90 Restaurant Customers Who Have A Special Place In Hell (New Pics)
Every job has an ugly side. Customer service advisors get yelled at a lot. Fire lookouts have to be all but alone most of the time. And while the fast-paced environment of restaurant work might be appealing for some, there are infuriating customers that treat staff like garbage to drain all its joy.
Ranging from fake $100 bills as a tip to absentee parents who let their children run wild in the restaurant, shrieking and running into waiters' legs to their heart’s content (ugh!), these types of customers are pretty common. And they deserve a special place in hell. Today, Bored Panda has collected some of the most horrible examples from all over the internet to demonstrate exactly what servers have to put up with. If you thought leaving a 2% tip is evil, the photos on this list will make your head spin.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant
People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip
Way to make someone hate not just you, but your entire church.
Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma
This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In
And people wonder why restaurants ban children entirely.....
Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe
This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald's
Bit of an assumption. Maybe the dude wanted to look at the kitchens. Maybe he's neurodiverse and wanted to know the inner workings. Maybe he knows someone and was waiting and checking if they were done yet. All mine are assumptions, your assumption went straight to the worst option.
Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths
And if the kid fell the mother would probley try to sue 🤦♀️
Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything
I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip
Is that what it looks like? No words to describe that customer.
To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress
Since they didn't sign the receipt, that makes it credit card fraud and theft. Prosecute.
Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn't Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom
McDonald's In Finland
Oh so it's not just in America; every other person that goes to McDonald's the world over is gross.
So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats
That's Just Disrespectful
This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At
My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out
The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has "Beautiful Nipples"
I Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive-Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles
A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50's And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant
The McDonald's At Queen And Spadina
Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush
A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone
Gotta be from here in the South. Only explanation. See it all the time... especially at Waffle House and Dennys
I Appreciate The Extra Tip
Good advice-- you already have a tip from the gratuity-- the fact that they are trying to get you to tip twice is annoying as all get out.
Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall
Once had a customer steal the mop and bucket from the bathroom.
Just What I Want To See When I'm Eating Lunch
"Ummm help, health department, I think we may have a code violation. You should get here asap. Thank you "
Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks
This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald's. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff
Karen in the wild. *read in Sir David Attenborough's voice"
This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free
How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals
This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald's
Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday
A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night
From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston
Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave
We closed 15 mins ago, would you like a takeaway bag, NO ok well we will have to ask you to leave...
1 Star Review
I heard Veronica said it was a great place to break up with with a whiner at.
This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant
Right now? Sure. In a few minutes, after I catch up with you in the parking lot after you left this at my table, well probably not.
I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This
This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai
He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume
A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain
My Family Of 5 Couldn't Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters
This Woman's Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table
When People Do Things Like This
This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks
I Hate This Guy
"They Don't Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash." If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House
The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign
I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?
I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe
Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server
My grandma took me and my sisters (9 and 5) to a restaurant, where they were constantly messing with things. My grandma said it was fine any time i tried to stop them. In the end there was a huge mess, and they all ran to the car, but i stopped to clean up. My grandma also didn’t leave a tip, so I, a fifteen year old, found an old 20 in my bag and left it with a note apologizing. My grandmas name is Karen. I wish I was joking.
One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed
This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant
People Who Leave Tables Like This
At A Wendy's
Her sliders like a mile away from her wer people can trip over them 🤦♀️
I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today
Stamped on real money is still legal tender-- but if they are passing counterfeit, call the Treasury dept