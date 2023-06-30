84 Terrible “Stairs Designed By People Who Are Not Afraid To Die
At the crossroads of architecture and home design lie stairs. They serve an important and practical function and they can serve as important design elements, but as this aptly named Facebook group loves to point out, they can also be downright deadly without the appropriate safety considerations.
Honestly, it takes some talent and creativity to make stairs that are as unsafe as some of the masterpieces on this list. Some seem downright uncomfortable while others present clear tripping hazards or even fool the eyes into hiding individual steps. Let us know which ones you think you’d trip on in the comments.
Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall
Yeah, That Is A One-Story Home For Me
A Set Of Steep Stairs Each Step Alternates So That You Can Only Really Put One Foot On A Step At A Time. It's Also Nearly A Straight Down Angle
My Shins Hurt Looking At This
Do They Know That Wheelchair Users Don't Normally Bunny Hop?
Oh No, I'll Jump, Thanks
When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck
The Staircase You Take An Enemy Down
I Just Fell Down These In My Mind And It Sounded Like Someone Hitting A Gong In A Very Uncoordinated Way
I Wanna See Someone Try This In Heels
“Stairs” Designed By Francesco Librizzi. It’s Really More Of A Treacherous Ladder. I’d Consider Going Up These. Would Not Be Interested In Going Down Them
Ventilation Grill At The Bottom Of The Enclosure Suggests That Installing Air Conditioning Was More Desired Than A Usable Stairway. Or These Are Cat Stairs
Free Floating Apparition, Stairs Designed By A Sadist Or Art Installation? Maybe All Of The Above
Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks
If You Fall, You'll Have A Lot Of Time To Think About Who Designed This Trap!
An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Little Village San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico (Vernacular Architecture) They Are Made Out Of Red Stone And In Six Alternating Columns. The Ankle Twister
Do These Count? They Are In My Son's Room Btw, And I Quite Like Them
The 'Stairs Of Death' Are A Section Of Stone Steps Built By The Incas, Which Lead To The Top Of Huayna Picchu, In Peru, Which Is One Of The Steep Mountains That Overlooks Machu Picchu
The peak of the mountain is 2,693 metres above sea level and has Inca ruins on top.
You couldn't pay me a billion dollars to walk up that
It Looks Like A Human Spine To Me
Don't Ask Me How, But I Haven't Busted My Butt On These Yet
Sthairs
Expert Difficulty Level Stairs
The Chair There So People Can Sit And Watch The Injuries
This Stairwell In Rajasthan, India Inside A Well Is The Deepest In The World. It's Called Chand Baori And Was Made By Slaves In The City Of Jaipur
Only A Stair In The Loosest Sense, A Clean White Tiled Ordinary-Looking Men's Bathroom Has An Unusual Vertical Access Method
The first two urials are placed at normal height for your average male genitalia. However, the third pee depositary looms above 2 inches from the ceiling. It's bowl is, almost defiant, orientated towards the ceiling. Truly only a giant whose legs are 90% of his height would be able to take advantage of such a piece of plumbing unaided. What vertical assistance is available to our average man? A staircase perhaps? a ladder? Leading up to the bowl are five red rock climbing hand holds. The lowest is placed at heights that maybe a toddler could access and the tallest one at perhaps at head height. At the urinal no such had holds exist besides the gas heater pipes. What type of mutlilegged creature can access such a waste disposal method boggles the mind. Perhaps the building developers had spiderman as their target market.