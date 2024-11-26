ADVERTISEMENT

I'm sure we can agree that the world would be quite a dull place without cool and creative design. From interiors, to packaging, toys, and clothing, people are constantly coming up with clever and interesting ways to add some pizazz to our planet. Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the net to find some of the most awesome designs ever brought to life.

But our search for greatness got us thinking.... Sometimes, design fails to be fully inclusive or accessible. And not everyone is able to enjoy it. One person on a mission to change that is Tarryn Tomlinson. She’s a human rights activist, television presenter, published writer and the founder of the Liveable Group. The global consultancy helps individuals and companies make their spaces accessible from start to finish. Bored Panda reached out to Tomlinson to get some tips on how to design environments and products that connect people, shape culture and make an impact.

#1

This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books

This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books

urfavbozo7275 Report

    #2

    These Parking Pillars Outside Of A School That Look Like Pencils

    These Parking Pillars Outside Of A School That Look Like Pencils

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper

    The Jacket I Just Got Has Tiny Skulls As The Zipper

    LeSexyMemer Report

    When we reach out to Tarryn Tomlinson, we aren’t surprised to hear that she’s on her way to speak at an event. Her work has taken her around the world, and her passion for inclusive and accessible design keeps her very busy. As a leader in her field, Tomlinson is often found on stage, educating the hospitality and tourism industries on the needs of travelers with diverse abilities. Tomlinson kindly agrees to make time to chat to us once she’s off stage. 

    As the Liveable Group website states, the company’s founder “has a background and passion for social development, design, marketing, and travel which she now uses to contribute positively towards creating more inclusive tourism.” Tomlinson wears meany hats. She's a member of the International Association of Access Professionals, a spokesperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, and the winner of the WTM- Africa, Responsible Tourism Awards for Diversity and Inclusion, a television presenter, author, and businesswoman.

    "I’m firstly a human rights activist who is passionate about uplifting the marginalized," says Tomlinson when we finally get to chat. "My company Liveable Universal Access Consultants advocates for accessible environments for all, especially, persons with disabilities, in the hospitality and tourism industries."
    #4

    Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign

    Shark Fin "Wet Floor" Caution Sign

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    These Cookies Come In A Container That Is Designed To Be A Sowing Box After All The Cookies Are Eaten

    These Cookies Come In A Container That Is Designed To Be A Sowing Box After All The Cookies Are Eaten

    QuadrupleQ Report

    #6

    This Fountain In Azerbaijan Designed To Look Like Dandelions

    This Fountain In Azerbaijan Designed To Look Like Dandelions

    Theworldwalk Report

    The 42-year-old became a wheelchair user at the age of 18, after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. But she refused to let anything stand in her way. Since then, she's summited Mount Kilimanjaro, holidayed solo in Europe, sky-dived off Table Mountain, gone shark-cage diving with great whites, been a guest speaker at global events, hosted television talk shows, and made a name for herself as an international consultant in the accessible design arena.

    #7

    Peacock Handle

    Peacock Handle

    dream.wish.create_ Report

    #8

    This Spongebob Spongeholder At My Work

    This Spongebob Spongeholder At My Work

    Sargon_Of_Kebab Report

    #9

    Lady With Lace Safety Vest

    Lady With Lace Safety Vest

    e-9O Report

    We ask Tomlinson what led her down the path of design. "It started with my love of art, and the fact that my father was a draughtsman and I grew up looking at his technical drawings," she replied. "Then, as I became a wheelchair user, inaccessible environments impacted me, and I started to notice the barriers to access due to bad design. I also have a friend in the tourism industry who asked me to check accessible hotels for their clients and so it was a mixture of nature and nurture."
    #10

    This Doll With Down Syndrome That I Saw Today

    This Doll With Down Syndrome That I Saw Today

    Cinn4monSynonym Report

    #11

    My Coworker’s Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers

    My Coworker's Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers

    Namenamehihi Report

    #12

    This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt

    This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt

    d1luc_d1lf Report

    The expert says there's a difference between accessible and inclusive design. "Accessible design focuses on ensuring that environments, products, and services are usable by individuals with disabilities," she explained. "The primary goal is to remove barriers for people with specific needs."

