Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Asks GF To Move Out After Her Influencer Career Ruins His Privacy
Couples, Relationships

Guy Asks GF To Move Out After Her Influencer Career Ruins His Privacy

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Romantic relationships are important, but, for some people, career is even more important. A survey from Zety revealed that 75% of people would choose their career over a relationship. For some, their career might be more important than their partner’s feelings.

For this woman, it was her partner’s privacy. As a budding influencer, she would make content at home and her BF would often be the subject of that content. The bad part is that she never asked for his consent. When he confronted her and suggested moving out, she went off about how he doesn’t support her career and is trying to control her.

To find out more about how important consent and respecting your partner’s privacy is, Bored Panda reached out to a seasoned dating and relationship coach, Marie Thouin, PhD. She details how important consent is in a relationship, and not just in a sexual setting. Read her expert insights below!

More info: Marie Thouin, PhD | Instagram | What Is Compersion?

A guy with a budding influencer GF started noticing she puts him in her videos without his consent

Image credits: alinabuphoto (not the actual photo)

So, he suggested she move out so he can finally have some privacy at home

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: guyswhoshoot (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image source: Agatastic

The boyfriend in this situation did the right thing by communicating his needs clearly

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

Some people find it difficult to express their needs and set boundaries in a relationship. Yet the author of this story did it really well when he said he needed his privacy and suggested his girlfriend move out.

Dr. Marie Thouin, a dating and relationship expert, says that he expressed completely valid needs: “The need for privacy within his own home, and the need for consent to be given before posting his voice and image publicly,” Dr. Thouin told Bored Panda. “He did the right thing by voicing his concerns to his girlfriend and having a more serious conversation with her, including the suggestion that they live separately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If she is not willing to take his needs into consideration, then he will have to enforce a boundary, meaning they will have to stop cohabiting whether she agrees or not. The longer this situation goes on, the more resentment is likely to build,” the relationship expert points out.

When to one partner a career becomes more important than the relationship, tensions will likely rise

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

Dr. Thouin explains that sometimes work comes between couples. “When the needs of a person’s career seem to compete with the needs of the relationship, there will be some obvious tension in the relationship. Couples should address this early and openly.”

Sometimes, Dr. Thouin says, the lifestyles of both partners are so fundamentally different that they’re incompatible. “For example, if one person wants to center career over everything else in their life, and work 60 hours/week, but the other person wants a home life that includes large amounts of quality time with their partner – the gap between these two people’s needs might be too large to reconcile.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that doesn’t mean that such a couple is doomed. With open communication, negotiation, and compromise many couples can move past this argument. “The situation could be fixed if his girlfriend recognized the boundaries she has crossed, apologized, and committed to respecting his privacy going forward,” the relationship expert says.

“However, if their expectations and perspectives around this topic remain fundamentally incompatible, this might be an unresolvable issue that leads to breaking up,” Dr. Thouin adds.

Consent is a crucial element in any relationship

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

A situation like this is a very good example of what consent is. We’re mostly used to seeing discussions about consent when we talk about sexual harassment or assault. But stories like these remind us that it’s also about respecting one’s privacy.

“For any relationship, consent is fundamental,” Dr. Thouin emphasizes. “We usually discuss the concept of consent in sexual settings, but this story shows that consent is about much more. Posting photos and videos online without a person’s consent is a basic disregard for their humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just like disregarding consent in sex would make someone feel used, the girlfriend in this scenario has used her boyfriend for her own gratification without respect for his ability to choose – which is very disruptive to relational trust and safety.”

“While people can have different needs and values in relationships, consent is fundamental for any partnership to be healthy, safe, and loving,” Dr. Marie Thouin reiterates.

The author emphasized that he didn’t want to break up, just to be able to relax in his own home

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people supported the guy, saying that his wish for privacy was valid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

9

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
agat avatar
Agat
Agat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since when is this s**t a job and a "career"? People are crazy, seriously.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not trying to be an a** or anything, but is it just me or has "trying to control me" become a new scapegoat phrase in recent years?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
claytonj23 avatar
Jennifer Clayton
Jennifer Clayton
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personal boundaries being talked about openly is still kind of new. Real people talking about real feelings is messy in reality. I just figure everyone is at a different place on a different journey than mine. You never really get to a place where you've figured it all out. I'm 48 years old and am learning a lot from younger generations about standing up for yourself. It often is communicated via disjointed extremes, but I think these are new lessons for a lot of us where we read these kind of meme statements and look over our lives like I kinda wish I'd known that a long time ago. Like now I can see OP just has really low self esteem, so he's not questioning his love for someone who is using him. I didn't see that in myself when I was married, but I have more words to describe it now and have done a lot of work on myself since. So it's common to say "you're trying to control me," but even being able to articulate that doesn't always come naturally.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone needs time and space to relax after work and knowing you could be filmed and put on the internet at any moment would put pretty much anyone on edge. The fact the gf didn't realise this in the first place would worry me but her reaction, trying to portray herself as the victim is a huge red flag. I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with anyone like that.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
agat avatar
Agat
Agat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since when is this s**t a job and a "career"? People are crazy, seriously.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not trying to be an a** or anything, but is it just me or has "trying to control me" become a new scapegoat phrase in recent years?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
claytonj23 avatar
Jennifer Clayton
Jennifer Clayton
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personal boundaries being talked about openly is still kind of new. Real people talking about real feelings is messy in reality. I just figure everyone is at a different place on a different journey than mine. You never really get to a place where you've figured it all out. I'm 48 years old and am learning a lot from younger generations about standing up for yourself. It often is communicated via disjointed extremes, but I think these are new lessons for a lot of us where we read these kind of meme statements and look over our lives like I kinda wish I'd known that a long time ago. Like now I can see OP just has really low self esteem, so he's not questioning his love for someone who is using him. I didn't see that in myself when I was married, but I have more words to describe it now and have done a lot of work on myself since. So it's common to say "you're trying to control me," but even being able to articulate that doesn't always come naturally.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone needs time and space to relax after work and knowing you could be filmed and put on the internet at any moment would put pretty much anyone on edge. The fact the gf didn't realise this in the first place would worry me but her reaction, trying to portray herself as the victim is a huge red flag. I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with anyone like that.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda