The internet is a wonderful place. Sure, it has a few rotten folks trying to spread their toxicity, but a big part of it is also made up of helpful and kind-hearted individuals who are more than willing to share their knowledge and expertise.

This is especially true in communities like 'What Is This?', where amateur and experienced sleuths come together to identify the things that people ask them to, no matter how small or big.

One of the most interesting aspects of this subreddit is the variety of mysteries that are posted. From bizarre objects found in the backyard to even stranger creatures spotted in the wild, it has a little bit of everything.

So continue scrolling to check out some of the most interesting cases that these folks have solved. I promise, you will definitely learn a thing or two.

#1

Given To Us By Asian Neighbor Who Grows Them At Home

Given To Us By Asian Neighbor Who Grows Them At Home

Answer: It is a bottle gourd ... Trust me I am an Asian ... But I have never seen one that long

cyn__sin Report

#2

Found This In My Grandparents Kitchen. What Is This? I Can Only Think It’s An Ancient Male Torture Device

Found This In My Grandparents Kitchen. What Is This? I Can Only Think It's An Ancient Male Torture Device

Answer:  Egg shell cutter. For soft boiled eggs. A "Topper"

poorkidjoe Report

Admiral Graf Spee
Admiral Graf Spee
Community Member
17 minutes ago

oh god i think in images i don't want that image in my head

#3

Thrifted This T-Shirt And I Need Help Identifying What It Says Or Any Information About It

Thrifted This T-Shirt And I Need Help Identifying What It Says Or Any Information About It

Answer: This is my old band’s t-shirt. My sister just sent me this link. We only made maybe(?) 2 orange shirts. Curious what thrift shop you found this in. We were based in Philly. Band broke up in 2010. I can confirm that it says Pariah which was the name of our band.

Sqwertyrl Report

Lee F.
Lee F.
Community Member
9 minutes ago

This is an amazing story tho

#4

My Dad Shows This Thing To Everyone Who Comes To The House To Try And Find Out What It Is, It’s Gone So Far That He’s Actually Built A Shelf Just For It. Help

My Dad Shows This Thing To Everyone Who Comes To The House To Try And Find Out What It Is, It's Gone So Far That He's Actually Built A Shelf Just For It. Help

Answer:  That’s a coconut cutter/shredder. You sit on it and pound coconuts against it

Catro2000 Report

OCD Mom
OCD Mom
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Wow! I need this. I don't know why exactly, I don't even like coconuts.

#5

Saw These On The River Banks Of Brahmaputra, India. The Way They All Move Together Is So Weird. Any Idea What Creature Is This ?

Saw These On The River Banks Of Brahmaputra, India. The Way They All Move Together Is So Weird. Any Idea What Creature Is This ?

Answer:  It's a group of millipedes walking together. The ones on the bottom are also walking. Those on top walk over them and once they get to the end, they go to the bottom and cycle through it. They do this to cover more distance quicker.

zibbyboo Report

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Like when you walk forward on a train you are going faster than the train.

#6

A Seagull Dropped This Beside Me After I Gave It Some Bread

A Seagull Dropped This Beside Me After I Gave It Some Bread

Answer: Some bird species (mostly crows) have been know to give gifts. You just got gifted an abalone shell from a seagull! How cool!

Burned_Hare Report

#7

Found This Spicy Guy While Hiking In Nc, Any Idea What Type Of Lizard He Is?

Found This Spicy Guy While Hiking In Nc, Any Idea What Type Of Lizard He Is?

Answer:  Red eft

KrakenClubOfficial Report

#8

This Came Out Of My Apple Juice Bottle This Morning During Break At Work ??

This Came Out Of My Apple Juice Bottle This Morning During Break At Work ??

Answer:  It’s a SCOBY. A Symbiotic Colony Of Bacteria and Yeasts. It’s not harmful but will make your juice taste sour. SCOBYs are used to make Kombucha. They feed off sugar, natural or otherwise. In this case the sugar in the juice. They excrete lactic and acetic acid, which have a sour taste

dontnameit Report

#9

Given By Neighbor Who Doesn’t Speak English And I Don’t Speak Chinese

Given By Neighbor Who Doesn't Speak English And I Don't Speak Chinese

Answer:  This is called Zizania Latifolia Aka Manchurian wild rice. You can cut it into slices and stir-fry for a minute or so, then cook it with some soy sauce until the flavor goes in a bit. It has a nice unique texture, firmer than zucchini.

cyn__sin Report

#10

What Are These Squiggly Brain-Like Shapes In The Water?

