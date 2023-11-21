ADVERTISEMENT

Putting up decorations for the holidays does more than add color or sparkle; it can also do wonders for our emotional state. Thanksgiving decor in hues of orange, brown, red, and yellow can be uplifting and comforting, as well as hold memories of previous celebrations with family and friends. With anticipation and nostalgic recollections floating around our homes, we may experience intensified happiness while waiting for the end-of-year celebrations.

As Thanksgiving is approaching, the Bored Panda team has collected the most stunning decoration ideas to inspire you for the upcoming holiday. Let’s break out our pumpkins and turkey figurines and get to decorating!

#1

Took This Picture Around Thanksgiving, But This Is A Turkey Made Out Of Book Pages. My Local Library Did It

Roushhouse Report

#2

A Neighbor Put Out The "Thanksgiving" Decorations

A Neighbor Put Out The "Thanksgiving" Decorations Shares stats

SDMusic Report

#3

My Grandmother's Table For Canadian Thanksgiving

My Grandmother's Table For Canadian Thanksgiving Shares stats

pocketyawn Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Your Grandmothers kitchen must take a lot of time to clean, table looks good except for the plastic covering it

Decorating for Thanksgiving can improve our mood and take the edge off everyday stress. Psychologists are saying that it’s actually beneficial to embrace the holidays and focus on preparation and decor. Here are a few reasons why it’s a must to decorate for the holidays:

  • It’s a great distraction from heavy things like viruses, politics, and family issues and helps you focus on the little things, like making your home a little bit more cozy and festive.
  • Decorating gives you a sense of control over your surroundings. It’s a great opportunity to reclaim power and sprinkle holiday elements into your home.
  • Looking forward to celebrations is a little fun, even for adults. Seasonal drinks, treats, and decorations undeniably make our days just a tad special.
  • Familiar decorations can trigger nostalgic and happy memories, which help to cope with outside
#4

My Mom Put Me In Charge Of The Thanksgiving Centerpiece This Year

My Mom Put Me In Charge Of The Thanksgiving Centerpiece This Year Shares stats

NOVApls Report

#5

Thanksgiving Decorations In Wylie

Thanksgiving Decorations In Wylie Shares stats

mirandatree Report

#6

Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Thanksgiving Dinner Table Shares stats

ansleyglenn_realestate Report

If you’re a person who is itching to break out the fall decorations right at the end of summer, science has good news for you. A study in 2017 reported that people who decorate earlier are tapping into the excitement of the holidays before the rest of us, which automatically makes them happier. Anything that takes us out of our normal habituation can produce positive effects.

The major factor in creating holiday joy is color therapy. Bright hues and lights boost energy and happiness levels. Thanksgiving yellow, brown, and orange promote cheerfulness, optimism, warmth, and grounding.

Another factor is nostalgia. If you’re someone who has pleasant childhood memories of the holidays, then you might be tempted to recreate them sooner (by hanging a wreath or plugging in some fairy lights). Maybe the scent of pumpkin spice reminds you of a really fun family road trip with your relatives, or maybe you’re still holding onto your grandma’s favorite tablecloth. It’s comforting to bring out that decoration or trinket when trying to reminisce dear memories.
#7

This Year's Thanksgiving Tablescape Is A Homage To All Things Harvest

This Year's Thanksgiving Tablescape Is A Homage To All Things Harvest Shares stats

newenglanddesignmama Report

#8

I Know, A Lot Of You Are Way Past Fall And On To Your Christmas Decor, But I Can't Think About Christmas Until After Thanksgiving. Here Are Some Of My Mini Fall Accessories I Made

I Know, A Lot Of You Are Way Past Fall And On To Your Christmas Decor, But I Can't Think About Christmas Until After Thanksgiving. Here Are Some Of My Mini Fall Accessories I Made Shares stats

WhitneyLaBrie Report

#9

My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just Left

My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just Left Shares stats

Ellekm730 Report

#10

Hosting My First Thanksgiving For Friends, Went With Purple Fall Accents

Hosting My First Thanksgiving For Friends, Went With Purple Fall Accents Shares stats

