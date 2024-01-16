42 Of The Weirdest Real Estate Listings Shared By “The Best Of Zillow” Twitter Page (New Pics)
Quite a few people would likely agree that browsing real estate listings can be fun even without the intention of investing in new property anytime soon. In addition to allowing you to marvel at some quite impressive dwellings, they also present a fair share of not-so-marvelous homes, viewing some of which can be equally as enthralling.
Plenty of examples of somewhat bizarre-looking homes can be found on the X (previously Twitter) account ‘The Best Of Zillow’. Dedicated to “the best worst houses online”, as they say themselves, it has amassed nearly 45,000 followers and shared countless pictures of tasteless design and weird architectural decisions, among other disasters. Scroll down to find some of the best-worst ones on the list below and see for yourself how amusing viewing them can be.
I Wish This Was An April Fool's Joke
$1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer
I... I really don't know where to begin. But in summary. No!
Imagine The D&d Campaigns...
This quite appealing. But I really hope it has central heating.
"Swole Zeus Isn't Real, He Can't Hurt You" Swole Zeus:
Y'know, Personally, I Don't Think They Have Enough Hats
Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today.
Got Coins In My Toilet Seat Call That Dirty Money
Mirrored rooms like this are all fun and games until it's 3am, you need to pee, and you don't wanna turn on the main bright lights. My husband's bachelor flat had 360 mirrors in the bathroom and night peeing was oddly terrifying. Step forward and so do a whole bunch of shadowy reflections
Two Words: Stiletto Tub
Something must be wrong with me, because I actually like this!