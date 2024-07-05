Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband Of 6 Months After Realizing Why He Was So Upset That He Cried In The Bathroom
Running into an ex can bring up a lot of emotions, depending on how you ended the relationship. If it was a mutual break-up, you might feel like you just saw an old friend. In case things got nasty towards the end, bumping into them could be quite uncomfortable. However, sometimes your reactions to your ex could impact your current relationship.
A pregnant woman turned to the internet for advice after being confused by her husband’s emotional response to his ex. Upon confronting her spouse, the author learned that he had messaged his ex after they had crossed paths. Keep reading to find out how this unexpected encounter impacted the man’s current relationship.
Running into your ex can become tricky, especially if you still have unresolved feelings for them
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
A pregnant woman shared her concerns online after her husband broke down upon seeing his ex with her new family
Image credits: Rovshan Nazirli / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image source: anonymous
Someone shared their opinion about the entire situation, which resonated with the author
The author showed her husband the comment, but she wasn’t pleased with his reaction
Many people sympathized with the author and labeled the husband’s behavior as a red flag
A few others believed it was acceptable for the man to express his emotions
I thought so too but it doesn't say. The 7 year old could be from the new husband's previous situation, or adopted. Who knows.Load More Replies...
I thought so too but it doesn't say. The 7 year old could be from the new husband's previous situation, or adopted. Who knows.Load More Replies...
28
2