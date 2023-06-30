Honestly, it takes some talent and creativity to make stairs that are as unsafe as some of the masterpieces on this list. Some seem downright uncomfortable while others present clear tripping hazards or even fool the eyes into hiding individual steps. Let us know which ones you think you’d trip on in the comments.

At the crossroads of architecture and home design lie stairs. They serve an important and practical function and they can serve as important design elements, but as this aptly named Facebook group loves to point out, they can also be downright deadly without the appropriate safety considerations.

#1 Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall

#2 Yeah, That Is A One-Story Home For Me

#3 A Set Of Steep Stairs Each Step Alternates So That You Can Only Really Put One Foot On A Step At A Time. It's Also Nearly A Straight Down Angle

#4 My Shins Hurt Looking At This

#5 Do They Know That Wheelchair Users Don't Normally Bunny Hop?

#6 Oh No, I'll Jump, Thanks

#7 When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

#8 The Staircase You Take An Enemy Down

#9 I Just Fell Down These In My Mind And It Sounded Like Someone Hitting A Gong In A Very Uncoordinated Way

#10 I Wanna See Someone Try This In Heels

#11 “Stairs” Designed By Francesco Librizzi. It’s Really More Of A Treacherous Ladder. I’d Consider Going Up These. Would Not Be Interested In Going Down Them

#12 Ventilation Grill At The Bottom Of The Enclosure Suggests That Installing Air Conditioning Was More Desired Than A Usable Stairway. Or These Are Cat Stairs

#13 Free Floating Apparition, Stairs Designed By A Sadist Or Art Installation? Maybe All Of The Above

#14 Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks

#15 If You Fall, You'll Have A Lot Of Time To Think About Who Designed This Trap!

#16 An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Little Village San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico (Vernacular Architecture) They Are Made Out Of Red Stone And In Six Alternating Columns. The Ankle Twister

#17 Do These Count? They Are In My Son's Room Btw, And I Quite Like Them

#18 The 'Stairs Of Death' Are A Section Of Stone Steps Built By The Incas, Which Lead To The Top Of Huayna Picchu, In Peru, Which Is One Of The Steep Mountains That Overlooks Machu Picchu The peak of the mountain is 2,693 metres above sea level and has Inca ruins on top.

You couldn't pay me a billion dollars to walk up that



#19 It Looks Like A Human Spine To Me

#20 Don't Ask Me How, But I Haven't Busted My Butt On These Yet

#21 Sthairs

#22 Expert Difficulty Level Stairs

#23 The Chair There So People Can Sit And Watch The Injuries

#24 This Stairwell In Rajasthan, India Inside A Well Is The Deepest In The World. It's Called Chand Baori And Was Made By Slaves In The City Of Jaipur

#25 Only A Stair In The Loosest Sense, A Clean White Tiled Ordinary-Looking Men's Bathroom Has An Unusual Vertical Access Method The first two urials are placed at normal height for your average male genitalia. However, the third pee depositary looms above 2 inches from the ceiling. It's bowl is, almost defiant, orientated towards the ceiling. Truly only a giant whose legs are 90% of his height would be able to take advantage of such a piece of plumbing unaided. What vertical assistance is available to our average man? A staircase perhaps? a ladder? Leading up to the bowl are five red rock climbing hand holds. The lowest is placed at heights that maybe a toddler could access and the tallest one at perhaps at head height. At the urinal no such had holds exist besides the gas heater pipes. What type of mutlilegged creature can access such a waste disposal method boggles the mind. Perhaps the building developers had spiderman as their target market.



#26 Don't Roll An Ankle Or Anything

#27 Honey What's Wrong, You Haven't Gone Down The Stairerslide Today

#28 Love My New Apartment But These Are The Stairs Leading Up To The Loft. They Feel More Like A Ladder Because Of How Steep They Are. Don’t Get Me Started On How We’re Going To Move Furniture Up There

#29 Okay So I Know That Technically These Stairs Are Designed Precisely To Keep You Alive But Still

#30 Go Off Tim Burton

#31 Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo

#32 One Way Ticket To A Stubbed Toe

#33 It's Beautiful

#34 This Made My Stomach Swoop

#35 Taking Your Life Into Your Hands

#36 Imagine Being Half Asleep And Just Needing To Pee

#37 Imy Online Civil Engineer Major Is Starting To Pay Off, Another Satisfied Customer

#38 Everyday You Can Rearrange The Shelves!

