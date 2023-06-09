So get ready to dive into this tub of ice cream jokes for kids and adults alike! As always, upvote the jokes and puns that got you chuckling and share this article with fellow sweet tooths. We also recommend checking out our post featuring the hottest summer jokes for the added cherry on top!

One can’t have too much ice cream, so funny ice cream jokes can only add to the sweet joy of having one. Whether going on a family outing to the beach, an ice cream date with a friend, or having the whole tub to yourself while binge-watching summer movies , jokes about ice cream and food puns can only brighten the experience by bringing more smiles and giggles. And the best bit is that most of these ice cream puns and jokes are appropriate for the kids!

Although no one said we can’t eat ice cream all year round, one can’t argue that it’s the best summer treat and a must-have to beat the heat. However, to elevate the ultimate summer dessert to a three-scoop level, we might as well sprinkle some ice cream jokes on top of it!

#1 Do you want to get a sundae?



No, thanks, it’s only Thursday.

#2 Why did the newspaper talk to the ice cream?



He was looking for the scoop.

#3 What happens when I watch a movie with my favorite frozen dessert?



I scream.

#4 What did the ice cream cone write on his Valentine card?



You make me melt.

#5 What do you get when you eat ice cream in the sun?



Melted ice cream going down your shirt.

#6 What do you call an ice cream spy?



A sorbetoure.

#7 What’s the motto of an ice cream shop in paradise?



Heaven ice day.

#8 Why does everyone invite ice cream to the party?



It’s cool.

#9 Why do ice cream cones make such bad athletes?



They always get licked.

#10 Why was the ice cream cone misunderstood?



He was always waffling.

#11 What’s Dracula’s favorite ice cream flavor?



Veinilla.

#12 Why will you never meet an ice cream workaholic?



They know how to chill out.

#13 What type of ice cream is the worst?



One that falls on the floor!

#14 What’s a geologist’s favourite ice cream?



Rock erode.

#15 "Which celebrity is always ready for ice cream?



Reese, with her spoon."

#16 What football team loves ice cream?



Aston Vanilla.

#17 Why does the ice cream always get out of trouble?



She is too sweet.

#18 What do cows put on their ice cream?



Chocolate moo-oo-se.

#19 Where does chocolate ice-cream come from?



Brown cows.

#20 What's a football player's favorite ice cream?



Any given sundae.

#21 What does the summer look like from the ice cream’s point of view?



Too many people opening their mouths, inconsiderate enough to eat you.

#22 What ice cream is always drunk?



Rum and raisin.

#23 Why do British ice cream cones carry an umbrella?



There’s always a chance of sprinkles.

#24 What does the ice cream call her girlfriend?



Her one and cone-ly.

#25 Why did no one take the pistachio ice cream so seriously?



He was nutty.

#26 What is ice creams favorite movie?



Frozen.

#27 What is Homer Simpson’s favorite ice cream?



Cookie d’oh.

#28 What is a second scoop of ice cream called?



An ice cream clone.

#29 What do chicken and ice cream have in common?



Eggs.

#30 Did you hear they passed a law banning ice cream?



Don’t worry, it was ruled un-cone-stitutional.

#31 How can you make a turkey float?



You need 2 scoops of ice cream, some root beer, and a turkey.

#32 Why is ice cream so bad at tennis?



They have a soft serve.

#33 Why did the Teddy bear say no to ice cream?



Because he was stuffed.

#34 What is ice cream’s favorite TV show?



Game of Cones.

#35 "I saw the world’s biggest ice cream the other day. I’d like to see someone top that."

#36 What was the ice cream cone’s naughty pick up line?



"Wanna lick me?"

#37 What happens when you buy too much ice cream?



Breyer’s remorse.

#38 Why did the ice cream cone get sick?



He spent too much time in the freezer!

#39 What hit song is a favourite among the frozen treats?



Life is just a cream!

#40 What did the ice cream say to the upset cow?



"You’re milking it now!"

#41 Making this ice cream sundae will take up gelato my time!

#42 My relationship with ice cream is unhealthy because its cold!

#43 What kind of ice cream goes in a birdbath?



Bask’n Robins.

#44 "A guy with a whimpering faint voice orders an ice cream...



Vendor asks: "Crushed nuts?"



Guy whimpers back: "No. Laryngitis."'

#45 What does an ice cream lawyer say?



You got served.

