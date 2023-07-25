When we look at towering skyscrapers, we usually enjoy how majestic they make the skyline look. But every structure casts a shadow.

The subreddit 'Urban Hell' is a place where modern concrete jungles are called out for all the chaos and disarray that they entail.

Created back in 2013, this online community now has 1.2 million members, who are regularly sharing pictures of buildings and cities that suggest we're already living in a dystopia.

Whether it's the dirty slums against the shiny downtown in the background, abandoned stadiums, or packed streets under neon lights, is this really the best we humans can do?