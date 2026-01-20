It comes as no surprise that most things wear down over time. But do we ever really pay attention to how the objects in our daily lives change after years of use or exposure to the elements? Probably not very often, which is why it’s easy to miss just how much they totally transform little by little. The items, once shiny and brand new, eventually end up looking quite different. Get ready to be fascinated and oddly intrigued by this list of 65 everyday items that have clearly seen better days.

#1 My Great Grandmas Kitchen Knife She (b. 1915) was a hardworking woman and played a very important role in our family. Living off the land and cooking for the family and friends on our farm practically her whole life. My dad keeps this in his safe now. He and she were close, and he had seen her use it all throughout his life. He told me family would always tell her she needed a new knife, but she never got one. So she just kept on using this.



RELATED:

#2 My Collection Of Pencil Stubs From 2025

#3 This Brazilian Barber

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Mums Dog Can Open The Door And This Is Where Her Paw Has Worn Down The Wall Over The Years

#5 The Door To The Gents’ At A Local Pub (Ladies’ Included For Contrast)

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Pole With Years Of Staples Snapped a pic of this in San Francisco, I guess it’s not exactly “worn” but thought it was cool.

#7 My Grandma’s LEGO Keychain vs. My LEGO Luke Keychain

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 32 Year Old Hat That Reddit Helped Me Replace

#9 Scrub Daddy I’ve Used For 2 Years vs. The New One I Just Got

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Gate Etching Perfect Lines In The Concrete Although I wouldn’t want to listen to this scraping across twice a day.

#11 These 100 Year Old Butcher Blocks At The Local Butcher

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Shopping Cart Parking Place These shopping carts formed little potholes by being moved a bit a thousand times a day.



#13 Where People Bump Their Knuckles Grabbing Paper Towel

ADVERTISEMENT

It makes perfect sense that we form emotional attachments to the objects we come into contact with or use on a day-to-day basis. In most cases, these items become more than just handy helpers in our everyday lives, shaping the experiences, memories, and even relationships that we hold near and dear to our hearts.

#14 Doing Some Work For A Client And Found This… How long do you think this thing has been here?

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 A Brick Driveway In Kansas City

#16 6 Year Old Roomba Side Sweeper Brushes Old vs. New

#17 My Teeth Worn Down After Years Of Holding Sewing Needles In My Teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 A Worn Down Knife Of My Grandma. Supposedly 40 Years Old

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Wall Is Worn Down From Years Of Customers Resting Against It

#20 A Bar Worn Down By Sawdust Slung Off The Blade Of The Sawmill

#21 The Sun Damage On This Motel Telephone Avoids The Shadow Of The Phone Itself Phone probably hasn’t moved from this spot in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Light Dimmer At A Restaurant In NE, Indiana

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Found A Bowling Pin Hiding In The Floorboards

#24 6 Is The Least Common Number At The Grocery Store Checkout

#25 Subway Seat On Brooklyn Bound L Train

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I Think I Should Have Changed The Cabin Air Filter 100k Miles Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

From the coffee mugs we can’t resist reaching for to the ticket stubs from an unforgettable concert, these objects usually serve as powerful reminders of moments we want to cherish forever. Interestingly enough, they become deeply personal over time because they function like little memory holders that help us remember our emotions and experiences more vividly.

#27 A Sign That Once Said Something

#28 Found This Dice Washed Up On The North Shore Of Lake Erie. Looks Like The Lake Rolled A 2 Edges are rounded and sanded. I’m keeping this thing forever.

#29 Hook For Holding Shutters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 NO Sign still left up as a general deterrent.

#31 Tire Marks On A Bike Rack

#32 Not Using A Mouse Mat On An IKEA Desk For 8 Years

#33 Suggestions For A Worn Down Steering Wheel?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Concrete Worn Down By Zamboni Backing In And Out For 30 Years

#35 The Way My Brother's Socks Have Worn Down

#36 The Way The Lock Has Worn Down The Door/Wall

#37 The Guy She Tells You Not To Worry About vs. You I'm genuinely tearing up. I've had OG Pika since at least '99, and he was already "well loved" (read: roughed up) before a dog got hold of him. This line came out in 1998, and I never thought I'd find another, never mind in such good condition.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Years Of Service At Dollar Store

#39 My Coworkers 70 Yr Old Vice Grips vs. My New Ones

It probably isn’t surprising to learn that familiar objects contribute to our overall emotional stability. For children, items like their favorite stuffed toy provide comfort in times of distress. As expected, adults also turn to trusty possessions for reassurance and a sense of security during stressful periods.

#40 The More This Seat Is Worn Down The More It Reveals The Old Design

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Help “Reupholstering” (?) Worn Down Headphone Padding

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Unused Sticker vs. 7 Months In My Pocket

#43 Years Of Rain Draining Off These Awnings In Tokyo Have Created A Dyke In The Street

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A Gate At A Hospital Or as I like to call it “the germ sharing gate”.

#45 Old And New Brake Pedal

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Car Bump Stops, Doubt They've Been Changed On This 19 Year Old Car

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 A Hook To Hold Open My Front Door

#48 Wear Marks On A Conveyor Belt I like how you can see where each dampener drags separately.

#49 This Worn Down Floor On Front Of The Register At A Local Hardware Store Shows Layers Of Different Floors

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The Area On My Floor Where I Turn Around While Pacing Has Worn Down Over The Years

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Well Worn Down To The Metal I never noticed this until recently. I’m guessing from where my work boots/jeans rub when I get in and out of the truck.



#52 Soap Used On Eyebrows For 6 Years

Interestingly enough, it’s quite common for us to give our favorite inanimate objects feelings and other human traits. This phenomenon, known as anthropomorphism, actually leads us to feel certain emotions, such as guilt, when it comes to letting go of worn items we’ve been holding onto for years.

#53 What Two Years On A Forklift Does To A Silicon Wedding Band Side by side of two exact bands, except one has been worn on my steering hand. Please, hold your applause.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Removed A Sticker Off Of My Midnight Blue MacBook Air

#55 Anti Slip Coating At Local Playground

#56 Catnip Banana 3 Years Of Use vs. A Few Days

#57 My Car Stick

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Rust Path On Train Station Stairs

#59 Dog Toys The same dog toy, one bought when my girl turned 1, the other when she turned 4. She still prefers the ratty old one.



#60 Apple Pen Tip After Probably 2-3 Years Of Daily Use vs. Replacement

#61 My Daily Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 The Bathroom At This Restaurant In Lulea, Sweden

#63 Years Of Coffee

#64 Right vs. Left Door Handle The handle on the right is used way more.

#65 I've Seen Plenty Of Worn Out Back Tires, But This Is The Most I've Ever Worn Down A Front Tire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT