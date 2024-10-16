Not all food served at medical institutions is good, even though that might seem incredibly contradictory. Studies have found that hospital malnutrition affects around 30-50% of patients worldwide due to the nutrition decline they may experience during their stay.

It’s important to understand that hospitals often operate on strict budgets and are already scrambling to cope with emergencies. In the midst of all that chaos, it may be tough for them to keep up the highest food and nutritional standards for their patients.

That’s why the ‘Rate My Hospital Plate’ group doesn’t exist to shame medical institutions, it’s more of a fun initiative where patients can find support and connect with one another. People even write kind words in the comments to help improve the morale of posters who are sick.