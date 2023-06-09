Although no one said we can’t eat ice cream all year round, one can’t argue that it’s the best summer treat and a must-have to beat the heat. However, to elevate the ultimate summer dessert to a three-scoop level, we might as well sprinkle some ice cream jokes on top of it!

One can’t have too much ice cream, so funny ice cream jokes can only add to the sweet joy of having one. Whether going on a family outing to the beach, an ice cream date with a friend, or having the whole tub to yourself while binge-watching summer movies, jokes about ice cream and food puns can only brighten the experience by bringing more smiles and giggles. And the best bit is that most of these ice cream puns and jokes are appropriate for the kids!

So get ready to dive into this tub of ice cream jokes for kids and adults alike! As always, upvote the jokes and puns that got you chuckling and share this article with fellow sweet tooths. We also recommend checking out our post featuring the hottest summer jokes for the added cherry on top!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Do you want to get a sundae?

No, thanks, it’s only Thursday.

Report

9points
POST
#2

Why did the newspaper talk to the ice cream?

He was looking for the scoop.

Report

8points
POST
#3

What happens when I watch a movie with my favorite frozen dessert?

I scream.

Report

7points
POST
#4

What did the ice cream cone write on his Valentine card?

You make me melt.

Report

7points
POST
#5

What do you get when you eat ice cream in the sun?

Melted ice cream going down your shirt.

Report

7points
POST
#6

What do you call an ice cream spy?

A sorbetoure.

Report

7points
POST
#7

What’s the motto of an ice cream shop in paradise?

Heaven ice day.

Report

7points
POST
#8

Why does everyone invite ice cream to the party?

It’s cool.

Report

7points
POST
#9

Why do ice cream cones make such bad athletes?

They always get licked.

Report

7points
POST
#10

Why was the ice cream cone misunderstood?

He was always waffling.

Report

7points
POST
#11

What’s Dracula’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Veinilla.

Report

7points
POST
#12

Why will you never meet an ice cream workaholic?

They know how to chill out.

Report

7points
POST
#13

What type of ice cream is the worst?

One that falls on the floor!

Report

7points
POST
#14

What’s a geologist’s favourite ice cream?

Rock erode.

Report

7points
POST
#15

"Which celebrity is always ready for ice cream?

Reese, with her spoon."

Cowboy_Reaper Report

7points
POST
#16

What football team loves ice cream?

Aston Vanilla.

Report

6points
POST
#17

Why does the ice cream always get out of trouble?

She is too sweet.

Report

6points
POST
#18

What do cows put on their ice cream?

Chocolate moo-oo-se.

Report

6points
POST
#19

Where does chocolate ice-cream come from?

Brown cows.

Report

6points
POST
#20

What's a football player's favorite ice cream?

Any given sundae.

Report

6points
POST
#21

What does the summer look like from the ice cream’s point of view?

Too many people opening their mouths, inconsiderate enough to eat you.

Report

6points
POST
#22

What ice cream is always drunk?

Rum and raisin.

Report

6points
POST
#23

Why do British ice cream cones carry an umbrella?

There’s always a chance of sprinkles.

Report

6points
POST
#24

What does the ice cream call her girlfriend?

Her one and cone-ly.

Report

6points
POST
#25

Why did no one take the pistachio ice cream so seriously?

He was nutty.

Report

6points
POST
#26

What is ice creams favorite movie?

Frozen.

Report

6points
POST
#27

What is Homer Simpson’s favorite ice cream?

Cookie d’oh.

Report

6points
POST
#28

What is a second scoop of ice cream called?

An ice cream clone.

Report

6points
POST
#29

What do chicken and ice cream have in common?

Eggs.

Report

6points
POST
#30

Did you hear they passed a law banning ice cream?

Don’t worry, it was ruled un-cone-stitutional.

Report

6points
POST
#31

How can you make a turkey float?

You need 2 scoops of ice cream, some root beer, and a turkey.

Report

6points
POST
#32

Why is ice cream so bad at tennis?

They have a soft serve.

Report

6points
POST
#33

Why did the Teddy bear say no to ice cream?

Because he was stuffed.

Report

6points
POST
#34

What is ice cream’s favorite TV show?

Game of Cones.

Report

6points
POST
#35

"I saw the world’s biggest ice cream the other day. I’d like to see someone top that."

Report

6points
POST
#36

What was the ice cream cone’s naughty pick up line?

"Wanna lick me?"

Report

6points
POST
#37

What happens when you buy too much ice cream?

Breyer’s remorse.

Report

6points
POST
#38

Why did the ice cream cone get sick?

He spent too much time in the freezer!

Report

6points
POST
#39

What hit song is a favourite among the frozen treats?

Life is just a cream!

Report

6points
POST
#40

What did the ice cream say to the upset cow?

"You’re milking it now!"

Report

6points
POST
#41

Making this ice cream sundae will take up gelato my time!

Report

6points
POST
#42

My relationship with ice cream is unhealthy because its cold!

Report

6points
POST
#43

What kind of ice cream goes in a birdbath?

Bask’n Robins.

Report

6points
POST
#44

"A guy with a whimpering faint voice orders an ice cream...

Vendor asks: "Crushed nuts?"

Guy whimpers back: "No. Laryngitis."'

badmother Report

6points
POST
#45

What does an ice cream lawyer say?

You got served.

Report

5points
POST
#46

How does a genome eat ice cream?

Helix it.

