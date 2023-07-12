Cars: you can love them, you can hate them, but you can’t deny their overwhelming prevalence in the US. And while some of us are so used to it, we don’t really pay attention to it anymore, others are getting increasingly furious.

If you’re also getting annoyed by oversized pickup trucks, this online anti-car community welcomes all the car-hating folk with open arms, and so far, they have over 400k members. It’s a save space to vent about insane traffic, car-focused city design, poor public transit infrastructure, and the lack of green and community areas.

Car-free movement idea in general is quite big these days. It is supported by many urban planners, environmentalists, social activists, and transportation engineers. They advocate for walkable cities, mixed used buildings, high density housing, and accessible public transportation.

Below, you’ll find the collection of some of the most infuriating examples of car dominance in our cities.

#1

More Of This Please

ABetterOttawa Report

#2

F**k The Cato Institute

gruenes_licht Report

James016
Who funded that article? There is no way I can drive from where I live to say Manchester quicker than a train can take me

#3

I Love Me Some Grassy Trams

Fried_out_Kombi Report

Remi (He/Him)
Probably either Mäkelänkatu or Hämeentie (streets in Helsinki Finland)

#4

Found On Insta, Thought It Fit Well Here

JackalHides Report

#5

Infrastructure Is Too Expensive

nalc Report

#6

Terrifying

Lass1k Report

Alex
Snopes says the caption is misleading.

#7

Just Go For A Walk, You'll Feel Better, I Promise

SaxManSteve Report

Spanish Cat
At least you have a McDonalds

#8

How Is This Legal?

unroja Report

Rizzo
The driver of this car has something to compensate.

#9

Everything Must Be Sacrificed For The Car

tomflood1 Report

#10

Over 70 Years Later And We Still Widen Roads

urbanthoughts11 Report

#11

Is "Trunk Or Treat" Real And Because Of Non-Walkable Communities?

Qagggy Report

#12

I Know It's An Old Tweet. I Don't Know If This Is A Repost. I Just Think People Here Will Like Something Like This

MJ_Cycles Report

#13

F**k These Cars A Little Less

horrible_bug Report

#14

Yet Another Person Realizing What‘S Good

juanbuis Report

James016
Swiss trains are amazing as well

#15

The Public Train I Take To Go To Work Has A Self Service Coffee Station

candycane7 Report

#16

Pinterest Randomly Reminded Me That Cars Have More Rights Than Humans Sometimes

bememorablepro Report

#17

Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking

nerdwyrm Report

#18

Good Planning

ellulie_ Report

#19

My City (Ottawa, Canada) Removing A Pedestrianized Street In Favour Of Cars

ABetterOttawa Report

#20

This Awful Space Between Two Kindergardens In My Neighborhood Got The Ultimate Car-Free Makeover. Copenhagen, Denmark

thekimse Report

#21

6 Hour Line Of 14 Lane Traffic At Burning Man

Remarkable-Mouse-206 Report

OhnoI’vebeencensored
Well that clinches it, I'll just take my helicopter.

#22

In New York, People Are Cleaning The Walls As A Result Of Years Being Polluted By Cars

The_Chuckness88 Report

Daria
What about lungs? Do they suffer as much?

#23

Height Of Folly (By Jen Sorensen)

geensoelaas Report

#24

The Onion Strikes Again

jcwitte Report

#25

I’m Convinced A Lot Of People Wouldn’t See Something Wrong With This

simongerman600 Report

#26

Magic Parking Lot

the_transit_guy Report

#27

Uber Eats Driver Is One Of Us

mike_shakes Report

#28

Town Centers

XxJoedoesxX Report

Daria
like a gas station you mean

#29

I Saw This And I Thought About You Guys ;)

daCollectionist Report

#30

Carbrain Andrew Tate Taunts Greta Thunberg On Twitter. Greta Doesn't Hold Back In Her Response

frontendben Report

Kryogen
FYI, andrew tates was sentenced for human traffic and others happy things..

#31

Eff Cars

TigTrigger_ Report

#32

Carbrainer Will Prefer To Live In Houston

Vishal_Patel_2807 Report

#33

Sidewalks Are Car Infrastructure. Change My Mind

Statakaka Report

#34

I Don't Blame The Kids For Staying Inside

Real_Muthaphuckkin_G Report

#35

Stolen From Facebook

Mumakilla Report

#36

Helicopters Exist Also

KitsapEric Report

#37

Japanese Trucks vs. American Trucks

I_LOVE_PURPLE_PUPPY Report

#38

Nice Summary Of This Sub I Guess

PrimEverDream Report

#39

American Exceptionalism

unroja Report

#40

Assuming This Hasn't Been Posted Here Before

unabenjaminson Report

#41

An American Pickup In Europe

idapitbwidiuatabip Report

#42

2021 Best Selling Automobile In The Us (Ford F150) vs. 2021 Best Selling Automobile In Italy (Fiat Panda). You Can Almost Fit 2 Pandas In A Single F150 (And A Panda Will Fit Just As Many People)

niccotaglia Report

#43

Cars May Be The Most Important Movie Of The Past 20 Years

BotuIist Report

#44

My Apologies For Trying To Bike In The Car Storage Lane

unroja Report

#45

Religious Freedom, Daytime Drag, And Robust Public Transportation

Light_A_Match Report

Daria
The future where people can "live and let live"? Yeah sounds dangerous /s

#46

New vs. Old Mini Cooper

unroja Report

#47

Beautiful

ABetterOttawa Report

#48

Tesla Go Boom

23k56b Report

#49

True Advertisement: Our Problems Will Not Be Solved By Newer Cars. They Will Only Be Solved By Fewer Cars

Fietsprofessor Report

#50

Activists Install Crosswalks. The City Removes Them. Allegedly They Do This So You Know That Your Safety Isn't A Priority For Them

Nestor_Arondeus Report

#51

Change Is Scary For Car Brains

ABetterOttawa Report

#52

Road Widening Makes It Worse

pizzainmyshoe Report

#53

Trucks Used To Be Work Tools Before They Turned Into Death Machines

wilymon Report

#54

Guess They've Never Heard Of Parks

SwenKa Report

#55

Famous Beach Is Removed In Favor Of Building A Coastal Highway. Government Calls It A Massive Achievement To Relieve Traffic. Alexandria, Egypt

ThrowawayMHDP Report

#56

“But What About People Who Need Big Trucks For Work?”

unroja Report

#57

The Oil Lobby Is Way Too Strong

I_D0nt_pay_taxes Report

#58

Trains Are So 19th Century, Clearly The Answer Is More Cars Everywhere

ABetterOttawa Report

#59

The Onion Strikes Again

ItsLiterallyPK Report

#60

Parking Requirements

XxJoedoesxX Report

#61

Won't Be Safe In Anything Weighing Less Than 4 Tons

ShallahGaykwon Report

#62

Walking Is Illegal

Oftheclod Report

#63

Cool Idea? (Cannot Stand Carbrains In The Replies)

cubsfan012512 Report

