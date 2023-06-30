At the crossroads of architecture and home design lie stairs. They serve an important and practical function and they can serve as important design elements, but as this aptly named Facebook group loves to point out, they can also be downright deadly without the appropriate safety considerations.

Honestly, it takes some talent and creativity to make stairs that are as unsafe as some of the masterpieces on this list. Some seem downright uncomfortable while others present clear tripping hazards or even fool the eyes into hiding individual steps. Let us know which ones you think you’d trip on in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall

Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall

Stanna Sims Edwards Report

7points
POST
unknown
unknown
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would need to butt-scoot down these

0
0points
reply
#2

Yeah, That Is A One-Story Home For Me

Yeah, That Is A One-Story Home For Me

Brad Blackwell Report

7points
POST
#3

A Set Of Steep Stairs Each Step Alternates So That You Can Only Really Put One Foot On A Step At A Time. It's Also Nearly A Straight Down Angle

A Set Of Steep Stairs Each Step Alternates So That You Can Only Really Put One Foot On A Step At A Time. It's Also Nearly A Straight Down Angle

Martin Ellis Everett Report

6points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not a staircase, it's a ladder. A wonky ladder at that.

0
0points
reply
#4

My Shins Hurt Looking At This

My Shins Hurt Looking At This

Ria Josephine Report

6points
POST
#5

Do They Know That Wheelchair Users Don't Normally Bunny Hop?

Do They Know That Wheelchair Users Don't Normally Bunny Hop?

David Harvey Report

6points
POST
#6

Oh No, I'll Jump, Thanks

Oh No, I'll Jump, Thanks

Bec Collier Report

6points
POST
Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a stairway to heaven!! You’ll die on the first try!

0
0points
reply
#7

When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

Arlo Dykstra Report

6points
POST
#8

The Staircase You Take An Enemy Down

The Staircase You Take An Enemy Down

Greta Peterson Report

6points
POST
#9

I Just Fell Down These In My Mind And It Sounded Like Someone Hitting A Gong In A Very Uncoordinated Way

I Just Fell Down These In My Mind And It Sounded Like Someone Hitting A Gong In A Very Uncoordinated Way

Victor Merriam Report

6points
POST
#10

I Wanna See Someone Try This In Heels

I Wanna See Someone Try This In Heels

Maria Lewandowska Report

6points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Succeeding at all would be quite the accomplishment.

0
0points
reply
#11

“Stairs” Designed By Francesco Librizzi. It’s Really More Of A Treacherous Ladder. I’d Consider Going Up These. Would Not Be Interested In Going Down Them

“Stairs” Designed By Francesco Librizzi. It’s Really More Of A Treacherous Ladder. I’d Consider Going Up These. Would Not Be Interested In Going Down Them

Eve Bensky Report

5points
POST
#12

Ventilation Grill At The Bottom Of The Enclosure Suggests That Installing Air Conditioning Was More Desired Than A Usable Stairway. Or These Are Cat Stairs

Ventilation Grill At The Bottom Of The Enclosure Suggests That Installing Air Conditioning Was More Desired Than A Usable Stairway. Or These Are Cat Stairs

Catherine Tait Report

5points
POST
#13

Free Floating Apparition, Stairs Designed By A Sadist Or Art Installation? Maybe All Of The Above

Free Floating Apparition, Stairs Designed By A Sadist Or Art Installation? Maybe All Of The Above

Alison Malcolm Report

5points
POST
#14

Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks

Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks

Kahli-Ann Douglas Report

5points
POST
#15

If You Fall, You'll Have A Lot Of Time To Think About Who Designed This Trap!

If You Fall, You'll Have A Lot Of Time To Think About Who Designed This Trap!

