall representing relatable memes about life as an introvert and coping with problems.

    introvertmemesss Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black cat sitting on a goose floating in water, illustrating relatable introvert vibes with unusual companionship meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up of a person’s eye attempting to see a tiny private Instagram profile picture, relatable introvert meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    SpongeBob lying down with headphones, representing relatable memes about life as an introvert enjoying music for hours.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is me when I first heard The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's album.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    SpongeBob looking anxious after making a joke in front of a psychologist in relatable introvert memes about life.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Alien peeking around door representing relatable memes about introvert life and social awkwardness after cleaning a room.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man sitting curled up inside a circular space, representing relatable memes about life as an introvert preparing for Monday.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Door left wide open despite request to shut it, depicting relatable introvert life moments in a humorous meme format.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Person wearing sunglasses looking unbothered, relatable meme about introvert life and hiding mental breakdown struggles.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man in shirt and tie explaining complex connections on a wall covered with papers, relatable introvert life meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet by Abhay Rana stating "I always figure it out on my own, I just need to panic first," relatable introvert meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Dark and stormy weather over a field with flowers, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Two smiling trash bins outdoors with caption about being trash together, relatable meme about introvert life humor.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Person making a skeptical face in a meme about introvert life and relatable memes for introverts.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man looks pensive while a skeleton plays violin behind him, a relatable meme about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Man making a funny face at a security camera, capturing a relatable introvert moment in a humorous meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Meme showing a blue sky with floaters, relating to relatable memes about life as an introvert eye phenomena.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Text meme showing introvert problems, contrasting what people think versus reality about quietness in relatable introvert memes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Close-up of a boy's eyes with text expressing "I'm broke send money," illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Two men sitting on a bench in floodwater, smiling, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and friendship.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a person looking disappointed, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and food frustrations.

    introvertmemesss Report

    5points
    POST
    linamarklund avatar
    Chonky Panda
    Chonky Panda
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eyoo another kpop meme in the wild!! It's Danielle, (former) member of NewJeans (it's a mess 🥲)

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Introvert meme showing Squidward sitting and listening to music, forgetting to clean the room while music plays loudly.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Relatable introvert meme showing a text conversation about leg bouncing and dealing with anxiety feelings.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Person standing alone in a field with hands on hips, illustrating relatable introvert moments and memory struggles.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon character showing a thumbs-up with an it is what it is attitude, relatable to introvert life memes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man in suit looking awkward and unsure when asked for directions, relatable meme about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Meme showing SpongeBob asking his best friend which photo is better, relatable to life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Fly playing a tiny piano with caption about sleep, relatable meme capturing introvert life and common annoyances.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Man smiling in a video interview meme illustrating relatable introvert humor about life and resumes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Two women standing at the beach with casual clothes, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Young man sitting with smoke coming out of his head, illustrating a relatable introvert meme about hidden emotions and thoughts.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    A plate with various types of potatoes, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and potato preferences.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Pigeon with puffed-up chest looking tense, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and social anxiety.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Cutlery drawer with single spoon, knife, fork, and teaspoon illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cartoon dog with headphones on, holding a music player, depicting relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Three large soccer ball statues labeled as mom, dad, and child, depicting relatable introvert social traits meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Tweet showing relatable introvert phrases like "Maybe I'll come" and "I'll let you know" meaning they are not coming, illustrating introvert humor.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Unmade bed with crumpled sheets and pillows, illustrating a relatable meme about introvert life and favorite goodbyes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Suspicious dog meme captioned about brief happiness, relatable introvert meme highlighting life moments and moods.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Person lying on bed with legs raised against the wall, depicting relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Man lying in bed covered by a blanket showing a cyclist image, illustrating relatable introvert life memes humor.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tired animated girl meme with caption about just trying to make it to Friday, relatable introvert life meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Young woman sitting alone, looking tired and emotional while holding a phone, relatable meme about introvert life.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Introvert meme showing a cartoon character alone in a corner with text about cleaning room and feeling like the only trash left.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Man standing in a cluttered kitchen with many dirty dishes and pots, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Person in pink suit smiling while driving contrasted with crying person, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Man in red shirt smiling and holding head, illustrating relatable introvert meme about waking up too early.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Confused animated character with caption about awkward social encounters, relatable introvert meme illustration.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Cartoon character lying in bed holding phone, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert online behavior.

    introvertmemesss Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    A small monkey hugging itself on a tree branch, expressing feelings relatable to introvert memes about life and work.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cartoon character enjoying peaceful alone time in nature, illustrating relatable introvert memes about loving solitude and self-contentment.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Cat laughing inside a plastic bag, representing relatable memes about life as an introvert and self-amusement.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Tired cartoon character in bed illustrating relatable memes about life and exhaustion for introverts.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Tired young man with glasses looking annoyed, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and irritability from lack of sleep.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Minimalist meme showing introvert's calm face around people versus excited blur around close friends for relatable introvert life humor.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Child in various playful and lazy poses illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and low energy exercise habits.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Man making a confused face with caption about seeing reflection on TV loading screen, relatable introvert meme.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Young woman at the beach feeling emotional and vulnerable, illustrating relatable introvert feelings in memes about life.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon character smelling a scent with nostalgic ghosts illustrating relatable introvert memories and emotions.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Cartoon character with glasses and a serious face, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    White dog laying on a bench with text meme about a confusing test, relatable introvert memes about awkward situations.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Chocolate-filled empty ice cream cones illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert and finding happy endings.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Close-up of a confused face meme with the text about smiling, illustrating relatable introvert memes and feelings.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Scared wide-eyed creature meme representing introvert anxiety about alarm set for two hours and seventeen minutes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Man blowing into a fan, comparing technology use of kids today to simple childhood fun relatable memes introvert life

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    SpongeBob meme about being quiet and not liking someone, relatable for introvert life and introvert memes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Person with orange hair and backpack looking in mirror, seeing clown face reflection, a relatable meme about introvert life feelings.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Penguin meme showing distracted thinking, illustrating relatable introvert moments in social situations with a humorous expression.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Two people in clown costumes sitting on a sidewalk, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Young person standing outdoors with long hair and neutral expression, relatable meme about introvert life.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Woman in purple jacket being interviewed on camera outdoors, relatable meme illustrating introvert life situations.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Animated character awkwardly running at night with text about an awkward moment, relatable introvert meme concept.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Stewie from Family Guy in bed with a teddy bear, scrolling on a phone, capturing relatable memes about introvert life.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Person with exaggerated large ear listening intently, illustrating relatable memes about life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    A funny relatable meme showing a surprised man reading a book, illustrating life as an introvert and lack of attention.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Relatable introvert meme showing a lamp and clock on a cardboard box used as a nightstand for life as an introvert.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Blurred Pepe the Frog meme with text about relating to feelings, highlighting relatable introvert life memes.

    introvertmemesss Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!