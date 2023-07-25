When we look at towering skyscrapers, we usually enjoy how majestic they make the skyline look. But every structure casts a shadow.

The subreddit 'Urban Hell' is a place where modern concrete jungles are called out for all the chaos and disarray that they entail.

Created back in 2013, this online community now has 1.2 million members, who are regularly sharing pictures of buildings and cities that suggest we're already living in a dystopia.

Whether it's the dirty slums against the shiny downtown in the background, abandoned stadiums, or packed streets under neon lights, is this really the best we humans can do?

Light Pollution From Train Line Over Old Houses In China

Light Pollution From Train Line Over Old Houses In China

The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
That just sucks, except if you have a cardboard box or something thick and solid to cover the windows

Hong Kong, Enough Said

Hong Kong, Enough Said

User# 6
User# 6
Well, if you have a large amount of people and limitid surface area, up is the only way to go. It's hideous, but I can't think of an alternative that doesn't involve forcibly removing people.

Gurugram, India

Gurugram, India

The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
Holy moly, I've never seen that many vehicles on a road before O_o

Merry Christmas Sign On A Blast Furnace At Brazil

Merry Christmas Sign On A Blast Furnace At Brazil

Pascal’s Swagger
Pascal’s Swagger
Reminds me of the robot fighting games from the film A.I.

The Other-Side Of Rio De Janeiro

The Other-Side Of Rio De Janeiro

Alexia
Alexia
"I live in the favela, I believe we can change it for the better" - heard this back in 2014 during the World Cup in Brazil. Loved it.

Kindergarten In One Of The Settlements Near Vorkuta

Kindergarten In One Of The Settlements Near Vorkuta

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Vorkuta, town in Russia. "Vorkuta became one of the most well known Gulags, it gained a reputation of being one of the worst in the Soviet Union. About 2 Million Prisoners had gone to Vorkutlag from 1932 until the closure in 1962, the amount of deaths in the camp were estimated to be 200,000" - Wikipedia

Caribbean Coast Estate, Hong Kong

Caribbean Coast Estate, Hong Kong

Istanbul Traffic

Istanbul Traffic

User# 6
User# 6
Well, that bridge is the most important transport link between Europe and Asia, no wonder it's busy.

Tokyo From Skytree (450)

Tokyo From Skytree (450)

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Tokyo is both fascinating and nightmarish. I would really like to visit this city, but living there must be hell.

Egyptian Times Square, Cairo, Egypt

Egyptian Times Square, Cairo, Egypt

Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand

Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand

The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
I was confused at what's I'm looking at until I read the title, insane

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

Willem Oosterhof
Willem Oosterhof
Not all is lost. Second picture is the Ransom Gillis Mansion. Believe it or not, this one is saved! See what is looks like now. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ransom_Gillis_House

Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy

Errrm..wot?
Errrm..wot?
"Under the bridge downtown.. is where I drew some blood"

Once Upon A Time, These Houses Have A Sea View, Now They Have This View

Once Upon A Time, These Houses Have A Sea View, Now They Have This View

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Interestingly enough, there are probably another row of houses behind these ones that were all pissed off when the smaller red-roofed buildings were built too. This is why local government zoning rules need to be in concrete and not influenced by developers throwing huge amounts of money at them.

Contrasts

Contrasts

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan

Lost Penny
Lost Penny
I find it cool, tbh. A great photo.

Gary, Indiana

Gary, Indiana

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Maybe I should remove it from my holiday destination list

Imagine Using This Picture To Advertise Your City

Imagine Using This Picture To Advertise Your City

VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
I'm beginning to think the plague was right...

Phnom Penh New Gated Community

Phnom Penh New Gated Community

Neon District In The Lahore Walled City

Neon District In The Lahore Walled City

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
I've seen other pictures of Lahore Walled City that looked way less dystopian

Brazil

Brazil

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Somewhere, over the rainbow... it's even grayer.

A Normal Day In Kowloon 20 Years Ago

A Normal Day In Kowloon 20 Years Ago

Renno Lillemets
Renno Lillemets
This gives me "Sleeping Dogs" video game vibe.

Satellite View Of New Delhi (A City Of Some 20 Million People)

Satellite View Of New Delhi (A City Of Some 20 Million People)

RageMonkey91
RageMonkey91
Not a single green droplet of colour....

View From My Hotel In Downtown Naples, Italy

View From My Hotel In Downtown Naples, Italy

User# 6
User# 6
"Vedi Napoli e poi muori" used to mean after seeing Naples you will never see anything more beautiful, until your dying day. Nowadays, not so much.

La, Office Tower

La, Office Tower

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
I find this kinda cool. Sure it's blocky and grey, but they're trying to make it interesting.

