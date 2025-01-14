Rude In-Laws Get A Taste Of Their Own Medicine When Man Acts Just Like Them, They End Up Leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody has a different relationship with their in-laws. Some people put in a lot of effort to get their partner’s family to like them, which can help build a close bond. In certain cases, the in-laws make things much harder, either by being indifferent, disrespectful, or unhelpful.

This is what happened to a man who realized his wife’s family kept excluding him from their plans. It hurt him a lot and eventually pushed him to retaliate. The confrontation and disagreement ended up souring their relationship.

The man explained that he had been married to his Middle Eastern wife for three years and that during that time, her family kept leaving him out of their get-togethers

The poster felt hurt over always being left out and confronted his wife about it, but her family ended up ditching him again on his father-in-law’s birthday

After being excluded yet again, the man decided to ignore his in-laws and wife, so he skipped eating with them and decided to spend time on his own in his room

Instead of checking on her husband, the woman berated him in front of her family, so he clapped back at her, which soured everyone’s mood and made them want to leave

It definitely seems like the man tried his best to integrate into his wife’s family. He moved to the other side of the country so that she could continue her work. He also tried to spend time with them, but it seemed like whenever they went out together, they’d leave him behind or ignore him.

To understand how to deal with tough family dynamics, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. David Tzall. He is an NY licensed psychologist based out of Brooklyn, who currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Health and Wellness section of the NYPD. In his private practice, Dr. Tzall works with individuals and couples. His specialties are trauma, relationships, addiction, and mood disorders.

Dr. David told us that “if someone feels that their in-laws are purposely excluding them or putting them down, the first step is to acknowledge their feelings and recognize that these behaviors can deeply affect their sense of belonging and self-esteem. Assess the situation objectively to determine whether the exclusion is intentional or a result of cultural differences.”

“Having an honest and respectful conversation with the in-laws about specific instances can help. Expressing feelings without blame may open the door to understanding and change. Setting boundaries is another key strategy; this might mean limiting exposure to toxic situations or firmly yet diplomatically standing up for oneself in moments of disrespect,” he added.

It’s good that the OP made an effort to communicate his feelings to his wife so that she could smooth things over with her relatives. The problem is that she didn’t take him seriously and did nothing much to bridge the gap between her family and her spouse.

Dr. David told us that “when one’s partner sides with their family during conflicts or fails to offer support, it can lead to feelings of betrayal and isolation. This situation can strain the relationship significantly, as a lack of unity between partners can make navigating difficult in-law dynamics even more challenging. In this case, addressing the issue with the partner is essential.”

“It’s important to approach the conversation calmly and focus on how their actions, or inaction, are affecting the relationship. Make sure you’re expressing yourself so as to shift the focus to emotions rather than blame. Exploring why the partner sides with their family is also important. They may feel a sense of loyalty or fear of creating tension within their family.”

“If the partner refuses to recognize or address the issue, seeking couples’ therapy can provide a neutral space for both parties to express themselves and work toward a solution. Ultimately, if the lack of support persists and the relationship becomes increasingly one-sided, the individual must evaluate their partner’s priorities,” Dr. David explained.

When the OP realized that his in-laws had snubbed him yet again, he decided to do the same thing to them. When they invited him for brunch, he ignored them and spent most of his time gaming alone. It does seem like the OP’s retaliation toward his wife angered her side of the family, and that’s why they decided to leave.

The man later mentioned that he had a heart-to-heart talk with his wife’s family and they responded kindly to him. The only thing is that they glossed over his discomfort about feeling left out, so he didn’t feel like that got resolved.

Do you think the poster handled this situation correctly? If you have any advice or suggestions for complicated family dynamics like this, do share your thoughts.

Folks were shocked by the behavior of the man’s in-laws, and they strongly felt that his wife was also disrespecting him too much