I Made These Tattoos Using A Single Needle Only (45 Pics)
I specialize in using single needles to craft micro pieces of art on the skin. You might be wondering, why single needles?
Well, let me tell you, these tiny tools pack a punch when it comes to detail and intricacy. Each stroke is deliberate, and each line is carefully placed to bring my clients' visions to life.
More info: Instagram | drew1nk.com | tiktok.com | Facebook
They are beautifully executed. I particularly love the dragon and dinosaurs.
