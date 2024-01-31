20 Inspiring Shower Tile Ideas for A Dream Bathroom
When planning a bathroom renovation, getting started may seem like a daunting task. Every step is a decision to make. If the whole process seems overwhelming, selecting your shower tiles is a good place to start.
Shower tiles can be the canvas for every other bathroom idea you have, from the shape of the mirror to the finish of your fixtures. It is the element that ties everything together and gives your bathroom a unique finished look. So, if you’re planning to remodel or just want to stay on top of the current trends, let us introduce some of the hottest shower tile ideas—use them as inspiration to create the bathroom of your dreams.
Subway Tiles Are Always On Trend
Subway tile shower ideas vary in shape, color, and arrangement, creating so many opportunities. You can go for the classic white or do a modern take on it and use green tile in your bathroom. Whichever option you go for, subway tiles guarantee a timeless look.
Embrace Retro Vibes
Let’s bring the 1950s back! Recreate the era that was all about colors and whimsy with vividly colored tiles in your bathroom. Go for bright yellow, pink, or turquoise tiles on one wall and playful stripes on the other, and seal the effect with a bright red glossy cabinet to make a final statement.
Play With Different Directions And Angles
Can’t decide whether you should install your tiles horizontally or vertically? Do both! The horizontal direction works better on the lower part of the walls, while the vertical, preferably in a lighter color, can be extended to the ceiling. This will create a very dynamic movement in your space.
Industrial Chic Suits Any Size Home
The industrial look isn’t only for the loft space! Depending on the size of the place, you can go for larger concrete blocks or the classic white subway tiles. In both cases, choose metal sink stands, an oversized shower door handle, and all-black fixtures to underline the style.
Chevron Tiles Create Movement
Chevron is another classic pattern that creates movement and can make your shower room elegant without being loud. It can work with subway tiles as well as larger rectangular tiles. If you want to double the effect, repeat this pattern on other surfaces, like cabinet faces, preferably in a contrasting color. This is one of the most popular tile shower ideas for small bathrooms.
Stretch Tiles From Wall To Floor
There are several ways to make your small bathroom appear larger, and one of them is by using the same tiles on the shower wall and the bathroom floor. This creates a seamless flow that visually expands the space. Don’t be afraid to use bold patterns, as they also play into the illusion.
Penny Tiles Create Luxurious Mosaics
Penny tiles give you infinite possibilities. From a trim adding a visual accent to executing your shower floor tile ideas, penny tile mosaic will instantly add personality to your shower room. If you want ultimate luxury, go for gold tiles and same-color trim—your bathroom will feel like a spa resort.
Honor The Past With A Contemporary Roman-Greek Wall
Liven up your bathroom with a vibrant accent to the ancient world. Play with color and explore various design ideas to find something that suits your aesthetics. To make the bold patterns on the shower wall stand out, go easy on the rest of the bathroom. A neutral gray slab will make for a perfect backdrop for a rich and colorful tile mosaic.
Feel Closer To Nature With Earthy Tones
Natural, earthy colors of faux wood or tiles of similar tones make your bathroom feel warm. Earthy tones stay relevant despite the changing trends, which means you won’t have to remodel your bathroom every so often.
Work With Pastel Colors
Many people say no to pastel colors in interior design for fear of looking juvenile. However, there are lots of tricks to avoid that. If you’d love to try pastel shower tiles, pair them with some bold features like gold matte bathroom fixtures or a patterned rug.
Don’t Be Afraid To Experiment With Geometric Patterns
Geometric patterns make for great bathroom shower tile ideas. You can lay them out on the floor or extend them to the walk-in shower. Keep the rest of the bathroom relatively simple and neutral so the patterns don't become too overwhelming. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t add stylish details like gold fixtures or a sculptural light.
A Coastal Theme Makes You Feel The Ocean Breeze
If you’re a fan of the coastal aesthetics, the bathroom is the perfect place to recreate it. Use scalloped tiles to resemble water waves. Ocean blue, mint, and white colors will work best in this setting. Employ other bathroom elements, such as brass drawer handles, lighting, and shower fixtures, to intensify the effect.
Dark Bathrooms Will Always Be Fashionable
Whether you decide to go for two different tile patterns or combine shower tile with painted bathroom walls, a dark bathroom will always look elegant and sophisticated. Consider adding golden or brass accents and a large leafy plant to warm up the space.