#39 A Castle We Visited In Brittany Last Week

#40 Granny's Teeth On The Cobb, Lyme Regis UK

#41 I Work In Lighthouses. These Aren't The Worst I've Come Across. They Lull You Into A False Sense Of Safety Thinking They Are Stairs But They Need To Be Used Like A Ladder. Can Barely Fit Your Heels On The Step If Facing Downwards

#42 Stone Stairs With Glass Handrail Leading To A Steep Drop

#43 N Steep Outdoor Staircase Leading Down An Equally Deep Hill, Into The Dark Abyss

#44 Wider Set Of Stairs With No Actual Handrailings And Thinner Set Of Stairs With A Handrail That Nobody Could Fit Through

#45 Two Levels Of Stairs In What Looks To Be A Highly Trafficked Area, Where The Center Railing Connects To The Left Side Of The Second Set Of Stairs. Thus Completely Blocking Off Entry From The Left Side Of The Stairs

#46 The ‘V’ In The Design Is For Very Dangerous

#47 A Set Of Stairs That Leads Up Into The Second Floor But Also Partially Leads Up To Nothingness As The Houses Walls Were Built Into It. Perfect For A Fairy Shelf

#48 Oh Well

#49 Sudden Case Of Wall

#50 Specially Engineered To Promote Faceplants

#51 Me Designing My Sims House

#52 Stair Designed By People With Two Feet. I Really Hate These Things At My Gym

#53 A Stair Where Each Steap Is A Slab Of Glass Rigidly Bolted To The Wall. No Handrail, No Non-Slip Insert, Just Glass

#54 Imagine Having To Run Through These During A Fire

#55 Water Closets Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die

#56 Yikes! This Is A Finished Office Space For Rent

#57 A Staircase Passing Through A Counter... And Using The Top Of The Counter As A Step

#59 The Backrooms

#60 Love A Good Repair Job

#61 I Can Already Feel The Concussion

#62 Any Thoughts Anyone?

#63 It's Certainly One Of The Stairs Of All Time

#64 On A Real Estate Listing In My Area

#65 Found These Stairs In A ”luxury” House Listing In Croatia. The Price For This House Is 1.2m €!

#66 That's The Gateway To Hell

#67 Painted Outdoor Staircase In Bucharest, Romania, Made To Look Like A Waterfall, With Mossy Rocks Included

#68 I Live In A House Built Sometime Before 1855. These Are The Only Stairs From The First Floor To The Second Floor

#69 A Staircase Into A Loft Conversion We Saw In A House We Viewed Recently. I Went Up And Down This While I Was Super Hungover 😭😂

#70 When Aesthetics Lead To Bad Design Hazards

#71 Found By My Husband In The Wild

#72 Look At It This Lovely Structure. Maybe A Little Bit Dirty But Hé Looks So Innocent. A Firm Wooden Handle Which Should Keep You In Your Place At All Times. Soft White Carpet With Good Friction. To Soften A Fall And Making It Unlikely. No Strange Edges, No Bad Lightning. It Has Two Sweet Little Angles To Get You Where You Want To Be. Just A Stair You Van Trust. Just 13 Little Steps The Exact Size Of Your Feet To Get Safely Where You Want To Go. Wrong! This Awfull Piece Of Shit Made Walking Imposible For Two Weeks, Seven Weeks Later I Still Limp. Trust Me. Never Trust Stairs

#73 Seriea Of Narrow Ascending Stairs Made From Countertop Surface. One Of The Stairs Is At An Angle

#74 Stairs With Similarly Colored Tiles, No Hand Rail, And A Glass Wall... In A Beach Town Where Our Feet Were Regularly Wet. Almost Died A Few Times

#75 Image: Staircase Comprised Of Stacked Shipping Pallets Seemingly Supported By Metal Pipes Which Serve As A Handrail

#76 Ayo, The Pizza’s Here! Image Description: A Flight Of Stairs That Goes Straightforward For 13 Stories Without Turning

#77 The Only Surviving Sunken Bath House Designed By Sir John Soane. It's In Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire. Built In The 1790s, It Holds Over 2,000 Gallons Of Water. The Design Was Inspired By The Roman Baths That Soane Saw On His Grand Tour Of Classic Sites. There Are No Records Of How Such A Huge Bath - Almost A Mini-Swimming Pool - Was Used