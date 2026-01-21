ADVERTISEMENT

Life isn’t easy for anyone. It’s unpredictable, it’s exhausting, and it can be extremely difficult to decide what you even want out of it. But there is one thing that can make your experience on this planet much simpler: money.

It won’t solve your relationship issues, and it might not even make you happy. But it can instantly eliminate dozens of stressors and prevent you from ever having to mop your own floors again. Meanwhile, if you have enough of it, it might make you incredibly out of touch. Below, you'll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of the most insensitive things wealthy people have ever said. Enjoy scrolling through these shocking stories that might make you want to eat the rich, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are true!