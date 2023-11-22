Best Bathroom Paint Colors: Choose the Most Trendy Option for 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the world of interior design as we explore the best bathroom paint colors for 2024! Whether it’s a cherished guest bathroom, ladies’ powder room, or your primary bathroom, it deserves the right wall color to elevate its ambiance.

In exploring paint colors for bathrooms, we’ll navigate through serene hues and bold options. We’ll consider accent walls, furniture, wallpapers, tiles, and other decor to guide you in selecting the perfect coat of paint for your bathroom’s transformation.

To repaint the bathroom’s walls, you must choose matching color palettes, ensuring your space becomes a temple of style and tranquility. We are thrilled to offer you a wide range of backdrops! Discover the new 5 colors of the year and 25 absolute favorite bath paint colors.

Trending Bathroom Paint Colors 2024

Like every year, well-known paint brands, such as Sherwin-Williams, release their leading shade of the year. Though in 2023, the most popular colors were golden, jewel tones, green, and blue, all eyes are switching to blue and blue-green this year.

We’ve curated 4 colors and 1 palette for the year 2024. As these trends influence bathroom paint colors in 2024, both interior designers and homeowners will start using them more often. It’s never been easier to choose designer-approved bathroom paints. Simply pick the most trendy, best bathroom paint colors from this list!

For their color of the year 2024, Sherwin-Williams chose Upward—a relaxing, breezy, light bluish-soft hue. In an interview with Forbes Home, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, Sue Wadden, said: “When you pair a blue like Upward SW 6239 with a white paint color, you create a coastal chic vibe, which we think is going to be a huge trend in the coming year.”

Benjamin Moore released Blue Nova as the color 2024—a blend of softly saturated watery blue with a violet undertone. It embodies timeless appeal with an adventurous and magic personality.

Andrea Magno, Color Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore, told Business Wire: “The Color Trends 2024 palette tells a story of duality—juxtaposing light against dark, warm and cool, showcasing complementary and contrasting color pairings. These contrasts invite us to break away from the ordinary to explore new places and collect color memories that shape the hues used in our homes.”

Farrow & Ball, The Palette Carte-Blanche

Farrow & Ball released not a single color but an entire palette, the Carte-Blanche, consisting of 12 colors and 3 wallpapers for 2024. The collection was created in collaboration with New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers. This versatile palette combines Farrow & Ball’s 4 neutrals, 8 statement shades, and 3 wallpaper prints, helping one to express oneself freely.

As the color of the year 2024, Valspar introduced Renew Blue, a simplified blue hue influenced by green. Its central theme revolves around calmness and serenity—qualities we continually seek in this stressed, technological, and information-driven era.

Sue Kim, Valspar Director of Color Marketing, said to the CISION PR Newswire: “Inspired by fleeting elements like fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, Renew Blue elevates the everyday mood, encourages self-expression, and evokes a feeling of balance and calm, with a twist of unique spontaneity.”

Behr’s color of the year became a deep and rich shade of Cracked Pepper—a modern, soft black hue that is versatile and matches seamlessly with other colors and materials.

The vice president of color and creative services at Behr, Erika Woelfel, said to Coatings World: “As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive.”

More Stunning Bathroom Paint Color Ideas

Despite the trends, there are many more colors to choose from. We are thrilled to present the 25 favorite bath colors of all time! These shades are the most commonly mentioned, widely used, and well-rated by homeowners and interior designers.

So, what are the best colors to paint your bathroom? Whether you prefer a classic, contemporary, or eclectic style, our curated list ensures you’ll find the ideal paint color to transform your bathroom!

#1 Farrow & Ball, Cinder Rose No. 246

Cinder Rose is a pinky shade with a romantic touch, thanks to its lack of yellow pigment. Inspired by the beauty of traditional roses, it looks beautiful paired with warm white and neutrals like soft gray, beige, or greige.

#2 Sherwin-Williams, Dried Thyme SW 6186

The refreshing, sophisticated, organic shade of Dried Thyme will make a stunning statement on your walls. This grayish-green color with a blue hint adds some calm vibes to spaces. Combine it with crisp white tiles and neutral colors.

#3 Benjamin Moore, Coral Glow 026

As a part of the Benjamin Moore Classic Color Collection, Coral Glow has a hue with a slight trace of brown that makes it feel mellow, cheerful, elegant, and romantic. It can be paired with a coordinating shade of white.

