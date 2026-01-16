ADVERTISEMENT

After a long week at work, some people get their energy back by going out with friends, while others put their phone on silent and stay at home instead.

If you belong to the second group (or don’t, but want to learn more about their “peculiar” nature), the Instagram account @introvertmemesss has everything you need.

It shares funny and relatable jokes for the socially exhausted, highlighting what they might not be saying out loud for fear of being misunderstood, but feel deep in their gentle souls.