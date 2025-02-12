My parents got divorced when I was about 3 years old. I stayed in contact with my mother but my father got full custody, as mom apparently relinquished custody because of her financial situation and claimed she made the difficult decision of giving custody to my dad for the sake of us kids, because he could provide a better life for us. "The most difficult sacrifice she ever made". On several occasions my mother would also get drunk and lament her life and say something to the effect of, "I never should've left your father. He was a good guy, he didn't deserve that. We would've been happy."



I had heard variations on it a bunch of times, so one day I decided to share it with my dad. I was in my mid-20s at that point. My dad, who at no point in my life ever discussed the divorce or my mom, replied,

"She said that?"

Yeah.

"I left her because of her alcoholism and illegal substance use. She was using a lot when you were little. She even drank a lot during the pregnancy. Kids deserve a safe home to grow up in."



I later got that verified from my maternal grandmother. Apparently, everyone knew but never bothered to tell me that my dad was the one who left my mom because she was a substance user and an alcoholic. She didn't have to "make the difficult sacrifice" of giving dad custody because he could provide a better life for us; the court straight up gave dad custody after a court battle where my mom was deemed unfit to be a parent because of said substance use.

For about 20 years, I'd thought my dad got dumped by my mom, but turns out, he was just a really good parent and made the right choice for us kids.

