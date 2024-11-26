But our search for greatness got us thinking.... Sometimes, design fails to be fully inclusive or accessible. And not everyone is able to enjoy it. One person on a mission to change that is Tarryn Tomlinson. She’s a human rights activist, television presenter, published writer and the founder of the Liveable Group . The global consultancy helps individuals and companies make their spaces accessible from start to finish. Bored Panda reached out to Tomlinson to get some tips on how to design environments and products that connect people, shape culture and make an impact.

I'm sure we can agree that the world would be quite a dull place without cool and creative design . From interiors , to packaging, toys, and clothing, people are constantly coming up with clever and interesting ways to add some pizazz to our planet. Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the net to find some of the most awesome designs ever brought to life.

#1 This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books Share icon





#2 These Parking Pillars Outside Of A School That Look Like Pencils Share icon

#3 The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper Share icon

When we reach out to Tarryn Tomlinson, we aren’t surprised to hear that she’s on her way to speak at an event. Her work has taken her around the world, and her passion for inclusive and accessible design keeps her very busy. As a leader in her field, Tomlinson is often found on stage, educating the hospitality and tourism industries on the needs of travelers with diverse abilities. Tomlinson kindly agrees to make time to chat to us once she’s off stage. As the Liveable Group website states, the company’s founder “has a background and passion for social development, design, marketing, and travel which she now uses to contribute positively towards creating more inclusive tourism.” Tomlinson wears meany hats. She's a member of the International Association of Access Professionals, a spokesperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, and the winner of the WTM- Africa, Responsible Tourism Awards for Diversity and Inclusion, a television presenter, author, and businesswoman. ADVERTISEMENT "I’m firstly a human rights activist who is passionate about uplifting the marginalized," says Tomlinson when we finally get to chat. "My company Liveable Universal Access Consultants advocates for accessible environments for all, especially, persons with disabilities, in the hospitality and tourism industries."

#4 Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign Share icon

#5 These Cookies Come In A Container That Is Designed To Be A Sowing Box After All The Cookies Are Eaten Share icon

#6 This Fountain In Azerbaijan Designed To Look Like Dandelions Share icon

The 42-year-old became a wheelchair user at the age of 18, after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. But she refused to let anything stand in her way. Since then, she's summited Mount Kilimanjaro, holidayed solo in Europe, sky-dived off Table Mountain, gone shark-cage diving with great whites, been a guest speaker at global events, hosted television talk shows, and made a name for herself as an international consultant in the accessible design arena. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Peacock Handle Share icon

#8 This Spongebob Spongeholder At My Work Share icon

#9 Lady With Lace Safety Vest Share icon

We ask Tomlinson what led her down the path of design. "It started with my love of art, and the fact that my father was a draughtsman and I grew up looking at his technical drawings," she replied. "Then, as I became a wheelchair user, inaccessible environments impacted me, and I started to notice the barriers to access due to bad design. I also have a friend in the tourism industry who asked me to check accessible hotels for their clients and so it was a mixture of nature and nurture."

#10 This Doll With Down Syndrome That I Saw Today Share icon

#11 My Coworker’s Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers Share icon

#12 This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt Share icon

The expert says there's a difference between accessible and inclusive design. "Accessible design focuses on ensuring that environments, products, and services are usable by individuals with disabilities," she explained. "The primary goal is to remove barriers for people with specific needs." "Inclusive design is a broader approach that aims to create products, services, and spaces that work for the widest possible range of people, regardless of their abilities, age, or background," added Tomlinson. Bored Panda followed up by asking why both are important...

#13 These Pasta Boxes Share icon

#14 Japanese Sanitation Man Hole Covers Are Beautiful Share icon

#15 A Bench That Looks Like A Giant Clothespin At A Holiday Inn Share icon

"Imagine trying to go to work and not being able to exit your front door, getting help from a neighbor and then not being able to access your vehicle or public transport. Then imagine needing to ask a stranger for a lift, arriving at your office only to discover that you can't enter the building," Tomlinson said during our interview. "Then imagine asking your colleagues to help you into the building and finally, when you clock in, your superiors judge you as being inadequate because you are late. Now, imagine all that could have been avoided through conscious design." And that's why this woman dedicates most of her time to making a positive impact in the design space.

#16 This Ornate Doorhinge Share icon

#17 A Curved Escalator In Japan Share icon

#18 Interesting Design Share icon

We were curious to know whether Tomlinson has seen any epic fails since she started becoming interested in accessible design. “There are so many," she revealed. "But the weirdest must be seeing a wheelchair friendly bathroom at the top of a staircase.” The mind boggles... ADVERTISEMENT So what advice does this expert have for designers when it comes to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all? "Consult with those with disabilities who are knowledgeable on various aspects of disability inclusion and Universal Design," said Tomlinson. "The biggest cause of inaccessibility is designers thinking that they are knowledgeable to design for the masses without consulting the masses."

