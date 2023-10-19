98 Dystopic Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ (New Pics)
Examples of spectacular architecture can really take one's breath away; but so can instances of dwellings far from dazzling. With the population growing at an unstoppable rate, accommodating all of people’s needs is by no means an easy task, which can lead to ideas that look like proper solutions to some, but to others, they might look like ‘Urban Hell’.
Dedicated to “the downsides of modern development”, in their own words, the ‘Urban Hell’ community sheds light on some of the most depressing-looking buildings, poor infrastructure decisions, and constructions that simply don’t match the environment, among other debacles. We have put some of them on this list for you today, so scroll down to browse them and see for yourself how unfortunate some architectural decisions can be.
Urban Art In Belgrade
Mr city eats nature.This is cool and relevant if I'm reading it right.
Hong Kong's Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People
Delhi, India
With 169 billionaires in India, they should be shamed into spending some of their wealth in cleaning up their own country
Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken)
Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless
What this photo doesn't show is that these tunnels under the city are flash flood tunnels and countless homeless people have drowned over the years.
The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings!
Covering The Slums With Green Walls
Was this just prior to destroying them? Thousands lost their homes and all of their belongings just before the last G20 summit because the Indian government beautified Delhi by destroying the slums.
Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona - The Hottest City In The USA
Dadaab In Kenya. World's Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles
The logistics of food, water and sanitation must be horrendous
Trees, I See
Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God
Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe
This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car - It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards
The "Other Side" Of The Pyramids Of Giza
Residential Space In Noida, India
Liebian Building - A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China's Guizhou Province
The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane
Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt!
The Largest Stack Interchange In North America, Entire LA Neighborhoods Were Destroyed
NYC Apartment The Broker Showed Me
wait - look, yes, oh boy, there IS a bit of green - on the left side of that fence - see it?
Housing Complex In Malaysia
These Apartments I Saw In Barcelona
Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast's Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers' Greed And Public Officials' Lack Of Care
I visited Ostend ones and it is definitely in my personal top 10 of worst cities in EU.
I Wonder How One Can Live In A Mansion Like These Without Feeling Immense Guilt
Tokyo, Japan
Lancaster New "City" (General Trias, Cavite, Philippines.)
Abandoned Building Occupied By Artists And Anarchists. São Paulo, Brazil
What's The Point Of Having An Interchange That Size In The Middle Of The City, Dubai, Uae
Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle
Taiwan Government Does Not Build Sidewalks. Taoyuan
Gem Of Architecture Found In Center City Philadelphia
Huge Screen Set Up In A Small Town Of Just Under 15k Population, UK
Who Wants To Live Under A Freeway (Sydney)?
It's not uncommon I'm afraid - sometimes folk don't want to move. Sometimes developers don't want to pay. In some countries there's such thing as 'air rights' where you don't automatically own the space above your property thereby technically eaving t open to development.
Bolton, England
Since We're Posting Photos Of Cairo, Here Is One I Took While Landing For A Connecting Flight
Aquatar A Water Park In Qatar
Honey, I'm Gonna Be A Little Late
This happens all the time. Can't tell what's stopping traffic. Probably an accident? I have to wonder why these folks aren't taking trains to and from work.
China Once Tried To Build A City That Would Be An Exact Copy Of Paris. Even An Exact Copy Of The Eiffel Tower Was Built. Only On A Smaller Scale: The Copy Was 108 Meters High. The Town Was Designed For 10,000 People. Now It Mainly Attracts Poor Tourists Who Cannot Afford The Real Paris
I mean... China has such and Amazing history... Beautiful traditions... Why they Need to Copy a culture that Is not theirs? Don't understand
Guys, We Just Need To Build Another Ring Road. This Time It’ll Fix The Traffic Guys, I Promise. Guys?
"on the outskirts of nowhere, on the ringroad to somewhere, I'll always take the roundabout way"
Beijing Man Builds Rock Villa On Top Of Apartment Tower
Saw This Post On Fb - Residential Complex In Doha, Qatar
Homeless Encampment In The Scorching Desert Heat Of Phoenix, USA
"Infrastructural Development" In Past Two Decades. [mumbai, India]
Mayne This Fits In Here
"And don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've got til it's gone.."
Controversial Saudi Arabia’s $1 Trillion Linear City Concept
I don't think they have an over population problem, so who will be using it? Will they suddenly be generous and open it up to the worlds refugees? (/s)
I Dont Want To Be Here
Tehran, Iran
Ah yes - 1953, the year Mohammad Mosaddegh, the last genuinely democratically elected leader of Iran, was thrown out in a US and UK backed coup. If you want to know what went wrong, look no further. Mosaddegh was doing a good job.
Tekesi Bagua City, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China
This is the Muslim region of northwest China. I'd say this shows excellent urban planning.