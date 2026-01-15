Suddenly you’re doing the exact thing you once side-eyed, wondering how you got here and whether anyone remembers your old opinion (they do). From ironic twists to full-circle moments, netizens shared when their "could never be me" moments actually become reality, and we've scoured the internet for stories from people who ended up exactly where they swore they never would.

We’ve all had that smug little "could never be me" thought that we toss out while quietly judging someone else’s life choices. Whether it’s a habit, a phase, or a full-blown personality trait, it always feels safe to assume we’re immune to their situation. Until, of course, life humbles us.

#1 Staying in a toxic relationship. Knowing the absolute truth of yourself, knowing the absolute truth of them, and knowing the right thing to do 100% of the time are hard to juggle when you're faceplanted into the issue at hand.

#2 Met the perfect man after a string of bad relationships. We’ve been together for a little over a year. He’s way out of my league- stunning, smart, a great cook, great in bed and for some reason wants to marry middle aged, nothing special me. And no, he’s not a criminal. They’re out there, ladies. Don’t give up hope.

#3 Becoming the "early bedtime over everything" person. I used to laugh at people like that.

According to Life Hack, people often feel comfortable saying "I’d never do that" or "could never be me" because of built-in cognitive biases that distort how we judge ourselves versus others. We tend to overestimate our own moral strength while downplaying how much circumstances influence behavior. They explain that psychological patterns like naive realism make us believe our viewpoint is the most objective and reasonable one, while the fundamental attribution error pushes us to explain other people’s actions as flaws in their character rather than reactions to situations.

#4 Work an office job. Was a chef for 6 years and got burnt out. Now I sell seafood lol.

#5 Positive?

Be married in a healthy relationship, not toxic, so much love, trust, and patience. I didn’t know you could feel this way about a person



negative?

I never thought I would ever understand why my mom was the way she was. I do now.

#6 Single mom. Married my high school sweetheart, followed him literally around the world for his job, married 17 years with three kids, was devoted and in love and was fully 100% without a doubt confident that he loved me.



He divorced me via text message and left to another country the same day, hasn't talked to me or our kids since.

Additionally, people often mock certain habits or think "that could never be me” because they lack the context in which those behaviors become useful. Author Ivan Jureta explains that many values are formed early through imitation and social modeling, long before real-life pressure tests them. Later experiences like illness, job loss, or financial strain, reveal why once-ridiculed habits actually matter. As people age or face health challenges, priorities tend to shift toward security, conservation, and concern for others. He further highlights that parenting and career stress further reshape values, pushing people toward balance, resilience, and long-term stability.

#7 Becoming old and grumpy.

#8 Depressed and being in a relationship which makes me unhappy on most days.

#9 Being in university at 35 and still not knowing what I wanna do with my life...

Some people then find these transformations amusing in hindsight because they expose how predictable human self-delusion really is. According to Personal Valu, people often find that what once felt like a firm belief or absolute certainty later becomes an ironic punchline, highlighting the gap between who we thought we were and who we became. This humor comes from the common experience of youthful confidence colliding with real-life pressures, responsibilities, and change. Seeing others share similar "could never be me" moments adds to the comedy, as self-recognition turns personal evolution into something both relatable and laugh-worthy.

#10 Being in a relationship with someone who smokes.

#11 Being a cat lover. Was always a dog person. Wife convinced me to get a cat & I love that little guy more than I thought possible.

#12 Letting myself go. I used to have my hair done, makeup flawless, nice clothes on. Two kids, grief, and depression will do that.

The Decision Lab notes that there is something such as the "hindsight bias" which is often referred to as the "I-knew-it-all-along" effect that causes people to believe past events were more predictable than they actually were once the outcome is known. This bias reshapes memory by blending new information with original beliefs, creating an illusion of foresight. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Apparently, this sometimes occurs when a person is faced with their new reality. According to them, the process occurs when they are faced with the reality and they begin to recall subtly shifts to align with that outcome. Rather than deleting old memories, the brain reconstructs them using the result as a guide, forming a smoother, more coherent narrative.

#13 Being in a toxic marriage, staying for 17 years, then getting divorced.

#14 Buying my clothes, glasses, prescriptions etc. at Costco. But dang, I love a deal.

#15 As a teenager I used to think my mom was weird for saying she didn't wanna drive anywhere. I thought she was just being lazy.



...I'm sorry, mother. I get it, now.

At the end of the day, these "could never be me" moments holds a simple truth which is that life has a way of surprising us, and sometimes the thing we swore we’d never do turns out to make life easier, funnier, or just plain more interesting. ADVERTISEMENT Whether it’s adopting a quirky habit, embracing a new routine, or buying that one thing we once mocked, these stories show that personal growth, or just plain irony, often comes wrapped in the unexpected. Some of us change slowly, some suddenly, and some with plenty of laughs along the way. So, as you scroll through these confessions, we hope you realize that sometimes, it "could be you". ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Becoming "apostate." I was going to be a good little mormon boy and get into mormon heaven.



