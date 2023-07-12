Cars: you can love them, you can hate them, but you can’t deny their overwhelming prevalence in the US. And while some of us are so used to it, we don’t really pay attention to it anymore, others are getting increasingly furious.

If you’re also getting annoyed by oversized pickup trucks, this online anti-car community welcomes all the car-hating folk with open arms, and so far, they have over 400k members. It’s a save space to vent about insane traffic, car-focused city design, poor public transit infrastructure, and the lack of green and community areas.

Car-free movement idea in general is quite big these days. It is supported by many urban planners, environmentalists, social activists, and transportation engineers. They advocate for walkable cities, mixed used buildings, high density housing, and accessible public transportation.

Below, you’ll find the collection of some of the most infuriating examples of car dominance in our cities.