Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Screams At Husband Over Diapers, He Calls Her “Psychotic”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Screams At Husband Over Diapers, He Calls Her “Psychotic”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a new parent is stressful, particularly if you also have to find a way to keep working. You end up juggling a lack of sleep, all kinds of new fears and challenges, all while making sure a new human doesn’t die. But this is not an excuse for being a horrible person.

A woman asked the internet for advice after she shouted at her husband for first procrastinating on getting diapers, then getting the wrong ones. After the confrontation, he locked his wife, who was still recovering from a C-section, out of the bedroom and threw a fit. Netizens did their best to share some words of support with her.

Newborns take a ton of work and effort to look after

Image credits:

But one mom was frustrated when her husband would constantly forget to buy diapers

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway928272621

Readers were shocked by his behavior

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Divorce this prick.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And call his mum, explain what happened and ask if she would be able to order diapers. I'm pretty sure (or is it wishful thinking?) she will tell her son he's an idiot. On the other hand, why would the new mother want to stay with a prick like him ...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, first you have to get through physical recovery, start ordering things online. Even in rural places that's doable, you just don't get overnight. Second, start contacting places that support people leaving abusive relationships. They will help you plan. Get everything in place, do your best to physically recover enough to escape, do what you can within reason to keep peace at home until everything is set, and then run.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Divorce this prick.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And call his mum, explain what happened and ask if she would be able to order diapers. I'm pretty sure (or is it wishful thinking?) she will tell her son he's an idiot. On the other hand, why would the new mother want to stay with a prick like him ...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, first you have to get through physical recovery, start ordering things online. Even in rural places that's doable, you just don't get overnight. Second, start contacting places that support people leaving abusive relationships. They will help you plan. Get everything in place, do your best to physically recover enough to escape, do what you can within reason to keep peace at home until everything is set, and then run.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda