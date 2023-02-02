There you are, comfortably sitting in the movie theater (or on your couch at home!), snacking on your favorite popcorn (salted caramel for us), enjoying the latest blockbuster that your friends couldn’t stop hyping. That’s when somebody next to you points out a mistake on the screen. Maybe it’s a crewmember ‘hiding’ in the shadows, a costume fail, or something that makes no sense narrative-wise. You’re no longer immersed in the story and can’t unsee the glaring error—it seems far too obvious now!

It’s moments like these that end up being shared on the r/MovieMistakes subreddit. An online community of over 156k cinephiles, it’s home to people who love drawing attention to interesting mistakes that they spot in films and shows. We’ve got to hand it to them, they’re more perceptive than a hawk who moonlights as a detective!

Check out some of the biggest acting, editing, and narrative fails, as shared on r/MovieMistakes, and upvote the ones that really surprised you. In the mood for some more cinema sleuthing? You’ll find Bored Panda’s earlier article about the community right over here.

I'm Watching Doctor Strange And I Caught A Crew Member Literally In Plain Sight

I'm Watching Doctor Strange And I Caught A Crew Member Literally In Plain Sight

Why do we just love to see other peoples mistakes.

About 50 Minutes In To Hereditary, All I Could See Was Toni Collette’s Wig’s Lace

About 50 Minutes In To Hereditary, All I Could See Was Toni Collette's Wig's Lace

In ‘Simpsons Roasting On A Open Fire’ The First Simpsons Episode In 1992, Towards The End There Is One Shot Where The Background Is Upside Down

In 'Simpsons Roasting On A Open Fire' The First Simpsons Episode In 1992, Towards The End There Is One Shot Where The Background Is Upside Down

Simpsons predicting the future again...

The r/MovieMistakes subreddit has been up and running since mid-July, 2012. That means that its members have been slowly combing through film projects for errors for over a decade!

Over the years, the community has grown, solidified, and become one of the biggest groups on Reddit as a whole. But the real victory is just how active the members of the sub are: they’re still looking for accidental mistakes and editing fails in movies and TV shows, both new and old.
In Supernatural Season 10 Episode 3, "Hospital" Is Misspelled

In Supernatural Season 10 Episode 3, "Hospital" Is Misspelled

Better Hop, i'tall go against you if you don't

In D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), Half The Crowd Is Made Up Of Cardboard Cut Outs To Fill The Seats In The Stadium

In D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), Half The Crowd Is Made Up Of Cardboard Cut Outs To Fill The Seats In The Stadium

That's lame, they couldn't get extras for this, really?

In Spider-Man (2002), When He Goes To Punch Green Goblin, The Stunt-Double’s Lips Can Be Seen Still. While Willem Dafoe Voiceovers “Impressive!”

In Spider-Man (2002), When He Goes To Punch Green Goblin, The Stunt-Double's Lips Can Be Seen Still. While Willem Dafoe Voiceovers "Impressive!"

Now, before you rush headlong into a posting spree, take the time to read the subreddit’s rules. If you plan on being an active member of the community, you need to be aware of how to make your post have the most impact, instead of getting deleted.

Naturally, whatever you post has to be about the unintentional mistakes that filmmakers have made. The mistakes have to have made it into the final cut of the film or TV series. Meanwhile, if a mistake isn’t very obvious, explain it to the crowd.
Malcolm S07e05. Dewey Plays Without A Cartridge In His Gameboy

Malcolm S07e05. Dewey Plays Without A Cartridge In His Gameboy

[ncis] Just Noticed Abby Making A Phone Call Is Very Clearly A Calculator App

[ncis] Just Noticed Abby Making A Phone Call Is Very Clearly A Calculator App

When we were kids, we also used calculators on the phone.

