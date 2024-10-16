Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daredevil Influencer Falls From Spain’s Tallest Bridge While Trying To Snap Instagram Photo
News

Daredevil Influencer Falls From Spain’s Tallest Bridge While Trying To Snap Instagram Photo

A British influencer plummeted to his death while attempting to scale Spain’s tallest bridge without any safety equipment.

Lewis Stevenson was attempting the daredevil stunt for his Instagram clout and was warned by his family not to take up the challenge.

On the morning of Sunday, October 13, the 26-year-old sadly fell to his death while trying to create content from the 630-feet tall Castilla La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina.

Highlights
  • Influencer Lewis Stevenson fell from Spain's tallest bridge, the 630-feet tall Castilla La Mancha bridge.
  • He ignored family warnings and attempted the stunt without safety equipment for Instagram content.
  • A spokesperson for the local police revealed that Lewis was somewhere about 130 to 165 feet (40 to 50 meters) high.
  • Officials asserted that climbing the bridge is completely forbidden and illegal.

Lewis Stevenson plummeted to his death while attempting to scale the tallest bridge in Spain

Image credits: Lewis Stevenson

Image credits: Javi Piña FPV

A 24-year-old British man had also accompanied him and was left in a “state of shock” after witnessing Lewis plummet to his death.

The victim’s family revealed that he ignored their warnings to climb the Spanish landmark.

“We all tried to talk him out of it. We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was,” his grandfather Clifford Stevenson, 70, told the Daily Mail.

“He loved doing it, always went out there believing he’d be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure. He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer,” the bereaved grandparent continued.

The British influencer was not wearing any safety equipment when he attempted to create content from the landmark bridge

Image credits: Lewis Stevenson

Savannah Parker, 25, who had been dating the death-defying stuntman for much of a decade, said she spoke to him hours before what became his final adventure.

“We spoke at half eleven and the last thing he said to me was, ‘Good night, I love you,’” she said, as quoted by Metro.

The heartbroken girlfriend said he wasn’t feeling well and believes he may have lost consciousness prior to his fall.

“His friend who he was with sent me over his police statement. He told his friend he wasn’t feeling well and he said, ‘Shall we go back down?’” she said.

“Lewis said, ‘Give me a minute,’ and that’s when he lost consciousness and slipped,” she continued.

“We all tried to talk him out of it. We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was,” his grandfather Clifford Stevenson said

Image credits: Lewis Stevenson

Savannah revealed that Lewis has often set out on daredevil adventures over the last few years.

“As much as it worries me, I don’t look into things because I worry enough as it is, and I just let him do his thing and generally he just comes back. This weekend he didn’t,” she said.

“It is one thing to hear that he’s gone but it’s how tragic it happened,” she went on to say.

A spokesperson for the local police revealed that Lewis was somewhere about 130 to 165 feet (40 to 50 meters) high.

“He was about 40 to 50 meters up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell,” the spokesperson told Spanish media outlet The Leader.

Following the tragic news, local officials asserted that it is “completely forbidden” for people at climb the the 630-feet tall Castilla La Mancha bridge

“The reason he fell is not clear but it will be investigated by a local court,” they added.

Local councillor Macarena Muñoz acknowledged the incident in a statement released by the town council. She said visitors are “completely forbidden” from climbing the bridge.

“The young man was accompanied by another 24-year-old English-born man, and as we have known they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this nefarious and sad outcome,” read a translation of her statement.

While she was saddened by the incident, she also asserted that climbing the bridge is “completely forbidden and we have reiterated multiple times that it is not allowed under any circumstances.”

The Leader also quoted her saying the practice of climbing the bridge “is totally illegal.”

“It means what is says. Don’t climb it!” one social media user said following the news

Image credits: natalie41323916

Image credits: Sranang_Mang

Image credits: philiplavigne1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
mfernandez avatar
Michael Fernandez
Michael Fernandez
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t really consider influencers to be human beings anymore; they tend to abuse their friends, their families, everyone else they interact with, and generally debase humankind. Aside from that, it’s a tragedy that someone has to clean up after this guy.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think maybe people who post content of themselves committing crime should be banned from social media. You illegally climb a bridge and post a pic, your instagram, tiktok, youtube etc gets closed. Stop rewarding the stupid illegal stunts with attention.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If illigal d***s, sexual assault, speeding, or other would be kicked out. Then there probably would be very few left? 😅 not that I complaylin!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