    "Inclusive design is a broader approach that aims to create products, services, and spaces that work for the widest possible range of people, regardless of their abilities, age, or background," added Tomlinson. Bored Panda followed up by asking why both are important...
    #13

    These Pasta Boxes

    These Pasta Boxes

    salvationpumpfake Report

    #14

    Japanese Sanitation Man Hole Covers Are Beautiful

    Japanese Sanitation Man Hole Covers Are Beautiful

    Melificient Report

    gsnxjfzxfv avatar
    gsnxjfzxfv
    gsnxjfzxfv
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s super cool. It’s so clean for being on the street and getting run over by cars.

    #15

    A Bench That Looks Like A Giant Clothespin At A Holiday Inn

    A Bench That Looks Like A Giant Clothespin At A Holiday Inn

    w0mpp Report

    "Imagine trying to go to work and not being able to exit your front door, getting help from a neighbor and then not being able to access your vehicle or public transport. Then imagine needing to ask a stranger for a lift, arriving at your office only to discover that you can't enter the building," Tomlinson said during our interview.

    "Then imagine asking your colleagues to help you into the building and finally, when you clock in, your superiors judge you as being inadequate because you are late. Now, imagine all that could have been avoided through conscious design." And that's why this woman dedicates most of her time to making a positive impact in the design space.
    #16

    This Ornate Doorhinge

    This Ornate Doorhinge

    lordmedia Report

    #17

    A Curved Escalator In Japan

    A Curved Escalator In Japan

    SteveSilva Report

    #18

    Interesting Design

    Interesting Design

    asiansoundtech Report

    We were curious to know whether Tomlinson has seen any epic fails since she started becoming interested in accessible design. “There are so many," she revealed. "But the weirdest must be seeing a wheelchair friendly bathroom at the top of a staircase.” The mind boggles...

    So what advice does this expert have for designers when it comes to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all? "Consult with those with disabilities who are knowledgeable on various aspects of disability inclusion and Universal Design," said Tomlinson. "The biggest cause of inaccessibility is designers thinking that they are knowledgeable to design for the masses without consulting the masses."
    #19

    I Found This Sign That Is Only Visible At Night

    I Found This Sign That Is Only Visible At Night

    sab8a Report

    #20

    Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

    Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

    unbuggy Report

    #21

    My New Heart Medicine Is Shaped Like Little Hearts

    My New Heart Medicine Is Shaped Like Little Hearts

    sineadtwiggy Report

    When advising clients, Tomlinson and her team of consultants “use the '7 Principles of Universal Design' to create spaces that are accessible and welcoming to all. Regardless of age, ability, size or need.” According to the Centre For Excellence in Universal Design, the "7 Principles of Universal Design" were developed in 1997 by a working group of architects, product designers, engineers and environmental design researchers.

    #22

    Cat-Face Airplane Design

    Cat-Face Airplane Design

    999Sepulveda Report

    #23

    This Crab Shaped Bell

    This Crab Shaped Bell

    rw43 Report

    #24

    Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes

    Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes

    Take_A_Penguin_Break Report

    They Principles state that the design must be useful and marketable to people with diverse abilities, and should accommodate a wide range of individual preferences and abilities. The use of the design needs to be easy to understand, regardless of the user's experience, knowledge, language skills, or current concentration level.

    The design should also communicate necessary information effectively to the user, regardless of ambient conditions or the user's sensory abilities. It should minimize hazards and the adverse consequences of accidental or unintended actions. All effort should be made so that the design can be used efficiently, comfortably and with a minimum of fatigue. And finally, appropriate size and space must be provided for approach, reach, manipulation, and use regardless of user's body size, posture, or mobility.