Bia Cambraia Report

5points
POST
#16

An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Little Village San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico (Vernacular Architecture) They Are Made Out Of Red Stone And In Six Alternating Columns. The Ankle Twister

An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Little Village San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico (Vernacular Architecture) They Are Made Out Of Red Stone And In Six Alternating Columns. The Ankle Twister

Nanners Foster Report

5points
POST
#17

Do These Count? They Are In My Son's Room Btw, And I Quite Like Them

Do These Count? They Are In My Son's Room Btw, And I Quite Like Them

Marek Wói Report

5points
POST
#18

The 'Stairs Of Death' Are A Section Of Stone Steps Built By The Incas, Which Lead To The Top Of Huayna Picchu, In Peru, Which Is One Of The Steep Mountains That Overlooks Machu Picchu

The 'Stairs Of Death' Are A Section Of Stone Steps Built By The Incas, Which Lead To The Top Of Huayna Picchu, In Peru, Which Is One Of The Steep Mountains That Overlooks Machu Picchu

The peak of the mountain is 2,693 metres above sea level and has Inca ruins on top.
You couldn't pay me a billion dollars to walk up that

SuperSoul Ever Report

5points
POST
unknown
unknown
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if they've been around this long...

0
0points
reply
#19

It Looks Like A Human Spine To Me

It Looks Like A Human Spine To Me

Móni Barajas Report

4points
POST
#20

Don't Ask Me How, But I Haven't Busted My Butt On These Yet

Don't Ask Me How, But I Haven't Busted My Butt On These Yet

Dianne C. Westfall Report

4points
POST
#21

Sthairs

Sthairs

Madison Elaine Kruse Report

4points
POST
#22

Expert Difficulty Level Stairs

Expert Difficulty Level Stairs

Chris Hayes Report

4points
POST
#23

The Chair There So People Can Sit And Watch The Injuries

The Chair There So People Can Sit And Watch The Injuries

Brad Blackwell Report

4points
POST
#24

This Stairwell In Rajasthan, India Inside A Well Is The Deepest In The World. It's Called Chand Baori And Was Made By Slaves In The City Of Jaipur

This Stairwell In Rajasthan, India Inside A Well Is The Deepest In The World. It's Called Chand Baori And Was Made By Slaves In The City Of Jaipur

Alison Malcolm Report

4points
POST
#25

Only A Stair In The Loosest Sense, A Clean White Tiled Ordinary-Looking Men's Bathroom Has An Unusual Vertical Access Method

Only A Stair In The Loosest Sense, A Clean White Tiled Ordinary-Looking Men's Bathroom Has An Unusual Vertical Access Method

The first two urials are placed at normal height for your average male genitalia. However, the third pee depositary looms above 2 inches from the ceiling. It's bowl is, almost defiant, orientated towards the ceiling. Truly only a giant whose legs are 90% of his height would be able to take advantage of such a piece of plumbing unaided. What vertical assistance is available to our average man? A staircase perhaps? a ladder? Leading up to the bowl are five red rock climbing hand holds. The lowest is placed at heights that maybe a toddler could access and the tallest one at perhaps at head height. At the urinal no such had holds exist besides the gas heater pipes. What type of mutlilegged creature can access such a waste disposal method boggles the mind. Perhaps the building developers had spiderman as their target market. 

Samuel Cooper Report

3points
POST
Yan
Yan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spidey, it's for you

0
0points
reply
#26

Don't Roll An Ankle Or Anything

Don't Roll An Ankle Or Anything

Joanna Nicole Report

3points
POST
#27

Honey What's Wrong, You Haven't Gone Down The Stairerslide Today

Honey What's Wrong, You Haven't Gone Down The Stairerslide Today

Victor Merriam Report

3points
POST
#28

Love My New Apartment But These Are The Stairs Leading Up To The Loft. They Feel More Like A Ladder Because Of How Steep They Are. Don’t Get Me Started On How We’re Going To Move Furniture Up There

Love My New Apartment But These Are The Stairs Leading Up To The Loft. They Feel More Like A Ladder Because Of How Steep They Are. Don’t Get Me Started On How We’re Going To Move Furniture Up There

Beth Carmen Report

3points
POST
#29

Okay So I Know That Technically These Stairs Are Designed Precisely To Keep You Alive But Still

