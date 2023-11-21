As Thanksgiving is approaching, the Bored Panda team has collected the most stunning decoration ideas to inspire you for the upcoming holiday. Let’s break out our pumpkins and turkey figurines and get to decorating!

Putting up decorations for the holidays does more than add color or sparkle; it can also do wonders for our emotional state. Thanksgiving decor in hues of orange, brown, red, and yellow can be uplifting and comforting, as well as hold memories of previous celebrations with family and friends. With anticipation and nostalgic recollections floating around our homes, we may experience intensified happiness while waiting for the end-of-year celebrations.

#1 Took This Picture Around Thanksgiving, But This Is A Turkey Made Out Of Book Pages. My Local Library Did It

Decorating for Thanksgiving can improve our mood and take the edge off everyday stress. Psychologists are saying that it’s actually beneficial to embrace the holidays and focus on preparation and decor. Here are a few reasons why it’s a must to decorate for the holidays: It’s a great distraction from heavy things like viruses, politics, and family issues and helps you focus on the little things, like making your home a little bit more cozy and festive.

Decorating gives you a sense of control over your surroundings. It’s a great opportunity to reclaim power and sprinkle holiday elements into your home.

Looking forward to celebrations is a little fun, even for adults. Seasonal drinks, treats, and decorations undeniably make our days just a tad special.

Familiar decorations can trigger nostalgic and happy memories, which help to cope with outside



If you’re a person who is itching to break out the fall decorations right at the end of summer, science has good news for you. A study in 2017 reported that people who decorate earlier are tapping into the excitement of the holidays before the rest of us, which automatically makes them happier. Anything that takes us out of our normal habituation can produce positive effects. The major factor in creating holiday joy is color therapy. Bright hues and lights boost energy and happiness levels. Thanksgiving yellow, brown, and orange promote cheerfulness, optimism, warmth, and grounding. Another factor is nostalgia. If you’re someone who has pleasant childhood memories of the holidays, then you might be tempted to recreate them sooner (by hanging a wreath or plugging in some fairy lights). Maybe the scent of pumpkin spice reminds you of a really fun family road trip with your relatives, or maybe you’re still holding onto your grandma’s favorite tablecloth. It’s comforting to bring out that decoration or trinket when trying to reminisce dear memories.

#8 I Know, A Lot Of You Are Way Past Fall And On To Your Christmas Decor, But I Can't Think About Christmas Until After Thanksgiving. Here Are Some Of My Mini Fall Accessories I Made

But when you do give in to the temptation to decorate early, do not feel embarrassed, as research has shown that people who decorate their homes for the holidays tend to appear friendlier to their neighbors. If you haven't yet introduced yourself to the next-door residents, decorating for the holidays is an easy way to appear more sociable. Participating in such a neighborly event is highly symbolic because when a home puts out pumpkins or skeletons on their porch, they’re taking part in a larger community celebration. Now go and hang those wreaths with pride; you’ll cheer up both your neighbors and yourself.

#13 My Cat Likes To Munch On Real Flowers, So I Made Some Paper Ones With My Maker For A Thanksgiving Centerpiece

With all the beauty and coziness of autumn, it’s no surprise that some people start decorating at the end of September. Thankfully, fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving share the same color palette, making decorating for these events quite simple and sustainable. After the spooky knick-knacks come down, your home can now be more focused on the harvest, turkeys, and giving thanks. If it’s your first time independently decorating or you’re visiting the US, traditional Thanksgiving decor usually revolves around pumpkins, wreaths, and centerpieces. Keeping with the harvest theme, it’s a good idea to feature mini gourds, faux fruits, flowers, and berry sprigs in your garlands and tablescapes. Turkey figurines are also classic Thanksgiving decor in many households and paired with greenery and candles, they add countryside charm. Also, staples like pumpkins, gourds, and wheat stalks add rustic elements to home decorations. If you’d like, using a generous amount of candles can create a welcoming and warm ambiance in your surroundings.