    Before we let Tomlinson rush off to her next engagement, we wanted to know what the biggest lesson was that she's learned on her personal journey. "Build it, and they will come," she replied confidently. And we would be lying if we said we didn't feel inspired.

    #25

    Dino Bench

    Dino Bench

    CODfukui Report

    #26

    These Room Numbers In My Hotel

    These Room Numbers In My Hotel

    chai-knees Report

    #27

    Glasses Handle. Because Who Doesn't Want To Hold A Glasses Frame As A Handle??

    Glasses Handle. Because Who Doesn't Want To Hold A Glasses Frame As A Handle??

    Pantantuna Report

    #28

    House Number As Door Handles

    House Number As Door Handles

    cinekat Report

    #29

    The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different

    The Shape Of This Handrail Is Different

    fatpcgamer Report

    terybriggs_1 avatar
    Shark bait hoo haha
    Shark bait hoo haha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this!!! I have a really bad back and hip and stairs are a thing of my past. I would totally take the stairs if these were the hand railings!

    #30

    I Found A Phone That Is Shaped Like A Ketchup Bottle At A Thrift Store Today

    I Found A Phone That Is Shaped Like A Ketchup Bottle At A Thrift Store Today

    Magicord Report

    #31

    A Lawyer In My Area Gave Out Complementary Pencils That Are Shaped Like Gavels

    A Lawyer In My Area Gave Out Complementary Pencils That Are Shaped Like Gavels

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    License Plates From The Canadian Northwest Territories Are Polar Bear-Shaped

    License Plates From The Canadian Northwest Territories Are Polar Bear-Shaped

    BigChuch1400 Report

    #33

    A Gecko Designed Into A Crevice On The Underside Of This Playground Slide

    A Gecko Designed Into A Crevice On The Underside Of This Playground Slide

    Japanman195 Report

    #34

    My Local Library Has Places To Lock Your Bike Onto That Look Like Paper Clips

    My Local Library Has Places To Lock Your Bike Onto That Look Like Paper Clips

    -Appleaday- Report

    #35

    This Tie Has Mice Of Both The Rodent And Computer Species

    This Tie Has Mice Of Both The Rodent And Computer Species

    squid50s Report

    #36

    Finally I Got Something Worthy Of Showing To You Guys, The Way This Paper Bag Whale Fits With The Handles

    Finally I Got Something Worthy Of Showing To You Guys, The Way This Paper Bag Whale Fits With The Handles

    OLAAF Report

    #37

    Logo For A Milktea Place Called Koi

    Logo For A Milktea Place Called Koi

    Techwield Report

    #38

    Autumn Pedestrian Crossing In Yekaterinburg, Russia

    Autumn Pedestrian Crossing In Yekaterinburg, Russia

    pupsikandr Report

    #39

    Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna

    Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna

    pokefreak2015 Report

    #40

    Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure

    Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure

    Rorschach995 Report

    #41

    The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish

    The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish

    StephenMcGannon Report

    #42

    Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork (At A Hotel Bar In Poland)

    Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork (At A Hotel Bar In Poland)

    ClemFandango9 Report

    #43

    The New Subway Cars In Stockholm Have Some Interesting Ventilation Covers

    The New Subway Cars In Stockholm Have Some Interesting Ventilation Covers

    toothie23 Report

    #44

    One Of The Coolest Care Tools I've Ever Seen, Yet So Simple

    One Of The Coolest Care Tools I've Ever Seen, Yet So Simple

    Emilise Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what's to stop you pouring when you meant to spray but turned the bottle too far? Impractical.

    #45

    I Found My Dad's Old Letter Opener That's Shaped Like A Sword

    I Found My Dad's Old Letter Opener That's Shaped Like A Sword

    RapDax_Gaming Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty common item when paper post was a major thing. Not needed so much these days.