Electrical_Tomato Report

But when you do give in to the temptation to decorate early, do not feel embarrassed, as research has shown that people who decorate their homes for the holidays tend to appear friendlier to their neighbors. If you haven't yet introduced yourself to the next-door residents, decorating for the holidays is an easy way to appear more sociable. Participating in such a neighborly event is highly symbolic because when a home puts out pumpkins or skeletons on their porch, they’re taking part in a larger community celebration. Now go and hang those wreaths with pride; you’ll cheer up both your neighbors and yourself.
#11

Cozy Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Cozy Thanksgiving Dinner Table Shares stats

commonvanilla Report

#12

It’s Fall Tablescape

It’s Fall Tablescape Shares stats

littlehouseonchestnut Report

#13

My Cat Likes To Munch On Real Flowers, So I Made Some Paper Ones With My Maker For A Thanksgiving Centerpiece

My Cat Likes To Munch On Real Flowers, So I Made Some Paper Ones With My Maker For A Thanksgiving Centerpiece Shares stats

strangermusic Report

#14

From Our Table To Yours Happy Thanksgiving

From Our Table To Yours Happy Thanksgiving Shares stats

cl_events Report

With all the beauty and coziness of autumn, it’s no surprise that some people start decorating at the end of September. Thankfully, fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving share the same color palette, making decorating for these events quite simple and sustainable. After the spooky knick-knacks come down, your home can now be more focused on the harvest, turkeys, and giving thanks.

If it’s your first time independently decorating or you’re visiting the US, traditional Thanksgiving decor usually revolves around pumpkins, wreaths, and centerpieces. Keeping with the harvest theme, it’s a good idea to feature mini gourds, faux fruits, flowers, and berry sprigs in your garlands and tablescapes. Turkey figurines are also classic Thanksgiving decor in many households and paired with greenery and candles, they add countryside charm. Also, staples like pumpkins, gourds, and wheat stalks add rustic elements to home decorations. If you’d like, using a generous amount of candles can create a welcoming and warm ambiance in your surroundings.
#15

Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Best Turkey Of All? I Do. Isn't This The Best Turkey Ever? Talk About Conversation Piece

Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Best Turkey Of All? I Do. Isn't This The Best Turkey Ever? Talk About Conversation Piece Shares stats

decor_ate_with_sharon Report

#16

Thankful And Grateful. I Found This Cute Little Stuffed Turkey A Few Months Ago And Thought It Was The Perfect Size For My Tray

Thankful And Grateful. I Found This Cute Little Stuffed Turkey A Few Months Ago And Thought It Was The Perfect Size For My Tray Shares stats

momsdesignstyle Report

#17

Is Thanksgiving Decor Even A Thing? It's Probably More Just "Fall" Leftovers. But This Year I'm Going To Make It A Thing. So Here Is My Thanksgiving Entry Decor

Is Thanksgiving Decor Even A Thing? It's Probably More Just "Fall" Leftovers. But This Year I'm Going To Make It A Thing. So Here Is My Thanksgiving Entry Decor Shares stats

idahomebody Report

During the holiday season, it’s a good idea to think about how our cheer is affecting the environment. According to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. Food, shopping bags, packaging, and ribbons end up generating 1 million tons of additional waste each week during that time frame.

#18

Mr. Tom Turkey Is Front And Center This Week. Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. Stay Safe

Mr. Tom Turkey Is Front And Center This Week. Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. Stay Safe Shares stats

ourhomeonmanorlane Report

#19

I Love Using Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables In Place Of Flowers, Especially This Time Of The Year

I Love Using Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables In Place Of Flowers, Especially This Time Of The Year Shares stats

timelesshome_ Report

#20

Felt Like I Was Dining At A Super Nice Restaurant

Felt Like I Was Dining At A Super Nice Restaurant Shares stats

thedailycher Report

#21

This Thanksgiving Decoration At My Mom's House Looks Like A Turkey From South Park

This Thanksgiving Decoration At My Mom's House Looks Like A Turkey From South Park Shares stats

jcmib Report

We can still enjoy the magic of the holidays while considering more sustainable options. Holiday enthusiasts can choose natural, biodegradable decorations, such as cranberries, popcorn, live flowers, and greenery. It is also recommended to limit driving as much as possible during the holidays and visit more people on the same trip, as transportation is the biggest source of CO2 during this time. Additionally, spoiled products can be composted to reduce excessive food waste, and reusing glassware, dishware, tablecloths, and napkins can cut the amount of trash that ends up in landfills as well.
#22

Cozy Little Autumn Wagon For Thanksgiving

Cozy Little Autumn Wagon For Thanksgiving Shares stats

humanteabag Report

#23

Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving Table Shares stats

Bloomlady Report

#24

I Am So Looking Forward To Thanksgiving With The Whole Family Here In Maine. I Like The Table Setting To Be As Warm And Festive As The Food. For Me, It Is All Part Of A Whole

I Am So Looking Forward To Thanksgiving With The Whole Family Here In Maine. I Like The Table Setting To Be As Warm And Festive As The Food. For Me, It Is All Part Of A Whole Shares stats

mollyinmaine Report

#25

We Interrupt The Christmas Craze To Give A Little Nod To Thanksgiving

We Interrupt The Christmas Craze To Give A Little Nod To Thanksgiving Shares stats

blakebydesign Report

Preparing for the holidays can require a lot of work and stress, but it’s acceptable to start as early as you wish, and once it’s done, you’ll get to enjoy the rewards of your own accomplishments. For even more Thanksgiving-themed posts and inspiration, you can click here or here.
#26

This Is A Thanksgiving Tray I Put Together A Few Years Ago. The Words On The Three Little Pumpkins Say It All

This Is A Thanksgiving Tray I Put Together A Few Years Ago. The Words On The Three Little Pumpkins Say It All Shares stats

dining_delight Report

#27

Just Enjoying Some Very Much "Still Fall No Christmas Here" Yet Decor

Just Enjoying Some Very Much "Still Fall No Christmas Here" Yet Decor Shares stats

themerrythought Report

#28

Thanksgiving Favorites

Thanksgiving Favorites Shares stats

the_ct_colonial Report

#29

Thanksgiving Is A Time To Gather Together, Be Grateful, And Make Memories With Our Loved Ones To Have For Years To Come

Thanksgiving Is A Time To Gather Together, Be Grateful, And Make Memories With Our Loved Ones To Have For Years To Come Shares stats

ginghamandbows Report

#30

I Absolutely Adore These Pumpkins Of Varying Sizes, Steering Clear Of The Classic Bright Orange. It's Simple, Yet So Elegant And Inviting

I Absolutely Adore These Pumpkins Of Varying Sizes, Steering Clear Of The Classic Bright Orange. It's Simple, Yet So Elegant And Inviting Shares stats

amadadecor Report

#31

My Transitional November Decor Made Its Appearance In My Living Room This Afternoon

My Transitional November Decor Made Its Appearance In My Living Room This Afternoon Shares stats

mountains_to_michigan Report

#32

Are You Team Decorate Or Team Cook When It Comes To Thanksgiving Dinner Prep? I’ll Choose Decorating Any Day Over Cooking

Are You Team Decorate Or Team Cook When It Comes To Thanksgiving Dinner Prep? I’ll Choose Decorating Any Day Over Cooking Shares stats

blesserhouse Report

#33

Don't Worry, We Haven't Forgotten About Thanksgiving. Faux Pumpkins And Fall Florals Come In Handy For Decor To Last All Season

Don't Worry, We Haven't Forgotten About Thanksgiving. Faux Pumpkins And Fall Florals Come In Handy For Decor To Last All Season Shares stats

ltk.home Report

#34

We Have More Decorative Pumpkins Out In The Stand Today. They Make Great Accent Or Center Pieces For Thanksgiving

We Have More Decorative Pumpkins Out In The Stand Today. They Make Great Accent Or Center Pieces For Thanksgiving Shares stats

hollowcreekfarmpa Report

#35

Paper Flower Mural For Thanksgiving Decoration

Paper Flower Mural For Thanksgiving Decoration Shares stats

ngvaynshtok Report

#36

Thanksgiving Table Garland And Lots Of Turkey

Thanksgiving Table Garland And Lots Of Turkey Shares stats

christysgarden Report

#37

Thanksgiving Setup

Thanksgiving Setup Shares stats

therealrrc Report

#38

Colorful Holiday Decor - Yes Or No? Creating This Colorful Thanksgiving Mantel Has Me On Team Yes This Season

Colorful Holiday Decor - Yes Or No? Creating This Colorful Thanksgiving Mantel Has Me On Team Yes This Season Shares stats

the_ct_colonial Report

#39

The Countdown To Thanksgiving Dinner Is On. Getting Our Table Set And Ready Is Something That Brings Me Such Joy

