But hey, ultimately, your home is your castle. Just because shelter is a necessity doesn't mean it has to be boring. Just remember that eccentric ideas are often harder to sell.

These, let's call them, solutions, are a testament to human creativity and proof that what someone finds tasteful can make another sigh in disapproval.

While most are pretty normal, the Twitter account The Best of Zillow consistently finds some funny, ridiculous, and downright strange ones, too.

Real estate listing sites feature plenty of homes for purchase that give us a glimpse into the worlds of architecture and interior design.

#1 Have You Guys Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Giant 90's Taco Bell?

#2 It's Like Living Inside A Terrible Wedding Cake

#3 "Give Me 50 Tons Of The Worst Stone You Have"

#4 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, And 1 Portal To Clown Hell

#5 Tired: Neo-Traditionalism Wired: American Pickers-Ism

#6 For Sale: One House From Fallout: New Vegas. Comes With Mine

#7 Hey Have You Guys Ever Seen That House In Las Vegas With A 15,000 Sqft Underground Bunker Built To Look Like A 1960's Ranch? Yeah, Well, It's For Sale

#8 It's Been A Hot Minute Since A House Made Me Reel Back In Horror

#9 This Is The Future Brutalists Want

#10 This Is Where They Watch Snow White Sleep

#11 It's....it's Beautiful

#12 I Have Several Questions

#13 The Fact That I'm Kind Of Into This Might Be A Sign I've Been Running This Account For Too Long

#14 There's Almost Too Much Material Worth Making Fun Of Here The horrible patterns everywhere. The doll gallery. The fake chapel. The toilet shaped like a woman. I'm having a hard time comprehending it all



#15 American Girl's New Mid Century Modern Dollhouse Looks Great

#16 You Know You're Doing Something Right When A Swim-Up Poolside Ice Cream Sundae Bar Is The Least-Interesting Part Of Your House

#17 "When I Said I Wanted A Property With A Boat House, This Is Not What I Meant"

#18 You Say "County Jail", I Say "In-Law Suite"

#19 This House Activates My Fight Or Flight Response

#20 I Believe This Is Called "Yar-Har-Art Deco"

#21 "Sharp Left Turn Into Ancient Egyptian Tomb" Is Quickly Becoming My Favorite Interior Design Style

#22 This Irradiates Big "Evil Wizard Supervillain" Energy. A House The Malfoy Family Would Live In, Or Something

#23 "Close To Train" Yeah No Friggin Kidding

#24 Perfect For Any Kids Or Washed-Up Casino Owners In The Family Who Want To Play President

#25 Reject Modernity Embrace The P Y R A M I D

#26 Can Someone Please Tell Me What Genre Of "-Core" This Is? Cottage? Pirate? Wizard Of Oz?

#27 This Was Sent In As A "Super Mario Castle In Montana", And I Really Can't Top That

#28 I Suddenly Understand What It Must Have Felt Like To Be A French Revolutionary In The 18th Century

#29 Art Dec-Ohhhh No

#30 A Very Normal Listing Of A Very Normal House. Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here

#31 This House Looks Like The Set To Every 90's Teen Sitcom Ever

#32 Why Do * So Many * Houses Look Like This

#33 Fitting, A Smoking Room That Looks Like The Inside Of A Lung

#34 Does The Giant Spinosaurus Comply With HOA Regulations?

#35 We've Seen A Pyramid, Now Get Ready For The Pyramax

#36 Alright, This House Has One Of The Weirdest Features I've Ever Seen, Which Is Saying Something: It Has A Garage Door. In The Master Bathroom. That Opens To The Family Room. Do With That What You Will

#37 Huh, Turns Out Lord Farquaad's Texas Estate Is For Sale

#38 The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills

#39 "So What Color Palette Should We Stick With While We're Furnishing Your Home?" "Yes"

#40 This Mid-Century Time Capsule, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright's Son, Is Very Heavily Bleeding Into The "Unironically Amazing" Category

#41 A Whole Herd Of Grimaces Were Slaughtered Just To Make This Carpet

#42 Everytime You Enter This House, *aggressive* Pipe Organ Music Plays. You Can Never Figure Out Where It's Coming From

#43 Can’t Believe There Are Men Out There Who Don’t Know How To Work With Their Hands. Woke Up This Morning And Built A Shed For The Backyard

#44 This House Just Gave Me A Contact High (Also Shoutout To The Big Dogs)

#45 Now Here I Go Again I See The Crystal Railings

#46 Reject Modernity Embrace Living In The Gentrified Knockoff Of A 12th Century Welsh Ruin

#47 * The Piña Colada Song Intensifies *

#48 The Longer You Look, The Worse It Gets

#49 This One's A Trip. Like If An Ai Was Fed All The Typical Mansion Cliches And Then Designed A Home

#50 Do The Owners Come In Peace?

#51 Wouldst Thou Like To Taketh A Soak In The Royal Living Room Jacuzzi?

#52 If You Buy This, Patrick Swayze Comes Out And Breaks A Barstool Over Your Head

#53 This House Is Like Those Art Pieces That Simulate What It's Like To Have A Stroke. It All Looks Vaguely Familiar But You Can't Actually Pick Anything Out

#54 The Laundry Church Is A Nice Touch "For He Will Come, Like An Empty Bottle Of Tide"

#55 The Truth Is Out There

#56 I Unironically Love This. This Is Exactly 12-Year-Old-Me's Dream Apartment

#57 Ah Yes I Love My Ancient Egyptian Log Cabin, My Creepy Portrait Wall, And My Commercial-Grade Dog Grooming Facility

#58 Have You Ever Been Genuinely Offended By A House? (And Yes, The Sunk-In Tub Is Carpeted)

#59 Half Expecting Tim Allen To Walk Out Of This Fireplace