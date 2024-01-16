ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few people would likely agree that browsing real estate listings can be fun even without the intention of investing in new property anytime soon. In addition to allowing you to marvel at some quite impressive dwellings, they also present a fair share of not-so-marvelous homes, viewing some of which can be equally as enthralling.

Plenty of examples of somewhat bizarre-looking homes can be found on the X (previously Twitter) account ‘The Best Of Zillow’. Dedicated to “the best worst houses online”, as they say themselves, it has amassed nearly 45,000 followers and shared countless pictures of tasteless design and weird architectural decisions, among other disasters. Scroll down to find some of the best-worst ones on the list below and see for yourself how amusing viewing them can be.

#1

I Wish This Was An April Fool's Joke

I Wish This Was An April Fool's Joke

#2

$1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

$1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

#3

Imagine The D&d Campaigns...

Imagine The D&d Campaigns...

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This quite appealing. But I really hope it has central heating.

#4

"Swole Zeus Isn't Real, He Can't Hurt You" Swole Zeus:

"Swole Zeus Isn't Real, He Can't Hurt You" Swole Zeus:

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"New, improved Ambrosia!! Now infused with anabolic steroids!"

#5

Y'know, Personally, I Don't Think They Have Enough Hats

Y'know, Personally, I Don't Think They Have Enough Hats

#6

Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today.

Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today.

#7

Got Coins In My Toilet Seat Call That Dirty Money

Got Coins In My Toilet Seat Call That Dirty Money

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mirrored rooms like this are all fun and games until it's 3am, you need to pee, and you don't wanna turn on the main bright lights. My husband's bachelor flat had 360 mirrors in the bathroom and night peeing was oddly terrifying. Step forward and so do a whole bunch of shadowy reflections

#8

Two Words: Stiletto Tub

Two Words: Stiletto Tub

hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something must be wrong with me, because I actually like this!

#9

I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

#10

I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

#11

This Jail House Rocks

This Jail House Rocks

#12

Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

#13

We're Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2023 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby

We're Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2023 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby

#14

"We Have Bridgerton At Home." The Bridgerton At Home:

"We Have Bridgerton At Home." The Bridgerton At Home:

#15

This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite like this one. Strong 80s power vibes. A little bit Star Trek TNG

#16

If There Were An Award For The Best Kid's Rooms....

If There Were An Award For The Best Kid's Rooms....

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hard to clean though. Imagine your kid has a stomach bug and their bed is inside the millennium falcon 😬

#17

They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us

They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us

#18

Interior Crocodile Coffee Table Inside My Upstairs Movie The-Ater

Interior Crocodile Coffee Table Inside My Upstairs Movie The-Ater

#19

I'd Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus's Bathroom Beneath The Waves

I'd Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus's Bathroom Beneath The Waves

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous! How lucky to move into a home with handmade mosaics

#20

I Feel Like I'm Watching The Brady Bunch On Acid

I Feel Like I'm Watching The Brady Bunch On Acid

#21

Polar Vortex Hitting Hard? Retire To This Cocaine-Fueled Palace, Featuring An Indoor Pool And Too Many Statues

Polar Vortex Hitting Hard? Retire To This Cocaine-Fueled Palace, Featuring An Indoor Pool And Too Many Statues

#22

This Home Features Several Multi-Use Spaces, Such As The Foyer/Putting Green

This Home Features Several Multi-Use Spaces, Such As The Foyer/Putting Green

#23

Look, I've Seen A Lot Of Stuff In A Lot Of Houses... The Waifu Wine Cellar Is A New One.

Look, I've Seen A Lot Of Stuff In A Lot Of Houses... The Waifu Wine Cellar Is A New One.

r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the glass atrium. Reminds me of being in a museum. And blessed wine waifu, help me choose a pairing for seafood... a reisling? Excellent choice

#24

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

#25

The Nude Magicians Really Tie The Room Together

The Nude Magicians Really Tie The Room Together

#26

I Think 90's Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

I Think 90's Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

#27

For Sale: Funeral Parlor, Gently Used

For Sale: Funeral Parlor, Gently Used

#28

Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

#29

Love Me Some...fabric Countertops?

Love Me Some...fabric Countertops?

#30

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

#31

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

#32

These Patterns Are Worse Than That World Cup Game

These Patterns Are Worse Than That World Cup Game

#33

NY Cocaine-Core Is On Another Level. Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

NY Cocaine-Core Is On Another Level. Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

#34

Everything's Coming Up Mill House

Everything's Coming Up Mill House

#35

Is This Barrel...the Bathtub? I'm Choosing To Believe This Barrel Is The Bathtub.

Is This Barrel...the Bathtub? I'm Choosing To Believe This Barrel Is The Bathtub.

#36

Nobody Better Touch These Bathrooms I Stg

Nobody Better Touch These Bathrooms I Stg

#37

There Is Literally Too Much Amazingness In This House To Accurately Depict In One Tweet. Truly A 10/10

There Is Literally Too Much Amazingness In This House To Accurately Depict In One Tweet. Truly A 10/10

#38

2022's Hottest Interior Design Trend: Reptile Heat Lamps Around Your Fireplace

2022's Hottest Interior Design Trend: Reptile Heat Lamps Around Your Fireplace

#39

This House Looks Like A Forgotten Disney Hotel

This House Looks Like A Forgotten Disney Hotel

#40

A Brief Checklist Of The "Amenities" In This Master Bedroom: - Oversized Sofa In Front Of An Oversized Fireplace - Sauna - Candles - Bathtub Two Feet Away From The Bed Barry White Cd *not* Included

A Brief Checklist Of The "Amenities" In This Master Bedroom: - Oversized Sofa In Front Of An Oversized Fireplace - Sauna - Candles - Bathtub Two Feet Away From The Bed Barry White Cd *not* Included

#41

"Buyers Must Make Arrangements With Current Tenant, The Yeti From The Matterhorn."

"Buyers Must Make Arrangements With Current Tenant, The Yeti From The Matterhorn."

#42

The Kitchen, Inspired By A Whitman's Chocolate Sampler

The Kitchen, Inspired By A Whitman's Chocolate Sampler

