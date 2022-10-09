Real estate listing sites feature plenty of homes for purchase that give us a glimpse into the worlds of architecture and interior design.

While most are pretty normal, the Twitter account The Best of Zillow consistently finds some funny, ridiculous, and downright strange ones, too.

These, let's call them, solutions, are a testament to human creativity and proof that what someone finds tasteful can make another sigh in disapproval.

But hey, ultimately, your home is your castle. Just because shelter is a necessity doesn't mean it has to be boring. Just remember that eccentric ideas are often harder to sell.

#1

Have You Guys Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Giant 90's Taco Bell?

Have You Guys Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Giant 90's Taco Bell?

thebestofzillow Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Didn’t know until now, but yes, yes I do.

#2

It's Like Living Inside A Terrible Wedding Cake

It's Like Living Inside A Terrible Wedding Cake

thebestofzillow Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
31 minutes ago

The title says it all 🫣

#3

"Give Me 50 Tons Of The Worst Stone You Have"

"Give Me 50 Tons Of The Worst Stone You Have"

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited)

worst color for the bathroom.. Why are some people like this???

#4

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, And 1 Portal To Clown Hell

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, And 1 Portal To Clown Hell

thebestofzillow Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Is that a clown stripper pole in the middle?

#5

Tired: Neo-Traditionalism Wired: American Pickers-Ism

Tired: Neo-Traditionalism Wired: American Pickers-Ism

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited)

see this might be a cool sports bar type thing, but to live in...

#6

For Sale: One House From Fallout: New Vegas. Comes With Mine

For Sale: One House From Fallout: New Vegas. Comes With Mine

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
19 minutes ago

the bright green really throws me off.

#7

Hey Have You Guys Ever Seen That House In Las Vegas With A 15,000 Sqft Underground Bunker Built To Look Like A 1960's Ranch? Yeah, Well, It's For Sale

Hey Have You Guys Ever Seen That House In Las Vegas With A 15,000 Sqft Underground Bunker Built To Look Like A 1960's Ranch? Yeah, Well, It's For Sale

thebestofzillow Report

Kristie French
Kristie French
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

Is this the bunker from blast from the past?!?

#8

It's Been A Hot Minute Since A House Made Me Reel Back In Horror

It's Been A Hot Minute Since A House Made Me Reel Back In Horror

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I honestly thought it was fine. then I saw the inside- I've been wrong before, but this takes it to a whole new level...

#9

This Is The Future Brutalists Want

This Is The Future Brutalists Want

thebestofzillow Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I think a supervillain lives here:

#10

This Is Where They Watch Snow White Sleep

This Is Where They Watch Snow White Sleep

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Looks like a place that performs exorcisms.

#11

It's....it's Beautiful

It's....it's Beautiful

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
14 minutes ago

could be worse, though the inside and outside don't mesh

#12

I Have Several Questions

I Have Several Questions

thebestofzillow Report

XrAtCaTkiD
XrAtCaTkiD
Community Member
19 minutes ago

if op found a serial murderer in there i would not be surprised

#13

The Fact That I'm Kind Of Into This Might Be A Sign I've Been Running This Account For Too Long

The Fact That I'm Kind Of Into This Might Be A Sign I've Been Running This Account For Too Long

thebestofzillow Report

YA NA
YA NA
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Apart from the living room, I love it!

#14

There's Almost Too Much Material Worth Making Fun Of Here

There's Almost Too Much Material Worth Making Fun Of Here

The horrible patterns everywhere. The doll gallery. The fake chapel. The toilet shaped like a woman. I'm having a hard time comprehending it all

thebestofzillow Report

EP
EP
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Pink carpet and dolls; giant Jesus jumping for joy; and toilet with cans, knockers, jugs…. I just threw up in my mouth a little

#15

American Girl's New Mid Century Modern Dollhouse Looks Great

American Girl's New Mid Century Modern Dollhouse Looks Great

thebestofzillow Report

KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
20 minutes ago

This one is making my teeth hurt.

#16

You Know You're Doing Something Right When A Swim-Up Poolside Ice Cream Sundae Bar Is The Least-Interesting Part Of Your House

You Know You're Doing Something Right When A Swim-Up Poolside Ice Cream Sundae Bar Is The Least-Interesting Part Of Your House

thebestofzillow Report

Avery Atwood-dounay
Avery Atwood-dounay
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Is this the Taco Bell house?

#17

"When I Said I Wanted A Property With A Boat House, This Is Not What I Meant"

"When I Said I Wanted A Property With A Boat House, This Is Not What I Meant"

thebestofzillow Report

Jacey Lea
Jacey Lea
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This one is kinda cute.

#18

You Say "County Jail", I Say "In-Law Suite"

You Say "County Jail", I Say "In-Law Suite"

thebestofzillow Report

T5n
T5n
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

Is it bad that I genuinely want this house?