    #46

    This Bubble Wrap Has Heart-Shaped Bubbles

    This Bubble Wrap Has Heart-Shaped Bubbles

    360inMotion Report

    #47

    CD That Is Designed Like A Vinyl Record, Has Grooves And Is Black On Both Sides

    CD That Is Designed Like A Vinyl Record, Has Grooves And Is Black On Both Sides

    Ponnaya Report

    #48

    The Way These Headphones Look In Their Box

    The Way These Headphones Look In Their Box

    ATrueAlpha Report

    #49

    Coffe Cup Chair

    Coffe Cup Chair

    photonphillips Report

    #50

    Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap

    Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap

    tomyan112 Report

    #51

    Spotted In Philly

    Spotted In Philly

    heyjclay1 Report

    #52

    French Fry Umbrellas

    French Fry Umbrellas

    BSG-LeeAdama Report

    #53

    This Mushroom Shaped Jar Of Pickled Mushrooms

    This Mushroom Shaped Jar Of Pickled Mushrooms

    NexeIa Report

    terybriggs_1 avatar
    Shark bait hoo haha
    Shark bait hoo haha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not a fan of pickled mushrooms but I would buy at least 5 of these just for the jars alone!

    #54

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    This Restaurant Has Their Salt And Pepper In Pill Form

    Librareon Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waste. You have to pull them apart to sprinkle. Fiddly and pointless.

    #55

    Clever Airport Sofa/Art Installation In Sweden

    Clever Airport Sofa/Art Installation In Sweden

    tiltldr Report

    #56

    This Swiss Water Bottle Has A The Shape Of A Mountain Inside The Bottle

    This Swiss Water Bottle Has A The Shape Of A Mountain Inside The Bottle

    Mazeltov_Col Report

    #57

    Saw These While Thrifting The Other Day. The Treads Are A TV Remote Pattern

    Saw These While Thrifting The Other Day. The Treads Are A TV Remote Pattern

    Adrienne Heroneme Gaschler Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To confuse your Gran when she mistakes her slippers for the TV remote....

    #58

    Sink Drain At An Airport Shaped Like An Airplane

    Sink Drain At An Airport Shaped Like An Airplane

    lamesnakebite Report

    #59

    This Cross Walk At A Biotech Company Is Designed Like A DNA Strand

    This Cross Walk At A Biotech Company Is Designed Like A DNA Strand

    ClimbTheCanopy Report

    #60

    This Manhole Cover That Looks Like A Grill

    This Manhole Cover That Looks Like A Grill

    LubricantHornet Report

    #61

    This Restaurant Storefront Made To Look Like A Food Truck

    This Restaurant Storefront Made To Look Like A Food Truck

    MonkyThrowPoop Report

    #62

    Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

    Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

    colaboy1998 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't look very comfortable. A bit that that old pic of a homemade wooden bike that's always showing up on here.

    Vote comment up
    #63

    I Found This Bird Table Quite Charming

    I Found This Bird Table Quite Charming

    ViddyDoodah Report

    #64

    The Barcode For This Pasta Product

    The Barcode For This Pasta Product

    peateeksamal Report

    #65

    Japanese Mint Package That Dispenses Individual Mints

    Japanese Mint Package That Dispenses Individual Mints

    frankhadwildyears Report

    #66

    This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards

    This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards

    Mister_Moony Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lot of packaging waste for essentially a joke product. Pass.

    #67

    This Bike Rack

    This Bike Rack

    c3r6s9 Report

    #68

    Cicada Lamp

    Cicada Lamp

    UndercoverHouseplant Report

    #69

    Pringle Shaped Seats At A Bus Stop In Lima

    Pringle Shaped Seats At A Bus Stop In Lima

    sea-in-a-sieve Report

    #70

    Puzzle Has Normal Pieces Except One Star-Shaped Piece

    Puzzle Has Normal Pieces Except One Star-Shaped Piece

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    The Chairs At My Dentist Are Shaped Like A Tooth

