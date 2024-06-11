ADVERTISEMENT

The talented artist behind Libearty Comics is a dedicated and passionate creator whose journey into the world of comics and art, in general, began at a rather young age. With a lifelong love for drawing, they have skillfully transformed their personal experiences into charming and relatable comic strips that resonate with a wider audience.



Balancing their roles as an artist, a partner to Adam, and a parent to their son Gabe, they draw inspiration from their daily life, capturing the humorous and heartfelt moments that define family dynamics amongst side other things.

More info: twitch.tv | Instagram | ko-fi.com