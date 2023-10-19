ADVERTISEMENT

Examples of spectacular architecture can really take one's breath away; but so can instances of dwellings far from dazzling. With the population growing at an unstoppable rate, accommodating all of people’s needs is by no means an easy task, which can lead to ideas that look like proper solutions to some, but to others, they might look like ‘Urban Hell’.

Dedicated to “the downsides of modern development”, in their own words, the ‘Urban Hell’ community sheds light on some of the most depressing-looking buildings, poor infrastructure decisions, and constructions that simply don’t match the environment, among other debacles. We have put some of them on this list for you today, so scroll down to browse them and see for yourself how unfortunate some architectural decisions can be.

#1

Urban Art In Belgrade

Urban Art In Belgrade Shares stats

okami_shinobi003 Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mr city eats nature.This is cool and relevant if I'm reading it right.

#2

Hong Kong's Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People

Hong Kong's Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People Shares stats

elt0p0 Report

#3

Delhi, India

Delhi, India Shares stats

milktanksadmirer Report

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With 169 billionaires in India, they should be shamed into spending some of their wealth in cleaning up their own country

#4

Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken)

Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken) Shares stats

MotiGay Report

#5

Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless

Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless Shares stats

colapepsikinnie Report

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What this photo doesn't show is that these tunnels under the city are flash flood tunnels and countless homeless people have drowned over the years.

#6

The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings!

The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings! Shares stats

somo1230 Report

#7

Covering The Slums With Green Walls

Covering The Slums With Green Walls Shares stats

Immediate-Tank-9565 Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was this just prior to destroying them? Thousands lost their homes and all of their belongings just before the last G20 summit because the Indian government beautified Delhi by destroying the slums.

#8

Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona - The Hottest City In The USA

Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona - The Hottest City In The USA Shares stats

iamayeshaerotica Report

#9

Dadaab In Kenya. World's Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles

Dadaab In Kenya. World's Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles Shares stats

Sea-Initiative473 Report

#10

Trees, I See

Trees, I See Shares stats

CapriciousCris Report

#11

Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God

Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God Shares stats

spinafrekejo Report

#12

Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe

Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe Shares stats

Endure23 Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought this was Bangkok for a second! I lived there for 4 years....the smog and pollution was so bad that it permanently scarred my lungs.

#13

This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car - It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards

This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car - It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards Shares stats

biwook Report

#14

The "Other Side" Of The Pyramids Of Giza

The "Other Side" Of The Pyramids Of Giza Shares stats

kahrabaaa Report

#15

Residential Space In Noida, India

Residential Space In Noida, India Shares stats

blackunicorn0804 Report

#16

Liebian Building - A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China's Guizhou Province

Liebian Building - A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China's Guizhou Province Shares stats

volossaveroniki Report

#17

The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane

The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane Shares stats

milktanksadmirer Report

dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just drove over that bridge the other weekend to attend a PIL concert. It's ugly ... thank earth it was already halfway dark.

#18

Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt!

Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt! Shares stats

Endure23 Report

#19

The Largest Stack Interchange In North America, Entire LA Neighborhoods Were Destroyed

The Largest Stack Interchange In North America, Entire LA Neighborhoods Were Destroyed Shares stats

Upnorth4 Report

#20

NYC Apartment The Broker Showed Me

NYC Apartment The Broker Showed Me Shares stats

browncrackers Report

melodysk avatar
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait - look, yes, oh boy, there IS a bit of green - on the left side of that fence - see it?

#21

Housing Complex In Malaysia

Housing Complex In Malaysia Shares stats

hamsterdamc Report

#22

These Apartments I Saw In Barcelona

These Apartments I Saw In Barcelona Shares stats

[deleted] Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depressing, It's only saving grace is that no-one can see into their homes

#23

Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast's Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers' Greed And Public Officials' Lack Of Care

Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast's Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers' Greed And Public Officials' Lack Of Care Shares stats

Ghaenor Report

hardrad2009 avatar
hardrad2009
hardrad2009
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I visited Ostend ones and it is definitely in my personal top 10 of worst cities in EU.

#24

I Wonder How One Can Live In A Mansion Like These Without Feeling Immense Guilt

I Wonder How One Can Live In A Mansion Like These Without Feeling Immense Guilt Shares stats

nzm_realmrise Report

#25

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Shares stats

papillonintunisia Report

#26

Lancaster New "City" (General Trias, Cavite, Philippines.)

Lancaster New "City" (General Trias, Cavite, Philippines.) Shares stats

6avv_ Report

#27

Abandoned Building Occupied By Artists And Anarchists. São Paulo, Brazil

Abandoned Building Occupied By Artists And Anarchists. São Paulo, Brazil Shares stats

Sharp-Sweet178 Report

#28

What's The Point Of Having An Interchange That Size In The Middle Of The City, Dubai, Uae

What's The Point Of Having An Interchange That Size In The Middle Of The City, Dubai, Uae Shares stats

nzm_realmrise Report

#29

Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle

Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle Shares stats

Upnorth4 Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's so dense you can't even see the faultline anymore

#30

Taiwan Government Does Not Build Sidewalks. Taoyuan

Taiwan Government Does Not Build Sidewalks. Taoyuan Shares stats

168motckillpeople Report

russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, to be fair they do often build sidewalks. Then over time those walks get completely covered with stalls, impromptu kitchens, and about a bazillion mopeds

#31

Gem Of Architecture Found In Center City Philadelphia

Gem Of Architecture Found In Center City Philadelphia Shares stats

HappySlappyMan Report

#32

Huge Screen Set Up In A Small Town Of Just Under 15k Population, UK

Huge Screen Set Up In A Small Town Of Just Under 15k Population, UK Shares stats

frankieepurr Report

#33

Who Wants To Live Under A Freeway (Sydney)?