#19

This House Activates My Fight Or Flight Response

This House Activates My Fight Or Flight Response

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
11 minutes ago

nope! I'm out!

#20

I Believe This Is Called "Yar-Har-Art Deco"

I Believe This Is Called "Yar-Har-Art Deco"

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Oy matey

#21

"Sharp Left Turn Into Ancient Egyptian Tomb" Is Quickly Becoming My Favorite Interior Design Style

"Sharp Left Turn Into Ancient Egyptian Tomb" Is Quickly Becoming My Favorite Interior Design Style

thebestofzillow Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
26 minutes ago

It’s a little much but I like it? :P

#22

This Irradiates Big "Evil Wizard Supervillain" Energy. A House The Malfoy Family Would Live In, Or Something

This Irradiates Big "Evil Wizard Supervillain" Energy. A House The Malfoy Family Would Live In, Or Something

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Love it all!

#23

"Close To Train" Yeah No Friggin Kidding

"Close To Train" Yeah No Friggin Kidding

thebestofzillow Report

KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
21 minutes ago

There's some real stinkers here...

#24

Perfect For Any Kids Or Washed-Up Casino Owners In The Family Who Want To Play President

Perfect For Any Kids Or Washed-Up Casino Owners In The Family Who Want To Play President

thebestofzillow Report

Ezigma
Ezigma
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Trump's dream retirement home!

#25

Reject Modernity Embrace The P Y R A M I D

Reject Modernity Embrace The P Y R A M I D

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
12 minutes ago

my faith for humanity just plummeted. why would someone ever build this?

#26

Can Someone Please Tell Me What Genre Of "-Core" This Is? Cottage? Pirate? Wizard Of Oz?

Can Someone Please Tell Me What Genre Of "-Core" This Is? Cottage? Pirate? Wizard Of Oz?

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
11 minutes ago

ugly to the core

#27

This Was Sent In As A "Super Mario Castle In Montana", And I Really Can't Top That

This Was Sent In As A "Super Mario Castle In Montana", And I Really Can't Top That

thebestofzillow Report

Leigh Matthews
Leigh Matthews
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I’d be willing to live there, but I’d add more “warmth” inside with colors.

#28

I Suddenly Understand What It Must Have Felt Like To Be A French Revolutionary In The 18th Century

I Suddenly Understand What It Must Have Felt Like To Be A French Revolutionary In The 18th Century

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
6 minutes ago

when people ask me if I'm extra

#29

Art Dec-Ohhhh No

Art Dec-Ohhhh No

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Could be really cool if done correctly

#30

A Very Normal Listing Of A Very Normal House. Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here

A Very Normal Listing Of A Very Normal House. Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Change the outdoor blue paint and include the unicorn, SOLD!

#31

This House Looks Like The Set To Every 90's Teen Sitcom Ever

This House Looks Like The Set To Every 90's Teen Sitcom Ever

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
9 minutes ago

..I mean it's kind of fun. don't think I could live in it every day, but still fun.

#32

Why Do * So Many * Houses Look Like This

Why Do * So Many * Houses Look Like This

thebestofzillow Report

Squilmo
Squilmo
Community Member
1 minute ago

Cabela's?

#33

Fitting, A Smoking Room That Looks Like The Inside Of A Lung

Fitting, A Smoking Room That Looks Like The Inside Of A Lung

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
8 minutes ago

you think they like Texas? I can't tell?

#34

Does The Giant Spinosaurus Comply With HOA Regulations?

Does The Giant Spinosaurus Comply With HOA Regulations?

thebestofzillow Report

potato
potato
Community Member
8 minutes ago

f**k it, it’s mine now!

#35

We've Seen A Pyramid, Now Get Ready For The Pyramax

We've Seen A Pyramid, Now Get Ready For The Pyramax

thebestofzillow Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
27 minutes ago

No, the Pyramaxium!!!

#36

Alright, This House Has One Of The Weirdest Features I've Ever Seen, Which Is Saying Something: It Has A Garage Door. In The Master Bathroom. That Opens To The Family Room. Do With That What You Will

Alright, This House Has One Of The Weirdest Features I've Ever Seen, Which Is Saying Something: It Has A Garage Door. In The Master Bathroom. That Opens To The Family Room. Do With That What You Will

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited)

Here are some tips to make this useful: 1)dont put it in a house

#37

Huh, Turns Out Lord Farquaad's Texas Estate Is For Sale

Huh, Turns Out Lord Farquaad's Texas Estate Is For Sale

thebestofzillow Report

#38

The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills

The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
4 minutes ago

the red pool is kind of cool though

#39

"So What Color Palette Should We Stick With While We're Furnishing Your Home?" "Yes"

"So What Color Palette Should We Stick With While We're Furnishing Your Home?" "Yes"

thebestofzillow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
1 minute ago

someone put an end to this.

