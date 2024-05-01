48 Of The Worst Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Cities are fascinating places, a culmination of history, architecture and human design, both good and bad simultaneously. Some even are said to have a life and spirit of their own, but like everything we make, there are also downsides.
The “Urban Hell” online group is dedicated to sharing images from some of the most dystopian-looking places that humans have put together. We got in touch with Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
"Me First!!!!" Mentality (In Viet Nam Btw)
Los Angeles
The Michigan Theater In Detroit. Closed In 1976 And Gutted To Put A 3 Story Parking Garage Inside. Many Remnants Of It Remain
Whoa! This is just wrong. What happened to making it a library of a Starbucks lol. I’ve seen both of those repurposes in online pics. This could have been a multi store site if need be. Even a new car dealership all pretty and clean would be better than dirty garage!
Bored Panda got in touch with Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design, who specializes in Urban Planning and Disaster Risk Reduction. He was kind enough to share some of his thoughts on bad urban design and “urban hell.” Firstly, we wanted to hear what common misconceptions about this field he has encountered.
“That planners have control over all aspects of cities and towns! We don’t – we are but one actor in a complex system of developers, bureaucrats, other government departments, politicians and other interest groups. We don’t really have that much power,” he shared. After all, some of the “worst” offenders emerge without any planning or authority, like the favelas of Latin America.
An Empty 20 Lane Highway In Naypyidav, Myanmar
Los Angeles, From Above
Anti-Homeless Spikes In Guangzhou, China
“That we sit in front of drawing boards designing towns and cities. Well, we sometimes do, but mostly not. We actually have diverse tasks: regulations and policy (writing and administering), running meetings, project management, legal processes, advising politicians, economic analysis, heritage and so forth,” he added.
Island Heat Effect ✨
Garbage In A Canal, Basrah, Iraq
Which Urban Hell Do Y’all Prefer, American Hell Or Chinese Hell?
He had some more misconceptions to share. “That we are officious and want to make peoples’ lives difficult. In fact, most of us really want to help people as well as having the public good in mind. We chose the profession for that reason. Often, saying “no” to someone or something is in favor of collective outcomes.”
The Border Between The Brazilian City Of "Manaus" And The Amazon Rainforest
Smog At The River In New Delhi - No, That Is Not Ice On The Water
Income Inequality In Mumbai, India
“For example: “No, you can’t demolish a heritage structure, even though you own the land, because the cultural significance of that is of significance to the wider community”. Alternatively, “Yes, that is an old building, but it doesn’t really have any cultural or heritage significance, so the developer is allowed to demolish it to provide more housing in keeping with our elected government’s policy”.”
Polluted Haze Above Dubai
Tulsa, Us.. Most American Cities Are So Aesthetically Unpleasing That It Hurts
That is not representative of what most of the city looks like, by the way…
Agbobloshie (Ghana) This Suburb Of Accra Is Western Europe's Preferred Dumping Ground For Electronic Waste. Population Affected: +40,000
We were also curious to hear about some examples of poor urban planning from his perspective. “Non-integrated services. Examples include train timetables and physical connections that don’t connect with buses. Unsafe places, particularly for the vulnerable,” he shared.
Newly Completed World Trade Centre 1973
Let Me Introduce You To My Hometown Of Duisburg In Germany
Near The Flea Market, Marseilles, France
“Increasing inequity of services, manifest in spatial distribution and exacerbated by concentrations of wealth or lower income across cities. This is increasingly leading to intergenerational inequity.” For many readers, the classic “slum” comes to mind, while wealthier people live in fully separated neighborhoods.
Milano, Italy
Saw This In Chicago Today. On The Lawn Of The Police Station
Saratoga Springs Utah Temple
Other examples included “Car dependency along with poor public transport, obesity and food deserts in poorer areas where there is a lot of high calorie-low nutrient-low cost food available, contributing to climate change emissions. A lack of community due to insufficient or poorly designed public realm spaces for a diverse range of people.”
Newcastle, England 1970s
Built Up Tunnel In Napoli
Rome - Every Beautiful City Has It's Ugly Sides
Airbnb Listing Says “Posh Location” - Bangkok, Thailand
Every Building You See Is A Parking Garage. White Plains, NY
Alleys Of Shenzhen
Flying Into La For The First Time
That Be £450k Please
Suburbs In South Florida, USA
Charleroi, Belgium
Trash Next To La Saline Market, Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Largest Office Building In The World In Surat
Somewhere Along The Karachi Circular Railway, Pakistan
Crumbling Colonial Mansion In Havana Now Inhabited By Multiple Families. These Buildings Are Called "Solares"
Guryong Village In Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea
"Transport Dreams" In Arkhangelsk
Sheraton Hotel In Rio De Janeiro, It’s So Big That Covers The Whole Beach, Making It Inaccessible
Residential Units In Hong Kong
Residential Area In Chongqing, China,1990s
Mirny, Yakutia, Russia
Downtown Houston In The 1970s Was Just A Massive Parking Lot
A Concrete Jungle Somewhere In China
Guess Where?
Somewhere In South Korea
Mesa, Arizona, USA
Mcdonalds Spring Festival Pop-Up Store In Guangzhou, China
Should have made it drab gray and brown to blend in with the surroundings