#46 How does a genome eat ice cream?



Helix it.

#47 Did you hear about the frozen dessert whose wife had a baby?



Now he’s a popsicle.

#48 Why does everyone want ice cream on their team?



Because with them, anything is popsicle.

#49 How do astronauts like to eat their ice cream?



As floats.

#50 Why don’t they make ice cream from breast milk?



It’s an udderly bad idea.

#51 Why does the ice cream man go so slow?



Because he’s a sundae driver.

#52 What ice cream flavor is never on time?



Choco-late.

#53 What kind of weather is common in the land of ice-creams?



Clouds, sprinkles, and pours.

#54 What did the chocolate syrup say to the ice cream?



"I’m sweet on you."

#55 Why did the American prepare peach gelato?



To demonstrate his right to freeze peach.

#56 Did you hear about the ice cream that died recently?



Hundreds and thousands attended his funeral.

#57 How do you describe Neapolitan ice cream to someone?



Your two favorite flavors plus strawberry.

#58 What flavor of ice cream is always on the go?



Mango.

#59 What did the ice cream say to the grumpy birthday cake?



"What’s eating you?"

#60 Why did the kid cross the road?



There was an ice-cream truck on the other side.

#61 What are ice creams like as parents?



They are big softies.

#62 Why did the ice cream truck break down?



There was a rocky road.

#63 What did the ice cream's teacher say when he misbehaved?



I don’t cone-done that behavior.

#64 Why do people like ice-cream whether it’s in a carton, a cone, or a cup?



You can’t help but love ice-cream un-cone-ditionally.

#65 Why couldn’t the colorblind man sell ice cream?



His cones don’t work.

#66 Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream.

#67 What kind of ice cream do pigs like best?



Hoggin Daz!

#68 What did the popsicle say to his sonsicle?



"Stick with me, kid!"

#69 Knock, knock!



Who’s there?



Ben and Anna.



Ben and Anna who?



Ben and Anna split with a cherry on top!

#70 What is ice cream’s preferred breed of dog?



Dashchundae.

#71 What do you call an ice cream cone with a surprise flavor in the bottom?



A twist cone!

#72 "Today I realized that eating ice cream isn’t filling the emptiness I feel inside."

#73 Ice cream sundaes always taste better with egg based additions.



Am I right or am I meringue?

#74 You know what they say about ice cream parents?



They play flavorites.

#75 What do you get if you divide the circumference of a bowl of ice cream by its diameter?



Pi a’la mode.

#76 Why doesn’t anyone invite an ice cream cone to their party?



They’re a drip.

#77 Two ice cream vans crashed on the motorway, police put some cones out, thankfully no-one suffered whippy lash.

#78 What do you call a dispute between ice cream about their kids?



A custardy battle.

#79 What does no one want to eat and smells fishy?



A sardine ice cream!

#80 What do you get when you cross and ice-cream, dog and a cow?



Milk-shake.

#81 What did the ice cream cone say to the ice cream scoop?



Your legendairy!

#82 Why was the ice cream so sad?



He was blue-berry flavoured!

#83 What did the ice cream say to the angry ice cream?



"Your a bit frosty!"

#84 What’s an ice cream’s favorite fictional character?



Jon Snowcone.

#85 What is a blind girls favorite ice cream?



Dippin Dots.

#86 How did the ice cream man sell all of his melting product on a hot summer day?



He had a liquidation sale.

#87 What is a lion’s favourite ice cream?



Mint chocolate chimp.

#88 "At a party, a young wife admonished her husband, "That’s the fourth time you’ve gone back for ice cream and cake. Doesn’t it embarrass you?"



"Why should it?" answered her spouse. "I keep telling them it’s for you."'

#89 "I have a lactose intolerant friend who sells ice cream for a living. He can’t take it, but he can dish it out."

#90 I asked my girlfriend if she'd like a day of eating ice cream and hanging out with her girlfriends.



She said "Yes!".



I said, "Good, because I'm breaking up with you."

#91 "What's that Italian dessert called where you pour espresso coffee over ice cream?



Everyone I ask can't remember either."

#92 "Did you hear about the day when Hagrid took Harry, mashed him up, put him in a blender with ice cream and drank him?



Yes a Blizzard, Harry."

#93 What do cats like on their birthday?



Cake and mice cream.

#94 What’s the name of that dessert with espresso poured over gelato?



Because affogato.