#40

This Mid-Century Time Capsule, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright's Son, Is Very Heavily Bleeding Into The "Unironically Amazing" Category

This Mid-Century Time Capsule, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright's Son, Is Very Heavily Bleeding Into The "Unironically Amazing" Category

thebestofzillow Report

#41

A Whole Herd Of Grimaces Were Slaughtered Just To Make This Carpet

A Whole Herd Of Grimaces Were Slaughtered Just To Make This Carpet

thebestofzillow Report

#42

Everytime You Enter This House, *aggressive* Pipe Organ Music Plays. You Can Never Figure Out Where It's Coming From

Everytime You Enter This House, *aggressive* Pipe Organ Music Plays. You Can Never Figure Out Where It's Coming From

thebestofzillow Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
18 minutes ago

At this point, demolitions is best

#43

Can’t Believe There Are Men Out There Who Don’t Know How To Work With Their Hands. Woke Up This Morning And Built A Shed For The Backyard

Can't Believe There Are Men Out There Who Don't Know How To Work With Their Hands. Woke Up This Morning And Built A Shed For The Backyard

thebestofzillow Report

#44

This House Just Gave Me A Contact High (Also Shoutout To The Big Dogs)

This House Just Gave Me A Contact High (Also Shoutout To The Big Dogs)

thebestofzillow Report

potato
potato
Community Member
6 minutes ago

ok idk why but my brain just went ✨dadadadada SNOOP DOGGGGGGG✨

#45

Now Here I Go Again I See The Crystal Railings

Now Here I Go Again I See The Crystal Railings

thebestofzillow Report

#46

Reject Modernity Embrace Living In The Gentrified Knockoff Of A 12th Century Welsh Ruin

Reject Modernity Embrace Living In The Gentrified Knockoff Of A 12th Century Welsh Ruin

thebestofzillow Report

#47

* The Piña Colada Song Intensifies *

* The Piña Colada Song Intensifies *

thebestofzillow Report

potato
potato
Community Member
5 minutes ago

DO YOU LIKE PIÑA COLADA

#48

The Longer You Look, The Worse It Gets

The Longer You Look, The Worse It Gets

thebestofzillow Report

Marla
Marla
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I feel like I'd fall down in this house a lot. Like my body would just randomly drop to the floor

#49

This One's A Trip. Like If An Ai Was Fed All The Typical Mansion Cliches And Then Designed A Home

This One's A Trip. Like If An Ai Was Fed All The Typical Mansion Cliches And Then Designed A Home

thebestofzillow Report

#50

Do The Owners Come In Peace?

Do The Owners Come In Peace?

thebestofzillow Report

#51

Wouldst Thou Like To Taketh A Soak In The Royal Living Room Jacuzzi?

Wouldst Thou Like To Taketh A Soak In The Royal Living Room Jacuzzi?

thebestofzillow Report

#52

If You Buy This, Patrick Swayze Comes Out And Breaks A Barstool Over Your Head

If You Buy This, Patrick Swayze Comes Out And Breaks A Barstool Over Your Head

thebestofzillow Report

#53

This House Is Like Those Art Pieces That Simulate What It's Like To Have A Stroke. It All Looks Vaguely Familiar But You Can't Actually Pick Anything Out

This House Is Like Those Art Pieces That Simulate What It's Like To Have A Stroke. It All Looks Vaguely Familiar But You Can't Actually Pick Anything Out

thebestofzillow Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
1 minute ago

House is fabulous!

#54

The Laundry Church Is A Nice Touch "For He Will Come, Like An Empty Bottle Of Tide"

The Laundry Church Is A Nice Touch "For He Will Come, Like An Empty Bottle Of Tide"

thebestofzillow Report

#55

The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

thebestofzillow Report

#56

I Unironically Love This. This Is Exactly 12-Year-Old-Me's Dream Apartment

I Unironically Love This. This Is Exactly 12-Year-Old-Me's Dream Apartment

thebestofzillow Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
19 minutes ago

12?? Anyone above drinking age’s perfect dwelling

#57

Ah Yes I Love My Ancient Egyptian Log Cabin, My Creepy Portrait Wall, And My Commercial-Grade Dog Grooming Facility

Ah Yes I Love My Ancient Egyptian Log Cabin, My Creepy Portrait Wall, And My Commercial-Grade Dog Grooming Facility

thebestofzillow Report

#58

Have You Ever Been Genuinely Offended By A House? (And Yes, The Sunk-In Tub Is Carpeted)

Have You Ever Been Genuinely Offended By A House? (And Yes, The Sunk-In Tub Is Carpeted)

thebestofzillow Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Tub and carpeted should never be in the same sentence.

#59

Half Expecting Tim Allen To Walk Out Of This Fireplace

Half Expecting Tim Allen To Walk Out Of This Fireplace

thebestofzillow Report

#60

This Is 100% Some Sort Of Off-Brand Hall Of Doom

This Is 100% Some Sort Of Off-Brand Hall Of Doom

thebestofzillow Report

