TikTok Trend “We Listen And We Don’t Judge” Leaves Woman Stunned After Husband’s Confession
Couples, Relationships

TikTok Trend “We Listen And We Don’t Judge” Leaves Woman Stunned After Husband’s Confession

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you’ve probably come across the viral “We Listen and We Don’t Judge” trend. The idea is simple: share a funny or questionable secret with your loved ones and have a great laugh together.

It’s meant to be harmless fun, except for one Redditor, it became anything but. When she decided to join in with her husband, his shocking confession left her questioning their entire marriage.

Read the full story below.

The couple decided to take part in the viral “We Listen and We Don’t Judge” TikTok trend

Image credits: Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when the husband made his shocking confession, his wife was left questioning their entire marriage

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRA4668765

The woman shared when they first started dating, sparking concerns from readers about their their age gap

They were also horrified by the husband’s “prank” and urged her to consider leaving him

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just going to repeat it. These are textbook examples of abuse. This person is being manipulated. She is being cut off from family. He is damaging her education by crippling her computer. He is a leech.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is being abused and doesn't realise it. Hope she gets out, hope the comments removed the blindfold a bit.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
marystirling5950 avatar
Boo
Boo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really, really hope she managed to get out!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
marystirling5950 avatar
Boo
Boo
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On second thought.....she commented "I know my post paints a limited picture but that he's hot AF" I really despair for the human race....

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