Adding Stripes Will Make The Bathroom Visually Exciting
Whether you use penny tiles to create stripes of different widths or go for subway tiles, stripes are a classic choice. Opt for black and white tiles for an extra touch of timeless chic, or choose any other color that complements your bathroom.
Honeycomb Brings In Sophisticated Order
Hexagonal tiles resemble the beehive structure and bring structure and order to your shower room. Consider an all-black honeycomb tile when designing your bathroom. For a boosted sense of sophistication, pair it with a black shower door frame and balance it with a white sink and lavatory.
Mix And Match Tile Size, Shape, And Color
If you want to create a clear boundary between the shower and the rest of the bathroom, you can do so by combining different tile sizes and shapes. Go for a bigger tile size on the bathroom floor and a smaller, maybe slightly more intricate, shower tile design. When choosing the color, make sure that either the shower walls or floor are of the same color as the bathroom to connect the two. Experiment with different shapes and arrangements to create your own unique design.
Contrasting Colors Draw Attention
Consider using tiles of contrasting colors to add visual interest inside and outside the shower area. If you feel courageous, you can take it up a notch using opposing floor and wall tiles inside the shower. For a more subtle approach, create contrast using a different colored grout with your tiles.
Decorate With Small Color Accents
If the size of your bathroom doesn’t allow for an accent wall, you can still experiment with small color accents. A line of dark blue or black tiles running across the white subway tile shower wall will create a focal point. You can match it with black matte shower fixtures.
Transport Your Shower Room To An Exotic Place With Murals
Murals are a game changer for your bathroom design. If simple shower wall tile ideas aren’t what you’re looking for, try something a little more particular. Transform your bathroom into a jungle with a themed mural of a rainforest and enjoy your morning showers in a tropical paradise.
Shine A Spotlight On Grout
Grout is often overlooked as an element of decor, but it can be a real game-changer. If you’re going with white or light-colored tiles in your bathroom, try pairing it with a contrasting black grout. Similarly, if your tiles are dark, use white grout to create a visual contrast. And don’t think that your options are only limited to black and white! Grout can be painted any color to go with your tiles unless you’re using unglazed tiles. In that case, leave your grout unpainted.
How to Choose Shower Tiles
When choosing shower tiles, you need to consider several aspects to make sure your bathroom looks great and lasts longer without requiring major maintenance.
Bathroom Size Defines Tile Size
The general rule of thumb here is that larger tiles look better in a more spacious bathroom. Smaller tiles of various shapes, from traditional squares to trending hexagons, are better designed for smaller bathrooms. But remember that with small tiles, darker grout makes the space look smaller, while lighter grout visually opens it up.
Choose Finish Depending on the Tile Placement
Most tiles come in two finishes: honed and polished. Polished tiles reflect the light and look grand. Honed tiles are matte and less reflective. They are highly recommended for the bathroom floor, as they reduce the risk of slippery surfaces.
Tile Color Can Visually Change the Size of Your Bathroom
Same as with kitchen backsplashes, choosing a shower tile color is a matter of personal taste. Remember that white and neutrals add airiness, making the space appear bigger. However, bathrooms aren’t usually the place we try to enlarge visually, so feel free to experiment with darker colors, from emerald green to black. They will make your bathroom look cozy and a little mysterious.
FAQ
To make the remodeling process smooth and lasting, let’s take a look at some of the commonly asked questions about shower tiles.
What Shower Tile Ideas Will Trend in 2024?
A comprehensive report published by the National Kitchen & Bath Association revealed the trends that will rule shower tile ideas in 2024. Similar to the kitchen trends of 2024, the green color comes to the forefront. Alongside earthy tones, they reflect our collective desire to be closer to nature.
Shower floors are coming into the limelight. If previously homeowners went for solid surfaces in neutral tones, the trend of using tiles of different shapes and colors is rapidly growing. People choose to experiment with patterns and tile arrangements to make the shower and the bathroom floor look more appealing.
What is the Easiest Tile to Keep Clean in the Shower?
Both porcelain and ceramic tiles are a great choice in this regard. They are less porous than marble or other natural stones, so they don’t need sealing. Porcelain is more durable than ceramic and will make cleaning and maintenance much easier.
What Tile Looks Best in the Shower?
Whether you go for the timeless classics or popular trends, there are countless options to choose from. Selecting tiles for your shower is a much less restrictive process than you imagine, so let your imagination and personality fully shine.