Report

5points
POST
#47

Did you hear about the frozen dessert whose wife had a baby?

Now he’s a popsicle.

Report

5points
POST
#48

Why does everyone want ice cream on their team?

Because with them, anything is popsicle.

Report

5points
POST
#49

How do astronauts like to eat their ice cream?

As floats.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Why don’t they make ice cream from breast milk?

It’s an udderly bad idea.

Report

5points
POST
#51

Why does the ice cream man go so slow?

Because he’s a sundae driver.

Report

5points
POST
#52

What ice cream flavor is never on time?

Choco-late.

Report

5points
POST
#53

What kind of weather is common in the land of ice-creams?

Clouds, sprinkles, and pours.

Report

5points
POST
#54

What did the chocolate syrup say to the ice cream?

"I’m sweet on you."

Report

5points
POST
#55

Why did the American prepare peach gelato?

To demonstrate his right to freeze peach.

Report

5points
POST
#56

Did you hear about the ice cream that died recently?

Hundreds and thousands attended his funeral.

Report

5points
POST
#57

How do you describe Neapolitan ice cream to someone?

Your two favorite flavors plus strawberry.

Report

5points
POST
#58

What flavor of ice cream is always on the go?

Mango.

Report

5points
POST
#59

What did the ice cream say to the grumpy birthday cake?

"What’s eating you?"

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Why did the kid cross the road?

There was an ice-cream truck on the other side.

Report

5points
POST
#61

What are ice creams like as parents?

They are big softies.

Report

5points
POST
#62

Why did the ice cream truck break down?

There was a rocky road.

Report

5points
POST
#63

What did the ice cream's teacher say when he misbehaved?

I don’t cone-done that behavior.

Report

5points
POST
#64

Why do people like ice-cream whether it’s in a carton, a cone, or a cup?

You can’t help but love ice-cream un-cone-ditionally.

Report

5points
POST
#65

Why couldn’t the colorblind man sell ice cream?

His cones don’t work.

Report

5points
POST
#66

Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream.

Report

5points
POST
#67

What kind of ice cream do pigs like best?

Hoggin Daz!

Report

5points
POST
#68

What did the popsicle say to his sonsicle?

"Stick with me, kid!"

Report

5points
POST
#69

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Ben and Anna.

Ben and Anna who?

Ben and Anna split with a cherry on top!

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

What is ice cream’s preferred breed of dog?

Dashchundae.

Report

5points
POST
#71

What do you call an ice cream cone with a surprise flavor in the bottom?

A twist cone!

Report

5points
POST
#72

"Today I realized that eating ice cream isn’t filling the emptiness I feel inside."

Report

5points
POST
#73

Ice cream sundaes always taste better with egg based additions.

Am I right or am I meringue?

Report

5points
POST
#74

You know what they say about ice cream parents?

They play flavorites.

Report

5points
POST
#75

What do you get if you divide the circumference of a bowl of ice cream by its diameter?

Pi a’la mode.

Report

5points
POST
#76

Why doesn’t anyone invite an ice cream cone to their party?

They’re a drip.

Report

5points
POST
#77

Two ice cream vans crashed on the motorway, police put some cones out, thankfully no-one suffered whippy lash.

Report

5points
POST
#78

What do you call a dispute between ice cream about their kids?

A custardy battle.

Report

5points
POST
#79

What does no one want to eat and smells fishy?

A sardine ice cream!

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

What do you get when you cross and ice-cream, dog and a cow?

Milk-shake.

Report

5points
POST
#81

What did the ice cream cone say to the ice cream scoop?

Your legendairy!

Report

5points
POST
#82

Why was the ice cream so sad?

He was blue-berry flavoured!

Report

5points
POST
#83

What did the ice cream say to the angry ice cream?

"Your a bit frosty!"

Report

5points
POST
#84

What’s an ice cream’s favorite fictional character?

Jon Snowcone.

Report

5points
POST
#85

What is a blind girls favorite ice cream?

Dippin Dots.

Report

5points
POST
#86

How did the ice cream man sell all of his melting product on a hot summer day?

He had a liquidation sale.

Report

5points
POST
#87

What is a lion’s favourite ice cream?

Mint chocolate chimp.

Report

5points
POST
#88

"At a party, a young wife admonished her husband, "That’s the fourth time you’ve gone back for ice cream and cake. Doesn’t it embarrass you?"

"Why should it?" answered her spouse. "I keep telling them it’s for you."'

AralphNity Report

5points
POST
#89

"I have a lactose intolerant friend who sells ice cream for a living. He can’t take it, but he can dish it out."

porichoygupto Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

I asked my girlfriend if she'd like a day of eating ice cream and hanging out with her girlfriends.

She said "Yes!".

I said, "Good, because I'm breaking up with you."

fasool-999 Report

5points
POST
#91

"What's that Italian dessert called where you pour espresso coffee over ice cream?

Everyone I ask can't remember either."

Pinuzzo Report

5points
POST
#92

"Did you hear about the day when Hagrid took Harry, mashed him up, put him in a blender with ice cream and drank him?

Yes a Blizzard, Harry."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#93

What do cats like on their birthday?

Cake and mice cream.

Report

4points
POST
#94

What’s the name of that dessert with espresso poured over gelato?

Because affogato.

Report

4points
POST
#95

"I can't remember the name of that Italian dessert where you pour espresso over ice cream. I asked my Italian friend, but he couldn't remember either."

Gil-Gandel Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!