#15 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Best Turkey Of All? I Do. Isn't This The Best Turkey Ever? Talk About Conversation Piece

#16 Thankful And Grateful. I Found This Cute Little Stuffed Turkey A Few Months Ago And Thought It Was The Perfect Size For My Tray

#17 Is Thanksgiving Decor Even A Thing? It's Probably More Just "Fall" Leftovers. But This Year I'm Going To Make It A Thing. So Here Is My Thanksgiving Entry Decor

During the holiday season, it’s a good idea to think about how our cheer is affecting the environment. According to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. Food, shopping bags, packaging, and ribbons end up generating 1 million tons of additional waste each week during that time frame. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I Love Using Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables In Place Of Flowers, Especially This Time Of The Year

We can still enjoy the magic of the holidays while considering more sustainable options. Holiday enthusiasts can choose natural, biodegradable decorations, such as cranberries, popcorn, live flowers, and greenery. It is also recommended to limit driving as much as possible during the holidays and visit more people on the same trip, as transportation is the biggest source of CO2 during this time. Additionally, spoiled products can be composted to reduce excessive food waste, and reusing glassware, dishware, tablecloths, and napkins can cut the amount of trash that ends up in landfills as well.

#24 I Am So Looking Forward To Thanksgiving With The Whole Family Here In Maine. I Like The Table Setting To Be As Warm And Festive As The Food. For Me, It Is All Part Of A Whole

Preparing for the holidays can require a lot of work and stress, but it’s acceptable to start as early as you wish, and once it’s done, you’ll get to enjoy the rewards of your own accomplishments. For even more Thanksgiving-themed posts and inspiration, you can click here or here.

#26 This Is A Thanksgiving Tray I Put Together A Few Years Ago. The Words On The Three Little Pumpkins Say It All

#29 Thanksgiving Is A Time To Gather Together, Be Grateful, And Make Memories With Our Loved Ones To Have For Years To Come

#30 I Absolutely Adore These Pumpkins Of Varying Sizes, Steering Clear Of The Classic Bright Orange. It's Simple, Yet So Elegant And Inviting

#32 Are You Team Decorate Or Team Cook When It Comes To Thanksgiving Dinner Prep? I'll Choose Decorating Any Day Over Cooking

#33 Don't Worry, We Haven't Forgotten About Thanksgiving. Faux Pumpkins And Fall Florals Come In Handy For Decor To Last All Season

#34 We Have More Decorative Pumpkins Out In The Stand Today. They Make Great Accent Or Center Pieces For Thanksgiving

#38 Colorful Holiday Decor - Yes Or No? Creating This Colorful Thanksgiving Mantel Has Me On Team Yes This Season

#39 The Countdown To Thanksgiving Dinner Is On. Getting Our Table Set And Ready Is Something That Brings Me Such Joy

#41 One Of My Favorite Fall Tablescapes That I Designed A Couple Of Years Ago. I Love The Rich Textures And Colors

#42 We Hope This Simple Look Inspires You To Decorate With Function And Style This Thanksgiving

#45 Does Everyone Else Set Their Thanksgiving Table Days Ahead So You Don't Have To Even Think About It On Turkey Day

#48 Tired Of All The Christmas Already Everywhere So Inspired Me To Make A Thanksgiving Table Bouquet

#50 I Hosted Thanksgiving For The First Time And Didn't Want To Buy A Lot Of Holiday Stuff For One Night. So I Just Bought Colorful Fruit To Decorate With

#52 Past Week Or So I've Been Slowly Working On These Paper Mache Pumpkins And They're Finished Just In Time For Thanksgiving

#54 Does Anyone Else Have This Cute Little Couple Visit Them This Time Of Year? They've Been Coming To Our Home Since The Early 1990s. Yes, Since Last Century

#56 I Always Host The Family Thanksgiving Gathering And Enjoy Keeping Fall Decorations In My Dining Spaces

#57 Getting Ready For Thanksgiving And Threw Together This Mini Tablescape The chandelier just has some pretty stems thrown on top super easy to change for each season or holiday.

#60 I Have Been In The Mood For Some Thanksgiving Stitching This Past Week, And Thanksgiving House Is The Newest Addition To My Saltbox Collection

#66 Everyone Is Putting Up Christmas Decor While I'm Over Here Putting Out This $6 Turkey I Found While Antiquing

#67 I Put Away Halloween And Put Out My Minimal Thanksgiving Decor. It Will Only Be Out Two Weeks Before I Start On Christmas. Since We Are Often Traveling For Thanksgiving I Just Don't Do Much

#70 All The Halloween Decorations Have Been Put Away And Now The House Is Adorned With Thanksgiving Decor

#75 Put All The Beer My Husband And I Go Through To Good Use For DIY Thanksgiving Decor