Show (9-1-1 S3-Ep3) This Guy Got His Arm Amputated But They Forgot To Edit It Out Of This Shot

Show (9-1-1 S3-Ep3) This Guy Got His Arm Amputated But They Forgot To Edit It Out Of This Shot

The moderator team also asks its members not to joke about how some movie or other “was a mistake.” According to them, “it’s an overdone joke.” In short, the community wants fresh perspectives, not rehashed insights and humor. That push for originality is probably why the community has lasted this long: it sets the bar for quality pretty high.
In Pulp Fiction You Can See The Bullet Holes On The Wall Even Before The Guy Comes Out From The Bathroom,shooting!

In Pulp Fiction You Can See The Bullet Holes On The Wall Even Before The Guy Comes Out From The Bathroom,shooting!

This isn't a mistake. Pulp Fiction doesn't tell a story in a linear manner ( its one of the key aspects of the film)

Fake Bookshelf In The Last Crusade

Fake Bookshelf In The Last Crusade

There's clearly a secret room behind him

Aladdin 2019 Probably Late To This Party But It Looks Like A Cell Phone In His Pocket

Aladdin 2019 Probably Late To This Party But It Looks Like A Cell Phone In His Pocket

Or maybe he is just happy to see you.

Meanwhile, the title of your post has to include the name of the film or show, along with a brief description of the mistake. If it’s a TV series you’re gently poking fun at, mention what season and episode it’s in, so that everyone else can double-check things for themselves.
Unforgiven 1992. When Lil Bill Is Telling The Real Story Of "The Duck Of Death" , You Can Sew Gene Hackman Has His Lines In The Book

Unforgiven 1992. When Lil Bill Is Telling The Real Story Of "The Duck Of Death" , You Can Sew Gene Hackman Has His Lines In The Book

I've always wondered if they do that.

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (Netflix) 42:00 Camera Roll Shows Various Photos With Various Fake Lock Screens With Messages And Fake Phone Calls And Mock-Up Dial Pad

Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace (Netflix) 42:00 Camera Roll Shows Various Photos With Various Fake Lock Screens With Messages And Fake Phone Calls And Mock-Up Dial Pad

In Django Unchained, The Harpist Is Playing Für Elise. Für Elise Wasn't Published Until 1867; 8 Years After The Movie Takes Place

In Django Unchained, The Harpist Is Playing Für Elise. Für Elise Wasn't Published Until 1867; 8 Years After The Movie Takes Place

To be fair...QT typically does historical reimaginings vs historical reenactments, so his movies tend to take some liberties.

Moreover, your post should actually have a pic or video of the mistake in question. The only exception to this rule is if the movie is still in theaters. The team running r/MovieMistakes also asks its members not to spoil recent film projects, unless you’re marking your post with the ‘spoiler’ tag. For instance, if a film’s still in theaters, you’d have to use the tag. Be courteous to any redditors who might potentially hate spoilers.
I Don't Think This Is How You Fire An Arrow With A Bow

I Don't Think This Is How You Fire An Arrow With A Bow

The arrow should be sitting on her knuckle, but they often slip down if you are a beginner (no need to have the index finger pointing, but again, something beginners will do that does not real harm). There is nothing actually inconsistent or wrong about this per say, they just caught a bad moment when the bow was not in balance causing the arrow to slide off the knuckle. I've much worse depictions of archery!

Pretty Woman Was A Big Hit In The ’90s.few May Have Noticed That When They Have Breakfast Together At The Hotel, Roberts’ Character Takes A Croissant From The Table, Which Shortly After, At Minute 32:10, Mysteriously Transforms Into A Pancake

Pretty Woman Was A Big Hit In The '90s.few May Have Noticed That When They Have Breakfast Together At The Hotel, Roberts' Character Takes A Croissant From The Table, Which Shortly After, At Minute 32:10, Mysteriously Transforms Into A Pancake

I’d be smiling like that too, if I had a magical transformer croissant for breakfast.

