“How Turkey Met Wolf”: A Heartwarming Comic By Kitty Moon

Kitty Moon’s comic story, “How Turkey Met Wolf” is about an unlikely friendship between a turkey and a wolf. The story begins with tragedy when a family of turkeys loses all their babies except one. The surviving turkey, Lil’ Turkey, runs away and meets Wolfie, a wolf pup who is bullied because he can’t eat meat. The story is full of bravery, loss, and teamwork, showing how two very different animals can come together to protect what matters most.

Kitty says the story started as a fun Thanksgiving comic about a turkey bringing a wolf to a family dinner. “I made it a twist by making the wolf a vegetarian. Thanksgiving tends to bring together family and friends, and nowadays people figure out who their families, the people who love and support them truly are.”

The artist told Bored Panda that both characters experienced their share of trauma growing up; they were outsiders coping with loss and loneliness, which helped them bond so deeply. “I think what’s key to any relationship is some degree of empathy and accepting the individual as they are, flaws and all.” Scroll down to read the heartfelt story!

More info: Instagram

“How Turkey Met Wolf”

Image credits: Kitty Moon

Kitty Moon said she’d love to continue the series or create a prequel, but it depends on her schedule. She works as a nurse and is also in school to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner. “Working as a nurse I have met so many different people and have experienced indescribable joy and also incredible sadness and devastation. I have no doubt that any future comics I make will be influenced by these experiences and the characters I have met along the way.”