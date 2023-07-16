While the posts shared on this Twitter account may seem a bit extreme, it’s understandable why people would advocate for less car-dependent cities, for the sake of the environment and simply to make our lives easier. To learn more about why it’s wise to start thinking about alternatives to car use, we reached out to Kea Wilson, Senior Editor of Streetsblog USA. Founded in 2006, Streetsblog is a daily news site that covers the movement to end car dependence in the United States, and to facilitate a just transition to a transportation system where everyone has meaningful access to mobility alternatives that meet their unique needs.

Kea was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, noting that she definitely wouldn't consider herself "anti-car,” as “like nearly everyone else in the U.S., I drive one, and sometimes I even enjoy it. But I'm definitely anti-car dependency, and the difference is really important.”

“In a city designed around giving people a range of great, broadly accessible transportation choices like walking, biking, transit, a car is just a tool that's good for filling the gaps: getting to that one weird corner of town that doesn't have bus service yet but is still way too far away to walk, transporting a huge load of stuff that you can't carry on a bike or fit on a train, stuff like that,” Kea explained.