However, acceptance is genuinely an important first step in getting past uncomfortable situations. So at least they're not lying to themselves, right?

Whether we look at the answers about things outside of our control, like other people's thoughts, opinions, and behaviors, or our own mistakes, they serve as reminders that sometimes, no matter how good our intentions are, it just doesn't work out.

Life is full of ups and downs. So when Reddit user Unorthodox69 made a post on the platform, asking its users "What's a sad truth you've come to accept?", many felt like sharing.

#1 You can't help someone who doesn't want to be helped.

#2 Life is unfair sometimes for no reason

#3 Very few people in life will ever give a s**t about you.

#4 The biggest pieces of s**t will usually get away with it.

#5 Hard work does not equal success.

#6 Unless I win the lottery, I have no chance of retirement. When im too old to work, I'll have to choose between homelessness or a dignified exit

#7 Just because someone is family doesn't mean they have your best interest in heart.

#8 Sometimes you’re the annoying person everyone hates

#9 My 20s were wasted because I am too scared of making my family disappointed/angry with me. I did what they wanted but now I'm unhappy with my life.

#10 I'll most likely never own a house.

#11 Love isn’t enough to make a relationship work.

#12 Gettin older, rusty, no longer able to do things i could when i was younger due to aging

#13 Love can destroy your life just as much as it can brighten your life. You can go from waking up to the love of your life to waking up to the despair that they’re gone.

#14 The narcissists in your family will never give you the apology you deserve.

#15 Social media has destroyed our mental health and society, but it also is Pandora's Box. There's no putting this lid back on.

#16 No matter how good you are at your job, you are disposable and replaceable.

#17 That a few dozen people can destroy us all because they don't like each other.

#18 Friendships are like plants that have to be watered in order to stay alive. Sometimes we forget to water the plant or choose not to :(

#19 That I lost about 10 years to Depression and I will never get that time back.

#20 It's OK to be lonely. But if you are lonely and act like it, it can be one of the most potent social repellents.

#21 Greed is the underlying cause of a lot of the world's suffering as it allows people to justify doing horrible things

#22 People don’t love you the same way you love them.

#23 The middle class is being eradicated, and we have already lost too much power to do anything about it.



megacorps gonna megacorp.

#24 That my family did in fact hurt me and it wasn't my fault.

#25 The justice system in the US is absolutely f****d and nobody is looking out for you. If a cop, judge, DA, anyone decides they wanna f**k up your entire life, they can and there’s nothing you can do about it.

#26 It doesn't matter how much you do for someone, they can and will walk out of your life. Let them

#27 never fall in love with someone twice, the second time you'll be falling for the memories

#28 That I’m willing to settle for things rather than hurt anyone’s feelings.

#29 Most of us, and among them myself, will be forgotten, your children will remember you, your grandchildren might aswell, your greatgrandchildren will maybe hear a story and see a picture of you, the generation after that might even still know your name, the one after that won’t, and outside of your family no one will know or remember your name, some researcher might stumble upon it one day, but even he/she won’t remember it. And it will be as if you had never existed

#30 I really can't buy my old dog much more time. She's still happy and doing dog stuff, but she's losing weight and having a hard time getting around. I talked to a mobile vet about end of life planning for her but I really don't want to accept it. I love my doggo.

#31 You can do everything right and still fail.

#32 Since my brother died, no matter what happiness comes in my life, there will always be a hint of sadness that he’s not here to share it with.



Boom

#33 I can never have another drink of alcohol.





6 years sober

#34 I spent my 20’s on a person who didn’t deserve me. I hate that I can’t get those young years back. Red flags are so fukn real. I’m so mad at myself.

#35 The overwhelming majority of people you meet only care about what you can provide or do for them and will have no problem with abandoning or upgrading from you once you can’t provide those things for them anymore. Very few people on this world will like you for you.

#36 You only get one life and this is it. Right now. The one you're currently living. Good, Bad, Or downright sucky, this is the only life you're gonna get

#37 Your dreams and ambitions mean nothing without execution.

#38 The next generation is already set up for failure. Good and rational people are no longer having kids. Idiots and bigots are reproducing like anything.

#39 I will always have mental health problems considering I have a lifelong disorder that have been present since my first memories. However, there is still a chance I can survive through adulthood and live a decent life with them if things go right. I have been in therapy for many years and things are still shaky in regards to whether those two things will be possible, but without therapy I wouldn't be here to write this comment.

#40 The success of your future relationships is usually decided years before you get into them, by your current actions.

#41 I blew college by picking a major I was interested in rather than one that made money and now I can never afford to fix that.

#42 Like a good third of adults are still essentially children in grown up bodies.

#43 Nothing in life, ever, is truly in your control. The only control you have is how you think and react to it.

#44 The impact the pandemic had on my kids' education is permanent. There's no fixing it.

#45 You really can’t trust anyone. Maybe immediate (close) family and your partner. But sometimes not even then.

#46 my bipolar disorder will be something i have to tackle forever.

#47 You’re never going to be good enough for some people.



On a related note; they’re not worth wasting time or energy on.

#48 You can't save someone from themselves. People trapped in self-destructive cycles like toxic relationships, substance abuse and criminality are drowning. They will drag you down with them if they can.



Until they are willing to admit that they have a problem, there is precious little you can do.