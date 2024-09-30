ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a self-taught textile artist based in Gloucestershire in the U.K. I recently designed some easy-to-sew felt witchy mice for my daughter this Halloween. They are so much fun to make, so I’ve drawn up the pattern so other crafters and sewing enthusiasts can enjoy making them too! I find crafting so relaxing and beneficial for my mental health. I love being able to share my designs and ideas with others! I hope you like these little magical mice. The pattern can be found on my website, and also in my Etsy shop. Thank you for reading.

More info: thewishingshed.com

#1

These Little Hand-Stitched Witchy Mice Are So Much Fun To Make (7 Pics)

Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
Rachel Austin
