ADVERTISEMENT

There are three types of people who use the bathroom—the singers performing their favorite songs, the fast and furious ones who shower in and out like winning a race, and the bathroom acrobats who’ve mastered slipping and sliding. Which is the role you find yourself playing every time you’re about to shower?

Image credit: vashti_memes

If you think slipping in the bathtub is an Olympic-level tragedy, we’ve heard worse—the story of TheFlyingPigSquadron. This unfortunate girl turned a routine hair wash into a scary spectacle that landed her in the ER—all because of the shower door!

To avoid these chaotic accidents and maybe, just maybe, keep away the bathroom pitfalls, we’ve revealed the secrets of how pandas enjoy cozy and safe showers in these modern times. Cue walk-in shower ideas!

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

We pandas seek easily accessible solutions, so we’ve compiled this list of 30 safe and practical walk-in shower ideas that make a perfect addition to any contemporary bathroom.

Let us know which walk-in shower you’d love to enjoy an opera moment. And don’t forget to hit that share button to spread the modern convenience of walk-in showers!