Cities are fascinating places, a culmination of history, architecture and human design, both good and bad simultaneously. Some even are said to have a life and spirit of their own, but like everything we make, there are also downsides. 

The “Urban Hell” online group is dedicated to sharing images from some of the most dystopian-looking places that humans have put together. We got in touch with Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

"Me First!!!!" Mentality (In Viet Nam Btw)

Vietcong777 Report

15 minutes ago

That just ain’t gonna work my Vietnamese brothers and sisters

Los Angeles

878_Throwaway____ Report

30 minutes ago

This picture is not realistic. Traffic is actually much worse.

The Michigan Theater In Detroit. Closed In 1976 And Gutted To Put A 3 Story Parking Garage Inside. Many Remnants Of It Remain

Newgate1996 Report

37 minutes ago

Whoa! This is just wrong. What happened to making it a library of a Starbucks lol. I’ve seen both of those repurposes in online pics. This could have been a multi store site if need be. Even a new car dealership all pretty and clean would be better than dirty garage!

Bored Panda got in touch with Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design, who specializes in Urban Planning and Disaster Risk Reduction. He was kind enough to share some of his thoughts on bad urban design and “urban hell.” Firstly, we wanted to hear what common misconceptions about this field he has encountered.

“That planners have control over all aspects of cities and towns! We don’t – we are but one actor in a complex system of developers, bureaucrats, other government departments, politicians and other interest groups. We don’t really have that much power,” he shared. After all, some of the “worst” offenders emerge without any planning or authority, like the favelas of Latin America. 
An Empty 20 Lane Highway In Naypyidav, Myanmar

Milek9608 Report

Los Angeles, From Above

HowDidYouKillMe Report

Anti-Homeless Spikes In Guangzhou, China

ManbadFerrara Report

“That we sit in front of drawing boards designing towns and cities. Well, we sometimes do, but mostly not. We actually have diverse tasks: regulations and policy (writing and administering), running meetings, project management, legal processes, advising politicians, economic analysis, heritage and so forth,” he added. 
Island Heat Effect ✨

nyorkkk Report

Garbage In A Canal, Basrah, Iraq

biwook Report

Which Urban Hell Do Y’all Prefer, American Hell Or Chinese Hell?

RoundTurtle538 Report

34 minutes ago

Something about the lifeless 10,000 story tall mashed together apartment buildings in places like Hong Kong and China terrifies me. It's absolutely soulless and depressing.

He had some more misconceptions to share. “That we are officious and want to make peoples’ lives difficult. In fact, most of us really want to help people as well as having the public good in mind. We chose the profession for that reason. Often, saying “no” to someone or something is in favor of collective outcomes.”
The Border Between The Brazilian City Of "Manaus" And The Amazon Rainforest

BulkaZmaslem Report

Smog At The River In New Delhi - No, That Is Not Ice On The Water

jeandolly Report

Income Inequality In Mumbai, India

kalid34 Report

15 minutes ago

It breaks my heart knowing babies are being born into that abomination of an existence every freaking hour.

“For example: “No, you can’t demolish a heritage structure, even though you own the land, because the cultural significance of that is of significance to the wider community”. Alternatively, “Yes, that is an old building, but it doesn’t really have any cultural or heritage significance, so the developer is allowed to demolish it to provide more housing in keeping with our elected government’s policy”.”
Polluted Haze Above Dubai

fischbroetchen22 Report

Tulsa, Us.. Most American Cities Are So Aesthetically Unpleasing That It Hurts

iamayeshaerotica Report

17 minutes ago

That is not representative of what most of the city looks like, by the way…

Agbobloshie (Ghana) This Suburb Of Accra Is Western Europe's Preferred Dumping Ground For Electronic Waste. Population Affected: +40,000

AkaGurGor Report

13 minutes ago

All that wasted material, how can it not be better to recycle?