    The Chairs At My Dentist Are Shaped Like A Tooth

    IllusionaryHaze Report

    #72

    The Darker The Wood Grain, The Darker You’ll Get

    The Darker The Wood Grain, The Darker You'll Get

    UtmostPants Report

    #73

    Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park

    Slides In The Shape Of Elephant Trunks At A Tokyo Park

    FindingFoodFluency Report

    #74

    Footprints At Chiba Station (Japan) Are In The Shape Of Peanuts, One Of Chiba's Chief Agricultural Products

    Footprints At Chiba Station (Japan) Are In The Shape Of Peanuts, One Of Chiba's Chief Agricultural Products

    FindingFoodFluency Report

    #75

    This Barcode From My Ice Cream

    This Barcode From My Ice Cream

    reddit.com Report

    #76

    A Banana Shaped Wet Floor Sign

    A Banana Shaped Wet Floor Sign

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    Toilet Paper Barcode

    Toilet Paper Barcode

    FatNonconformist Report

    #78

    Here Comes The Airplane

    Here Comes The Airplane

    EliteSniper9992 Report

    #79

    A Jigsaw Puzzle Company Called Appleone Always Has A Single Piece Shaped Like An Apple With Their Puzzles

    A Jigsaw Puzzle Company Called Appleone Always Has A Single Piece Shaped Like An Apple With Their Puzzles

    MadForHatters Report

    #80

    Trying To Decide What To Serve In It At Thanksgiving

    Trying To Decide What To Serve In It At Thanksgiving

    Brittany Bartley Report

    taylorsferry avatar
    Taylor's Ferry
    Taylor's Ferry
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A vintage Hawaiian monkey pot serving tray: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1720554242/vtg-hawaiian-monkey-pot-leaf-tray-lazy

    #81

    This Town Has Heart Shaped Red Traffic Lights

    This Town Has Heart Shaped Red Traffic Lights

    moondawg422 Report

    #82

    Realistic Mug

    Realistic Mug

    susanaTerror Report

    maiseymyles avatar
    Maisey Myles
    Maisey Myles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s bad enough looking at yourself in the mirror then you pour your coffee and see yourself again

    #83

    Wine Bar Sign In Leith, Edinburgh

    Wine Bar Sign In Leith, Edinburgh

    Finsceal Report

    #84

    I Like This. It's So Simple

    I Like This. It's So Simple

    hactrixed Report

    #85

    Continental Tire With Seasons Printed On The Threads

    Continental Tire With Seasons Printed On The Threads

    muceagalore Report

    #86

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    akkosetto Report

    #87

    My New Meds Are Ball-Shaped

    My New Meds Are Ball-Shaped

    SharpieDarpie Report

    gwenlemay123 avatar
    Gwen LeMay
    Gwen LeMay
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those look like hard-working hands, maybe with cement blocks or such, my hubby hands would peel ad callous when he handled any cement without gloves,

    #88

    The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas

    The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas

    Financial_Rain978 Report

    #89

    A Company At A Convention My Dad Went To Gave Him Mints Shaped Like Cargo Trucks

    A Company At A Convention My Dad Went To Gave Him Mints Shaped Like Cargo Trucks

    EpicSaberCat7771 Report

    #90

    Found This Cozy Coca Cola Lamp At Salvation Army Victoria Bc

    Found This Cozy Coca Cola Lamp At Salvation Army Victoria Bc

    Emma Hewdy Report

    #91

    The Key Fob For The New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Like The Hyundai Logo

    The Key Fob For The New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Like The Hyundai Logo

    nike_rules Report

    #92

    Hanger In A Trial Room. Yes, Half Of It (Like The Letter A) Could Not Be Used For All Type Of Clothes, But Still It Does The Job And Is Cool

    Hanger In A Trial Room. Yes, Half Of It (Like The Letter A) Could Not Be Used For All Type Of Clothes, But Still It Does The Job And Is Cool

    DiligentSuccotash202 Report

    #93

    The Doors In My Local Hospital All Have Coffin Shaped Windows

    The Doors In My Local Hospital All Have Coffin Shaped Windows

    SubstanceNo3551 Report