Okay So I Know That Technically These Stairs Are Designed Precisely To Keep You Alive But Still

Maggie DeMeulmeester Report

3points
POST
#30

Go Off Tim Burton

Go Off Tim Burton

Kimberly Marie Report

3points
POST
#31

Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo

Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo

Devin McLachlan Report

3points
POST
#32

One Way Ticket To A Stubbed Toe

One Way Ticket To A Stubbed Toe

Amanda Rall Report

3points
POST
#33

It's Beautiful

It's Beautiful

Maurice Clopton Report

3points
POST
#34

This Made My Stomach Swoop

This Made My Stomach Swoop

Adrianne Robbennolt Report

3points
POST
#35

Taking Your Life Into Your Hands

Taking Your Life Into Your Hands

Melissa Morgan Report

3points
POST
#36

Imagine Being Half Asleep And Just Needing To Pee

Imagine Being Half Asleep And Just Needing To Pee

Leah Pearson Report

3points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gives new meaning to "the last step is a doozy"! Or should I change the "z" to a "k" sound? Either way, it's bad news.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Imy Online Civil Engineer Major Is Starting To Pay Off, Another Satisfied Customer

Imy Online Civil Engineer Major Is Starting To Pay Off, Another Satisfied Customer

Dario Ferrari Fuenzalida Report

3points
POST
#38

Everyday You Can Rearrange The Shelves!

Everyday You Can Rearrange The Shelves!

Kuan-Tsung Sammy Wu Report

3points
POST
#39

A Castle We Visited In Brittany Last Week

A Castle We Visited In Brittany Last Week

Sarah Jane Report

3points
POST
#40

Granny's Teeth On The Cobb, Lyme Regis UK

Granny's Teeth On The Cobb, Lyme Regis UK

Jenner Fer Elizabeth Report

3points
POST
#41

I Work In Lighthouses. These Aren't The Worst I've Come Across. They Lull You Into A False Sense Of Safety Thinking They Are Stairs But They Need To Be Used Like A Ladder. Can Barely Fit Your Heels On The Step If Facing Downwards

I Work In Lighthouses. These Aren't The Worst I've Come Across. They Lull You Into A False Sense Of Safety Thinking They Are Stairs But They Need To Be Used Like A Ladder. Can Barely Fit Your Heels On The Step If Facing Downwards

anon Report

3points
POST
#42

Stone Stairs With Glass Handrail Leading To A Steep Drop

Stone Stairs With Glass Handrail Leading To A Steep Drop

Stefan Eckel Report

2points
POST
#43

N Steep Outdoor Staircase Leading Down An Equally Deep Hill, Into The Dark Abyss

N Steep Outdoor Staircase Leading Down An Equally Deep Hill, Into The Dark Abyss

Autumn Owens Report

2points
POST
#44

Wider Set Of Stairs With No Actual Handrailings And Thinner Set Of Stairs With A Handrail That Nobody Could Fit Through

Wider Set Of Stairs With No Actual Handrailings And Thinner Set Of Stairs With A Handrail That Nobody Could Fit Through

Tristan Lewis Report

2points
POST
#45

Two Levels Of Stairs In What Looks To Be A Highly Trafficked Area, Where The Center Railing Connects To The Left Side Of The Second Set Of Stairs. Thus Completely Blocking Off Entry From The Left Side Of The Stairs

Two Levels Of Stairs In What Looks To Be A Highly Trafficked Area, Where The Center Railing Connects To The Left Side Of The Second Set Of Stairs. Thus Completely Blocking Off Entry From The Left Side Of The Stairs

Annekah Marx McClinton Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

The ‘V’ In The Design Is For Very Dangerous

The ‘V’ In The Design Is For Very Dangerous

Melinda Owen Ramsey Report

2points
POST
#47

A Set Of Stairs That Leads Up Into The Second Floor But Also Partially Leads Up To Nothingness As The Houses Walls Were Built Into It. Perfect For A Fairy Shelf

A Set Of Stairs That Leads Up Into The Second Floor But Also Partially Leads Up To Nothingness As The Houses Walls Were Built Into It. Perfect For A Fairy Shelf

