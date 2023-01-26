So continue scrolling to check out some of the most interesting cases that these folks have solved. I promise, you will definitely learn a thing or two.

#1 Given To Us By Asian Neighbor Who Grows Them At Home Answer: It is a bottle gourd ... Trust me I am an Asian ... But I have never seen one that long



#2 Found This In My Grandparents Kitchen. What Is This? I Can Only Think It’s An Ancient Male Torture Device Answer: Egg shell cutter. For soft boiled eggs. A "Topper"



#3 Thrifted This T-Shirt And I Need Help Identifying What It Says Or Any Information About It Answer: This is my old band’s t-shirt. My sister just sent me this link. We only made maybe(?) 2 orange shirts. Curious what thrift shop you found this in. We were based in Philly. Band broke up in 2010. I can confirm that it says Pariah which was the name of our band.



#4 My Dad Shows This Thing To Everyone Who Comes To The House To Try And Find Out What It Is, It’s Gone So Far That He’s Actually Built A Shelf Just For It. Help Answer: That’s a coconut cutter/shredder. You sit on it and pound coconuts against it



#5 Saw These On The River Banks Of Brahmaputra, India. The Way They All Move Together Is So Weird. Any Idea What Creature Is This ? Answer: It's a group of millipedes walking together. The ones on the bottom are also walking. Those on top walk over them and once they get to the end, they go to the bottom and cycle through it. They do this to cover more distance quicker.



#6 A Seagull Dropped This Beside Me After I Gave It Some Bread Answer: Some bird species (mostly crows) have been know to give gifts. You just got gifted an abalone shell from a seagull! How cool!



#7 Found This Spicy Guy While Hiking In Nc, Any Idea What Type Of Lizard He Is? Answer: Red eft



#8 This Came Out Of My Apple Juice Bottle This Morning During Break At Work ?? Answer: It’s a SCOBY. A Symbiotic Colony Of Bacteria and Yeasts. It’s not harmful but will make your juice taste sour. SCOBYs are used to make Kombucha. They feed off sugar, natural or otherwise. In this case the sugar in the juice. They excrete lactic and acetic acid, which have a sour taste



#9 Given By Neighbor Who Doesn’t Speak English And I Don’t Speak Chinese Answer: This is called Zizania Latifolia Aka Manchurian wild rice. You can cut it into slices and stir-fry for a minute or so, then cook it with some soy sauce until the flavor goes in a bit. It has a nice unique texture, firmer than zucchini.



#10 What Are These Squiggly Brain-Like Shapes In The Water? Answer: 3D printed "reef tiles."



#11 This Was Found In A Pillowcase In A Stairwell Of The Hotel My Boyfriend Works At Answer: For making counterfeit credit cards.



#12 Found This Nightmare Growing In A Bottle Of Crystal Hot Sauce. The Bottle Was Sealed On The Shelf With An 03/03/2024 Expiration. Can Anyone Explain Whats Happening Here? Answer: If there is vinegar in that hot sauce it may be a mother of vinegar



#13 Saw This On A Tree While Hiking Today. Not On Any Other Trees In The Area. What Is This? Answer: It's a burl! Woodworkers pay lots of cash for these cuz the inside grain structure is cool.



#14 I Know What It Is Not... They Are Pointy A Ribbed And They Have A Key Chain Ring On One End, Any Ideas? Answer: It’s for self defense. Put it on your keychain



#15 Cleaning Out My Grandma’s House To Sell And Found This. What The Heck Is It? Answer: It's a flour duster. You use it to sprinkle flour across your work surface. You can use it to dust powdered sugar over cookies & what-not, too



#16 Piece Of Beach Glass Found In Lake Michigan, In Manistee Mi. Anyone Recognize The Imprint? Answer: It’s Kettle One



#17 Someone Put This On My Door Handle. I Understand It Is A Rubber Duck But Why Did They Put It On My Door Handle? What Is The Meaning? Any Significance? Answer: It'ds called "duck duck jeep". Many times they'll have a tag on the duck saying so. I got my first one in a lowes parking lot a few weeks after my mother died and was in a major funk. Made me smile.

8hundredpounds:

Rubber ducks on jeeps is a thing among owners.



#18 Prehistoric Parasite Attempting To Escape From Its Host As It Is Drowning In Amber Answer: It's a fungus Ophiocordyceps, probably an earlier ancestor.