In Liar, Liar (1997), In The Fight Scene, You Can See That The Toilet Is Made Of Foam

In Liar, Liar (1997), In The Fight Scene, You Can See That The Toilet Is Made Of Foam

Like every other subreddit, r/MovieMistakes asks everyone to be kind to one another. The mods also frown upon anyone whose goal is ‘repost farming’ for karma and awards. Try not to repost well-known mistakes just because you want a spot of attention from everyone else.
In Insidious, You Can Very Clearly See A Fog Machine And You Can Even See The Operator Moving In The Darkness If You Look Closely

In Insidious, You Can Very Clearly See A Fog Machine And You Can Even See The Operator Moving In The Darkness If You Look Closely

Still one of my favorite horror films.

In The Dark Knight (2008), Bruce Suggests Putting Two Tables Together. It’s Definitely One Table

In The Dark Knight (2008), Bruce Suggests Putting Two Tables Together. It's Definitely One Table

Inventing Anna Photographer Lens Cap

Inventing Anna Photographer Lens Cap

This actually makes it more realistic... imagine being that photographer face palming when you got back work to edit

Anyone who intentionally spoils plot twists and other story details can be banned. That’s something that can also happen if you repost removed content or behave like a bot. In short, look at what’s already been shared in the online group, be nice, and try to share some original insights with everyone else.
In Emily In Paris (S2 E6), A Stunt Double Is Clearly Driving The Vespa After Alfie Climbs On

In Emily In Paris (S2 E6), A Stunt Double Is Clearly Driving The Vespa After Alfie Climbs On

In The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014) Thorin Oakenshield Is Seen Wearing Boots With Modern Day Rubber Gripped Soles Whereas In All Other Shots He Has Completely Flat Soles

In The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014) Thorin Oakenshield Is Seen Wearing Boots With Modern Day Rubber Gripped Soles Whereas In All Other Shots He Has Completely Flat Soles

... and Legolas has blue eyes, whereas Orlando Bloom has brown eyes, so he is using coloured lenses throughout most of the movie. However in the scene where he is surfing down the stairs they forgot to put them in, so you can se the actor's real eye colour.

Seinfeld S8 Ep2 You Can See Jerry’s Mic When He Lifts Up His Jacket

Seinfeld S8 Ep2 You Can See Jerry's Mic When He Lifts Up His Jacket

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, making movies is an incredibly long and expensive process. Consistency becomes difficult to maintain over months and years, especially if some of the scenes aren’t filmed chronologically.

So mistakes occasionally happen, even if there are people out there whose job it is to look for things like that. Nobody’s perfect, some minor mistakes will always worm their way into the final version of the project, no matter how much money you throw at it. 
In The Kingdom Of Heaven, The Flags Are Flying On The Opposite Direction

In The Kingdom Of Heaven, The Flags Are Flying On The Opposite Direction

Maybe the wind changed direction!

Ok So Uuhh... Can We Talk About How Lyle The Crocodile Isn't A Crocodile?

Ok So Uuhh... Can We Talk About How Lyle The Crocodile Isn

Maybe he identifies himself as a crocodile.

In Terminator 2, The Head Of The T-1000 Starts Splitting Before Arnold Shoots

In Terminator 2, The Head Of The T-1000 Starts Splitting Before Arnold Shoots

Maybe it was trying to get out of the way.

The time frame of these sorts of projects also means that even if someone notices a mistake during the editing and post-processing stages of making the movie, it might be too late (or too expensive) to refilm them. Editors might run into situations where they can’t cut out parts of the scene either because that would lead to even greater continuity errors. Their job is to ensure that the audience stays as immersed as possible. That might work with most watchers, however, some people are so eagle-eyed that they’ll immediately pick up on tiny inconsistencies from scene to scene.
Netflix's Kaleidoscope: Episode "Green". Both Of These One Direction Tickets Are For The Exact Same Section/Row/Seat

Netflix's Kaleidoscope: Episode "Green". Both Of These One Direction Tickets Are For The Exact Same Section/Row/Seat

In Hidalgo (2004), During The Final Stretch Of The Race, Frank Rides His Horse Without A Saddle, Until A Brief Shot Where He's Suddenly In A Saddle Again

In Hidalgo (2004), During The Final Stretch Of The Race, Frank Rides His Horse Without A Saddle, Until A Brief Shot Where He's Suddenly In A Saddle Again

So, back in the saddle again?