Mansion Under Bay Bridge In San Fransisco, Ca

Mansion Under Bay Bridge In San Fransisco, Ca

Slums In Jakarta, Indonesia

Slums In Jakarta, Indonesia

The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
Didn't expect for Jakarta to look like this, I thought it's a great and beautiful country (I even live in Indonesia)

Real Estate Boom In Newtown, India

Real Estate Boom In Newtown, India

State University Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

State University Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Metro Manila, Philippines

Metro Manila, Philippines

Small City In China

Small City In China

Mina The City Of Tents, Near The City Of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Mina The City Of Tents, Near The City Of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Okay, we need to clear this up. Those units are for air conditioning. Also, no one lives here year round, and everything is shut down/turned off when not in use. It is used during the days of Hajj, Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, where the pilgrims must spend a certain amount of nights here in Mina as part of the pilgrimage rituals. Millions of pilgrims come each year, with the numbers only now starting to return to prepandemic figures. All those people need a place to stay in the boundaries of the Mina area, that’s the reason for tight configuration.

Can Anyone Confirm If This Is As Bad As It Seems?

Can Anyone Confirm If This Is As Bad As It Seems?

d-recovery
d-recovery
aaaaa hahahhahhaa! it's famous in the UK

Hong Kong Apartments

Hong Kong Apartments

d-recovery
d-recovery
claustrophobia just looking at it

Early Powerline Setups - When Thousands Of Cables Filled The Sky

Early Powerline Setups - When Thousands Of Cables Filled The Sky

The Ship-Breakers, Chittagong, Bangladesh

The Ship-Breakers, Chittagong, Bangladesh

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Are they pulling the ship in by hand?

The End Of Post War Dreams. Newcastle, UK

The End Of Post War Dreams. Newcastle, UK

d-recovery
d-recovery
you can tell from the background building that it's being knocked down

Houses Combined With The Wall Next To A Freeway. So Depressing

Houses Combined With The Wall Next To A Freeway. So Depressing

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Like the LA freeway one, I wonder if the freeway was there first. Can't blame it if people are making the decision to build as close to it as possible.

Miari Texas, One Of Few Remaining Red Light Districts Of Seoul, South Korea

Miari Texas, One Of Few Remaining Red Light Districts Of Seoul, South Korea

Sigh... Parking Lots

Sigh... Parking Lots

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
we all know which country this is

Government Housing. São Paulo 🇧🇷

Government Housing. São Paulo 🇧🇷

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
looks like barracks. Why not build a nice appartment block and use the remaining space for parks

November

November

Residential Area Near Cheonggyecheon Before Its Redevelopment In 2005, Seoul, South Korea

Residential Area Near Cheonggyecheon Before Its Redevelopment In 2005, Seoul, South Korea

Chişinau

Chişinau

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Matias R
Matias R
La villa 31, del otro lado de las vías avenida Libertador, donde vive la clase alta terrateniente.

Mumbai, India In All It’s Glory

Mumbai, India In All It's Glory

Burlington Beach, Ontario

Burlington Beach, Ontario

Mumbai Water Pipes With Garbage And Slums, Those Pipes Supply Water To Localities With Apartment Rates Exceeding A Million Dollar For 3bhk In Bandra, Santacruz

Mumbai Water Pipes With Garbage And Slums, Those Pipes

Man On Pedestrian Bridge Overlooking Traffic In Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Akintunde Akinleye)

Man On Pedestrian Bridge Overlooking Traffic In Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Akintunde Akinleye)

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Can you imagine an emergency vehicle trying to get through

Dystopian Thessaloniki

Dystopian Thessaloniki

d-recovery
d-recovery
I just think there is going to be so much crime happening in there.

Tacoma, Washington. Beautifully Ugly?

Tacoma, Washington. Beautifully Ugly?

d-recovery
d-recovery
maybe it's just a very dark pic making it look worse than it is.. still i suppose the darkness represents dystopia

An Old Church Was Demolished To Make Way For A Real Estate Development Of Apartment Buildings In Shanxi, China

An Old Church Was Demolished To Make Way For A Real Estate Development Of Apartment Buildings In Shanxi, China

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
And then they build replica of Notre Dame in some fun village, that looks like Europe.

Armando De Salles Oliveira Stadium, São Paulo

Armando De Salles Oliveira Stadium, São Paulo

Marseille Banlieue - The Outskirts Of French Cities Are Known For Colossal Housing Structures

Marseille Banlieue - The Outskirts Of French Cities Are Known For Colossal Housing Structures

gerard julien
gerard julien
" the outskirts of french cities are known for colossal housing structures " 1/ STEREOTYPE 2/ I 've seen worse . LYON : lyon-64bf7...572287.jpg lyon-64bf7a4572287.jpg

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria

Dubai

Dubai

CH1990
CH1990
Would never go here on holiday...

Bike Lane In Street Of Sao Paulo

Bike Lane In Street Of Sao Paulo

The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
The Greatest JMS W Cool Animation
Wow, you gotta go really straight, or you'll fall or crash to the side

Looks Very Welcoming, Who Wouldn't Want To Shop Here

Looks Very Welcoming, Who Wouldn't Want To Shop Here

d-recovery
d-recovery
"Salford skyline the grimmest place on earth" says councillor, their own councillor! hahha https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-59696373

Cape Coral, Fl

Cape Coral, Fl