ADVERTISEMENT

We live in an age where taking photographs is easier than ever. The numbers are honestly wild—research suggests roughly 1.8 trillion photos are taken globally each year, which works out to about 5 billion a day, or more than 57,000 every second.

But how many of those are just us snapping yet another selfie we’ll immediately delete, or a random grocery-aisle pic that disappears into the abyss of our camera roll? And how many are actually, truly interesting?

Probably not that many, which is why it’s always satisfying when a photo really earns your attention. The Instagram page Visual Spirits is packed with those rare finds, sharing memorable images alongside the stories behind them. Take a look below and upvote your favorites.