We were also curious to hear about some examples of poor urban planning from his perspective. “Non-integrated services. Examples include train timetables and physical connections that don’t connect with buses. Unsafe places, particularly for the vulnerable,” he shared. 
Newly Completed World Trade Centre 1973

papillonintunisia Report

Let Me Introduce You To My Hometown Of Duisburg In Germany

Fourtyseven249 Report

Near The Flea Market, Marseilles, France

ManoOccultis Report

“Increasing inequity of services, manifest in spatial distribution and exacerbated by concentrations of wealth or lower income across cities. This is increasingly leading to intergenerational inequity.” For many readers, the classic “slum” comes to mind, while wealthier people live in fully separated neighborhoods. 
Milano, Italy

schiantoRG Report

31 minutes ago

What?!? You’re kidding. Who adds on to a nice historic look sigh a prison top!!

Saw This In Chicago Today. On The Lawn Of The Police Station

FAYMKONZ Report

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

Comrade_Jane_Jacobs Report

Other examples included “Car dependency along with poor public transport, obesity and food deserts in poorer areas where there is a lot of high calorie-low nutrient-low cost food available, contributing to climate change emissions. A lack of community due to insufficient or poorly designed public realm spaces for a diverse range of people.”
Newcastle, England 1970s

DonkeyNandos Report

Built Up Tunnel In Napoli

longwaytotokyo Report

Rome - Every Beautiful City Has It's Ugly Sides

44ElGenerico Report

Airbnb Listing Says “Posh Location” - Bangkok, Thailand

mistresscakeslut Report

Every Building You See Is A Parking Garage. White Plains, NY

redditreloaded Report

28 minutes ago

Looks like Nashville had some competition lol. they are literally everyone in Nashville, 7 or 8 floors with 2 basements is what I'm accustomed too.

Alleys Of Shenzhen

suifeng320 Report

Flying Into La For The First Time

Huckleberry117 Report

That Be £450k Please

SZO8O Report

9 minutes ago

My daughter is currently in the UK in a small town and a FaceTime call the other day revealed a backyard neighbourhood view that looked a lot like this. Ohhhh

Suburbs In South Florida, USA

colapepsikinnie Report

7 minutes ago

Do t they have hurricanes and wild storms? Whose bright idea was this sea level housing ffs?

Charleroi, Belgium

RomVan Report

Trash Next To La Saline Market, Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

biwook Report

6 minutes ago

Sorry but is there ANY part of Haiti that is remotely liveable at this point....there is no rule of law there besides the gun and machete.

Largest Office Building In The World In Surat

thecynicalreddior Report

Somewhere Along The Karachi Circular Railway, Pakistan

[deleted] Report

24 minutes ago

"The River Ankh is probably the only river in the universe on which the investigators can chalk the outline of the corpse."

Crumbling Colonial Mansion In Havana Now Inhabited By Multiple Families. These Buildings Are Called "Solares"

Intricate1779 Report

Guryong Village In Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

admiralturtleship Report

"Transport Dreams" In Arkhangelsk

greatlarrymartin Report

Sheraton Hotel In Rio De Janeiro, It’s So Big That Covers The Whole Beach, Making It Inaccessible

Rodtheboss Report

Residential Units In Hong Kong

biwook Report

30 minutes ago

This is what I was talking about in above post, this kind of stuff is soul crushingly depressing.

Residential Area In Chongqing, China,1990s

BufalloCrapSmeller Report

Mirny, Yakutia, Russia

BigDigDigBig23 Report

Downtown Houston In The 1970s Was Just A Massive Parking Lot

stgia Report

A Concrete Jungle Somewhere In China

Papppi-56 Report

Guess Where?

azaadzoy Report

Somewhere In South Korea

AkaGurGor Report

Mesa, Arizona, USA

iamayeshaerotica Report

Mcdonalds Spring Festival Pop-Up Store In Guangzhou, China

AndiFreddie Report

11 minutes ago

Should have made it drab gray and brown to blend in with the surroundings

Crazy Architecture In Lyon, France

LeRoiSoleil_13 Report

