60 Of The Weirdest Real Estate Listings Shared By “The Best Of Zillow” Twitter Page
Real estate listing sites feature plenty of homes for purchase that give us a glimpse into the worlds of architecture and interior design.
While most are pretty normal, the Twitter account The Best of Zillow consistently finds some funny, ridiculous, and downright strange ones, too.
These, let's call them, solutions, are a testament to human creativity and proof that what someone finds tasteful can make another sigh in disapproval.
But hey, ultimately, your home is your castle. Just because shelter is a necessity doesn't mean it has to be boring. Just remember that eccentric ideas are often harder to sell.
Have You Guys Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Giant 90's Taco Bell?
It's Like Living Inside A Terrible Wedding Cake
"Give Me 50 Tons Of The Worst Stone You Have"
worst color for the bathroom.. Why are some people like this???
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, And 1 Portal To Clown Hell
Tired: Neo-Traditionalism Wired: American Pickers-Ism
see this might be a cool sports bar type thing, but to live in...
For Sale: One House From Fallout: New Vegas. Comes With Mine
Hey Have You Guys Ever Seen That House In Las Vegas With A 15,000 Sqft Underground Bunker Built To Look Like A 1960's Ranch? Yeah, Well, It's For Sale
Is this the bunker from blast from the past?!?
It's Been A Hot Minute Since A House Made Me Reel Back In Horror
I honestly thought it was fine. then I saw the inside- I've been wrong before, but this takes it to a whole new level...
This Is The Future Brutalists Want
This Is Where They Watch Snow White Sleep
It's....it's Beautiful
could be worse, though the inside and outside don't mesh
I Have Several Questions
if op found a serial murderer in there i would not be surprised
The Fact That I'm Kind Of Into This Might Be A Sign I've Been Running This Account For Too Long
There's Almost Too Much Material Worth Making Fun Of Here
The horrible patterns everywhere. The doll gallery. The fake chapel. The toilet shaped like a woman. I'm having a hard time comprehending it all
American Girl's New Mid Century Modern Dollhouse Looks Great
You Know You're Doing Something Right When A Swim-Up Poolside Ice Cream Sundae Bar Is The Least-Interesting Part Of Your House
"When I Said I Wanted A Property With A Boat House, This Is Not What I Meant"
You Say "County Jail", I Say "In-Law Suite"
This House Activates My Fight Or Flight Response
I Believe This Is Called "Yar-Har-Art Deco"
"Sharp Left Turn Into Ancient Egyptian Tomb" Is Quickly Becoming My Favorite Interior Design Style
This Irradiates Big "Evil Wizard Supervillain" Energy. A House The Malfoy Family Would Live In, Or Something
"Close To Train" Yeah No Friggin Kidding
Perfect For Any Kids Or Washed-Up Casino Owners In The Family Who Want To Play President
Reject Modernity Embrace The P Y R A M I D
my faith for humanity just plummeted. why would someone ever build this?
Can Someone Please Tell Me What Genre Of "-Core" This Is? Cottage? Pirate? Wizard Of Oz?
This Was Sent In As A "Super Mario Castle In Montana", And I Really Can't Top That
I’d be willing to live there, but I’d add more “warmth” inside with colors.
I Suddenly Understand What It Must Have Felt Like To Be A French Revolutionary In The 18th Century
Art Dec-Ohhhh No
A Very Normal Listing Of A Very Normal House. Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here
This House Looks Like The Set To Every 90's Teen Sitcom Ever
..I mean it's kind of fun. don't think I could live in it every day, but still fun.
Why Do * So Many * Houses Look Like This
Fitting, A Smoking Room That Looks Like The Inside Of A Lung
Does The Giant Spinosaurus Comply With HOA Regulations?
We've Seen A Pyramid, Now Get Ready For The Pyramax
Alright, This House Has One Of The Weirdest Features I've Ever Seen, Which Is Saying Something: It Has A Garage Door. In The Master Bathroom. That Opens To The Family Room. Do With That What You Will
Here are some tips to make this useful: 1)dont put it in a house
Huh, Turns Out Lord Farquaad's Texas Estate Is For Sale
The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills
"So What Color Palette Should We Stick With While We're Furnishing Your Home?" "Yes"
This Mid-Century Time Capsule, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright's Son, Is Very Heavily Bleeding Into The "Unironically Amazing" Category
A Whole Herd Of Grimaces Were Slaughtered Just To Make This Carpet
Everytime You Enter This House, *aggressive* Pipe Organ Music Plays. You Can Never Figure Out Where It's Coming From
Can’t Believe There Are Men Out There Who Don’t Know How To Work With Their Hands. Woke Up This Morning And Built A Shed For The Backyard
This House Just Gave Me A Contact High (Also Shoutout To The Big Dogs)
Now Here I Go Again I See The Crystal Railings
Reject Modernity Embrace Living In The Gentrified Knockoff Of A 12th Century Welsh Ruin
* The Piña Colada Song Intensifies *
The Longer You Look, The Worse It Gets
This One's A Trip. Like If An Ai Was Fed All The Typical Mansion Cliches And Then Designed A Home
Do The Owners Come In Peace?
Wouldst Thou Like To Taketh A Soak In The Royal Living Room Jacuzzi?
If You Buy This, Patrick Swayze Comes Out And Breaks A Barstool Over Your Head
This House Is Like Those Art Pieces That Simulate What It's Like To Have A Stroke. It All Looks Vaguely Familiar But You Can't Actually Pick Anything Out
The Laundry Church Is A Nice Touch "For He Will Come, Like An Empty Bottle Of Tide"
The Truth Is Out There
I Unironically Love This. This Is Exactly 12-Year-Old-Me's Dream Apartment
Ah Yes I Love My Ancient Egyptian Log Cabin, My Creepy Portrait Wall, And My Commercial-Grade Dog Grooming Facility
Have You Ever Been Genuinely Offended By A House? (And Yes, The Sunk-In Tub Is Carpeted)
Tub and carpeted should never be in the same sentence.