#19 I Found This Sign That Is Only Visible At Night Share icon

#20 Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns Share icon

#21 My New Heart Medicine Is Shaped Like Little Hearts Share icon

When advising clients, Tomlinson and her team of consultants “use the '7 Principles of Universal Design' to create spaces that are accessible and welcoming to all. Regardless of age, ability, size or need.” According to the Centre For Excellence in Universal Design, the "7 Principles of Universal Design" were developed in 1997 by a working group of architects, product designers, engineers and environmental design researchers. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Cat-Face Airplane Design Share icon

#23 This Crab Shaped Bell Share icon

#24 Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes Share icon

They Principles state that the design must be useful and marketable to people with diverse abilities, and should accommodate a wide range of individual preferences and abilities. The use of the design needs to be easy to understand, regardless of the user's experience, knowledge, language skills, or current concentration level. The design should also communicate necessary information effectively to the user, regardless of ambient conditions or the user's sensory abilities. It should minimize hazards and the adverse consequences of accidental or unintended actions. All effort should be made so that the design can be used efficiently, comfortably and with a minimum of fatigue. And finally, appropriate size and space must be provided for approach, reach, manipulation, and use regardless of user's body size, posture, or mobility. ADVERTISEMENT Before we let Tomlinson rush off to her next engagement, we wanted to know what the biggest lesson was that she's learned on her personal journey. "Build it, and they will come," she replied confidently. And we would be lying if we said we didn't feel inspired.

#25 Dino Bench Share icon

#26 These Room Numbers In My Hotel Share icon

#27 Glasses Handle. Because Who Doesn't Want To Hold A Glasses Frame As A Handle?? Share icon

#28 House Number As Door Handles Share icon

#29 The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different Share icon

#30 I Found A Phone That Is Shaped Like A Ketchup Bottle At A Thrift Store Today Share icon

#31 A Lawyer In My Area Gave Out Complementary Pencils That Are Shaped Like Gavels Share icon

#32 License Plates From The Canadian Northwest Territories Are Polar Bear-Shaped Share icon

#33 A Gecko Designed Into A Crevice On The Underside Of This Playground Slide Share icon

#34 My Local Library Has Places To Lock Your Bike Onto That Look Like Paper Clips Share icon

#35 This Tie Has Mice Of Both The Rodent And Computer Species Share icon

#36 Finally I Got Something Worthy Of Showing To You Guys, The Way This Paper Bag Whale Fits With The Handles Share icon

#37 Logo For A Milktea Place Called Koi Share icon

#38 Autumn Pedestrian Crossing In Yekaterinburg, Russia Share icon

#39 Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna Share icon

#40 Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure Share icon

#41 The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish Share icon

#42 Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork (At A Hotel Bar In Poland) Share icon

#43 The New Subway Cars In Stockholm Have Some Interesting Ventilation Covers Share icon

#44 One Of The Coolest Care Tools I've Ever Seen, Yet So Simple Share icon

#45 I Found My Dad's Old Letter Opener That's Shaped Like A Sword Share icon

#46 This Bubble Wrap Has Heart-Shaped Bubbles Share icon

#47 CD That Is Designed Like A Vinyl Record, Has Grooves And Is Black On Both Sides Share icon

#48 The Way These Headphones Look In Their Box Share icon

#49 Coffe Cup Chair Share icon

#50 Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap Share icon

#51 Spotted In Philly Share icon

#52 French Fry Umbrellas Share icon

#53 This Mushroom Shaped Jar Of Pickled Mushrooms Share icon

#54 This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form Share icon

#55 Clever Airport Sofa/Art Installation In Sweden Share icon

#56 This Swiss Water Bottle Has A The Shape Of A Mountain Inside The Bottle Share icon

#57 Saw These While Thrifting The Other Day. The Treads Are A TV Remote Pattern Share icon

#58 Sink Drain At An Airport Shaped Like An Airplane Share icon

#59 This Cross Walk At A Biotech Company Is Designed Like A DNA Strand Share icon

#60 This Manhole Cover That Looks Like A Grill Share icon

#61 This Restaurant Storefront Made To Look Like A Food Truck Share icon

#62 Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use Share icon

#63 I Found This Bird Table Quite Charming Share icon

#64 The Barcode For This Pasta Product Share icon

#65 Japanese Mint Package That Dispenses Individual Mints Share icon

#66 This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards Share icon

#67 This Bike Rack Share icon

#68 Cicada Lamp Share icon

#69 Pringle Shaped Seats At A Bus Stop In Lima Share icon

#70 Puzzle Has Normal Pieces Except One Star-Shaped Piece Share icon

#71 The Chairs At My Dentist Are Shaped Like A Tooth Share icon

#72 The Darker The Wood Grain, The Darker You’ll Get Share icon

#73 Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park Share icon

#74 Footprints At Chiba Station (Japan) Are In The Shape Of Peanuts, One Of Chiba's Chief Agricultural Products Share icon

#75 This Barcode From My Ice Cream Share icon

#76 A Banana Shaped Wet Floor Sign Share icon

#77 Toilet Paper Barcode Share icon

#78 Here Comes The Airplane Share icon

#79 A Jigsaw Puzzle Company Called Appleone Always Has A Single Piece Shaped Like An Apple With Their Puzzles Share icon

#80 Trying To Decide What To Serve In It At Thanksgiving Share icon

#81 This Town Has Heart Shaped Red Traffic Lights Share icon

#82 Realistic Mug Share icon

#83 Wine Bar Sign In Leith, Edinburgh Share icon

#84 I Like This. It's So Simple Share icon

#85 Continental Tire With Seasons Printed On The Threads Share icon

#86 This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical Share icon

#87 My New Meds Are Ball-Shaped Share icon

#88 The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas Share icon

#89 A Company At A Convention My Dad Went To Gave Him Mints Shaped Like Cargo Trucks Share icon

#90 Found This Cozy Coca Cola Lamp At Salvation Army Victoria Bc Share icon

#91 The Key Fob For The New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Like The Hyundai Logo Share icon

#92 Hanger In A Trial Room. Yes, Half Of It (Like The Letter A) Could Not Be Used For All Type Of Clothes, But Still It Does The Job And Is Cool Share icon

#93 The Doors In My Local Hospital All Have Coffin Shaped Windows Share icon