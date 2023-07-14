Life is full of ups and downs. So when Reddit user Unorthodox69 made a post on the platform, asking its users "What's a sad truth you've come to accept?", many felt like sharing.

Whether we look at the answers about things outside of our control, like other people's thoughts, opinions, and behaviors, or our own mistakes, they serve as reminders that sometimes, no matter how good our intentions are, it just doesn't work out.

However, acceptance is genuinely an important first step in getting past uncomfortable situations. So at least they're not lying to themselves, right?

#1

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow You can't help someone who doesn't want to be helped.

DataPlenty Report

#2

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Life is unfair sometimes for no reason

BrilliantMaybe4086 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can do everything right and still end up in the wrong place. It's not your fault all the time.

#3

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Very few people in life will ever give a s**t about you.

newlife220 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The people that were supposed to love me the most treated me like s**t. Love isn't always where you'd expect it to be.

#4

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow The biggest pieces of s**t will usually get away with it.

alexjaness Report

#5

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Hard work does not equal success.

Sodiac606 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can work your a*s off and still get nowhere. Depends what your definition of success is, I suppose.

#6

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Unless I win the lottery, I have no chance of retirement. When im too old to work, I'll have to choose between homelessness or a dignified exit

ThisBerserkTextBone Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh yeah, I let those dreams die a long time ago. If it happens, then cool. but I'm not getting my hopes up. Yay America :)

#7

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Just because someone is family doesn't mean they have your best interest in heart.

SuvenPan Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Family can mean a lot of things. Blood doesn't mean anything to me. My family is my friends and my cats, they mean everything to me

#8

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Sometimes you’re the annoying person everyone hates

Spervea Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, probably. Me worrying about this exact thing is what causes me to stop talking to them in the first place.

#9

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow My 20s were wasted because I am too scared of making my family disappointed/angry with me. I did what they wanted but now I'm unhappy with my life.

detective_kiara Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not even in my 20s but I can relate

#10

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow I'll most likely never own a house.

Maxhousen Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right, no one can afford it anymore. Even renting sucks

#11

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Love isn’t enough to make a relationship work.

cece_13sunroom Report

eed_thelast_haw
eed_thelast_haw
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I think this is one of the saddest realizations, that love isn't enough. Really sucks to get there

#12

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Gettin older, rusty, no longer able to do things i could when i was younger due to aging

HexSawRidge Report

#13

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Love can destroy your life just as much as it can brighten your life. You can go from waking up to the love of your life to waking up to the despair that they’re gone.

MoistMuffinX Report

#14

The narcissists in your family will never give you the apology you deserve.

NeonPatrick Report

#15

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Social media has destroyed our mental health and society, but it also is Pandora's Box. There's no putting this lid back on.

watch_over_me Report

#16

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow No matter how good you are at your job, you are disposable and replaceable.

Grantapotomas Report

#17

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That a few dozen people can destroy us all because they don't like each other.

KevinCBanks Report

#18

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Friendships are like plants that have to be watered in order to stay alive. Sometimes we forget to water the plant or choose not to :(

mercuryretrograde93 Report

#19

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That I lost about 10 years to Depression and I will never get that time back.

MightyAno Report

#20

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow It's OK to be lonely. But if you are lonely and act like it, it can be one of the most potent social repellents.

zazzlekdazzle Report

#21

Greed is the underlying cause of a lot of the world's suffering as it allows people to justify doing horrible things

Scared_Bookkeeper_69 Report

#22

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow People don’t love you the same way you love them.

atatsiak Report

#23

The middle class is being eradicated, and we have already lost too much power to do anything about it.

megacorps gonna megacorp.

Rich-Egg-6130 Report

#24

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That my family did in fact hurt me and it wasn't my fault.

pumpkinthighs Report

#25

The justice system in the US is absolutely f****d and nobody is looking out for you. If a cop, judge, DA, anyone decides they wanna f**k up your entire life, they can and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Ranger-K Report

#26

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow It doesn't matter how much you do for someone, they can and will walk out of your life. Let them

Zestyclose_Cat_1748 Report

#27

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow never fall in love with someone twice, the second time you'll be falling for the memories

iixClxver Report

#28

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That I’m willing to settle for things rather than hurt anyone’s feelings.

aggressively_baked Report

#29

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Most of us, and among them myself, will be forgotten, your children will remember you, your grandchildren might aswell, your greatgrandchildren will maybe hear a story and see a picture of you, the generation after that might even still know your name, the one after that won’t, and outside of your family no one will know or remember your name, some researcher might stumble upon it one day, but even he/she won’t remember it. And it will be as if you had never existed

Helferlein_ Report

#30

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow I really can't buy my old dog much more time. She's still happy and doing dog stuff, but she's losing weight and having a hard time getting around. I talked to a mobile vet about end of life planning for her but I really don't want to accept it. I love my doggo.

LovesMeSomeRedhead Report

#31

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow You can do everything right and still fail.

Scribblenerd Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't Picard say something along the lines of this? That you can make no mistakes and still lose and that's just life?

#32

Since my brother died, no matter what happiness comes in my life, there will always be a hint of sadness that he’s not here to share it with.

Boom

AdvantageEmergency94 Report

#33

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow I can never have another drink of alcohol.


6 years sober

TrailerParkPrepper Report

eed_thelast_haw
eed_thelast_haw
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you. Stay strong

#34

I spent my 20’s on a person who didn’t deserve me. I hate that I can’t get those young years back. Red flags are so fukn real. I’m so mad at myself.

Ill-Dinner-6532 Report

#35

The overwhelming majority of people you meet only care about what you can provide or do for them and will have no problem with abandoning or upgrading from you once you can’t provide those things for them anymore. Very few people on this world will like you for you.

DMMEPANCAKES Report

#36

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow You only get one life and this is it. Right now. The one you're currently living. Good, Bad, Or downright sucky, this is the only life you're gonna get

hnygrl412 Report

#37

People Share 49 Sad Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Your dreams and ambitions mean nothing without execution.

Zufa_Cenva Report

#38

The next generation is already set up for failure. Good and rational people are no longer having kids. Idiots and bigots are reproducing like anything.

HumbleHercule Report

#39

I will always have mental health problems considering I have a lifelong disorder that have been present since my first memories. However, there is still a chance I can survive through adulthood and live a decent life with them if things go right. I have been in therapy for many years and things are still shaky in regards to whether those two things will be possible, but without therapy I wouldn't be here to write this comment.

avopasia Report

#40

The success of your future relationships is usually decided years before you get into them, by your current actions.

lordm0909 Report

#41

I blew college by picking a major I was interested in rather than one that made money and now I can never afford to fix that.

Toocoldfortomatoes Report

#42

Like a good third of adults are still essentially children in grown up bodies.

justhanginhere Report

#43

Nothing in life, ever, is truly in your control. The only control you have is how you think and react to it.

GalateaMerrythought Report

#44

The impact the pandemic had on my kids' education is permanent. There's no fixing it.

The_Real_Scrotus Report

#45

You really can’t trust anyone. Maybe immediate (close) family and your partner. But sometimes not even then.

Brown_Eyed_Girl167 Report

#46

my bipolar disorder will be something i have to tackle forever.

loveadumb Report

#47

You’re never going to be good enough for some people.

On a related note; they’re not worth wasting time or energy on.

Altrano Report

#48

You can't save someone from themselves. People trapped in self-destructive cycles like toxic relationships, substance abuse and criminality are drowning. They will drag you down with them if they can.

Until they are willing to admit that they have a problem, there is precious little you can do.

Torque2101 Report

#49

Within my lifetime, I expect substantial civil unrest and possibly the collapse of human civilization due to global climate change or nuclear war (most likely one leading to the other).

I'm 40.

ChocolateBunny Report

