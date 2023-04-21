Every job has an ugly side. Customer service advisors get yelled at a lot. Fire lookouts have to be all but alone most of the time. And while the fast-paced environment of restaurant work might be appealing for some, there are infuriating customers that treat staff like garbage to drain all its joy.

Ranging from fake $100 bills as a tip to absentee parents who let their children run wild in the restaurant, shrieking and running into waiters' legs to their heart’s content (ugh!), these types of customers are pretty common. And they deserve a special place in hell. Today, Bored Panda has collected some of the most horrible examples from all over the internet to demonstrate exactly what servers have to put up with. If you thought leaving a 2% tip is evil, the photos on this list will make your head spin.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant

A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant

zoomercoomer9000 Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#2

People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip

People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip

DirkDieGurke Report

27points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way to make someone hate not just you, but your entire church.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma

Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma

vincentvanglock Report

27points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it,hope the scumbag gets done

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In

This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In

moreweedpls Report

25points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And people wonder why restaurants ban children entirely.....

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe

Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe

Aspalathos_I Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#6

This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald's

This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald's

hollowhero_ Report

23points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bit of an assumption. Maybe the dude wanted to look at the kitchens. Maybe he's neurodiverse and wanted to know the inner workings. Maybe he knows someone and was waiting and checking if they were done yet. All mine are assumptions, your assumption went straight to the worst option.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths

Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths

mooko Report

23points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And if the kid fell the mother would probley try to sue 🤦‍♀️

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything

Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything

RyuuAraragi Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip

I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip

kay_shanelle Report

23points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that what it looks like? No words to describe that customer.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress

To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress

pupoksestra Report

23points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since they didn't sign the receipt, that makes it credit card fraud and theft. Prosecute.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn't Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom

Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn't Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom

YoungsterLuke Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#12

McDonald's In Finland

McDonald's In Finland

ili_udel Report

22points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh so it's not just in America; every other person that goes to McDonald's the world over is gross.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats

So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats

earthdogmonster Report

22points
POST
Conan
Conan
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fucken hate people that take their fucken animals to any publish place especially restaurants

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

That's Just Disrespectful

That's Just Disrespectful

tonystatovci Report

22points
POST
#15

This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At

This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At

PhoenixKhaan Report

21points
POST
#16

My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out

My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out

Common-Transition973 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#17

The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has "Beautiful Nipples"

The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has "Beautiful Nipples"

Zayyded Report

21points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross, bizarre, but cash that tip ASAP.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive-Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

I Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive-Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

IskallaTrollblod Report

21points
POST
#19

A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50's And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant

A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50's And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant

fellinlovewitheffect Report

20points
POST
PandaPops
PandaPops
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, he needs banning from every eating establishment

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

The McDonald's At Queen And Spadina

The McDonald's At Queen And Spadina

6lm3 Report

20points
POST
#21

Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush

Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush

typicaltony22 Report

20points
POST
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that was some mutant spider monster for a second

3
3points
reply
#22

A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone

A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone

seedilla666 Report

20points
POST
Lady Z Azrael
Lady Z Azrael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta be from here in the South. Only explanation. See it all the time... especially at Waffle House and Dennys

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

I Appreciate The Extra Tip

I Appreciate The Extra Tip

PhilliesEaglesFlyer Report

20points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good advice-- you already have a tip from the gratuity-- the fact that they are trying to get you to tip twice is annoying as all get out.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#24

Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall

Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall

Gilmatic1 Report

19points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once had a customer steal the mop and bucket from the bathroom.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Just What I Want To See When I'm Eating Lunch

Just What I Want To See When I'm Eating Lunch

CltCorgiDad Report

19points
POST
Lady Z Azrael
Lady Z Azrael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ummm help, health department, I think we may have a code violation. You should get here asap. Thank you "

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks

Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks

Gargory Report

19points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is just odd. I wouldn’t say rude. Just inconvenient for the dude

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald's. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff

This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald's. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff

Mojojojobubs Report

19points
POST
Lady Z Azrael
Lady Z Azrael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Karen in the wild. *read in Sir David Attenborough's voice"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Lady Z Azrael
Lady Z Azrael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. No you don't. Your spouse does you wojack

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#29

How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals

How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals

gf_256 Report

19points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Credit card fraud and theft-- hope the manager prosecuted

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald's

This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald's

IzzyNobre Report

19points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you should sit next to him with popcorn and ask “what are we watching 👀” since it’s a public space lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday

Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday

NarutoCell Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#32

A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night

A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night

ooberu Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#33

From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston

From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston

Final_Art_3760 Report

19points
POST
Lady Z Azrael
Lady Z Azrael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They totally suck but by Gods I want those shoes

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave

Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave

msmith721 Report

18points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We closed 15 mins ago, would you like a takeaway bag, NO ok well we will have to ask you to leave...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

1 Star Review

1 Star Review

DementoDoc Report

18points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard Veronica said it was a great place to break up with with a whiner at.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant

This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant

Red69black22 Report

18points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right now? Sure. In a few minutes, after I catch up with you in the parking lot after you left this at my table, well probably not.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#37

I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This

I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This

IDontNeedaCalculator Report

18points
POST
TheDag
TheDag
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean surely there are better places for your Ace Ventura inspired graffiti than the restaurant table

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai

This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai

d-scan Report

18points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TURN OFF THE WIFI WHEN HE SHOWS UP

1
1point
reply
#39

He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume

He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume

Jag1075 Report

18points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

World's Greatest Duh

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain

A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain

the_hardest_thing Report

18points
POST
PandaPops
PandaPops
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not her fault though. Cant help it if you're hot. Dont shame her and just move on

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

My Family Of 5 Couldn't Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters

My Family Of 5 Couldn't Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters

Mikereb Report

18points
POST
#42

This Woman's Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table

This Woman's Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table

HalflingzLeaf Report

18points
POST
#43

When People Do Things Like This

When People Do Things Like This

bhall7083 Report

18points
POST
#44

This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks

This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks

Palifaith Report

18points
POST
#45

I Hate This Guy

I Hate This Guy

tgill10 Report

18points
POST
#46

"They Don't Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash." If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House

"They Don't Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash." If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House

hellamoneydipped Report

18points
POST
#47

The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign

The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign

thatgirlsade Report

18points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's not-- he took the chair and sat at the bar

1
1point
reply
#48

I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?

I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?

Ponyetto Report

18points
POST
#49

I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe

I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe

fleshgrind Report

18points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you complaining?! That's the best dollar ever!

2
2points
reply
#50

Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server

Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server

Throwaway-71 Report

17points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandma took me and my sisters (9 and 5) to a restaurant, where they were constantly messing with things. My grandma said it was fine any time i tried to stop them. In the end there was a huge mess, and they all ran to the car, but i stopped to clean up. My grandma also didn’t leave a tip, so I, a fifteen year old, found an old 20 in my bag and left it with a note apologizing. My grandmas name is Karen. I wish I was joking.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed

One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed

doesntpostalot Report

17points
POST
#52

This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant

This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant

yourgardengremlin Report

17points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why a lot of restaurants block wifi

0
0points
reply
#53

People Who Leave Tables Like This

People Who Leave Tables Like This

EazyLips Report

17points
POST
#54

At A Wendy's

At A Wendy's

saraharboramor Report

17points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her sliders like a mile away from her wer people can trip over them 🤦‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today

I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today

katz30 Report

17points
POST
Justin Thyme
Justin Thyme
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stamped on real money is still legal tender-- but if they are passing counterfeit, call the Treasury dept

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

Only At The Waffle House

Only At The Waffle House

Grayday17 Report

17points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

at least they’re containing it..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

McDonald's Is The Walmart Of Fast Food

McDonald's Is The Walmart Of Fast Food

slimshady9395 Report

17points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't be jealous, just bc she's got cool friends

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#58

This Couple At The Upscale Restaurant Getting Handsy

This Couple At The Upscale Restaurant Getting Handsy