#19 Why Is There A Fingerprint On This Penny? It’s Embedded In And Is Worn Down Noticeably In That Area Answer: Some people have particularly corrosive skin oils. I used to work in a machine shop, and we called those people, "rusters," and you never let them touch your tools. Rusters don't just rust steel, they also corrode brass, copper, bronze, aluminum, zink, etc. If a ruster used your parallels or square and you didn't clean and oil it right away, the rusted fingerprints etched into the steel would show up within a few hours. I'm guessing a ruster touched that penny at some point, after which is was left untouched for an extended period of time



#20 What Is This Oddly Terrifying Creature? Answer: Sand dollar.

A sand dollar is a kind of echinoderm. This is the same animal phylum as starfish. The moving bits on the bottom are the tube-feet, similar to those of a starfish.



#21 Why Did They Do This To These Trees? Answer: Its because they sprayed the trees with an insecticide that was intended to kill aphids, which were dropping a sap onto cars parked underneath the trees. It unintentionally killed thousands of bees so they wrapped a netting over the trees to prevent more from landing in and on the trees.



#22 Found This In My Wallet. I Believe I Was Given The $10 Bill As Change. It Was Glued To The $20 Bill At Both Ends Answer: It’s a magic prop for a trick in which one bill is turned into another



#23 I’ve Seen These In Several Old Peoples Houses. What The Heck Are They And What Are They For? Answer: It says ‘Jesus’ in the lines between the wood pieces.



#24 Assuming This Is A Fungus Of Some Sort, Spotted On Top Of A Dead Log In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Answer: Slime mold - stemonitis axifera



#25 An Animal Found On The Beach In Normandy, France Answer: Portuguese Man O' War



#26 Figurine Found Buried Under A Tree In Alberta Answer: That definitely looks like indigenous First Nations art. I would take it to a local Historical Society or other agency to be looked at.



#27 What Is This? It Flashes Every Time An Ambulance Speeds By. They Are All Over My City Answer: It picks up a strobe light on emergency vehicles and then will flash to let them know that their light is green and all other directions are red. E: to clarify the strobe is IR and at a specific frequency and flashing the high beams won’t work. If you are caught with an MIRT you are likely to face very serious (felony) consequences.



#28 Mom Asked Me To Ask Here Answer: It's a blade holder for a slap chop



#29 My Girlfriend Took Her Dog For A Walk And Came Across This. What Is It? England, UK Answer: Dolphin spine



#30 What Are These Fake Rocks I Keep Seeing Around Campus?? Answer: Rat traps with poison



#31 What The F**k Is This Thing? My Friend Found It In His Yard Answer: Clathrus ruber is a species of fungus in the family Phallaceae, and the type species of the genus Clathrus. It is commonly known as the latticed stinkhorn, the basket stinkhorn, or the red cage, alluding to the striking fruit bodies that are shaped somewhat like a round or oval hollow sphere with interlaced or latticed branches.



#32 This Was Given To Me As A Gift Answer: You twist it a certain way and it makes a hook to hang your handbag from a tabletop



#33 Any Idea What This Is? It’s My Grandmother's, It Has Two Clips And It Spins Answer: It's known as a 'fringe twister', in this case a double since it can do two strands at once



#34 Found This Lil F*cker In My Garden, He Doesn't Bite,he Even Lets Me Touch And Handle Him.what Could It Be?is It A Non Venomous Kind Of Snake Or Just A Legless Lizard? Answer: it's a Slow-Worm. Legless lizard. it's a protected species.



#35 What Kind Of Car Is This? Answer: It's an ETV - Extra Terrestrial Vehicle



#36 This Is Growing In My Crawlspace.... Sos Answer: Orange bleeding tooth fungus



#37 What Does This Mean ? I’m A So Confused English Is Not My First Language Answer: It's a reference to a movie called Monty Python and the Holy Grail

#38 What Is This Weird License Plate, And What Does It Mean? I’ve Never Seen This Before Answer: I suspect you have found a Sovereign Citizen in the wild. The references to a trust and to common law suggest something of the sort



#39 What Is The Gold Console? Answer: It's the Pippin



#40 Please Identify This Bird My Parents Saw In Their Backyard Answer: Its a Golden Pheasant



