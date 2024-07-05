Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband Of 6 Months After Realizing Why He Was So Upset That He Cried In The Bathroom
Couples, Relationships

Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband Of 6 Months After Realizing Why He Was So Upset That He Cried In The Bathroom

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Running into an ex can bring up a lot of emotions, depending on how you ended the relationship. If it was a mutual break-up, you might feel like you just saw an old friend. In case things got nasty towards the end, bumping into them could be quite uncomfortable. However, sometimes your reactions to your ex could impact your current relationship.

A pregnant woman turned to the internet for advice after being confused by her husband’s emotional response to his ex. Upon confronting her spouse, the author learned that he had messaged his ex after they had crossed paths. Keep reading to find out how this unexpected encounter impacted the man’s current relationship.

Running into your ex can become tricky, especially if you still have unresolved feelings for them

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)

A pregnant woman shared her concerns online after her husband broke down upon seeing his ex with her new family

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rovshan Nazirli / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: anonymous

Someone shared their opinion about the entire situation, which resonated with the author

ADVERTISEMENT

The author showed her husband the comment, but she wasn’t pleased with his reaction

Many people sympathized with the author and labeled the husband’s behavior as a red flag

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A few others believed it was acceptable for the man to express his emotions

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the 7 year old his kid? Is that s factor in the crying?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought so too but it doesn't say. The 7 year old could be from the new husband's previous situation, or adopted. Who knows.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the 7 year old his kid? Is that s factor in the crying?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought so too but it doesn't say. The 7 year old could be from the new husband's previous situation, or adopted. Who knows.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda