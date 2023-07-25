89 Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Look So Bad, They May Actually Make You Sad (New Pics)
When we look at towering skyscrapers, we usually enjoy how majestic they make the skyline look. But every structure casts a shadow.
The subreddit 'Urban Hell' is a place where modern concrete jungles are called out for all the chaos and disarray that they entail.
Created back in 2013, this online community now has 1.2 million members, who are regularly sharing pictures of buildings and cities that suggest we're already living in a dystopia.
Whether it's the dirty slums against the shiny downtown in the background, abandoned stadiums, or packed streets under neon lights, is this really the best we humans can do?
Light Pollution From Train Line Over Old Houses In China
That just sucks, except if you have a cardboard box or something thick and solid to cover the windows
Hong Kong, Enough Said
Gurugram, India
Holy moly, I've never seen that many vehicles on a road before O_o
Merry Christmas Sign On A Blast Furnace At Brazil
Reminds me of the robot fighting games from the film A.I.
The Other-Side Of Rio De Janeiro
Kindergarten In One Of The Settlements Near Vorkuta
Vorkuta, town in Russia. "Vorkuta became one of the most well known Gulags, it gained a reputation of being one of the worst in the Soviet Union. About 2 Million Prisoners had gone to Vorkutlag from 1932 until the closure in 1962, the amount of deaths in the camp were estimated to be 200,000" - Wikipedia
Caribbean Coast Estate, Hong Kong
Istanbul Traffic
Tokyo From Skytree (450)
Egyptian Times Square, Cairo, Egypt
Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand
I was confused at what's I'm looking at until I read the title, insane
Detroit, Michigan
Not all is lost. Second picture is the Ransom Gillis Mansion. Believe it or not, this one is saved! See what is looks like now. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ransom_Gillis_House
Naples, Italy
Once Upon A Time, These Houses Have A Sea View, Now They Have This View
Interestingly enough, there are probably another row of houses behind these ones that were all pissed off when the smaller red-roofed buildings were built too. This is why local government zoning rules need to be in concrete and not influenced by developers throwing huge amounts of money at them.
Contrasts
Tokyo, Japan
Gary, Indiana
Maybe I should remove it from my holiday destination list
Imagine Using This Picture To Advertise Your City
Phnom Penh New Gated Community
This looks like something straight out of a game
Neon District In The Lahore Walled City
I've seen other pictures of Lahore Walled City that looked way less dystopian
A Normal Day In Kowloon 20 Years Ago
Satellite View Of New Delhi (A City Of Some 20 Million People)
View From My Hotel In Downtown Naples, Italy
La, Office Tower
I find this kinda cool. Sure it's blocky and grey, but they're trying to make it interesting.
Mansion Under Bay Bridge In San Fransisco, Ca
Slums In Jakarta, Indonesia
Didn't expect for Jakarta to look like this, I thought it's a great and beautiful country (I even live in Indonesia)
Real Estate Boom In Newtown, India
State University Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Metro Manila, Philippines
Beautiful sky and greenery, the trash tho...
Small City In China
Mina The City Of Tents, Near The City Of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Okay, we need to clear this up. Those units are for air conditioning. Also, no one lives here year round, and everything is shut down/turned off when not in use. It is used during the days of Hajj, Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, where the pilgrims must spend a certain amount of nights here in Mina as part of the pilgrimage rituals. Millions of pilgrims come each year, with the numbers only now starting to return to prepandemic figures. All those people need a place to stay in the boundaries of the Mina area, that’s the reason for tight configuration.
Can Anyone Confirm If This Is As Bad As It Seems?
Hong Kong Apartments
Early Powerline Setups - When Thousands Of Cables Filled The Sky
The Ship-Breakers, Chittagong, Bangladesh
The End Of Post War Dreams. Newcastle, UK
you can tell from the background building that it's being knocked down
Houses Combined With The Wall Next To A Freeway. So Depressing
Like the LA freeway one, I wonder if the freeway was there first. Can't blame it if people are making the decision to build as close to it as possible.
Miari Texas, One Of Few Remaining Red Light Districts Of Seoul, South Korea
Sigh... Parking Lots
Government Housing. São Paulo 🇧🇷
looks like barracks. Why not build a nice appartment block and use the remaining space for parks
November
Residential Area Near Cheonggyecheon Before Its Redevelopment In 2005, Seoul, South Korea
Chişinau
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Mumbai, India In All It’s Glory
Burlington Beach, Ontario
Mumbai Water Pipes With Garbage And Slums, Those Pipes Supply Water To Localities With Apartment Rates Exceeding A Million Dollar For 3bhk In Bandra, Santacruz
Man On Pedestrian Bridge Overlooking Traffic In Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Akintunde Akinleye)
Can you imagine an emergency vehicle trying to get through
Dystopian Thessaloniki
I just think there is going to be so much crime happening in there.
Tacoma, Washington. Beautifully Ugly?
maybe it's just a very dark pic making it look worse than it is.. still i suppose the darkness represents dystopia
An Old Church Was Demolished To Make Way For A Real Estate Development Of Apartment Buildings In Shanxi, China
Armando De Salles Oliveira Stadium, São Paulo
Marseille Banlieue - The Outskirts Of French Cities Are Known For Colossal Housing Structures
" the outskirts of french cities are known for colossal housing structures " 1/ STEREOTYPE 2/ I 've seen worse . LYON : lyon-64bf7...572287.jpg
Lagos, Nigeria
Dubai
Bike Lane In Street Of Sao Paulo
Wow, you gotta go really straight, or you'll fall or crash to the side
Looks Very Welcoming, Who Wouldn't Want To Shop Here
"Salford skyline the grimmest place on earth" says councillor, their own councillor! hahha https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-59696373