In Hocus Pocus 2, They Make Multiple Mentions Of The Previous Events Taking Place In 1993, The Year The Original Movie Was Released. Halloween 1993 Fell On A Sunday And The Kids Were In School That Day In The Original Movie

In Hocus Pocus 2, They Make Multiple Mentions Of The Previous Events Taking Place In 1993, The Year The Original Movie Was Released. Halloween 1993 Fell On A Sunday And The Kids Were In School That Day In The Original Movie

How good are you at noticing small mistakes and details like the ones in this list, dear Pandas? Which of these continuity errors and immersion fails surprised you the most? Have you ever worked in the film and TV industry? We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions, so pop down by the comment section when you're done enjoying the post.
In Disenchanted (2022), Giselle And Morgan Hug But Their Arms Switch Positions From One Cut To The Next

In Disenchanted (2022), Giselle And Morgan Hug But Their Arms Switch Positions From One Cut To The Next

On Jane The Virgin, Petra's Mom Is In The Hospital With A Breathing Mask On... Except It's Not There In The Next Shot We See Her In

On Jane The Virgin, Petra's Mom Is In The Hospital With A Breathing Mask On... Except It's Not There In The Next Shot We See Her In

In 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) A Cop Can Be Seen Writing On An Already Written Paper

In 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) A Cop Can Be Seen Writing On An Already Written Paper

The Person Driving The Car Behind George & Susan Is Driving On The Right-Hand Side Of The Vehicle In NYC. S7 E9: The Sponge (13:40)

The Person Driving The Car Behind George & Susan Is Driving On The Right-Hand Side Of The Vehicle In NYC. S7 E9: The Sponge (13:40)

Because nobody, in the history of time, has ever imported a RH drive vehicle to the US

In Batman The Movie (1966) A Wardrobe Malfunction Resulted In One Woman's Bikini Slipping, Showing Her Bare Breast. This Was Blurred In The Final Film, As The Sequence Could Not Be Reshot

In Batman The Movie (1966) A Wardrobe Malfunction Resulted In One Woman's Bikini Slipping, Showing Her Bare Breast. This Was Blurred In The Final Film, As The Sequence Could Not Be Reshot

In Money Heist, Rio Says "En Español Por Favor" Which Means "In Spanish Please", But The Subtitles Say "Keep It Short Please"

In Money Heist, Rio Says "En Español Por Favor" Which Means "In Spanish Please", But The Subtitles Say "Keep It Short Please"

Im Watching Encino Man, I’m The Scene Where Link Hijacks The Drivers Ed Car, Definetly Not Sean Astin In The Back. Can You Say Stunt Driver? Lol

Im Watching Encino Man, I’m The Scene Where Link Hijacks The Drivers Ed Car, Definetly Not Sean Astin In The Back. Can You Say Stunt Driver? Lol

In Osmosis Jones (2001), Chris Rock As The Titular Character Accidentally Refers To Leah By Her Actor's Name (Brandy Norwood) And It Was Just Left In

In Osmosis Jones (2001), Chris Rock As The Titular Character Accidentally Refers To Leah By Her Actor's Name (Brandy Norwood) And It Was Just Left In

'that 90's Show' Season 1 Episode 1. All That Netflix Budget And They Couldn't Get The Period Correct Chip Packaging?

'that 90's Show' Season 1 Episode 1. All That Netflix Budget And They Couldn't Get The Period Correct Chip Packaging?

Has anyone seen this yet? Is it worth the brain cells, or is it just another one of those " Hey, I'm a show about the 90s, look at all these Furbys & Cool Ranch Doritos so you fondly remember "old" things and don't notice this show actually sucks and has no real plot"?

