ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve got a real treat for you today – Xibang, one of our all-time favorite comic artists, is back on Bored Panda! The artist is known for his talent for touching the soft spot in his readers' hearts. His often wholesome comics feature themes of parenthood, mortality, animals, and other relatable topics that concern us all. If you want to catch up and see some of his earlier works, don't waste any time and check out our previous posts.

During one of our interviews, Xibang told us about his work: “I try to be positive and/or funny [but] I often draw stuff about how short and important life is [too] because when you have a kid, you start thinking about that kind of thing. A lot. So you get a bit of everything in my comics."

Now, without further ado, scroll down and discover the most recent strips we’ve selected for you today!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | teepublic.com