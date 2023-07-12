63 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia Interview
Cars: you can love them, you can hate them, but you can’t deny their overwhelming prevalence in the US. And while some of us are so used to it, we don’t really pay attention to it anymore, others are getting increasingly furious.
If you’re also getting annoyed by oversized pickup trucks, this online anti-car community welcomes all the car-hating folk with open arms, and so far, they have over 400k members. It’s a save space to vent about insane traffic, car-focused city design, poor public transit infrastructure, and the lack of green and community areas.
Car-free movement idea in general is quite big these days. It is supported by many urban planners, environmentalists, social activists, and transportation engineers. They advocate for walkable cities, mixed used buildings, high density housing, and accessible public transportation.
Below, you’ll find the collection of some of the most infuriating examples of car dominance in our cities.
This post may include affiliate links.
More Of This Please
F**k The Cato Institute
I Love Me Some Grassy Trams
Probably either Mäkelänkatu or Hämeentie (streets in Helsinki Finland)
Found On Insta, Thought It Fit Well Here
Infrastructure Is Too Expensive
Just Go For A Walk, You'll Feel Better, I Promise
How Is This Legal?
Everything Must Be Sacrificed For The Car
Over 70 Years Later And We Still Widen Roads
Is "Trunk Or Treat" Real And Because Of Non-Walkable Communities?
I Know It's An Old Tweet. I Don't Know If This Is A Repost. I Just Think People Here Will Like Something Like This
F**k These Cars A Little Less
Yet Another Person Realizing What‘S Good
The Public Train I Take To Go To Work Has A Self Service Coffee Station
Pinterest Randomly Reminded Me That Cars Have More Rights Than Humans Sometimes
Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking
Good Planning
My City (Ottawa, Canada) Removing A Pedestrianized Street In Favour Of Cars
This Awful Space Between Two Kindergardens In My Neighborhood Got The Ultimate Car-Free Makeover. Copenhagen, Denmark
6 Hour Line Of 14 Lane Traffic At Burning Man
Well that clinches it, I'll just take my helicopter.