ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody wants to end up in the hospital, let alone have to worry about the kind of food they’ll be served there. Of course, you can’t expect a five-star menu, but you’d hope that the meals are decent enough to help you get through your (hopefully) short visit. 

Well, that’s somewhat the case, as you’ll see from these pictures taken from the ‘Rate My Hospital Plate’ Facebook group. This interesting community has over 100k members who’ve shared diverse photos of the food they were served in medical institutions.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Qe Hospital Gateshead. Finest Jacket Potato Known To Man

Qe Hospital Gateshead. Finest Jacket Potato Known To Man

David Cowen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Last Day (4) In Fulwood Hall Hospital

Last Day (4) In Fulwood Hall Hospital

Kumiwan Pechkanamikat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Was My Wife's Tea Last Night. Fgh [Furness General Hospital]

This Was My Wife's Tea Last Night. Fgh [Furness General Hospital]

Neil Cairns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Not all food served at medical institutions is good, even though that might seem incredibly contradictory. Studies have found that hospital malnutrition affects around 30-50% of patients worldwide due to the nutrition decline they may experience during their stay.

It’s important to understand that hospitals often operate on strict budgets and are already scrambling to cope with emergencies. In the midst of all that chaos, it may be tough for them to keep up the highest food and nutritional standards for their patients. 

That’s why the ‘Rate My Hospital Plate’ group doesn’t exist to shame medical institutions, it’s more of a fun initiative where patients can find support and connect with one another. People even write kind words in the comments to help improve the morale of posters who are sick.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Beef Cobbler From My Stint In Aberdeen (Ari).....when Did They Get Their Michelin Stars

Beef Cobbler From My Stint In Aberdeen (Ari).....when Did They Get Their Michelin Stars

Paul McGuinness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Todays Lunch At St Peter’s Hospital 😂🫣

Todays Lunch At St Peter’s Hospital 😂🫣

Beth Curtis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Very Old Picture Of A Chicken Dinner I Undoubtedly Didn't Pay For When I Worked In Macclesfield Hospital Kitchen

A Very Old Picture Of A Chicken Dinner I Undoubtedly Didn't Pay For When I Worked In Macclesfield Hospital Kitchen

Daniel Sigley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Considering the budget constraints and the already massive strain on medical facilities, experts suggest that hospitals can improve food quality by first providing less processed foods. If they partner with local businesses, they can find healthier take-out options or even fresher meals.

Doctors and nurses can also encourage patients to bring home-cooked meals if their circumstances allow it. Medical institutions should try to provide more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Even if they can’t meet all of these criteria, a few small changes can drastically help patient health and recovery during their stay.
#7

Day 4 At RDH [Royal Darwin Hospital]

Day 4 At RDH [Royal Darwin Hospital]

Kay King Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This doesn't look too bad and the spuds are piped LOL

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Spent A Week In Warwick Hospital I'm Gluten Free And Have To Say The Food Was Lovely, Even Had Gluten Free Bread For Breakfast

Spent A Week In Warwick Hospital I'm Gluten Free And Have To Say The Food Was Lovely, Even Had Gluten Free Bread For Breakfast

Anonymous participant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

St James Hospital, Leeds

St James Hospital, Leeds

Charlotte Richardson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, that's about all I felt like eating the last few times I've been in.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

There are some hospitals that go above and beyond for their patients’ health. In 2018, the UC Davis Medical Center hired a local chef to manage a new initiative called ‘farm-to-fork.’ They prioritized serving locally grown plant-based meals to improve nutrition. The program, which is still in place today, even won a James Beard Foundation award.

This kind of initiative shows that the people in charge of medical institutions have the power to make changes that can benefit their patients and staff. They just need to develop innovative ways of making that a reality.
#10

Partner's Meal At Russells Hall Hospital Amu Ward🤢

Partner's Meal At Russells Hall Hospital Amu Ward🤢

Sarah Hayward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Tea Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield

Tea Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield

Victoria Rodgers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Beef Dinner Qe Gateshead

Beef Dinner Qe Gateshead

David Cowen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been admitted to the hospital, the meals being served will probably be the last thing on your list of worries. What you’ve got to understand is that eating nutritious food can help your body recover faster and gain strength. 

