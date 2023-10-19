ADVERTISEMENT

Examples of spectacular architecture can really take one's breath away; but so can instances of dwellings far from dazzling. With the population growing at an unstoppable rate, accommodating all of people’s needs is by no means an easy task, which can lead to ideas that look like proper solutions to some, but to others, they might look like ‘Urban Hell’.

Dedicated to “the downsides of modern development”, in their own words, the ‘Urban Hell’ community sheds light on some of the most depressing-looking buildings, poor infrastructure decisions, and constructions that simply don’t match the environment, among other debacles. We have put some of them on this list for you today, so scroll down to browse them and see for yourself how unfortunate some architectural decisions can be.