If You Look Really Really Close You Can Hardly Tell They Spelled The Fucking Title Wrong Christmas Twister (2012)

If You Look Really Really Close You Can Hardly Tell They Spelled The Fucking Title Wrong Christmas Twister (2012)

In Swingers (1996) When John Favreau Goes To Strike Up A Conversation With Heather Graham, He Interrupts A Guy In Real Life That Was Near Her. He Gives Favreau A Stern Look, Then Looks Directly Into Camera And Realizes They're Part Of A Movie Being Filmed

In Swingers (1996) When John Favreau Goes To Strike Up A Conversation With Heather Graham, He Interrupts A Guy In Real Life That Was Near Her. He Gives Favreau A Stern Look, Then Looks Directly Into Camera And Realizes They're Part Of A Movie Being Filmed

In Dahmer, He Returns From Basic Training In 1979 With The National Defense Service Medal, Which Wasn’t Awarded Between ‘74 And ‘90

In Dahmer, He Returns From Basic Training In 1979 With The National Defense Service Medal, Which Wasn’t Awarded Between ‘74 And ‘90

Captain America First Avenger. Cap Has No Shield When He Lands, Then It Is On His Back In Next Shot/Angle

Captain America First Avenger. Cap Has No Shield When He Lands, Then It Is On His Back In Next Shot/Angle

In The Lost Boys (1987), Just Before Edgar Stabs Marko, You Can Clearly See Where The Fake Stake Was Meant To Retract To Avoid Injuring Alex Winter

In The Lost Boys (1987), Just Before Edgar Stabs Marko, You Can Clearly See Where The Fake Stake Was Meant To Retract To Avoid Injuring Alex Winter

In "Cool Runnings" (1993), The Soviet Bobsled Team Is Marked As "Russia" On The Board. In 1988, Ussr Was Still A Country And Russia Was Only Its Republic

In "Cool Runnings" (1993), The Soviet Bobsled Team Is Marked As "Russia" On The Board. In 1988, Ussr Was Still A Country And Russia Was Only Its Republic

In The 1965 "A Charlie Brown Christmas", There Is A Single Frame Of Animation That Is Out Of Sequence Causing The Two Background Characters To Appear In The Middle Layer And Cover Pig-Pen And Linus

In The 1965 "A Charlie Brown Christmas", There Is A Single Frame Of Animation That Is Out Of Sequence Causing The Two Background Characters To Appear In The Middle Layer And Cover Pig-Pen And Linus

its hard to do movies tho

In Avengers: Infinity War, When Peter Dissolves, Stark's Resting Hand Is Masked From The Scene's Underlaying Fx And Lazily Drifts Out Of Frame

In Avengers: Infinity War, When Peter Dissolves, Stark's Resting Hand Is Masked From The Scene's Underlaying Fx And Lazily Drifts Out Of Frame

After Mcclane Hangs Karl You Can See Karl Standing In Background

After Mcclane Hangs Karl You Can See Karl Standing In Background

In Glass Onion (2022), Miles Bron’s Porsche 918 Spyder Is Initially Shown On The Island Clearly Having The Weissach Package, A Factory Option Which Included The Carbon Fiber Pieces Behind The Rear Wheels. Later In The Film During A Flashback, The Car No Longer Features The Weissach Package

In Glass Onion (2022), Miles Bron’s Porsche 918 Spyder Is Initially Shown On The Island Clearly Having The Weissach Package, A Factory Option Which Included The Carbon Fiber Pieces Behind The Rear Wheels. Later In The Film During A Flashback, The Car No Longer Features The Weissach Package

In The Lost World, Jurassic Park 2 (1997) Ian Malcolm Looks Through Binoculars The Wrong Way

In The Lost World, Jurassic Park 2 (1997) Ian Malcolm Looks Through Binoculars The Wrong Way

The Judges' Dish Changes Between Shots | Baking Impossible E1 Netflix

The Judges' Dish Changes Between Shots | Baking Impossible E1 Netflix

Elf - Suit Buttoned To Trench Coat

Elf - Suit Buttoned To Trench Coat

It happened to everyone when everyone was in a hurry.

