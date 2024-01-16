ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few people would likely agree that browsing real estate listings can be fun even without the intention of investing in new property anytime soon. In addition to allowing you to marvel at some quite impressive dwellings, they also present a fair share of not-so-marvelous homes, viewing some of which can be equally as enthralling.

Plenty of examples of somewhat bizarre-looking homes can be found on the X (previously Twitter) account ‘The Best Of Zillow’. Dedicated to “the best worst houses online”, as they say themselves, it has amassed nearly 45,000 followers and shared countless pictures of tasteless design and weird architectural decisions, among other disasters. Scroll down to find some of the best-worst ones on the list below and see for yourself how amusing viewing them can be.