Olivia Hill Report

2points
POST
#48

Oh Well

Oh Well

Genious Gabu Report

2points
POST
#49

Sudden Case Of Wall

Sudden Case Of Wall

Kalle Tahkolahti Report

2points
POST
#50

Specially Engineered To Promote Faceplants

Specially Engineered To Promote Faceplants

Joe Fyfe Hardy Report

2points
POST
#51

Me Designing My Sims House

Me Designing My Sims House

Catmin's Anticapitalist Treehouse of Solidarity Report

2points
POST
#52

Stair Designed By People With Two Feet. I Really Hate These Things At My Gym

Stair Designed By People With Two Feet. I Really Hate These Things At My Gym

Roberto Ruiz Report

2points
POST
#53

A Stair Where Each Steap Is A Slab Of Glass Rigidly Bolted To The Wall. No Handrail, No Non-Slip Insert, Just Glass

A Stair Where Each Steap Is A Slab Of Glass Rigidly Bolted To The Wall. No Handrail, No Non-Slip Insert, Just Glass

Alessandro Vacca Report

2points
POST
#54

Imagine Having To Run Through These During A Fire

Imagine Having To Run Through These During A Fire

Amanda Webster Report

2points
POST
#55

Water Closets Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die

Water Closets Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die

Amy Currin Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Yikes! This Is A Finished Office Space For Rent

Yikes! This Is A Finished Office Space For Rent

Kimberly Dahlquist Report

2points
POST
#57

A Staircase Passing Through A Counter... And Using The Top Of The Counter As A Step

A Staircase Passing Through A Counter... And Using The Top Of The Counter As A Step

Matheus Martins de Moura Report

2points
POST
#58

How?

How?

Stephanie Rimer Report

2points
POST
#59

The Backrooms

The Backrooms

ᴀ ᴍ ᴍ ᴏ ɴ ɪ ᴀ . ᴄ ʟ ᴏ ᴜ ᴅ ᴤ Report

2points
POST
#60

Love A Good Repair Job

Love A Good Repair Job

Chase Howell Report

2points
POST
#61

I Can Already Feel The Concussion

I Can Already Feel The Concussion

Greta Peterson Report

2points
POST
#62

Any Thoughts Anyone?

Any Thoughts Anyone?

Rònan Stewart Report

2points
POST
#63

It's Certainly One Of The Stairs Of All Time

It's Certainly One Of The Stairs Of All Time

Halil Burak Memiş Report

2points
POST
#64

On A Real Estate Listing In My Area

On A Real Estate Listing In My Area

Ezra Dogwood Report

2points
POST
#65

Found These Stairs In A ”luxury” House Listing In Croatia. The Price For This House Is 1.2m €!

Found These Stairs In A ”luxury” House Listing In Croatia. The Price For This House Is 1.2m €!

anon Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

That's The Gateway To Hell

That's The Gateway To Hell

Laurie Lingel Report

2points
POST
#67

Painted Outdoor Staircase In Bucharest, Romania, Made To Look Like A Waterfall, With Mossy Rocks Included

Painted Outdoor Staircase In Bucharest, Romania, Made To Look Like A Waterfall, With Mossy Rocks Included

Phattay Terrell Report

2points
POST
#68

I Live In A House Built Sometime Before 1855. These Are The Only Stairs From The First Floor To The Second Floor

I Live In A House Built Sometime Before 1855. These Are The Only Stairs From The First Floor To The Second Floor

Dani Elizabeth Report

2points
POST
#69

A Staircase Into A Loft Conversion We Saw In A House We Viewed Recently. I Went Up And Down This While I Was Super Hungover 😭😂

A Staircase Into A Loft Conversion We Saw In A House We Viewed Recently. I Went Up And Down This While I Was Super Hungover 😭😂