What Are These Squiggly Brain-Like Shapes In The Water?

Answer:  3D printed "reef tiles."

peterp4rkerpizzatime Report

#11

This Was Found In A Pillowcase In A Stairwell Of The Hotel My Boyfriend Works At

This Was Found In A Pillowcase In A Stairwell Of The Hotel My Boyfriend Works At

Answer: For making counterfeit credit cards.

reddit.com Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
21 minutes ago

where can you get one of these? Asking for a friend...

#12

Found This Nightmare Growing In A Bottle Of Crystal Hot Sauce. The Bottle Was Sealed On The Shelf With An 03/03/2024 Expiration. Can Anyone Explain Whats Happening Here?

Found This Nightmare Growing In A Bottle Of Crystal Hot Sauce. The Bottle Was Sealed On The Shelf With An 03/03/2024 Expiration. Can Anyone Explain Whats Happening Here?

Answer:  If there is vinegar in that hot sauce it may be a mother of vinegar

lightning_lighting Report

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
24 minutes ago

…and mother is judging you…

#13

Saw This On A Tree While Hiking Today. Not On Any Other Trees In The Area. What Is This?

Saw This On A Tree While Hiking Today. Not On Any Other Trees In The Area. What Is This?

Answer:  It's a burl! Woodworkers pay lots of cash for these cuz the inside grain structure is cool.

KdotJdot Report

T5n
T5n
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited)

Burrs can be used to make some beautiful items. I recommend going down the Youtube rabbit hole of woodturning videos to see some of the things made with them.

#14

I Know What It Is Not... They Are Pointy A Ribbed And They Have A Key Chain Ring On One End, Any Ideas?

I Know What It Is Not... They Are Pointy A Ribbed And They Have A Key Chain Ring On One End, Any Ideas?

Answer:  It’s for self defense. Put it on your keychain

Toland_the_Mad Report

#15

Cleaning Out My Grandma’s House To Sell And Found This. What The Heck Is It?

Cleaning Out My Grandma's House To Sell And Found This. What The Heck Is It?

Answer: It's a flour duster. You use it to sprinkle flour across your work surface. You can use it to dust powdered sugar over cookies & what-not, too

Leopard_Luver Report

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
16 minutes ago

But how do you put the flour in...

#16

Piece Of Beach Glass Found In Lake Michigan, In Manistee Mi. Anyone Recognize The Imprint?

Piece Of Beach Glass Found In Lake Michigan, In Manistee Mi. Anyone Recognize The Imprint?

Answer:  It’s Kettle One

YAtodaUPeh Report

#17

Someone Put This On My Door Handle. I Understand It Is A Rubber Duck But Why Did They Put It On My Door Handle? What Is The Meaning? Any Significance?

Someone Put This On My Door Handle. I Understand It Is A Rubber Duck But Why Did They Put It On My Door Handle? What Is The Meaning? Any Significance?

Answer:  It'ds called "duck duck jeep". Many times they'll have a tag on the duck saying so. I got my first one in a lowes parking lot a few weeks after my mother died and was in a major funk. Made me smile.
8hundredpounds:
Rubber ducks on jeeps is a thing among owners.

BlueDreamStoner Report

#18

Prehistoric Parasite Attempting To Escape From Its Host As It Is Drowning In Amber

Prehistoric Parasite Attempting To Escape From Its Host As It Is Drowning In Amber

Answer:  It's a fungus Ophiocordyceps, probably an earlier ancestor.

tandavinci Report

N G
N G
Community Member
12 minutes ago

It's the last of us

#19

Why Is There A Fingerprint On This Penny? It’s Embedded In And Is Worn Down Noticeably In That Area

Why Is There A Fingerprint On This Penny? It's Embedded In And Is Worn Down Noticeably In That Area

Answer:  Some people have particularly corrosive skin oils. I used to work in a machine shop, and we called those people, "rusters," and you never let them touch your tools. Rusters don't just rust steel, they also corrode brass, copper, bronze, aluminum, zink, etc. If a ruster used your parallels or square and you didn't clean and oil it right away, the rusted fingerprints etched into the steel would show up within a few hours. I'm guessing a ruster touched that penny at some point, after which is was left untouched for an extended period of time

cache_ing Report

#20

What Is This Oddly Terrifying Creature?

What Is This Oddly Terrifying Creature?

Answer:  Sand dollar.
A sand dollar is a kind of echinoderm. This is the same animal phylum as starfish. The moving bits on the bottom are the tube-feet, similar to those of a starfish.

edificeraks Report

#21

Why Did They Do This To These Trees?