The Countdown To Thanksgiving Dinner Is On. Getting Our Table Set And Ready Is Something That Brings Me Such Joy Shares stats

gretchenblack Report

#40

Feeling Thankful, Happy Thanksgiving Week

Feeling Thankful, Happy Thanksgiving Week Shares stats

the_ct_colonial Report

#41

One Of My Favorite Fall Tablescapes That I Designed A Couple Of Years Ago. I Love The Rich Textures And Colors

One Of My Favorite Fall Tablescapes That I Designed A Couple Of Years Ago. I Love The Rich Textures And Colors Shares stats

thealluringhome Report

#42

We Hope This Simple Look Inspires You To Decorate With Function And Style This Thanksgiving

We Hope This Simple Look Inspires You To Decorate With Function And Style This Thanksgiving Shares stats

twinbirdies Report

#43

Busy Making Pumpkins Of Various Sizes For Our Thanksgiving Table

Busy Making Pumpkins Of Various Sizes For Our Thanksgiving Table Shares stats

steph_brame1 Report

#44

Minimalistic Thanksgiving Table

Minimalistic Thanksgiving Table Shares stats

tachete_ Report

#45

Does Everyone Else Set Their Thanksgiving Table Days Ahead So You Don't Have To Even Think About It On Turkey Day

Does Everyone Else Set Their Thanksgiving Table Days Ahead So You Don't Have To Even Think About It On Turkey Day Shares stats

amandacut2thechase Report

#46

I Made A Thanksgiving Tree

I Made A Thanksgiving Tree Shares stats

entertheshrine Report

#47

Our Thanksgiving Decor (Featuring A "Turkey Goddess" Drawn By Dall-E)

Our Thanksgiving Decor (Featuring A "Turkey Goddess" Drawn By Dall-E) Shares stats

itsmelissaaa Report

#48

Tired Of All The Christmas Already Everywhere So Inspired Me To Make A Thanksgiving Table Bouquet

Tired Of All The Christmas Already Everywhere So Inspired Me To Make A Thanksgiving Table Bouquet Shares stats

GBpourDDcast Report

#49

My Cooper-Young Thanksgiving Decorations

My Cooper-Young Thanksgiving Decorations Shares stats

pabloescobarbecue Report

#50

I Hosted Thanksgiving For The First Time And Didn’t Want To Buy A Lot Of Holiday Stuff For One Night. So I Just Bought Colorful Fruit To Decorate With

I Hosted Thanksgiving For The First Time And Didn’t Want To Buy A Lot Of Holiday Stuff For One Night. So I Just Bought Colorful Fruit To Decorate With Shares stats

lateavatar Report

#51

Thanksgiving Decorating

Thanksgiving Decorating Shares stats

cinbentay Report

#52

Past Week Or So I’ve Been Slowly Working On These Paper Mache Pumpkins And They’re Finished Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Past Week Or So I’ve Been Slowly Working On These Paper Mache Pumpkins And They’re Finished Just In Time For Thanksgiving Shares stats

adele_fisher_art Report

#53

Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving Shares stats

cor13v3 Report

#54

Does Anyone Else Have This Cute Little Couple Visit Them This Time Of Year? They’ve Been Coming To Our Home Since The Early 1990s. Yes, Since Last Century

Does Anyone Else Have This Cute Little Couple Visit Them This Time Of Year? They’ve Been Coming To Our Home Since The Early 1990s. Yes, Since Last Century Shares stats

jansrealestateworld Report

#55

Does Anybody Else Actually Decorate For Thanksgiving? Just Me?

Does Anybody Else Actually Decorate For Thanksgiving? Just Me? Shares stats

writeawaytrish Report

#56

I Always Host The Family Thanksgiving Gathering And Enjoy Keeping Fall Decorations In My Dining Spaces

I Always Host The Family Thanksgiving Gathering And Enjoy Keeping Fall Decorations In My Dining Spaces Shares stats

classicsoutherntraditions Report

#57

Getting Ready For Thanksgiving And Threw Together This Mini Tablescape

Getting Ready For Thanksgiving And Threw Together This Mini Tablescape Shares stats

The chandelier just has some pretty stems thrown on top super easy to change for each season or holiday.