#4 Sherwin-Williams, Nurture Green SW 6451

Nurture Green is part of the Sherwin-Williams Coastal Cool Color Collection. This natural, earthy, and relaxing color carries a green undertone, making it a cool shade on the color wheel. For a vibrant contrast, pair it with white bathroom cabinets and complement it with creamy and mint colors.

#5 Clare, Fresh Kicks

As a part of the Clare brand, a direct-to-consumer paint company offering premium quality paint and curated colors, Fresh Kicks is one of the most popular bathroom paint colors. This bright white paint color has no undertones, which makes it an authentic, neutral white. Fresh Kicks is easily combined with any other color.

#6 Benjamin Moore, Mopboard Black CW-680

Mopboard Black is a playful, powerful, and intense deep black hue with historical significance. Researchers found it on mopboards (baseboards) in the Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg. It can be paired with coordinating colors like gray, white, black, neutrals, and even bright colors.

#7 Sherwin-Williams, Cascades SW 7623

Image credits: Lini Hill painting and decorating

Cascades, a greenish-blue hue reminiscent of teal, is enriched with gray, green, and yellow undertones. This shade creates a dark, majestic, and mysterious atmosphere, making it ideal for bathrooms. Perfect for mixing and matching with white, brown, and creamy hues.

#8 Benjamin Moore, Chartreuse 2024-10

Greenish-yellow Chartreuse is undoubtedly the main character of the story! This yellow is so warm and vibrant that it can be considered a “happy color.” Authentic isn’t only a color but also a name. It takes its name from the liqueur made by French monks in the 18th century. It goes well with white shades, light yellow, and green.

#9 Behr, Cameo White MQ3-32

Cameo White paint color is part of the Behr Marquee Collection— a soft, creamy white with a subtle pink undertone. It has a pearly blush and charming appeal that can create a relaxing, cozy, romantic, elegant, and soft atmosphere. Definitely, Cameo White stands out as one of the best small bathroom paint colors. Create a matching combination with light pink, greige, light gray, and silver.

#10 Benjamin Moore, Razzle Dazzle 1348

One more color for those looking for eye-catching paint options. This reddish pink with hints of violet can create a dramatic, elegant, and sophisticated mood in the bathroom. Razzle Dazzle can be paired with coordinating colors like whites and neutrals like beige or greige.

#11 Sherwin-Williams, Cotton SW 9581

Cotton is a soft, creamy white with a subtle pink undertone. It creates a cozy, romantic, and elegant mood in a small bathroom space. Being an off-white, Cotton can be easily combined with bathroom fixtures and furniture in many colors.

#12 Benjamin Moore, Organdy 1248

Organdy is a subtle, matte, soft gray-purple with a violet undertone. The gentle dose of violet gives it a romantic feel. It takes its name from the fabric organdy, which is breezy and sheer. This versatile, easygoing hue goes well with various white, beige, and gray shades and wood accents.

#13 Sherwin-Williams, Pink Shadow SW 0070

It’s truly an excellent choice for creating a warm bathroom interior! Pink Shadow is a part of the Red Paint Colors and the Historic Color Expert Pick collection. This light red-orange shade with a subtle pink undertone delivers coziness and sophistication. It looks beautiful paired with off-white and grayish-brown.

#14 Benjamin Moore, Alabaster OC-129

White paint Alabaster is a refreshing, soothing shade with a pink undertone. As a part of the Benjamin Moore Off-White Collection, which features timeless colors always in style, Alabaster can complement any color.

#15 Behr, Writers Parchment N280-2

Writer’s Parchment is a comfortable, traditional, light linen tan hand-crafted paper color. It’s a timeless shade with yellow, warm undertones that create an inviting bathroom design. Feel free to combine it with warm gray hues and other neutrals.

#16 Sherwin Williams, Sea Salt SW 6204

Sea Salt is a cool, muted green paint with blue undertones, making every day feel like a relaxing beach day. As it creates a natural, earthy, and soothing mood, this color creates a spa-like bathroom that sets off nicely with white trim.

#17 Benjamin Moore, Dark Purple 2073-10

Image credits: drtracyfreeman

Looking for a bolder option? Dark Purple is an extraordinary and solid paint color that creates a dramatic, mysterious, and sophisticated mood in any bathroom. Improve this glamour look by incorporating vanity or cabinetry in neutral colors such as gray, beige, and off-white.