Why Did They Do This To These Trees?

Answer:  Its because they sprayed the trees with an insecticide that was intended to kill aphids, which were dropping a sap onto cars parked underneath the trees. It unintentionally killed thousands of bees so they wrapped a netting over the trees to prevent more from landing in and on the trees.

JAMbruz Report

#22

Found This In My Wallet. I Believe I Was Given The $10 Bill As Change. It Was Glued To The $20 Bill At Both Ends

Found This In My Wallet. I Believe I Was Given The $10 Bill As Change. It Was Glued To The $20 Bill At Both Ends

Answer:  It’s a magic prop for a trick in which one bill is turned into another

FearsAndWishes Report

N G
N G
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I think it's the new $30 bill

#23

I’ve Seen These In Several Old Peoples Houses. What The Heck Are They And What Are They For?

I've Seen These In Several Old Peoples Houses. What The Heck Are They And What Are They For?

Answer: It says ‘Jesus’ in the lines between the wood pieces.

iMissMyMsPotato Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Sort of like, according to legend, the Jesus fish was a way for christians to identify each other. A lot of evangelicals are really into hidden messages.

#24

Assuming This Is A Fungus Of Some Sort, Spotted On Top Of A Dead Log In Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Assuming This Is A Fungus Of Some Sort, Spotted On Top Of A Dead Log In Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Answer:  Slime mold - stemonitis axifera

SwimmerNos Report

Gary
Gary
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Jees the world is an amazing place

#25

An Animal Found On The Beach In Normandy, France

An Animal Found On The Beach In Normandy, France

Answer: Portuguese Man O' War

Tibal Report

dot dot dot.
dot dot dot.
Community Member
5 minutes ago

these are called blue bottles to aussies

#26

Figurine Found Buried Under A Tree In Alberta

Figurine Found Buried Under A Tree In Alberta

Answer:  That definitely looks like indigenous First Nations art. I would take it to a local Historical Society or other agency to be looked at.

Dazieblue123 Report

#27

What Is This? It Flashes Every Time An Ambulance Speeds By. They Are All Over My City

What Is This? It Flashes Every Time An Ambulance Speeds By. They Are All Over My City

Answer:  It picks up a strobe light on emergency vehicles and then will flash to let them know that their light is green and all other directions are red. E: to clarify the strobe is IR and at a specific frequency and flashing the high beams won’t work. If you are caught with an MIRT you are likely to face very serious (felony) consequences.

abi_sue97 Report

#28

Mom Asked Me To Ask Here

Mom Asked Me To Ask Here

Answer:  It's a blade holder for a slap chop

Kobias_s Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Next question: what’s a slap chop?

#29

My Girlfriend Took Her Dog For A Walk And Came Across This. What Is It? England, UK

My Girlfriend Took Her Dog For A Walk And Came Across This. What Is It? England, UK

Answer:  Dolphin spine

Popshotz Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Upvote for that GORGEOUS doggo! Her eyes are stunning

#30

What Are These Fake Rocks I Keep Seeing Around Campus??

What Are These Fake Rocks I Keep Seeing Around Campus??

Answer:  Rat traps with poison

snozkat Report

#31

What The F**k Is This Thing? My Friend Found It In His Yard

What The F**k Is This Thing? My Friend Found It In His Yard

Answer:  Clathrus ruber is a species of fungus in the family Phallaceae, and the type species of the genus Clathrus. It is commonly known as the latticed stinkhorn, the basket stinkhorn, or the red cage, alluding to the striking fruit bodies that are shaped somewhat like a round or oval hollow sphere with interlaced or latticed branches.

themuritooo Report

#32

This Was Given To Me As A Gift

This Was Given To Me As A Gift

Answer:  You twist it a certain way and it makes a hook to hang your handbag from a tabletop

ilovemuesli Report

#33

Any Idea What This Is? It’s My Grandmother's, It Has Two Clips And It Spins

Any Idea What This Is? It's My Grandmother's, It Has Two Clips And It Spins

Answer: It's known as a 'fringe twister', in this case a double since it can do two strands at once

kaisydaisy93 Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
16 minutes ago

What kind of fringe is being twisted?

#34

Found This Lil F*cker In My Garden, He Doesn't Bite,he Even Lets Me Touch And Handle Him.what Could It Be?is It A Non Venomous Kind Of Snake Or Just A Legless Lizard?

