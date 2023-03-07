Relationship building is no easy feat! Although each and every romantic relationship starts with those glorious months of complete and utter infatuation that color the world around you in the most gorgeous shades of pink, there are some rules and key values you have to figure out if a long-lasting relationship is what the both of you are working toward. While some of them, like respect and communication, come naturally and without any deeper thought, you might need to work or look deeper to find and grow things like appreciation and real intimacy. So, what we did here is we’ve gathered all the green flags in a relationship that you should look for in yourself and in your partner!

Really, some of these core values might come as real eye-openers if you’re in a long-term relationship. Take, for instance, forgiveness - have you been really forgiving to your partner, and have you felt the same kind of forgiveness from them? Or maybe it is something you both need to work on still? Then, when it comes to such a core value in a relationship as allowing your partner personal growth, we could go on and on about how important this feature in a relationship is. Of course, there are also important values that hide behind the names of fluency, ease, authenticity, and safety, and all of them are just as important as the last one. And although these aren’t the things you should spend all your days analyzing and scrutinizing, when you feel them in a relationship, you’ll know that they’re the ones worth working at.

So, ready to take a look at our list of the most important relationship values? If you disagree with some of them, tell us your opinion - we’d really appreciate it, and it might be helpful to other people working towards bettering their own relationship, too. Also, rank the ones already in this list by their importance if you’d like. And lastly, share this article with your partner and seek their opinion on features you could both work a bit more on!