Turns out everything was made up and the points didn't matter.

#17 I used to always say, "Things are rough but at least I'm not allergic to cheese."



I must have pissed off a witch at some point because I've got that curse now.

#18 My mom always chats up waiters, waitresses, cashiers,etc. she will tell those people the most random of things, often on the edge of TMI, always unrelated to whatever is going on…you get the idea. I HATED it when I was a kid. Swore I’d never do that.



The other day my partner was like, “boy, you sure do like telling waitresses stories about random things.”

#19 I was skinny as a little kid and then gained a lot of weight in high school and was huge. After getting done with school and living on my own I lost maybe 100 lbs and was in amazing shape and I was pretty convinced that is develop an eating disorder before I ever got fat again.



Then the pandemic hit. I couldn't go to the gym or play the massive amounts of soccer I used to so we set up a home gym and I bought a spin bike. But it turned out that those things were no match for massive amounts of takeout and work from home drinks.

#20 I was so skinny for so long but not now.

#21 Growing up I always thought man my dad is mad all the time. Well guess who's mad all the time now.

#22 Enjoying running lol.



I always *hated* just straight, pure running and always thought it was the most boring and needlessly torturous form of exercise. Was always more of a dance class or team sport sort of person, at best.



Then one day at an extremely poor point in my mental health, I told myself I was going start exercising more and it was going to be running because I didn’t deserve anything actually enjoyable lol



But turns out, it’s actually really nice when you do it right — which I hadn’t been, for my entire life. Who knew if you get your form down correctly (among a few other things, like pacing yourself), it doesn’t hurt like hell and feel impossible?



Now I’m pretty much depended on it. Runner’s high (which I was absolutely sure was either a myth or something only mild to moderate sociopaths experienced) is real and fantastic. I 100% believe that humans evolved persistence running animals to their last breath. Running hits a button in my brain that rarely ever got hit by other forms of exercise.



Add in the fact that you can do it pretty much anywhere and it needs *loads* less gear than many other sports and forms of exercise? It’s the boring adult brain form of hitting the jackpot lol



So yeah, I’m one of those insufferable weirdos that likes running miles to nowhere now lol. Even three years ago or so I would have been very confused or laughed in your face if you would have tried to tell me that was going to happen.

#23 Couch potato. Reading is just better than real life.

#24 Becoming obese with a BMI over 40. And being an alcoholic



Not anymore though! Down 76lbs with 14 more to go. Sober for 6.5 months! Thank the gods for medication.

#25 Having a miscarriage, let alone 3.

#26 I moved to the middle of no where in rural Georgia. I was a city girl through & through!!😭.

#27 Becoming an Atheist.

#28 Studying a medical degree.

#29 Tried to guess the number of candy corns for a work event and I actually got it right for a $100 gift card. First time ever winning anything lol.

#30 Physically disabled. I've been a workaholic for the last decade and herniated some discs in my back. I can't walk now. Livid. .

#31 Dependent on illegal substances which cost me everything including my family. Then while clean I turned to into an alcoholic after not being able to sleep, which lasted for a year after starting drinking at 28 years old. Now 8 days sober a month before my 30th birthday, for probably the 5th time. Hoping this time stays true.



Added some details.

#32 Alcoholic. I didn’t start drinking until around 23 because I have a large family history of alcoholism. I vowed to never be like them and yet here I am. Recently relapsed after 1.5 years sober but caught myself and back on the wagon.



If anyone reading this is unsure about their relationship with alcohol or knows they want to stop drinking come check out /r/stopdrinking amazing sub filled with love and support!

#33 Cancer! (I’m fine now.).

#34 Wearing leggings as pants. In my teens and 20s, I was judgmental about other girls/women wearing leggings in place of jeans. “They’re NOT PANTS!! AGGGHH!!”



Now, in my 30s, I wear leggings almost daily. Comfy, stylish, kinda hide my no-longer-flat belly. Highly recommend.



That’s my happier answer. My sad answer is: I never thought I’d be disabled, especially so young. I just turned 33.



I have so many physical AND mental illnesses, I can’t function anymore. Type 1 diabetes, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic kidney disease, hypermobility syndrome, cervical dystonia, occipital neuralgia, fibromyalgia, schizoaffective bipolar disorder, PTSD… Plus, all the meds I have to take are a double edged sword. Help with some symptoms then give me horrible side effects in exchange.



I used to love hiking, biking, camping, traveling… I can’t do those things anymore.

#35 Being a forever alone woman.

#36 Dude who not only takes but actually really enjoys d***s. Also, exceptionally irreligious.

#37 Being a healthy weight



I grew up in a fat household. I thought there was no way I’d ever be skinny. I had a million excuses as to why it was impossible for me to lose weight.



In my early 20s, I had an experience that made me think, “if I can’t lose weight now, I’ll never do it.” I took responsibility for myself, started exercising daily, and counting calories. I lost 75 pounds within a year and have stayed within a healthy weight range for the last decade.