Who Wants To Live Under A Freeway (Sydney)? Shares stats

Wild_Agency_6426 Report

spiritum avatar
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not uncommon I'm afraid - sometimes folk don't want to move. Sometimes developers don't want to pay. In some countries there's such thing as 'air rights' where you don't automatically own the space above your property thereby technically eaving t open to development.

#34

Bolton, England

Bolton, England Shares stats

latenightdrive97 Report

#35

Since We're Posting Photos Of Cairo, Here Is One I Took While Landing For A Connecting Flight

Since We're Posting Photos Of Cairo, Here Is One I Took While Landing For A Connecting Flight Shares stats

BigSlav667 Report

#36

Aquatar A Water Park In Qatar

Aquatar A Water Park In Qatar Shares stats

Scribblees Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No Thanks! If I wentin there you'd never find me again

#37

Honey, I'm Gonna Be A Little Late

Honey, I'm Gonna Be A Little Late Shares stats

KyleColby Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens all the time. Can't tell what's stopping traffic. Probably an accident? I have to wonder why these folks aren't taking trains to and from work.

#38

China Once Tried To Build A City That Would Be An Exact Copy Of Paris. Even An Exact Copy Of The Eiffel Tower Was Built. Only On A Smaller Scale: The Copy Was 108 Meters High. The Town Was Designed For 10,000 People. Now It Mainly Attracts Poor Tourists Who Cannot Afford The Real Paris

China Once Tried To Build A City That Would Be An Exact Copy Of Paris. Even An Exact Copy Of The Eiffel Tower Was Built. Only On A Smaller Scale: The Copy Was 108 Meters High. The Town Was Designed For 10,000 People. Now It Mainly Attracts Poor Tourists Who Cannot Afford The Real Paris Shares stats

volossaveroniki Report

semplicementecarmen avatar
LastButNotLeast
LastButNotLeast
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean... China has such and Amazing history... Beautiful traditions... Why they Need to Copy a culture that Is not theirs? Don't understand

#39

Guys, We Just Need To Build Another Ring Road. This Time It’ll Fix The Traffic Guys, I Promise. Guys?

Guys, We Just Need To Build Another Ring Road. This Time It’ll Fix The Traffic Guys, I Promise. Guys? Shares stats

Endure23 Report

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"on the outskirts of nowhere, on the ringroad to somewhere, I'll always take the roundabout way"

#40

Beijing Man Builds Rock Villa On Top Of Apartment Tower

Beijing Man Builds Rock Villa On Top Of Apartment Tower Shares stats

volossaveroniki Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Health and Safety rule Book has been thrown out of the window here

#41

Saw This Post On Fb - Residential Complex In Doha, Qatar

Saw This Post On Fb - Residential Complex In Doha, Qatar Shares stats

hello_Eggplants Report

#42

Homeless Encampment In The Scorching Desert Heat Of Phoenix, USA

Homeless Encampment In The Scorching Desert Heat Of Phoenix, USA Shares stats

iamayeshaerotica Report

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of many homeless encampments throughout the country, I'm afraid.

#43

"Infrastructural Development" In Past Two Decades. [mumbai, India]

"Infrastructural Development" In Past Two Decades. [mumbai, India] Shares stats

EkHiTohDilHai Report

#44

Mayne This Fits In Here

Mayne This Fits In Here Shares stats

Tex-the-Dragon Report

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"And don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've got til it's gone.."

#45

Controversial Saudi Arabia’s $1 Trillion Linear City Concept

Controversial Saudi Arabia’s $1 Trillion Linear City Concept Shares stats

[deleted] Report

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think they have an over population problem, so who will be using it? Will they suddenly be generous and open it up to the worlds refugees? (/s)

#46

I Dont Want To Be Here

I Dont Want To Be Here Shares stats

DAE_Quads Report

#47

Tehran, Iran

Tehran, Iran Shares stats

Poaiaaa Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes - 1953, the year Mohammad Mosaddegh, the last genuinely democratically elected leader of Iran, was thrown out in a US and UK backed coup. If you want to know what went wrong, look no further. Mosaddegh was doing a good job.

#48

Tekesi Bagua City, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China

Tekesi Bagua City, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China Shares stats

ToeSniffer245 Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the Muslim region of northwest China. I'd say this shows excellent urban planning.

#49

New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Shares stats

nzm_realmrise Report

#50

UK Newbuilds

UK Newbuilds Shares stats

BlueTycho Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gardens are there to dump all the stuff that won't fit in the rabbit hutches they call houses

#51

Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Shares stats

ilikepineapples987 Report

#52

Mumbai Is Filled With Outdated, Poorly Constructed And Ugly Buildings And One Of Those Buildings Just Collapsed Due To 2 Weeks Of Rain

Mumbai Is Filled With Outdated, Poorly Constructed And Ugly Buildings And One Of Those Buildings Just Collapsed Due To 2 Weeks Of Rain Shares stats

milktanksadmirer Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every monsoon season there are 2-3 such disasters.

#53

Jail

Jail Shares stats

Norrin2020 Report