Found This Lil F*cker In My Garden, He Doesn't Bite,he Even Lets Me Touch And Handle Him.what Could It Be?is It A Non Venomous Kind Of Snake Or Just A Legless Lizard?

Answer: it's a Slow-Worm. Legless lizard. it's a protected species.

Kappa9989 Report

#35

What Kind Of Car Is This?

What Kind Of Car Is This?

Answer: It's an ETV - Extra Terrestrial Vehicle

arkangelz66 Report

#36

This Is Growing In My Crawlspace.... Sos

This Is Growing In My Crawlspace.... Sos

Answer: Orange bleeding tooth fungus

peyforday Report

#37

What Does This Mean ? I’m A So Confused English Is Not My First Language

What Does This Mean ? I'm A So Confused English Is Not My First Language

Answer: It's a reference to a movie called Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Automatic_Try_1489 Report

T5n
T5n
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Her's the scene if anyone wants to watch it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D7hFHfLEyk

#38

What Is This Weird License Plate, And What Does It Mean? I’ve Never Seen This Before

What Is This Weird License Plate, And What Does It Mean? I've Never Seen This Before

Answer: I suspect you have found a Sovereign Citizen in the wild. The references to a trust and to common law suggest something of the sort

ImObviouslyOblivious Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Someone who should not be allowed on the road.

#39

What Is The Gold Console?

What Is The Gold Console?

Answer: It's the Pippin

Alinaire Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

An Apple product in a color that isn't white? That's out of character.

#40

Please Identify This Bird My Parents Saw In Their Backyard

Please Identify This Bird My Parents Saw In Their Backyard

Answer:  Its a Golden Pheasant

oh-dearie-me Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's so beautiful, those colours are incredible

#41

This Thing Stared At Me In A Store For Three Years Until I Bought It. It Has Always Been Known As “Chicken Man”

This Thing Stared At Me In A Store For Three Years Until I Bought It. It Has Always Been Known As “Chicken Man”

Answer:  Design Toscano Canterbury Tales Chanticleer Rooster Bank, 7 Inch, Faux Gold

RealSetteal Report

Twanny 73
Twanny 73
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminded me of Bobby Hill from King of the hill.

#42

What Is This Thing On My Airbnb Oven?

What Is This Thing On My Airbnb Oven?

Answer:  It’s for adding water in case you want to steam your food in addition to normal baking

BlevDogg Report

#43

Found In Hotel Room

Found In Hotel Room

Answer:  Morse code. "PLEASED TO MEET YOU HOPE YOU GUESS MY NAME" [repeated 4 times]

Sergsta Report

#44

In The Bathroom. When I Push A Button With A Time On It, My Nearby Toilet Makes A Wooshing Sound

In The Bathroom. When I Push A Button With A Time On It, My Nearby Toilet Makes A Wooshing Sound

Answer:  It’s not your toilet, it’s your bathtub. And it’s causing a S**T TON of damage to it every time you tun it on without water in it. It turns on the jets for that amount of time

NutellaGood Report

#45

Caught In Florida Years Ago. Found In Camera. (We Did Release It)

Caught In Florida Years Ago. Found In Camera. (We Did Release It)

Answer:  I believe this is a moray eel, belly up, with the hook going through its lower jaw. It is hard to see one of its eyes in this photo but I think I can just make it out.

MrGaber Report

#46

Help! Was Given A Present And Didn’t Want To Ask What It Was!

Help! Was Given A Present And Didn’t Want To Ask What It Was!

Answer:  It's a bookmark

Responsible-Limit774 Report

#47

What Is This Thing That Showed Up In My Yard?

What Is This Thing That Showed Up In My Yard?

Answer:  It's a stinkhorn. The tip smells like rotten meat to attach flies and spread the spores. It's hollow. Don't let your dog need it. My dog ate on. Took him to the vet. Dr. Said my dog was tripping off the mushroom. He was fine after a day of observation.

DamienL1213 Report

#48

Friend Found In Her Yard - Brisbane Australia

Friend Found In Her Yard - Brisbane Australia

Answer:  That look like a hand grenade. I would advise calling the authorities to make sure.