In Halloweentown (1998) Marnie Is A 13 Year Old Who Discovers Her Grandmother Is A Witch. If Marnie Doesn’t Learn To Use Her Own Witch Powers By Midnight On Her 13th Halloween, They’ll Disappear Forever. If She’s Already 13, Then This Would Be Her 14th Halloween

In Halloweentown (1998) Marnie Is A 13 Year Old Who Discovers Her Grandmother Is A Witch. If Marnie Doesn’t Learn To Use Her Own Witch Powers By Midnight On Her 13th Halloween, They’ll Disappear Forever. If She’s Already 13, Then This Would Be Her 14th Halloween

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, A Crew Member Gets Hit In The Head With A Plastic Table

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, A Crew Member Gets Hit In The Head With A Plastic Table

Better Call Saul S2 E7: Kia Soul Is Present Even Though The Season Happens In 2002, The Car Was Not Produced Until 2008, And The Design Shown Was Introduced In 2013

Better Call Saul S2 E7: Kia Soul Is Present Even Though The Season Happens In 2002, The Car Was Not Produced Until 2008, And The Design Shown Was Introduced In 2013

Queen&slim Driver Turns Without Turning The Steering Wheel

Queen&slim Driver Turns Without Turning The Steering Wheel

In Hancock (2008), The Title Character Keeps A Memento Ticket Stub From A June 1931 Showing Of Frankenstein. That Movie Was Released In November 1931

In Hancock (2008), The Title Character Keeps A Memento Ticket Stub From A June 1931 Showing Of Frankenstein. That Movie Was Released In November 1931

Blade Runner (1982): In One Of The Final Scenes You Can See The Cameraman Shadow On The Wall

Blade Runner (1982): In One Of The Final Scenes You Can See The Cameraman Shadow On The Wall

He forgot to drink the invisibility potion.

Sin City 2005 - The Cuts On Marv’s Face Flip Sides For One Shot During This Escape Scene

Sin City 2005 - The Cuts On Marv’s Face Flip Sides For One Shot During This Escape Scene

In Tenet, When The Protagonist Test Fires The Reverse Bullet, It Ends Up Back In The Magazine. It Should've Ended Up In The Chamber, Which Is Correct Location Prior To Firing

In Tenet, When The Protagonist Test Fires The Reverse Bullet, It Ends Up Back In The Magazine. It Should've Ended Up In The Chamber, Which Is Correct Location Prior To Firing

I Don’t Think That’s How You Hold A Phone Jack Ryan…

I Don’t Think That’s How You Hold A Phone Jack Ryan…

In Swingers (1996) Jon Favreau's Character Picks Up The Phone From To Call Vince Vaughn's Character. As He Talks, He Goes To The Kitchen, Then Returns To The First Room And The Base Of The Phone Is Missing

In Swingers (1996) Jon Favreau's Character Picks Up The Phone From To Call Vince Vaughn's Character. As He Talks, He Goes To The Kitchen, Then Returns To The First Room And The Base Of The Phone Is Missing

In My Name Is Nobody(1974), A Western Set In 1899, You Can See A Steamboat Called President That Wasn’t Built Until 1924

In My Name Is Nobody(1974), A Western Set In 1899, You Can See A Steamboat Called President That Wasn’t Built Until 1924

In Tremors 5: Bloodlines, While Recording His Last Will And Testament To His Ex-Wife Heather, Burt Tells Her To "Give The Hk 41 A Good Home," Referencing The Gun That She Took When She Divorced Him. In Tremors 2: Aftershocks, The Gun Had Previously Been Identified As An Hk 91

In Tremors 5: Bloodlines, While Recording His Last Will And Testament To His Ex-Wife Heather, Burt Tells Her To "Give The Hk 41 A Good Home," Referencing The Gun That She Took When She Divorced Him. In Tremors 2: Aftershocks, The Gun Had Previously Been Identified As An Hk 91

In Hocus Pocus (2022) The Apple Homepod Is Incorrectly Called Alexa

In Hocus Pocus (2022) The Apple Homepod Is Incorrectly Called Alexa