In case your hospital meals aren’t up to par, here are a few things you can do to take control of what you’re eating:

  1. If the hospital has a menu system, check with the staff or dieticians if they can provide you with healthier substitutes of what’s being served.
  2. Get home-cooked meals delivered, but before doing this, ask permission from the clinician in charge.
  3. Check for better meal plans that provide more vegetables, nuts, high-carb food, and protein.
#13

Meat And Potato Pie, Chips And Green Beans @ Barnsley Hospital

Meat And Potato Pie, Chips And Green Beans @ Barnsley Hospital

David Stanton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Been In Rah Paisley For Over A Week Tbf These Meals Are Actually Lovely Occasionally

Been In Rah Paisley For Over A Week Tbf These Meals Are Actually Lovely Occasionally

Anonymous participant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

It's My Wife Who Is In Hospital, Furness General, This Was Her Dinner Yesterday

It's My Wife Who Is In Hospital, Furness General, This Was Her Dinner Yesterday

Neil Cairns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re a gourmet, hospital food may not be for you. Based on these pictures, I think we’d be able to scarf down most of these meals, while some would have to be reserved for folks with braver stomachs

ADVERTISEMENT

Which of the photos on this list did you like the best, and which one shocked you the most? Let us know in the comments, and do share if you have hospital food stories of your own.
#16

No Words Westmead Hospital Sydney Australia

No Words Westmead Hospital Sydney Australia

Jenn Evans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Dinner At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Dinner At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Wei Lin Neo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Compilation From When I Was On The Antenatal Ward At Lincoln County

A Compilation From When I Was On The Antenatal Ward At Lincoln County

Laura Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Bri Hospital 30th December 2023

Bri Hospital 30th December 2023

Claire Louise Maloney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Abba Lucas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their A&E had excellent tea and biscuits, and I didn't have to wait more than two hours on a Friday evening, so thumps up for Royal Barks.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Hospital Dinner New York City, USA

Hospital Dinner New York City, USA

Cody Calvert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Chicken Casserole Rosties And Veg Pgi (Pinderfields General Hospital,wakefield)

Chicken Casserole Rosties And Veg Pgi (Pinderfields General Hospital,wakefield)

Mia Franks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Creamy Chicken Casserole…. Vile Qe Birmingham

Creamy Chicken Casserole…. Vile Qe Birmingham

Lucy Riley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Dinner Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield

Dinner Time At NGH [Northern General Hospital] Sheffield

Victoria Rodgers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Very Tasty Mac N Cheese At Barnet Royal Free

Very Tasty Mac N Cheese At Barnet Royal Free

Susie Large Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This Morning At Whiston

This Morning At Whiston

Ella Oakley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Royal Berkshire Hospital In Reading

Abba Lucas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Lunch At Whiston

Lunch At Whiston

Carol Anders-King Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Addenbrookes Sunday Roast

Addenbrookes Sunday Roast

Sarah Doherty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Lovely Food At Grimsby Hospital

Lovely Food At Grimsby Hospital

Josh Barber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

A Sunday Lunch Darlington Hospital

A Sunday Lunch Darlington Hospital

Julie Johnson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Breakfast At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Breakfast At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Wei Lin Neo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Chicken Hotpot, Carrots & Chips. Royal Hallamshire, Sheffield

Chicken Hotpot, Carrots & Chips. Royal Hallamshire, Sheffield

Christina Dore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Lunch At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Lunch At Loma Linda Univ Hospital

Wei Lin Neo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Some Of My Trays From A Recent Hospital Stay This Month In Ontario

Some Of My Trays From A Recent Hospital Stay This Month In Ontario

Amanda Leigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Bristol Eye Hospital

Bristol Eye Hospital

Jojo Ellis Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't look good, but maybe it doesn't matter at an eye hospital.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Stoke Royal

Stoke Royal

Anonymous participant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Qe Hospital Burger

Qe Hospital Burger

David Cowen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Nhs Ipswich Hospital I Ordered Apple Rhubarb Crumble

Nhs Ipswich Hospital I Ordered Apple Rhubarb Crumble

Jesse Winter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Currently In Gloucestershire Hospital In Maternity

Currently In Gloucestershire Hospital In Maternity

Zoe Tegan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!