SirSwagger97 Report

#49

What Kind Of Lizard Is This? It Refuses To Leave My Hand And I’m Not Sure How To Help It (I Live In Central Florida)

What Kind Of Lizard Is This? It Refuses To Leave My Hand And I’m Not Sure How To Help It (I Live In Central Florida)

Answer:  Caribbean House Gecko. Very common in Florida. They’re nocturnal, so if it’s out during the day then it’s probably stressed. Just put him somewhere dark and warm for now.

itsjustrem Report

#50

BF Had For 33 Years, Heavy, Hard, Rattles Inside. Thinks It's A Geode,not Sure. Any Ideas? Central Wisconsin

BF Had For 33 Years, Heavy, Hard, Rattles Inside. Thinks It's A Geode,not Sure. Any Ideas? Central Wisconsin

Answer:  geode

CrystallizedWeirdo82 Report

#51

A Strange Creature In South Wales, UK

A Strange Creature In South Wales, UK

Answer:  elephant hawk moth caterpillar

Sowffle Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This list is teaching me about so many unique creatures :0

#52

Came Home To Find This Device Attached To My Front Door Covering The Key Lock. What Is It And What Should I Do? Is It Safe To Open? Who Would Have Installed It?

Came Home To Find This Device Attached To My Front Door Covering The Key Lock. What Is It And What Should I Do? Is It Safe To Open? Who Would Have Installed It?

Answer: We've removed the device. It's an anti lock device to pull out or detach locks so it was an attempted burglary. Thankfully they weren't able to enter. The police will attend in the morning

soupywarrior Report

#53

My Muslim Neighbors Surprised Me & Brought Me This Food. Has Rice, Some Kind Of Milk, Walnuts On Top, & I Can Taste Lemongrass

My Muslim Neighbors Surprised Me & Brought Me This Food. Has Rice, Some Kind Of Milk, Walnuts On Top, & I Can Taste Lemongrass

Answer:  It's called Kheer. Normally eaten warm, but personally, I prefer it cold.

MeowBerkeley Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never tried it, but it looks delicious

#54

Saw This While Flying In Arizona. What Is This Line On The Ground?

Saw This While Flying In Arizona. What Is This Line On The Ground?

Answer:  It’s major power lines. If you can zoom in you can just barely make out some of the towers. They clear out vegetation to make them more accessible and to remove potential hazards to the lines.

00sevenmagic Report

#55

4 Legged Fish - Freshwater Arid West/US

4 Legged Fish - Freshwater Arid West/US

Answer:  It’s a Western Tiger Salamander!

bwhizzle1 Report

#56

Found By A Tree. Took Boy Home

Found By A Tree. Took Boy Home

Answer:  It's a southern flying squirrel. About 2 weeks old. His eyes are still developing so dont try to open them. If you try to rehabilitate him, he will become very attached to you and requires a lot of attention and is also nocturnal.

latinavelma Report

#57

The Nz Police Sent Me This Pen In A ‘Anti-Burglary’ Kit. It Might Just Have No Ink Accidentally, But Maybe It Has A Purpose?

The Nz Police Sent Me This Pen In A ‘Anti-Burglary’ Kit. It Might Just Have No Ink Accidentally, But Maybe It Has A Purpose?

Answer:  It should be an invisible ink, shows up under UV light.

neurojar Report

Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you use to write your name on things that may get stolen, then the police can track them down and also prove that they were stolen or fenced etc.

#58

Found In My Old Garage. Almost Seems Like Something Should Sit On Top? Friend Suggested Key Hider But Then, What Are The Holes For?

Found In My Old Garage. Almost Seems Like Something Should Sit On Top? Friend Suggested Key Hider But Then, What Are The Holes For?

Answer:  It’s an ashtray

oveezee Report

#59

I Know It Is A Turkey But I Have Never Seen One This Color. Western Nc

I Know It Is A Turkey But I Have Never Seen One This Color. Western Nc

Answer: It's a genetic disorder .... Partial Albinoism

jburnz28715 Report

#60

What Is The Purpose In Design Of These Odd Toilets In My Dorm Building?

What Is The Purpose In Design Of These Odd Toilets In My Dorm Building?

Answer: Mens and Womans urinal

deux_cheesy Report

#61

Washed Ashore On Navarre Beach, Gulf Of Mexico, Florida

Washed Ashore On Navarre Beach, Gulf Of Mexico, Florida

Answer: It appears to be a sonar buoy

tony-alexander Report

#62

Murder Cricket? Found This In A Parking Lot, Made Sure It Was Dead Before I Picked It Up

Murder Cricket? Found This In A Parking Lot, Made Sure It Was Dead Before I Picked It Up

Answer: Mole cricket

BartholomewBlackwell Report

#63

What Is This Flag? Red, White, Black Triangle Logo

What Is This Flag? Red, White, Black Triangle Logo

Answer: It's from Star Trek, it's the Klingon flag

Big_Sp00ky Report