Charis Chapman Report

2points
POST
#70

When Aesthetics Lead To Bad Design Hazards

When Aesthetics Lead To Bad Design Hazards

AstroNorm Marigza Report

2points
POST
#71

Found By My Husband In The Wild

Found By My Husband In The Wild

Victoria Dovey Spicer Report

2points
POST
#72

Look At It This Lovely Structure. Maybe A Little Bit Dirty But Hé Looks So Innocent. A Firm Wooden Handle Which Should Keep You In Your Place At All Times. Soft White Carpet With Good Friction. To Soften A Fall And Making It Unlikely. No Strange Edges, No Bad Lightning. It Has Two Sweet Little Angles To Get You Where You Want To Be. Just A Stair You Van Trust. Just 13 Little Steps The Exact Size Of Your Feet To Get Safely Where You Want To Go. Wrong! This Awfull Piece Of Shit Made Walking Imposible For Two Weeks, Seven Weeks Later I Still Limp. Trust Me. Never Trust Stairs

Look At It This Lovely Structure. Maybe A Little Bit Dirty But Hé Looks So Innocent. A Firm Wooden Handle Which Should Keep You In Your Place At All Times. Soft White Carpet With Good Friction. To Soften A Fall And Making It Unlikely. No Strange Edges, No Bad Lightning. It Has Two Sweet Little Angles To Get You Where You Want To Be. Just A Stair You Van Trust. Just 13 Little Steps The Exact Size Of Your Feet To Get Safely Where You Want To Go. Wrong! This Awfull Piece Of Shit Made Walking Imposible For Two Weeks, Seven Weeks Later I Still Limp. Trust Me. Never Trust Stairs

Iris Wijngaarden Report

1point
POST
#73

Seriea Of Narrow Ascending Stairs Made From Countertop Surface. One Of The Stairs Is At An Angle

Seriea Of Narrow Ascending Stairs Made From Countertop Surface. One Of The Stairs Is At An Angle

Morgan Lindsay Hannigan Report

1point
POST
#74

Stairs With Similarly Colored Tiles, No Hand Rail, And A Glass Wall... In A Beach Town Where Our Feet Were Regularly Wet. Almost Died A Few Times

Stairs With Similarly Colored Tiles, No Hand Rail, And A Glass Wall... In A Beach Town Where Our Feet Were Regularly Wet. Almost Died A Few Times

Morgan Lindsay Hannigan Report

1point
POST
#75

Image: Staircase Comprised Of Stacked Shipping Pallets Seemingly Supported By Metal Pipes Which Serve As A Handrail

Image: Staircase Comprised Of Stacked Shipping Pallets Seemingly Supported By Metal Pipes Which Serve As A Handrail

Jeanette Marie Coppinger Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Ayo, The Pizza’s Here! Image Description: A Flight Of Stairs That Goes Straightforward For 13 Stories Without Turning

Ayo, The Pizza’s Here! Image Description: A Flight Of Stairs That Goes Straightforward For 13 Stories Without Turning

Richard Vautrin-Hickam Report

1point
POST
#77

The Only Surviving Sunken Bath House Designed By Sir John Soane. It's In Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire. Built In The 1790s, It Holds Over 2,000 Gallons Of Water. The Design Was Inspired By The Roman Baths That Soane Saw On His Grand Tour Of Classic Sites. There Are No Records Of How Such A Huge Bath - Almost A Mini-Swimming Pool - Was Used

The Only Surviving Sunken Bath House Designed By Sir John Soane. It's In Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire. Built In The 1790s, It Holds Over 2,000 Gallons Of Water. The Design Was Inspired By The Roman Baths That Soane Saw On His Grand Tour Of Classic Sites. There Are No Records Of How Such A Huge Bath - Almost A Mini-Swimming Pool - Was Used

Regency History Report

1point
POST
#78

Description: A Very Tall And Steep Staircase Going Up On The Side Of What Looks Like A Very Tall House Or Warehouse, And With A Very Thin Handrail That Could Lead To Many Accidents

Description: A Very Tall And Steep Staircase Going Up On The Side Of What Looks Like A Very Tall House Or Warehouse, And With A Very Thin Handrail That Could Lead To Many Accidents