WampaCat Report

#58

Ready For The Turkey

Ready For The Turkey Shares stats

Fun_Book6674 Report

#59

Santa Claus Has To Wait A Little More

Santa Claus Has To Wait A Little More Shares stats

Always2nice23 Report

#60

I Have Been In The Mood For Some Thanksgiving Stitching This Past Week, And Thanksgiving House Is The Newest Addition To My Saltbox Collection

I Have Been In The Mood For Some Thanksgiving Stitching This Past Week, And Thanksgiving House Is The Newest Addition To My Saltbox Collection Shares stats

pinkernpunkinquilting Report

#61

It’s Turkey Time. Did All This Yesterday And Had To Share

It’s Turkey Time. Did All This Yesterday And Had To Share Shares stats

theoldpicketfence Report

#62

Memories Are Made When Gathered Around The Thanksgiving Table

Memories Are Made When Gathered Around The Thanksgiving Table Shares stats

venicebeachqtpie Report

#63

Another Thanksgiving/Fall Wreath I Made Today. Almost Time To Start Christmas

Another Thanksgiving/Fall Wreath I Made Today. Almost Time To Start Christmas Shares stats

freiahgamerchik Report

#64

Finally Pulled Out My Blue Heaven Dishes For Hosting Our First Thanksgiving

Finally Pulled Out My Blue Heaven Dishes For Hosting Our First Thanksgiving Shares stats

latekatelater Report

#65

Halloween Decor Is Put Away, And Thanksgiving Decor Is Up

Halloween Decor Is Put Away, And Thanksgiving Decor Is Up Shares stats

stanzas_and_style Report

#66

Everyone Is Putting Up Christmas Decor While I'm Over Here Putting Out This $6 Turkey I Found While Antiquing

Everyone Is Putting Up Christmas Decor While I'm Over Here Putting Out This $6 Turkey I Found While Antiquing Shares stats

cozyheartlandhaven Report

#67

I Put Away Halloween And Put Out My Minimal Thanksgiving Decor. It Will Only Be Out Two Weeks Before I Start On Christmas. Since We Are Often Traveling For Thanksgiving I Just Don't Do Much

I Put Away Halloween And Put Out My Minimal Thanksgiving Decor. It Will Only Be Out Two Weeks Before I Start On Christmas. Since We Are Often Traveling For Thanksgiving I Just Don't Do Much Shares stats

ozarkmtnstitcher Report

#68

Thanksgiving Tapers 2 Ways. Modern, And Vintage

Thanksgiving Tapers 2 Ways. Modern, And Vintage Shares stats

serenibeecandle Report

#69

My Fully Thrifted Thanksgiving Tablescape

My Fully Thrifted Thanksgiving Tablescape Shares stats

seaminglysera Report

#70

All The Halloween Decorations Have Been Put Away And Now The House Is Adorned With Thanksgiving Decor

All The Halloween Decorations Have Been Put Away And Now The House Is Adorned With Thanksgiving Decor Shares stats

Beesquared22 Report

#71

One Of My Thanksgiving Pilgrim Decorations Broke, But I Found A Way To Improve It

One Of My Thanksgiving Pilgrim Decorations Broke, But I Found A Way To Improve It Shares stats

LizT4Y Report

#72

For Anyone Who Likes Details

For Anyone Who Likes Details Shares stats

meghanehaviland Report

#73

The One With All The Thanksgivings

The One With All The Thanksgivings Shares stats

wifeypoopoo Report

#74

Made Another Fall/Thanksgiving Wreath For Someone. After This One Time To Start On My Christmas Wreaths

Made Another Fall/Thanksgiving Wreath For Someone. After This One Time To Start On My Christmas Wreaths Shares stats

freiahgamerchik Report

#75

Put All The Beer My Husband And I Go Through To Good Use For DIY Thanksgiving Decor

Put All The Beer My Husband And I Go Through To Good Use For DIY Thanksgiving Decor Shares stats

Lanadelnoway Report

#76

Thanksgiving Centerpieces

Thanksgiving Centerpieces Shares stats

muppetmeeka Report

#77

Thanksgiving For Two In Kansas City, Missouri

Thanksgiving For Two In Kansas City, Missouri Shares stats