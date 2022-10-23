We don’t all have what it takes to be an influencer. It often requires spending countless hours on social media, working hard to curate your image and apparently sometimes, being absolutely shameless when taking photos and videos in public. Most of us are happy to just watch from the sidelines, observing influencers in their natural habitats. But as the Influencers in the Wild Instagram account has taught us, having a large following unfortunately means you might be watched at all times.

This page is dedicated to catching influencers who are doing the absolute most to capture photos and videos of their everyday lives. And they’re getting plenty of exposure, as this page has nearly 5 million followers. So be sure to upvote the pictures you find to be impressively bold, and let us know in the comments: what’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen an influencer do “for the perfect shot”?

Keep reading to also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Dr. Zoetanya Sujon, educator and author of The Social Media Age, and life coach and author of Stop Checking Your Likes, Susie Moore. Then if you’d like to see even more of these pics catching influencers in the wild, you can find Bored Panda’s previous posts featuring the same Instagram account right here and here.

More info: Instagram | Influencers in the Wild Game