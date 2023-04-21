Ranging from fake $100 bills as a tip to absentee parents who let their children run wild in the restaurant, shrieking and running into waiters' legs to their heart’s content (ugh!), these types of customers are pretty common. And they deserve a special place in hell. Today, Bored Panda has collected some of the most horrible examples from all over the internet to demonstrate exactly what servers have to put up with. If you thought leaving a 2% tip is evil, the photos on this list will make your head spin.

Every job has an ugly side. Customer service advisors get yelled at a lot. Fire lookouts have to be all but alone most of the time. And while the fast-paced environment of restaurant work might be appealing for some, there are infuriating customers that treat staff like garbage to drain all its joy.

#1 A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant

#2 People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip

#3 Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma

#4 This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In

#5 Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe

#6 This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald's

#7 Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths

#8 Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything

#9 I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip

#10 To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress

#11 Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn't Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom

#12 McDonald's In Finland

#13 So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats

#14 That's Just Disrespectful

#15 This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At

#16 My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out

#17 The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has "Beautiful Nipples"

#18 I Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive-Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

#19 A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50's And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant

#20 The McDonald's At Queen And Spadina

#21 Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush

#22 A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone

#23 I Appreciate The Extra Tip

#24 Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall

#25 Just What I Want To See When I'm Eating Lunch

#26 Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks

#27 This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald's. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff

#28 This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

#29 How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals

#30 This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald's

#31 Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday

#32 A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night

#33 From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston

#34 Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave

#35 1 Star Review

#36 This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant

#37 I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This

#38 This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai

#39 He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume

#40 A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain

#41 My Family Of 5 Couldn't Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters

#42 This Woman's Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table

#43 When People Do Things Like This

#44 This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks

#45 I Hate This Guy

#46 "They Don't Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash." If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House

#47 The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign

#48 I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?

#49 I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe

#50 Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server

#51 One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed

#52 This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant

#53 People Who Leave Tables Like This

#54 At A Wendy's

#55 I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today

#56 Only At The Waffle House

#57 McDonald's Is The Walmart Of Fast Food