#41 This Thing Stared At Me In A Store For Three Years Until I Bought It. It Has Always Been Known As “Chicken Man” Answer: Design Toscano Canterbury Tales Chanticleer Rooster Bank, 7 Inch, Faux Gold



#42 What Is This Thing On My Airbnb Oven? Answer: It’s for adding water in case you want to steam your food in addition to normal baking



#43 Found In Hotel Room Answer: Morse code. "PLEASED TO MEET YOU HOPE YOU GUESS MY NAME" [repeated 4 times]



#44 In The Bathroom. When I Push A Button With A Time On It, My Nearby Toilet Makes A Wooshing Sound Answer: It’s not your toilet, it’s your bathtub. And it’s causing a S**T TON of damage to it every time you tun it on without water in it. It turns on the jets for that amount of time



#45 Caught In Florida Years Ago. Found In Camera. (We Did Release It) Answer: I believe this is a moray eel, belly up, with the hook going through its lower jaw. It is hard to see one of its eyes in this photo but I think I can just make it out.



#46 Help! Was Given A Present And Didn’t Want To Ask What It Was! Answer: It's a bookmark



#47 What Is This Thing That Showed Up In My Yard? Answer: It's a stinkhorn. The tip smells like rotten meat to attach flies and spread the spores. It's hollow. Don't let your dog need it. My dog ate on. Took him to the vet. Dr. Said my dog was tripping off the mushroom. He was fine after a day of observation.



#48 Friend Found In Her Yard - Brisbane Australia Answer: That look like a hand grenade. I would advise calling the authorities to make sure.



#49 What Kind Of Lizard Is This? It Refuses To Leave My Hand And I’m Not Sure How To Help It (I Live In Central Florida) Answer: Caribbean House Gecko. Very common in Florida. They’re nocturnal, so if it’s out during the day then it’s probably stressed. Just put him somewhere dark and warm for now.



#50 BF Had For 33 Years, Heavy, Hard, Rattles Inside. Thinks It's A Geode,not Sure. Any Ideas? Central Wisconsin Answer: geode



#51 A Strange Creature In South Wales, UK Answer: elephant hawk moth caterpillar



#52 Came Home To Find This Device Attached To My Front Door Covering The Key Lock. What Is It And What Should I Do? Is It Safe To Open? Who Would Have Installed It? Answer: We've removed the device. It's an anti lock device to pull out or detach locks so it was an attempted burglary. Thankfully they weren't able to enter. The police will attend in the morning



#53 My Muslim Neighbors Surprised Me & Brought Me This Food. Has Rice, Some Kind Of Milk, Walnuts On Top, & I Can Taste Lemongrass Answer: It's called Kheer. Normally eaten warm, but personally, I prefer it cold.



#54 Saw This While Flying In Arizona. What Is This Line On The Ground? Answer: It’s major power lines. If you can zoom in you can just barely make out some of the towers. They clear out vegetation to make them more accessible and to remove potential hazards to the lines.



#55 4 Legged Fish - Freshwater Arid West/US Answer: It’s a Western Tiger Salamander!



#56 Found By A Tree. Took Boy Home Answer: It's a southern flying squirrel. About 2 weeks old. His eyes are still developing so dont try to open them. If you try to rehabilitate him, he will become very attached to you and requires a lot of attention and is also nocturnal.



#57 The Nz Police Sent Me This Pen In A ‘Anti-Burglary’ Kit. It Might Just Have No Ink Accidentally, But Maybe It Has A Purpose? Answer: It should be an invisible ink, shows up under UV light.



#58 Found In My Old Garage. Almost Seems Like Something Should Sit On Top? Friend Suggested Key Hider But Then, What Are The Holes For? Answer: It’s an ashtray



#59 I Know It Is A Turkey But I Have Never Seen One This Color. Western Nc Answer: It's a genetic disorder .... Partial Albinoism



#60 What Is The Purpose In Design Of These Odd Toilets In My Dorm Building? Answer: Mens and Womans urinal



#61 Washed Ashore On Navarre Beach, Gulf Of Mexico, Florida Answer: It appears to be a sonar buoy



#62 Murder Cricket? Found This In A Parking Lot, Made Sure It Was Dead Before I Picked It Up Answer: Mole cricket