#18 Farrow & Ball, Teresa’s Green No. 236

Teresa’s Green tone is as fresh as water! With cool blue and warm green undertones, this paint color is vibrating, calming, and therapeutic. To achieve an interior with cheerful vibes, combine Teresa’s Green with delicate shades like pale creamy white.

#19 Benjamin Moore, Decorator’s White CC-20

Decorator’s White is a bright, neutral white that leans slightly cool with a touch of gray, giving it a sleek, modern charm. The paint color belongs to Benjamin Moore’s Off-White Collection. Feel free to match the Decorator’s White with other off-whites, beige, or gray tones. It can also complement various bright colors, both warm and cold.

#20 Sherwin Williams, Evergreen Fog SW 9130

Evergreen Fog is versatile, calm, and fresh—a chameleon color perfect for any bathroom. This dusty shade combines green and gray, enriched with a subtle blue undertone. Style it by incorporating blue, white, and various shades of gray.

#21 Benjamin Moore, Pale Oak OC-20

Pale Oak is a light neutral color that looks warmer than typical greiges due to warm gray undertones. The elegant and versatile shade is compatible with white oak and colors like off-white, cool gray, and reddish-brown.

#22 Sherwin Williams, Extra White SW 7006

The bright and neutral shade leans slightly cool with gray undertones. Looking for the perfect crisp white paint color for a bathroom? Extra White does the trick! It’s sleek, elegant, and light like a feather, creating a clean and crisp look. Pair this pastel white with bluish-gray and charcoal hues for a complementary combination.

Kid Gloves paint is a light beige color with a warm undertone. This nostalgic and romantic color might be considered a soft taupe. Kid Gloves is a part of the bold and unique Aura Color Stories Collection, featuring the most vibrant hues within the 240 full-spectrum palette.

#24 Valspar, Blissful Blue 4005-3C

Have you always dreamed of a blueish powder room? If so, Blissful Blue could be your perfect choice. It’s one of the most popular bathroom paint colors in blue tones, highly approved by customers and designers. To ensure your bathroom doesn’t feel too dark, consider using this color if you have ample natural light or a window.

#25 Sherwin-Williams, Earl Grey SW 7660

Can you imagine the fusion of gray, green, and charcoal undertones? Earl Grey is an accurate example of how these hues beautifully complement each other. This timeless, cool, and neutral color fits stylishly in relaxing powder rooms. You can enhance your interior with white subway tiles and brass fixtures. You simply can’t go wrong with decorating using a gray color!

FAQs to Guide You on Your Color Journey

As we wrap up our exploration of the best bathroom paint color ideas, it’s natural to have questions about choosing the perfect hue for your space. Let’s address some common queries to guide you further in your quest for good bathroom paint colors.

Should Bathroom Colors Be Warm or Cool?

Whether the bathroom interior should lean towards color and warmth depends on the atmosphere you wish to create.

Warm colors infuse a bathroom with a cozy and inviting ambiance. These hues are particularly effective in bathrooms lacking natural light. Cool colors evoke a sense of calmness and cleanliness, making a small bathroom appear larger.

Consider the overall aesthetic you desire when selecting a complementary trim and cabinet color. It’s essential to harmonize the whole space with the overall warmth or coolness of the chosen palette.

What’s the Best Paint Color for Small Bathroom Walls?

Choosing the best paint color for small bathroom walls involves a strategic balance to enhance the perception of space. Opting for light and airy hues is key in a windowless bathroom or small spaces with limited natural light.

Soft pastels, cool and crisp whites, or subtle neutrals can create an illusion of openness, making the room feel more expansive. Consider extending the chosen color to the ceiling to lift the space visually.

High-gloss finishes on the walls can also contribute to the illusion of brightness by reflecting light. Embracing these small bathroom paint colors can transform even the most compact spaces into inviting and visually pleasing sanctuaries.

What Is the Best Color to Brighten a Bathroom?

When seeking the best bathroom paint colors to brighten a bathroom, the timeless choice that interior designers often love using is white. It has the innate ability to reflect light, creating a luminous atmosphere that can make even the smallest bathrooms feel brighter.

Whether you choose pure, crisp white, or softer off-white tones, incorporating them into your bathroom’s color palette can instantly uplift the space, filling it with natural light.